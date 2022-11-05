Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Vegan
Dessert & Ice Cream

Big Nonna's Vegan Pizza and Ice Cream

review star

No reviews yet

12601 Tech Ridge Boulevard #300

Austin, TX 78753

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Knots
Half n Half Pizza
Sicilian Slice

Starters

Sicilian Brussels Sprouts

Sicilian Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Brussels sprouts fried mixed with balsamic vinegar, shallot, garlic, caper, & golden raisins. Fried in a dedicated gf fryer.

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$8.00

A customer favorite! Eight garlic knots, made with organic flour, drizzled with olive oil, nutritional yeast (nooch), and garlic. Comes with one container of red sauce.

Nonna's House Salad

Nonna's House Salad

$8.00

Big salad made with mixed organic greens, shallots, diced bell peppers, grape tomatoes, cucumber, and crispy fried chickpeas. Served with a side of house-made vinaigrette. Gluten-Free, soy-Free, and nut-Free. Add our smoky tempeh for $3 to make it a meal!

NY Style Pizzas

Classic hand tossed pizzas made with organic flour and tomatoes.
Plain Cheese

Plain Cheese

$15.00

Organic house-made red sauce, vegan mozzarella (house-made with cultured organic soy milk, organic coconut oil, and pumpkin seeds) on our housemade hand-tossed organic dough.

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$15.00

Make your own creation: red sauce, vegan mozzarella (house-made with cultured organic soy milk, organic coconut oil, and pumpkin seeds) on our housemade hand-tossed dough. Add toppings to make it your own!

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$17.00

San Marzano style tomato sauce, fresh basil, vegan mozz, extra-virgin olive oil.

Beeteroni Pizza

Beeteroni Pizza

$18.00

Sliced and spiced beetaroni, red sauce, vegan mozzarella (house-made with cultured organic soy milk, organic coconut oil, and pumpkin seeds) on our housemade hand-tossed dough.

Pina Jalapeno Pizza

Pina Jalapeno Pizza

$19.00

Pineapple, house-pickled jalapeños, roasted garlic, red sauce, vegan mozzarella (house-made with cultured organic soy milk, organic coconut oil, and pumpkin seeds) on our housemade hand-tossed dough.

Veg Out Pizza

Veg Out Pizza

$19.00

Veggie party! Baby spinach, shallots, house-marinated artichoke hearts, red sauce, vegan mozzarella (house-made with cultured organic soy milk, organic coconut oil, and pumpkin seeds) on our housemade hand-tossed dough.

VBR (verde bianco rosso)

VBR (verde bianco rosso)

$20.00

Herbed extra virgin olive oil, vegan mozzarella (house-made with cultured organic soy milk, organic coconut oil, and pumpkin seeds) , fresh cherry tomatoes, roasted garlic, *fresh baby arugula, a light lemon spritz, and balsamic glaze on our housemade hand-tossed dough. No red sauce.

Meat Out Pizza

Meat Out Pizza

$22.00

House-made seitan sausage, beetaroni, Flying Tempeh Brothers smokey tempeh, red sauce, vegan mozzarella (house-made with cultured organic soy milk, organic coconut oil, and pumpkin seeds) on our housemade hand-tossed dough.

Supreme Pizza

Supreme Pizza

$22.00

Black olives, shallots, bell peppers, mushrooms, Flying Tempeh Brothers smokey tempeh, red sauce, vegan mozzarella (house-made with cultured organic soy milk, organic coconut oil, and pumpkin seeds) on our housemade hand-tossed dough.

Half n Half Pizza

Half n Half Pizza

$15.00

Can't decide on one of our delicious specialty pizzas? Pick 2 and make it a half and half!

Pear It Up! (Limited Special!)

Pear It Up! (Limited Special!)

$23.00Out of stock

NY style crust topped with our housemade vegan mozzarella, lightly caramelized green pears, lemon and chive herbed almond ricotta, caramelized red onion, and finished off with balsamic glaze and smoked salt. Live fast, eat pizza.

Gluten Free Pizza

12" Gluten Free Plain Cheese Pizza

12" Gluten Free Plain Cheese Pizza

$15.00

$15.00
12” Gluten Free Build Your Own

12” Gluten Free Build Your Own

$15.00

Vegan mozzarella (contains organic soy, pumpkin seed and coconut), red sauce, gluten-free crust. Our gluten-free crust is made in house from a mix of brown rice and millet. No soy, gluten, nuts or coconut in the crust.

12" Gluten Free Margherita Pizza

12" Gluten Free Margherita Pizza

$17.00

San Marzano style tomato sauce, fresh basil, vegan mozz, extra-virgin olive oil.

12" Gluten Free Beeteroni Pizza

12" Gluten Free Beeteroni Pizza

$18.00

Beeteroni, vegan mozzarella (organic soy, coconut), red sauce. Our gluten-free crust is made in house with Bob’s Red Mill gf pizza flour mix, grapeseed oil, sea salt, baking soda, organic apple cider vinegar, yeast, organic sugar, and psyllium husk. We press these pizzas on dedicated pans, and cut them with dedicated tools. We are not a gluten-free facility.

12" Gluten Free Pina Jalapeno Pizza

12" Gluten Free Pina Jalapeno Pizza

$19.00

Vegan mozzarella, pineapple, house-pickled jalapeños, roasted garlic, red sauce.

12" Gluten Free Veg Out Pizza

12" Gluten Free Veg Out Pizza

$19.00

Vegan mozzarella, baby spinach, shallots, house-marinated artichoke hearts, red sauce.

12" Gluten Free VBR (verde bianco rosso) Pizza

12" Gluten Free VBR (verde bianco rosso) Pizza

$20.00

Herbed extra virgin olive oil, vegan mozzarella (house-made with cultured organic soy milk, organic coconut oil, and pumpkin seeds) , fresh cherry tomatoes, roasted garlic, fresh baby arugula, a light lemon spritz, and balsamic glaze on our housemade gluten free dough. No red sauce. Our gluten-free crust is made in house from a mix of brown rice and millet.

12" Gluten Free Supreme Pizza

12" Gluten Free Supreme Pizza

$22.00

Vegan mozzarella, black olives, shallots, bell peppers, mushrooms, smokey tempeh, red sauce.

12" Gluten Free Meat Out Pizza

12" Gluten Free Meat Out Pizza

$22.00

Vegan cheese, beeteroni, smokey tempeh, red sauce.

12" Gluten Free Pear It Up

$23.00Out of stock

Our gluten free crust topped with housemade vegan mozzarella, caramelized pears, lemon and chive herbed almond ricotta, caramelized red onions, and finished off with balsamic glaze and smoked salt!

Sicilian Pizza

12 slices of our thick crust, square cut Sicilian style pizza. Comes with our margherita sauce (san marzano tomatoes, basil, and salt only), house made vegan mozzarella and oregano. Add up to 3 toppings!
Whole Sicilian

Whole Sicilian

$34.00Out of stock

12 Slices of our thick crust Sicilian style pizza. Feeds up to 6 people! Limited quantities available daily.

Dessert Pizzas & Sweets

Blueberry Cheesecake Sweet-za

Blueberry Cheesecake Sweet-za

$13.00

Our organic pizza dough topped with vegan cream cheese sauce (contains soy & coconut), house-made blueberry compote, and streusel. Baked extra thick as a 12" pie to hold all the goodness. Delicious warm or cold! Available with a gluten free crust.

Strawberry Cheesecake Sweet-za

$13.00

Our organic pizza dough topped with vegan cream cheese sauce (contains soy & coconut), house-made strawberry sauce, and streusel. Baked extra thick as a 12" pie to hold all the goodness. Delicious warm or cold! Available with a gluten free crust.

Cinna-buddies

Cinna-buddies

$6.00

8 deep fried dough nuggets tossed with cinnamon sugar and served with a side of creamy icing for dipping. Contains Gluten.

Slices

Various slices of pizza.
Sicilian Slice

Sicilian Slice

$4.00

If you'd like your slice sooner than the displayed pickup time, please choose "ASAP" and we may be able to have it ready in 5-10 minutes. You will receive a text when ready. Thick crust, square cut. Crispy and airy. San Marzano style with tomato sauce and vegan mozzarella (pumpkin/soy). Add toppings to make it your own. Pictured is the Sicilian slice with beetaroni.

NY Slice

NY Slice

$3.00

If you'd like your slice sooner than the displayed pickup time, please choose "ASAP" and we may be able to have it ready in 5-10 minutes. You will receive a text when ready. Slices of our classic NY style pizza cut from an 18" pie. Thin and crispy crust topped with our house red sauce and vegan mozzarella. These slices come 'as is' and ready to go!

Sides

Side of Ranch

Side of Ranch

$1.50

2oz portion of our delicious house-made vegan ranch (contains cashews and organic soy)

Side of Red Sauce

Side of Red Sauce

$0.75

2oz portion of our house-made red sauce. Made with organic tomatoes.

Drinks

Guayaki Yerba Mate-Revel Berry (16oz)

Guayaki Yerba Mate-Revel Berry (16oz)

$3.50

$3.50

Guayaki Yerba Mate- Bluephoria (16oz)

$3.50

Guayaki Yerba Mate- Lemon Elation (16oz)

$3.50

Guayaki Yerba Mate- Passion Fruit (12oz Bottle)

$3.50

Guayaki Yerba Mate Mint (12oz)

$3.50Out of stock

Guayaki Yerba Mate- Traditional (12oz Bottle)

$3.50

Guayaki Yerba Grapefruit Ginger (12oz)

$3.50

Guayaki Yerba Mate Classic Gold (12oz)

$3.50
Maine Root - Mexicane Cola

Maine Root - Mexicane Cola

$3.00

$3.00
Maine Root - Root Beer

Maine Root - Root Beer

$3.00

$3.00
Maine Root - Mandarin Orange

Maine Root - Mandarin Orange

$3.00

$3.00

Maine Root Ginger Brew

$3.00
Oi Ocha Green Tea (Unsweetened)

Oi Ocha Green Tea (Unsweetened)

$2.50

$2.50
Richard's Rainwater-Still

Richard's Rainwater-Still

$2.00

$2.00

RIchard's Rainwater- Sparkling

$2.00
Waterloo Sparkling Water - Stawberry

Waterloo Sparkling Water - Stawberry

$2.00

$2.00
Waterloo Sparkling Water - Black Cherry

Waterloo Sparkling Water - Black Cherry

$2.00

$2.00
Waterloo Sparkling Water - Grapefruit

Waterloo Sparkling Water - Grapefruit

$2.00

$2.00

Fentiman's Rose Lemonade

$3.50

Fentiman's Cherry Cola

$3.50

Fentimans Vic Lemonade

$3.50

San Pellegrino Limonata

$3.00

San Pelligrino Aranciata Rossa (Blood Orange)

$3.00

San Pellegrino Aranciata (Orange)

$3.00

KTonic Kombucha-Flor De Jamaica

$4.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Nonna's own cookies, made with primarily organic ingredients. Contains gluten. Soy-free/Nut-free.

Oatmeal Creme Sandwich Cookie (Gluten-Free)

Oatmeal Creme Sandwich Cookie (Gluten-Free)

$4.00

Delicious vegan sweet creme sandwiched between two gluten-free oatmeal cookies! Contains Soy. Gluten-Free,Nut-Free.

Ice Cream Pints Etc.

Locally made vegan ice cream by Sweet Ritual.

Big Nonna's Ready-to-Eat Cookie Dough

$6.00Out of stock

Ready to eat frozen chunks of our house made chocolate cookie dough. Perfect topping for ice cream or just a late night snack! Contains gluten. Nut-free, Soy Free.

Luv Fats Sweet Potato

$12.00

Luv Fats Pint Pandan Lemongrass

$12.00Out of stock

Luv Fats Lavender Cookies & Creme

$12.00Out of stock

Luv Fats Rocky Road Pint

$12.00Out of stock

Luv Fats Mini 4oz Banana Puddng

$5.50Out of stock

Luv Fats Mini 4oz Chocolate

$5.50

Luv Fats Mini 4oz Vanilla Buckeye

$5.50Out of stock

To-Go Products Etc.

Calabrian Pasta Salad

$4.25Out of stock

Merch

Sticker

Sticker

$1.00
Off-White Shirt

Off-White Shirt

$24.00

BIG NONNA'S. HOT PIES & COOL VIBES

Black Shirt

Black Shirt

$24.00

BIG NONNA'S. HOT PIES & COOL VIBES

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Open for indoor dining and carryout! All items are 100% VEGAN. Our pizzas are made totally in house with our own vegan mozzarella and meat-alternatives (including our famous Beeteroni) Gluten Free and Soy-Free options available!

Location

12601 Tech Ridge Boulevard #300, Austin, TX 78753

Directions

Gallery
Big Nonna's Pizza & Ice Cream image
Banner pic
Big Nonna's Pizza & Ice Cream image

