Bigham Tavern
321 Bigham Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
MENU (In-Store & Online) Monday - Tuesday 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
Shareables
Animal Fries
Fresh cut fries, sauteed onion, melted cheese, and 1K sauce.$9.95
Basket of Spud Sides
Click here to order a side of housemade chips or fresh cut fries
Brushetta
Whipped ricotta on toasted crostini with fresh tomato bruschetta, Italian seasonings, and balsalmic glaze.$9.95
BT OG Dip
Our homemade buffalo chicken dip with pulled chicken, our BT Original Sauce, and cheese served with grilled pita and fresh veggies, topped with crumbled bleu cheese.$10.95
Buffalo Tots
And you thought tots couldn’t get any better— Tater tots topped with crumbled bleu cheese, bacon and BT original sauce$9.95
Chips + beer cheese$6.95
Fried Cauliflower
Lightly breaded and fried cauliflower florets, served with a side of our homemade Southwest sauce.$7.95
Gluten Free Tenders
Baked and paired with a fresh, steamed veggie!$12.95
Gravy Fries
Fresh cut fries smothered in gravy$7.95
Hot Cheese Bites
Spicy cheese lightly fried with a side of ranch Toss ‘em in some wing sauce!$9.95
Hummus
Classic hummus served with a fresh pesto punch, fresh veggies, and grilled pita for dipping.$10.95
Irish Nachos
House made potato chips loaded with slow roasted corned beef, cheddar jack, scallions, 1k sauce, and beer cheese.$10.95
Loaded Chips
house made chips, beer cheese and cheddar jack, bacon, jalapenos and onions$9.95
Loaded Fries
Fresh cut seasoned fries, beer cheese, cheddar jack, bacon, jalapeno, onion.$9.95
Mount Nachos
A giant serving of house made tortilla chips, melted beer cheese, tomato, jalapeno, black beans, pickled red onion, cilantro, sour cream, and salsa. Please note that all toppings will be packaged individually on the side to preserve the crispness of our tortilla chips.$12.95
Onion Rings - Large Basket$5.50
Pierogies
Lightly fried little pillows of love (and potato and cheddar, but mostly love) with sautéed onion and a side of sour cream. We don’t even make you chase these guys around PNC Park$9.95
Quesadilla
Stuffed to the max with cheese, black beans, diced tomatoes, and jalapenos.$7.95
Soft Pretzel Sticks (3)
(3) Pretzel sticks served with Honey Mustard. Add beer cheese +$1.25$8.95
Tenders Basket
Southern style crispy tenders with your choice of sauce and fresh cut fries$10.95
Tenders Only$6.95
Tickled Pickles
Hand cut pickle slices dipped in bacon batter and deep fried. Served with southwest aioli$8.95
Soups & Salads
Caesar Salad
Tastes best when wearing a toga—romaine, seasoned croutons, parmigiano-reggiano, and caesar dressing$6.95
Chili with Cornbread
Loaded with beefy, beany goodness and a side of cornbread$6.95
French Onion Soup
Classic beef broth full of onions and topped with bread and melty cheese$6.95
House Salad
Chopped romaine, diced cucumber, tomato, shredded cheese, carrot and croutons$6.95
Kale Crunch Salad
A colorful and crunchy combo of fresh rainbow kale, shaved Brussels sprouts, Napa cabbage, red cabbage, radicchio, carrots, beets, candied pecans, mandarin oranges, feta cheese$11.95
Pittsburgh Salad
Mixed greens, green peppers, pepperoncini, tomato, hard boiled egg, onion, cucumber, carrot, and cheddar cheese… yinz better believe this is topped with fries. Beaver Co. born and raised.$10.95
Side Kale Crunch Salad$5.95
Soup of the Day
Please call the restaurant for our daily selection :)$5.95
Soup Sample$0.50
Bowls
Corn-itas Bowl
Seasoned pulled pork, pico de gallo, black beans, avocado, lime crema and queso fresco piled on a warm piece of cornbread$13.95
Famous Bowl
Mashed potatoes and gravy topped with fried chicken, cheddar jack and corn.$13.95
Mediterranean Bowl
Arugula, cucumber, tomato, black olives, pickled red onion, feta, toasted red peppers, hummus, grilled chicken, warmed pita bread and tzatziki sauce.$14.95
Protein and Grain Bowl
A tasty blend of brown and red rice, kale, quinoa, barley lightly seasoned topped with kale crunch, beets and sweet chili glazed grilled chicken$13.95
Rice Bowl
Fresh steamed broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, onions, and kale crunch, with a citrus sauce, scallions, and a toasted sesame seeds over rice.$11.95
Mac Attack
Buff Chick Mac
Cavatappi pasta with mac sauce, fried buffalo chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, and scallions. Served with a pretzel stick.$14.95
Loaded Mac
Not THAT kind of loaded, silly. Cavatappi pasta tossed in gourmet cheese sauce with grilled chicken, bacon, and tomato. Served with a pretzel stick$15.95
Mac n' Cheese
Cavatappi noodles and our famous mac sauce, served with a pretzel stick.$11.95
Smokehouse Mac
Cavatappi pasta with mac sauce, pulled pork, bbq sauce, topped with diced pickles and coyote onion straws. Served with a pretzel stick.$14.95
Handhelds
All American Burger
Half pound burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.$12.95
BBQ Pulled Pork
Slow roasted pulled bbq pork topped with cheddar cheese, classic slaw and coyote onion straws on a Kaiser bun.$12.95
Beyond Burger
This tasty plant based patty is topped with arugula, tomato, queso fresco, and sriracha mayo.$11.95
Big Grilled Cheesy
A classic grilled cheese - just maybe a bit bigger than mom used to make.$6.75
Big Ham BBQ
Our namesake sandwich in its most iconic Pittsburgh form. Thinly sliced ham with tangy barbeque sauce slathered all over, on a fresh bun. Channeling our inner Islay's for this oldie but goodie.$10.95
Cheesesteak
Steak + Provolone Cheese = Delicious. We made it even better by throwin’ on some sauteed onions, green peppers and mushrooms and topped it off with lettuce and tomato$13.95
Chicken Sando
Fried chicken breast with Coyote seasoned breading, fontina cheese, arugula, tomato, and sliced dill Pittsburgh Pickles on a pretzel bun. *Grilled chicken available *Customize yours with any wing sauce +1$13.95
Chicken Sandwich
Choose grilled or hand breaded fried chicken with lettuce and tomato on a Kaiser bun$10.95
Cuban
Ham, pulled pork, swiss cheese, pickles, spicy mustard—all pressed on a hoagie bun. All you need is a cigar$12.95
Fish Sandwich
Beer battered cod fillet with lettuce, tomato, and choice of tartar or cocktail sauce all heaped up on a Kaiser roll$13.95
French Onion Pretzel Burger
Caramelized onions and melty fontina cheese hug this giant certified angus beef burger, with spinach and tomato on a Pretzel Bun$14.95
Hangover Helper Smash Burger
Hangover Part II... but actually better than that one sequel. We've reinvented the burger that has seen national attention as a guest on the Travel Channel's 'Food Paradise'. This double patty smash burger is seasoned with Coyote Dry Rub, topped with bacon, capicola, fried egg, crispy coyote onion straws, sweet chili sauce, American cheese, tomato, sriracha mayo, and tater tots.$15.95
Pot Roast Melt
Ooey gooey American, fontina and pepper jack cheeses melted over a heap of shredded pot roast, caramelized onions and horsey mayo. Served on sourdough bread$13.95
Rachel
Turkey, swiss cheese, coleslaw, thousand island on grilled marble rye$12.95
Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island on grilled marble rye$13.95
Smash Burger
Double patty, American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, onion and special sauce.$13.95
The Wake and Bacon
Rise and swine anytime of the day with peppered bacon, fried egg, tomato, pepper jack, avocado, lettuce, and mayo on toasted italian$13.95
Turkey Pesto Press
Roasted turkey, pesto, mozzarella, tomato roasted red peppers, arugula, on sourdough bread.$13.95
U.S.S Bigham
Genoa salami, prosciutto, capicola, ham, provolone cheese, hot pepper relish, shredded iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, red wine vinaigrette, dried oregano, salt + pepper, on a toasted hoagie bun.$14.95
Wings
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
321 Bigham Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15211