Big Nick's BBQ Murphy, NC

Popular Items

Pork Sandwich
Brisket Tacos (2 pack w/side)
Pork Platter

BBQ

Pork Sandwich

Pork Sandwich

$8.75
Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$11.75
Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$10.75Out of stock
Turkey Melt (with Bacon and Cheese)

Turkey Melt (with Bacon and Cheese)

$11.75Out of stock
Pork Platter

Pork Platter

$13.75
Brisket Platter

Brisket Platter

$16.75

Turkey Platter

$15.75Out of stock

TWO Meat Plate

$19.75

Five Piece Wing Platter

$14.50
Brisket Tacos (2 pack w/side)

Brisket Tacos (2 pack w/side)

$11.75

Pork Tacos (2 pack w/side)

$9.75

Combo Taco Pack (1 Brisket, 1 Pork)

$10.75

Brisket Taco (single)

$5.75

Pork Taco (single)

$4.75

Burgers

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$11.00
Single Cheeseburger

Single Cheeseburger

$9.00

Double Hamburger (NO CHEESE)

$10.75

Single Hamburger (NO CHEESE)

$8.75

Ribs (St Louis Spares)

Full Rack Platter

$32.75
Half Rack Platter

Half Rack Platter

$19.75
Quarter Rack Platter

Quarter Rack Platter

$14.75

Chicken Tenders

Jumbo Chicken Tender (5 PC)

$15.75
Jumbo Chicken Tender (3 PC)

Jumbo Chicken Tender (3 PC)

$12.75

Sides

Brisket Mac and Cheese

$3.50+

White Cheddar Mac and Cheese with chopped brisket and house rub. Order by the single side, pint, quart, or gallon.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.00

Jumbo Steakhouse Rings!

Fried Okra

$3.00+

Southern Fried

Coleslaw

$3.00+

Creamy Southern Coleslaw. Order by the single side, pint, quart, or gallon.

Baked Beans

$3.00+

Our very own Pit Baked Beans. Order by the single side, pint, quart, or gallon.

Tater Salad

$3.00+

Loaded Baked Potato Salad. Order by the single side, pint, quart, or gallon.

Waffle Fries

$3.00

Everybody's Favorite, lightly fried in 100% Canola Oil

Dirty Waffle Fries (add slaw and beans)

Dirty Waffle Fries (add slaw and beans)

$4.00

Our waffle fries topped with pit baked beans and creamy southern coleslaw.

Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$3.00

BBQ's best friend. Cooked to order and chock full of corn!

Family Meals

BBQ Family Pack for 6

$75.00

Enjoy your choice of 2 lb. of Meats, 3 Pints of Sides, Bread, Half Gallon of Tea, and Sauces. Enough to feed a Crowd!

Bulk BBQ

Pork by the Pound

$3.75+

$15/lb

Brisket by the Pound

$6.75+

$27/lb

Turkey by the Pound

$4.25+Out of stock

$17/pound

Ribs (St Louis Spares)

$26.00+

Jumbo Chicken Tender (each)

$2.75

Brisket Pimento Cheese Egg roll (each)

$3.00Out of stock

RANCH (2oz)

$0.50

Honey Mustard (2oz)

$0.50

Potato Buns

$5.00+

Hawaiian Rolls

$0.50+

BBQ Sauce (PINT)

$4.50+

Wings

$2.25

Desserts

Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$4.25

Kids

Kids Pork

$7.00

Kids Turkey

$7.50Out of stock

Kids Tenders

$7.50

Kids Rib

$7.50

Kids Brisket

$7.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.50

SOFT BEVERAGES

Sweet Tea

$2.00

HALF AND HALF TEA

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Half Gallon Tea

$3.75

Water

$0.50

Half Gallon of Lemonade

$3.75

Lemonade

$2.00

Arnold Palmer (half sweet tea, half lemonade)

$2.00

Diet Arnold Palmer (half unsweet tea, half lemonade)

$2.00

Cheerwine

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

An Independent BBQ Joint!

Location

630 US-64, Murphy, NC 28906

Directions

