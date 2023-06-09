Big Island Brewhaus 64-1066 Mamalahoa Highway
64-1066 Mamalahoa Highway
Kamuela, HI 96743
Food
Pupus
Rockie's Fish Bites
Once a staff-only treat, we now invite everyone to enjoy 6 ounces of flash-fried fresh-catch fish bites with our sweet and spicy dipping sauce
Astro-Nachos
A Haus original topped with black beans, Monterey Jack cheese, Haus-made pico de gallo salsa and sour cream
Half Order Brewhaus Fries
Half order of our golden fries tossed with kosher salt and pepper
Half Order Garlic Fries
Half order of our Golden fries tossed with roasted garlic butter, kosher salt, pepper and Parmesan
Full Order Brewhaus Fries
Golden fries tossed with kosher salt and pepper
Full Order Garlic Fries
Golden fries tossed with roasted garlic butter, kosher salt, pepper and Parmesan
Chips & Cheese
Monterey Jack cheese melted atop Haus-made corn tortilla chips**
Soup and Salad
Half Kekela Greens
Half order of our Waimea-grown Kekela Farms’ greens, locally sourced tomatoes plus cucumbers, carrots and your choice of dressing: Ranch or Haus-made Honey-lime Vinaigrette
Full Size Kekela Greens
Waimea-grown Kekela Farms’ greens, locally sourced tomatoes plus cucumbers, carrots and your choice of dressing: Ranch or Haus-made Honey-lime Vinaigrette
Green Chile Stew
Our classic spicy New Mexico-style stew with shredded chicken, roasted chiles and fresh veggies, garnished with Monterey Jack cheese and served with your choice of flour or corn tortillas
Hawaiian Caprese
Vine ripened, locally sourced tomatoes topped with Hawaii Island goat cheese and Olakino Farm’s locally grown micro-basil, with a drizzle of balsamic reduction and extra virgin olive oil
Roasted Kabocha Squash
Yokoyama Farms’ kabocha squash, roasted, and served with Haus-made vegan sauces; chimichurri tomato salsa with Sunrise Farms’ tomatoes and Big Island Creamery’s “Yoguloha” macadamia nut Greek yogurt, topped with fresh Olakino Farms micro-greens
Burgers/Sandwiches
Classic Cheeseburger
6 oz. grass-fed, hormone free, Big Island beef burger* with melted Monterey Jack cheese, locally grown lettuce & tomato Haus-made cilantro aioli* on a brioche bun
Black & Bleu Burger
6 oz. grass-fed, hormone free, Big Island beef burger* dusted with blackened spices and topped with crisp bacon, Gorgonzola, caramelized sweet onion and locally grown lettuce & tomato with spicy Haus-made aioli* on a brioche bun
Green Chile Burger
6 oz. grass-fed, hormone free, Big Island beef burger* with grilled Anaheim chilis, melted Monterey Jack cheese, sautéed sweet onion and Haus-made cilantro aioli* on a brioche bun
Slider Cheeseburger
3 oz. grass-fed, hormone free, Big Island beef* with melted Monterey Jack cheese cooked medium-well
BLT
Four thick slices of bacon, Kekela Farms’ baby romaine, and locally sourced tomatoes with Haus cilantro aioli* on sourdough bread
Ahi BLT
Add a 6 oz ahi filet to our BLT, with four thick slices of bacon, Kekela Farms’ baby romaine, and locally sourced tomatoes with Haus cilantro aioli* on sourdough bread
Falafel Sandwich
Haus-made black bean falafel on Haus-baked focaccia bread with locally grown tomatoes & lettuce, plus caramalized sweet onion, topped with Haus cilantro aioli
Mexican
Quesadilla
Monterey Jack cheese melted in a flour tortilla topped with Parmesan & sour cream
Bacon & Bleu Quesadilla
Crispy bacon, melted Monterey Jack and Gorgonzola, grilled pineapple & caramelized onion inside a flour tortilla topped Parmesan & served with Haus-made pico de gallo salsa and sour cream
Paniolo Burrito
Black beans, Haus rice and Haus-made roja salsa with cabbage, Monterey Jack cheese, and sour cream
Black Bean Burrito
Black beans & Haus rice, Monterey Jack cheese
Chimichanga
A deep-fried burrito filled with black beans and Monterey Jack cheese, served atop Haus rice with Haus-made pico de gallo salsa and sour cream, without protein
Black Beans & Rice
Black beans and Haus rice topped with Haus-made pico de gallo salsa and sour cream
Tacos
Fish Taco
A single taco with 3 ounces of herb & spice marinated fresh-catch fish*, Haus-made pico de gallo salsa and Haus-made cilantro aioli* in a fresh, hearty corn or flour tortilla
Haus Taco: Fish
A single taco with fresh fish, Haus-made pico de gallo salsa and Monterey Jack cheese in a fresh, hearty corn or flour tortilla
Haus Taco: Chicken
A single taco with shredded chicken, Haus-made pico de gallo salsa and Monterey Jack cheese in a fresh, hearty corn or flour tortilla
Haus Taco: Beef
A single taco with braised beef, Haus-made pico de gallo salsa and Monterey Jack cheese in a fresh, hearty corn or flour tortilla
Haus Taco: Falafel
A single taco with falafel, Haus-made pico de gallo salsa and Monterey Jack cheese in a fresh, hearty corn or flour tortilla
Haus Taco: Goat Cheese
A single taco with locally made goat cheese, Haus-made pico de gallo salsa and Monterey Jack cheese in a fresh, hearty corn or flour tortilla
Sides
Haus Corn Tortilla Chips
Haus Pico de Gallo
Haus Roja Salsa
Haus Habanero Sauce
Sour Cream
Guacamole
Fresh Fish Side
Braised Beef Side
Chicken Side
Falafel Side
Bacon Side
Burger Patty
Slider Burger Patty
Beans Side
Rice Side
Won Bok Slaw
Sauces/Extras
Cilantro Aioli
Sriracha Aioli
Bite Sauce
Ranch Dressing
Honey Lime Vinaigrette
1/2 oz Goat Cheese
1 oz Goat Cheese
1/2 oz Vegan Macnut Cheese
1 oz Vegan Macnut Cheese
Monterey Jack Cheese Side
Bleu Cheese 2oz
Slice Tomato Side
Caramelized Onion Side
Raw Onion Side
Lettuce Side
Green Chile Side
Small Corn Tortilla
Small Flour Tortilla
Large Flour Tortilla
Foccacia
Sourdough Slice
Slider Bun
NA Beverages
NA Beverages
Passionberry Iced Tea
Brewhaus Limeade
Arnold Palmer
Shirley Temple
Roy Rogers
Cola
Rootbeer
Lemon Lime
Ginger Ale
Diet Coke
Soda Water
Refill Cola
Refill Rootbeer
Refill Lemon Lime
Refill Ginger Ale
Refill Diet Coke
Refill Soda Water
Refill Iced Tea
Big Island Booch Kombucha
TO GO Drinks
Bottled Beer
Overboard IPA Bottle
Waves of sensual, tropical, pine hop aromas and flavors lead to slightly-silky malt and a lingering, pleasant, hop bitterness. Hops: Citra, Simcoe, Cascade, Centennial
Golden Sabbath Bottle
Abuzz with a blessed harmony of noble hops, pale malt, and Hawaiian honey. Our Belgian yeast adds caramel-apple nuances and lets the honey shine
White Mountain Porter Bottle
Mountainous and smooth toasted coconut and coffee aromas are followed by hints of rich, silky chocolate and dark malt. Brewed with hand-toasted coconut and White Mountain Hamakua estate coffee
Graham’s Pilsner Bottle
A deep golden, sparkling floral-herbal zest of Czech Saaz hops leads to bready malt flavors and a crisp, clean finish. Named after a dear friend, supporter, and avid lover of our beers. He lived his life with aloha and we honor him and you with this beer
Dark Sabbath Bottle
A robust harmony of dark and pale malts, noble and new world hops and Hawaiian honey. Our special yeast adds notes of pepper, raisins, and figs. Ideal for a slow Sunday Sabbath, as a night-cap, and perfect with any roasted feast
Overboard IPA Case
Golden Sabbath Case
White Mountain Porter Case
Graham’s Pilsner Case
Dark Sabbath Case
Build Your Own Case
Customer Fills
Black Hole Stout
Like a dark star, Black Whole is deeply robust and richly rewarding. Layers of creamy dark malt, coco and espresso flavors harmonize naturally from barley, hops, yeast and water
Dark Sabbath
A robust harmony of dark and pale malts, noble and new world hops and Hawaiian honey. Our special yeast adds notes of pepper, raisins, and figs. Ideal for a slow Sunday Sabbath, as a night-cap, and perfect with any roasted feast
Golden Sabbath
Abuzz with a blessed harmony of noble hops, pale malt, and Hawaiian honey. Our Belgian yeast adds caramel-apple nuances and lets the honey shine
Graham’s Pilsner
A deep golden, sparkling floral-herbal zest of Czech Saaz hops leads to bready malt flavors and a crisp, clean finish. Named after a dear friend, supporter, and avid lover of our beers. He lived his life with aloha and we honor him and you with this beer
Hoptopias IPA
Hoptopias is laden with American hops from beginning to end. Not overly bitter; focused on hop flavors with hints of grapefruit, passionfruit, pine and spice. A blend of American Hops – this batch: Simcoe, Citra, Mandarina, CTZ, Ekuanot, Palisade
Irie Irish Stout
Named for Jamaica’s all’s good feeling and Ireland’s favorite beer style, it’s a subtly rich, black ale with a light body and coffee-chocolate-like flavors; finishes creamy-dry. Served through a nitrogen faucet that creates a thick, long-lasting head
Jabba da Gose
Gose-style beer are originally from Goslar, Germany and are typically slightly sour and salty. Jabba is brewed with a lactic fermentation, some sea-salt, and then Jaboticaba fruit is added for its tartness and tannins. Tart and delicious
Malama Lager
Inspired by Bavaria’s most popular beer style, this bright golden lager is crisp yet soft with a wonderful malt finish. In Hawaiian “malama” means “to nurture and preserve”; we hope this beer nurtures you!
Malolo Pale Ale
Bright, fruit-forward hop flavors of tangerine and peach. Easy-drinking, session worthy light pale ale
Mele Maibock
Bavaria’s spring seasonal is a strong amber lager that brings aromas of toasted bread and carrot cake with spicy-floral hop notes. It balances the hops and malts extremely well, never yielding too much to either side. It finishes medium but crisp with a honey baked bread crust finish
Migoto Rice Lager
Our new Japanese-style super-dry lager is pale yellow, with a soft hop nose, subtle malt character and a dry, soft floral hop finish. Brewed with German pilsner malt, rice and noble hops. The rice lightens the body and allows subtle hop and yeast characters to shine through. MIGOTO is Japanese for superb, awesome & amazing — so it may become your new go-to. Pronounced “Me-Go-Tow.”
Odin’s Sword
This Baltic porter is deep and dense with many layers of flavors. A semi-sweet, soothing maltiness gives rummy-raisin and licorice notes, and also hints of chocolate and cofffee. All co-mingle into a smooth, silky flavor that is robust and semi-dry – it is a lager. Satisfying indeed
Overboard IPA
Waves of sensual, tropical, pine hop aromas and flavors lead to slightly-silky malt and a lingering, pleasant, hop bitterness. Hops: Citra, Simcoe, Cascade, Centennial
Paniolo Pale Ale
Our Hawaiian Cowboy’s favorite. Refreshing and bold. American Cascade, Cashmere and Citra hops bring tropical fruit and wild flower flavors. A touch of Munich and crystal malt add depth
Red Giant IPA
Our sun will be a red giant in 5 billion years, this hoppy red ale is a Red Giant now. Brewed with a rich blend of light and dark caramel malts and a full dose of American hops, it finishes with dry hop and toffee flavors
Red Sea of Cacao
Praise be, our winter seasonal is here for all. Luscious malt and chocolate flavors harmonize to create an amazing experience. Brewed with local cacao, sea salt and a special blend of malt and hops
Tall, Dark, & Mandarin
Local cacao, oranges and chocolate add icing to the cake of mocha-like maltiness. Rich but not overly sweet with dry coco-orange finish
White Mountain Porter
Mountainous and smooth toasted coconut and coffee aromas are followed by hints of rich, silky chocolate and dark malt. Brewed with hand-toasted coconut and White Mountain Hamakua estate coffee
To-Go Margaritas
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant & Brewery
64-1066 Mamalahoa Highway, Kamuela, HI 96743