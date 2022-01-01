Pizza
Big Mario's Pizza - Queen Anne 815 5th Ave N
1,415 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Serving the best NY Style Pizza to the greater Seattle Area, and yes.... Bigger is Better!
Location
815 5th Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
Gallery