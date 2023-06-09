  • Home
  • /
  • Kamuela
  • /
  • Big Island Brewhaus - 64-1066 Mamalahoa Highway
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big Island Brewhaus 64-1066 Mamalahoa Highway

review star

No reviews yet

64-1066 Mamalahoa Highway

Kamuela, HI 96743

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Pupus

Rockie's Fish Bites

$16.00

Once a staff-only treat, we now invite everyone to enjoy 6 ounces of flash-fried fresh-catch fish bites with our sweet and spicy dipping sauce

Astro-Nachos

$13.00

A Haus original topped with black beans, Monterey Jack cheese, Haus-made pico de gallo salsa and sour cream

Half Order Brewhaus Fries

$5.00

Half order of our golden fries tossed with kosher salt and pepper

Half Order Garlic Fries

$6.00

Half order of our Golden fries tossed with roasted garlic butter, kosher salt, pepper and Parmesan

Full Order Brewhaus Fries

$9.00

Golden fries tossed with kosher salt and pepper

Full Order Garlic Fries

$10.00

Golden fries tossed with roasted garlic butter, kosher salt, pepper and Parmesan

Chips & Cheese

$6.00

Monterey Jack cheese melted atop Haus-made corn tortilla chips**

Soup and Salad

Half Kekela Greens

$10.00

Half order of our Waimea-grown Kekela Farms’ greens, locally sourced tomatoes plus cucumbers, carrots and your choice of dressing: Ranch or Haus-made Honey-lime Vinaigrette

Full Size Kekela Greens

$16.00

Waimea-grown Kekela Farms’ greens, locally sourced tomatoes plus cucumbers, carrots and your choice of dressing: Ranch or Haus-made Honey-lime Vinaigrette

Green Chile Stew

$9.00

Our classic spicy New Mexico-style stew with shredded chicken, roasted chiles and fresh veggies, garnished with Monterey Jack cheese and served with your choice of flour or corn tortillas

Hawaiian Caprese

$12.00

Vine ripened, locally sourced tomatoes topped with Hawaii Island goat cheese and Olakino Farm’s locally grown micro-basil, with a drizzle of balsamic reduction and extra virgin olive oil

Roasted Kabocha Squash

$13.00

Yokoyama Farms’ kabocha squash, roasted, and served with Haus-made vegan sauces; chimichurri tomato salsa with Sunrise Farms’ tomatoes and Big Island Creamery’s “Yoguloha” macadamia nut Greek yogurt, topped with fresh Olakino Farms micro-greens

Burgers/Sandwiches

Classic Cheeseburger

$15.00

6 oz. grass-fed, hormone free, Big Island beef burger* with melted Monterey Jack cheese, locally grown lettuce & tomato Haus-made cilantro aioli* on a brioche bun

Black & Bleu Burger

$16.00

6 oz. grass-fed, hormone free, Big Island beef burger* dusted with blackened spices and topped with crisp bacon, Gorgonzola, caramelized sweet onion and locally grown lettuce & tomato with spicy Haus-made aioli* on a brioche bun

Green Chile Burger

$15.00

6 oz. grass-fed, hormone free, Big Island beef burger* with grilled Anaheim chilis, melted Monterey Jack cheese, sautéed sweet onion and Haus-made cilantro aioli* on a brioche bun

Slider Cheeseburger

$8.00

3 oz. grass-fed, hormone free, Big Island beef* with melted Monterey Jack cheese cooked medium-well

BLT

$13.00

Four thick slices of bacon, Kekela Farms’ baby romaine, and locally sourced tomatoes with Haus cilantro aioli* on sourdough bread

Ahi BLT

$23.00

Add a 6 oz ahi filet to our BLT, with four thick slices of bacon, Kekela Farms’ baby romaine, and locally sourced tomatoes with Haus cilantro aioli* on sourdough bread

Falafel Sandwich

$15.00

Haus-made black bean falafel on Haus-baked focaccia bread with locally grown tomatoes & lettuce, plus caramalized sweet onion, topped with Haus cilantro aioli

Mexican

Quesadilla

$8.00

Monterey Jack cheese melted in a flour tortilla topped with Parmesan & sour cream

Bacon & Bleu Quesadilla

$14.00

Crispy bacon, melted Monterey Jack and Gorgonzola, grilled pineapple & caramelized onion inside a flour tortilla topped Parmesan & served with Haus-made pico de gallo salsa and sour cream

Paniolo Burrito

$13.00

Black beans, Haus rice and Haus-made roja salsa with cabbage, Monterey Jack cheese, and sour cream

Black Bean Burrito

$10.00

Black beans & Haus rice, Monterey Jack cheese

Chimichanga

$14.00

A deep-fried burrito filled with black beans and Monterey Jack cheese, served atop Haus rice with Haus-made pico de gallo salsa and sour cream, without protein

Black Beans & Rice

$8.00

Black beans and Haus rice topped with Haus-made pico de gallo salsa and sour cream

Tacos

Fish Taco

$9.00

A single taco with 3 ounces of herb & spice marinated fresh-catch fish*, Haus-made pico de gallo salsa and Haus-made cilantro aioli* in a fresh, hearty corn or flour tortilla

Haus Taco: Fish

$9.00

A single taco with fresh fish, Haus-made pico de gallo salsa and Monterey Jack cheese in a fresh, hearty corn or flour tortilla

Haus Taco: Chicken

$8.00

A single taco with shredded chicken, Haus-made pico de gallo salsa and Monterey Jack cheese in a fresh, hearty corn or flour tortilla

Haus Taco: Beef

$9.00

A single taco with braised beef, Haus-made pico de gallo salsa and Monterey Jack cheese in a fresh, hearty corn or flour tortilla

Haus Taco: Falafel

$8.00

A single taco with falafel, Haus-made pico de gallo salsa and Monterey Jack cheese in a fresh, hearty corn or flour tortilla

Haus Taco: Goat Cheese

$9.00

A single taco with locally made goat cheese, Haus-made pico de gallo salsa and Monterey Jack cheese in a fresh, hearty corn or flour tortilla

Sides

Haus Corn Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Haus Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Haus Roja Salsa

$2.00

Haus Habanero Sauce

$2.00

Sour Cream

$2.00

Guacamole

$2.00

Fresh Fish Side

$6.00

Braised Beef Side

$6.00

Chicken Side

$5.00

Falafel Side

$5.00

Bacon Side

$4.00

Burger Patty

$7.00

Slider Burger Patty

$4.00

Beans Side

$2.50

Rice Side

$2.50

Won Bok Slaw

$2.00

Sauces/Extras

Cilantro Aioli

$2.00

Sriracha Aioli

$2.00

Bite Sauce

$2.00

Ranch Dressing

$2.00

Honey Lime Vinaigrette

$2.00

1/2 oz Goat Cheese

$2.50

1 oz Goat Cheese

$5.00

1/2 oz Vegan Macnut Cheese

$2.50

1 oz Vegan Macnut Cheese

$5.00

Monterey Jack Cheese Side

$2.00

Bleu Cheese 2oz

$2.00

Slice Tomato Side

$0.50

Caramelized Onion Side

$0.50

Raw Onion Side

$0.50

Lettuce Side

$0.50

Green Chile Side

$1.00

Small Corn Tortilla

$0.75

Small Flour Tortilla

$0.75

Large Flour Tortilla

$2.00

Foccacia

$5.00

Sourdough Slice

$1.00

Slider Bun

$1.50

NA Beverages

NA Beverages

Passionberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Brewhaus Limeade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Cola

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Lemon Lime

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Soda Water

$1.50

Refill Cola

$2.00

Refill Rootbeer

$2.00

Refill Lemon Lime

$2.00

Refill Ginger Ale

$2.00

Refill Diet Coke

$2.00

Refill Soda Water

$1.50

Refill Iced Tea

$2.00

Big Island Booch Kombucha

Kombucha-Lilikoi

$7.00

Kombucha-Ginger

$7.00

TO GO Drinks

Bottled Beer

Overboard IPA Bottle

$6.00

Waves of sensual, tropical, pine hop aromas and flavors lead to slightly-silky malt and a lingering, pleasant, hop bitterness. Hops: Citra, Simcoe, Cascade, Centennial

Golden Sabbath Bottle

$6.00

Abuzz with a blessed harmony of noble hops, pale malt, and Hawaiian honey. Our Belgian yeast adds caramel-apple nuances and lets the honey shine

White Mountain Porter Bottle

$6.00

Mountainous and smooth toasted coconut and coffee aromas are followed by hints of rich, silky chocolate and dark malt. Brewed with hand-toasted coconut and White Mountain Hamakua estate coffee

Graham’s Pilsner Bottle

$6.00

A deep golden, sparkling floral-herbal zest of Czech Saaz hops leads to bready malt flavors and a crisp, clean finish. Named after a dear friend, supporter, and avid lover of our beers. He lived his life with aloha and we honor him and you with this beer

Dark Sabbath Bottle

$6.00

A robust harmony of dark and pale malts, noble and new world hops and Hawaiian honey. Our special yeast adds notes of pepper, raisins, and figs. Ideal for a slow Sunday Sabbath, as a night-cap, and perfect with any roasted feast

Overboard IPA Case

$60.00

Golden Sabbath Case

$60.00

White Mountain Porter Case

$60.00

Graham’s Pilsner Case

$60.00

Dark Sabbath Case

$60.00

Build Your Own Case

$60.00

New Draft Fills

New Growler w/Fill

$34.00

New 1/2 Gallon Jar w/Fill

$22.00

New Quart Jar w/Fill

$12.00

Customer Fills

Black Hole Stout

$16.00+

Like a dark star, Black Whole is deeply robust and richly rewarding. Layers of creamy dark malt, coco and espresso flavors harmonize naturally from barley, hops, yeast and water

Dark Sabbath

$16.00+

A robust harmony of dark and pale malts, noble and new world hops and Hawaiian honey. Our special yeast adds notes of pepper, raisins, and figs. Ideal for a slow Sunday Sabbath, as a night-cap, and perfect with any roasted feast

Golden Sabbath

$16.00+

Abuzz with a blessed harmony of noble hops, pale malt, and Hawaiian honey. Our Belgian yeast adds caramel-apple nuances and lets the honey shine

Graham’s Pilsner

$16.00+

A deep golden, sparkling floral-herbal zest of Czech Saaz hops leads to bready malt flavors and a crisp, clean finish. Named after a dear friend, supporter, and avid lover of our beers. He lived his life with aloha and we honor him and you with this beer

Hoptopias IPA

$16.00+

Hoptopias is laden with American hops from beginning to end. Not overly bitter; focused on hop flavors with hints of grapefruit, passionfruit, pine and spice. A blend of American Hops – this batch: Simcoe, Citra, Mandarina, CTZ, Ekuanot, Palisade

Irie Irish Stout

$16.00+

Named for Jamaica’s all’s good feeling and Ireland’s favorite beer style, it’s a subtly rich, black ale with a light body and coffee-chocolate-like flavors; finishes creamy-dry. Served through a nitrogen faucet that creates a thick, long-lasting head

Jabba da Gose

$16.00+

Gose-style beer are originally from Goslar, Germany and are typically slightly sour and salty. Jabba is brewed with a lactic fermentation, some sea-salt, and then Jaboticaba fruit is added for its tartness and tannins. Tart and delicious

Malama Lager

$16.00+

Inspired by Bavaria’s most popular beer style, this bright golden lager is crisp yet soft with a wonderful malt finish. In Hawaiian “malama” means “to nurture and preserve”; we hope this beer nurtures you!

Malolo Pale Ale

$16.00+

Bright, fruit-forward hop flavors of tangerine and peach. Easy-drinking, session worthy light pale ale

Mele Maibock

$16.00+

Bavaria’s spring seasonal is a strong amber lager that brings aromas of toasted bread and carrot cake with spicy-floral hop notes. It balances the hops and malts extremely well, never yielding too much to either side. It finishes medium but crisp with a honey baked bread crust finish

Migoto Rice Lager

$16.00+

Our new Japanese-style super-dry lager is pale yellow, with a soft hop nose, subtle malt character and a dry, soft floral hop finish. Brewed with German pilsner malt, rice and noble hops. The rice lightens the body and allows subtle hop and yeast characters to shine through. MIGOTO is Japanese for superb, awesome & amazing — so it may become your new go-to. Pronounced “Me-Go-Tow.”

Odin’s Sword

$16.00+

This Baltic porter is deep and dense with many layers of flavors. A semi-sweet, soothing maltiness gives rummy-raisin and licorice notes, and also hints of chocolate and cofffee. All co-mingle into a smooth, silky flavor that is robust and semi-dry – it is a lager. Satisfying indeed

Overboard IPA

$16.00+

Waves of sensual, tropical, pine hop aromas and flavors lead to slightly-silky malt and a lingering, pleasant, hop bitterness. Hops: Citra, Simcoe, Cascade, Centennial

Paniolo Pale Ale

$16.00+

Our Hawaiian Cowboy’s favorite. Refreshing and bold. American Cascade, Cashmere and Citra hops bring tropical fruit and wild flower flavors. A touch of Munich and crystal malt add depth

Red Giant IPA

$16.00+

Our sun will be a red giant in 5 billion years, this hoppy red ale is a Red Giant now. Brewed with a rich blend of light and dark caramel malts and a full dose of American hops, it finishes with dry hop and toffee flavors

Red Sea of Cacao

$16.00+

Praise be, our winter seasonal is here for all. Luscious malt and chocolate flavors harmonize to create an amazing experience. Brewed with local cacao, sea salt and a special blend of malt and hops

Tall, Dark, & Mandarin

$16.00+

Local cacao, oranges and chocolate add icing to the cake of mocha-like maltiness. Rich but not overly sweet with dry coco-orange finish

White Mountain Porter

$16.00+

Mountainous and smooth toasted coconut and coffee aromas are followed by hints of rich, silky chocolate and dark malt. Brewed with hand-toasted coconut and White Mountain Hamakua estate coffee

To-Go Margaritas

22 oz Lime Margarita

$17.00

22 oz Lilikoi Margarita

$18.00

Kegs

7.75 Gallon Keg

$150.00

13.5 Gallon Keg

$225.00

2.95 Gallon Keg

$58.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Restaurant & Brewery

Location

64-1066 Mamalahoa Highway, Kamuela, HI 96743

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Merriman's - Waimea - Waimea
orange starNo Reviews
65-1227 Opelo Road Waimea, HI 96743
View restaurantnext
Pau Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
65-1227 Opelo Rd, Ste A7 Kamuela, HI 96743
View restaurantnext
Honokaa Public House - 45-3490 Mamane St unit G
orange starNo Reviews
45-3490 Mamane St unit G Honokaa, HI 96727
View restaurantnext
Village Burger Waimea
orange starNo Reviews
67 - 1185 Hawaiʻi Belt Rd waimea, HI 96743
View restaurantnext
Yong's Kalbi
orange starNo Reviews
65 1158 Mamalahoa Hwy Ste 4 Kamuela, HI 96743
View restaurantnext
Blue Dragon - 76-3616 Kawaihae Road
orange starNo Reviews
76-3616 Kawaihae Road Kamuel, HI 96743
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Kamuela
Waikoloa
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Kailua Kona
review star
Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)
Hilo
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Pahoa
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Kihei
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Kahului
review star
No reviews yet
Lahaina
review star
Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)
Kailua
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Honolulu
review star
Avg 4.4 (193 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston