Big Mario's Pizza - Fremont 4350 Leary Way NW

1,025 Reviews

$$

4350 Leary Way NW

Seattle, WA 98107

Popular Items

Yoohoo Chocolate Drink

NA Beverages

Seattle Soda

$2.75

Bottled Soda

$3.75

Soda

$2.75

Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher

$5.00

Yoohoo Chocolate Drink

$3.25

Powerade

$3.25

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$3.25

San Pellegrino Limonata

$3.25

Redbull

$5.00

Mariner's Post Season

M's Game - Rainier TB

$2.00

M's Game - Rainier/Slice Combo

$6.00

Kitchen/Counter

Cheese Slice

$4.75

Pepp Slice

$5.50

Special Slice

$6.00

Deluxe Slice

$6.50

High Noon Can

$11.00

Rainier Can

$4.50

On The Rocks Bottle

$17.00

Sierra Nevada Bottle

$6.50

Heineken Zero (Non Alcoholic)

$6.00

House Wine Can

$10.00

Drafts/Liquors

Schilling Hard Cider Draft (Pint only)

$8.25

Altos Tequila

$10.00

Aperol

$9.00

Avion Tequila

$12.00

Big Gin

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Cinzano Dry

$8.00

Espolon (shot or batched rita)

$9.50

Tito's

$9.00

Absolut

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markDivey
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
NEW YORK STYLE HAND TOSSED PIZZA | PIZZA BY THE SLICE | SICILIAN STYLE SQUARE PIZZA | SALADS | CALZONES | FULL BAR | COCKTAILS | BEER | WINE | PULL TABS

4350 Leary Way NW, Seattle, WA 98107

