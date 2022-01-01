Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Big Mario's Pizza - Queen Anne 815 5th Ave N

1,415 Reviews

$$

815 5th Ave N

Seattle, WA 98109

Popular Items

Deluxe Slice

Mariner's Post Season

M's Game - Rainier TB

$2.00

M's Game - Rainier/Slice Combo

$6.00

Kitchen/Counter

Cheese Slice

$4.75

Pepp Slice

$5.50

Special Slice

$6.00

Deluxe Slice

$6.50

High Noon Can

$11.00

Rainier Can

$4.50

On The Rocks Bottle

$17.00

Sierra Nevada Bottle

$6.50

Heineken Zero (Non Alcoholic)

$6.00

House Wine Can

$10.00

Drafts/Liquors

Schilling Hard Cider Draft (Pint only)

$8.25

Altos Tequila

$10.00

Aperol

$9.00

Avion Tequila

$12.00

Big Gin

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Cinzano Dry

$8.00

Espolon (shot or batched rita)

$9.50

Tito's

$9.00

Absolut

$9.00
check markCasual
check markDivey
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Serving the best NY Style Pizza to the greater Seattle Area, and yes.... Bigger is Better!

815 5th Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109

Big Mario's Pizza - Queen Anne image
Big Mario's Pizza - Queen Anne image

