Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big Kids 2545 North Kedzie Ave.

review star

No reviews yet

2545 North Kedzie Ave.

Chicago, IL 60647

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

TOTS
CHICAGO PHILLY CHEE
AMY & NETTIE

FOOD

FANCY SPAM SANDWICH

$13.00

fried spam, a lot of sweet n sour pickles, toasted yeast mayo

DEVILED EGGS

$6.00

3 deviled eggs filled with cream cheese, dukes, sour cream, merkts cheddar, cornichons, franks red hot topped with ritz cracker dust and chives

ORIGINAL SHIDDY BURG

$12.00Out of stock

smash patty, american chz, shiddy sauce, shreddy letty

BEYOND SHIDDY BURG

$13.00Out of stock

plant based burger patty, American, shiddy sauce & shreddy letty VEGAN upon request

CHICAGO PHILLY CHEE

$14.00

philly beef, beef jus onions, provolone cheese, giardiniera, on garlic bread

AMY & NETTIE

$14.00

fried chicken tendies, tomato chimichurri, smoked paprika mayo, arugula, provolone on french roll AVAILABLE VEGETARIAN OR VEGAN

CRISPY BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$9.00

served with spiced peanuts, dried cranberry, and chili crisp glaze. CONTAINS DAIRY

TOTS

$6.00

tossed in boom boom spice and cheese. available vegan

FRIES

$6.00

tossed in boom boom spice and cheese vegan by request

GRILLED CHZ

$7.00

buttery white bread and cheese

RANCH SCENTED CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.00

3 PC tenders tossed in ranch powder served with dips

RANCH SCENTED PLANT BASED NUGZ

$9.00

6 pc plant based 'chicken' nugz tossed in ranch powder served with dips. NOT VEGAN

PUDDIN CUP

$5.00

butterscotch cinnamon pudding with caramel apples and peanuts

N/A BEVERAGES

Metric Cold Brew Can

$5.00

12 oz

COOL WATER

$4.00

bubbly water with blue electrolytes to aid your hangover

Mineragua

$3.00

12 oz can

Rotating Arizona

$3.00

big can

Filbert's Orange Cream Soda

$3.00

12 oz bottle

Filbert's Grapefruit Soda

$3.00

12 oz bottle

Filbert's Rootbeer

$3.00

12 oz bottle

Shasta Lemon Lime Soda

$1.00

8 oz can

Shasta Cola

$1.00

8 oz can

Shasta Diet Cola

$1.00

8 oz can

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$3.00

7.5 oz bottle

JUICE BOX

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

"HOME OF THE SANDWICH" ALL ORDERS WILL INCLUDE AN 18 PERCENT SERVICE FEE THAT IS SPLIT EVENLY AMONGST OUR STAFF. THANKS YALL :)

Location

2545 North Kedzie Ave., Chicago, IL 60647

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bungalow by Middle Brow
orange star4.2 • 163
2840 W Armitage Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Parson's Chicken and Fish - Logan Square
orange star4.5 • 4,559
2952 W Armitage Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Revolution Brewing - Brewpub
orange starNo Reviews
2323 N. Milwaukee Ave. Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Dos Urban Cantina
orange star4.2 • 523
2829 W ARMITAGE AVE Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Navigator Taproom - 2211 N. MILWAUKEE AVE, CHICAGO
orange starNo Reviews
2211 N. MILWAUKEE AVE, CHICAGO Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Lardon
orange starNo Reviews
2200 N California ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston