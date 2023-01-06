Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big Oak Tavern

1090 Alpharetta Street

Roswell, GA 30075

Order Again

Sides

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

Fried Brussels sprouts seasoned with Big Oak Seasoning and topped with grated parmesan cheese

fench Fries

$5.00

Crispy french fries seasoned with Big Oak seasoning

Truffle Fries

$6.00

Crispy french fries seasoned with Big Oak seasoning tossed with truffle oil, parmesan cheese, and parsley

Jalapeno Cheese Grits

$5.00

Stone ground yellow grits with cream, mixed cheese, and jalapenos

Creamy Coleslaw

$3.00

Fresh cabbage and carrot blend tossed in coleslaw dressing

Steamed Broccoli

$6.00

Fresh steamed broccoli tossed in maragine and Big Oak seasoning

Vegetable Medley

$6.00

Blend of fresh vegetable sauteed

Haricot Verts

$6.00

Sauteed green beans fiinished with olive oil and seasoning

Dessert

New York Cheesecake

$8.00

New York Cheesecake drizzled with Caramel Sauce

Skillet Brownie

$10.00

Cast Iron skillet brownie topped with vanilla ice cream drizzled with chocolate and caramel sauce

Red Velvet Cake

$10.00

Layered Red Velvet Cake with cream cheese icing garnished with chocolate sauce

Key Lime Cake

$10.00

Layered Key lime cake with butter cream icning

Vailla Ice Cream

$3.00

Scoop of vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate sauce

Chocolate Ganache Cake

$12.00

Six layered chocolate ganache cake served with ice cold shots of milk

Banana Foster Cake

$8.00

Dinner Appetizer

Lamb Chops App

$22.00

Grilled lamb lollipops seasoned with Big Oak seasoning and served with red wine sauce

Smoked Salmon Dip

$12.00

Fresh smoked Atlantic salmon, cream cheese, and dill served w/ grilled pita

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00

Deep fried cauliflower, buffalo sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, and chives

Flash Fried Calamari

$13.00

Calamari pieces lightly dusted, flash fried, and served with Big Oak sauce

Mussels w/ White Wine Butter Sauce

$13.00

Steamed mussels tossed in white wine butter sauce with diced tomatoes, jalapenos, and garlic served with toasted pita

Big Oak Black Wings

$12.00

Chicken wings marinated in soy and honey brine, baked and fried then tossed in black sauce and granished with mandarin oranges and green onions

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Diced spinach and quartered artichokes blened in a garlic cream sauce with shredded parmesan, swiss, and American cheese, served with fresh tortilla chips

Cajun Crab Cake

$21.00

Maryland stlye crab cake with roasted red peppers, scallions, diced red onion, and spices drizzled with Big Oak sauce

Dinner Salad

Big Oak House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, cucumbers, eggs, bacon, pickled red onions, mixed cheese, and croutons served with choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Fresh chopped romaine lettuce tossed with homestyle croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing

The Wedge

$10.00

Iceberg wedge topped with bleu cheese dressing, diced tomatoes, chopped bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, pickled red onions, and drizzled with balsamic glaze

Baked Potato Soup Bowl

$9.00

Baked Potato Soup Cup

$5.00

Dinner Entree

Lamb Chops Entree

$42.00

Grilled lamb lollipops seasoned with Big Oak seasoning served on a bed of mashed potatoes and haricot verts drizzled with red wine sauce

Cajun Crab Cake Dinner

$42.00

2 Maryland style crab cakes with roasted red peppers, scallions, diced red onion, and spices drizzled with Big Oak sauce served with mashed potatoes and Haricot Verts

Lobster Mac N' Cheese

$35.00

Cavatappi pasta tossed in a delicious blend of cheeses and spices. Dish topped with grilled lobster tails and scampi butter

Grillled Pork Ribeye

$26.00

Double pork ribeyes grilled and finished with an apple brandy glaze with mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli

Shrimp and Grits

$30.00

Blackened Gulf shrimp and andouille sausage in a cajun cream sauce served over a bed of stone ground yellow jalapeno cheese grits

The Vegan

$24.00

Lentil pasta sauteed with tomato sauce, squash, zucchini, red onions, cremini mushrooms, and roasted red peppers

Crab Stuffed Blackened Salmon

$42.00

Atlantic salmon stuffed with cajun crab cake then pan seared and drizzled with scampi butter served with wild rice and haricot verts

Grilled Grouper

$41.00

Grouper chargilled and drizzled with red pepper coulis served with wild rice and broccoli

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$25.00

Blackened chicken alfredo with cavatappi pasta and red peppers

Full Rib Entree

$32.00

Half Rib Entree

$24.00

Dinner Chicken Tenders

$25.00

Dinner Steak

Center Cut Filet 8oz

$32.00

Filet mignon seasoned with Big Oak seasoning grilled to your desired temperature, served with mashed potatoes and Fried Brussels sprouts

Ribeye Steak

$34.00

16oz Ribeye seasoned with Big Oak seasoning grilled to your desired temperature, and served with mashed potatoes and fried Brussels sprouts

Center Cut Filet 10oz

$36.00

Prime New York Strip

$55.00

Dinner Sandwiches

Big Oak Steak Burger

$14.00

Steak burger grilled topped with cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, pickles, red onion, and Big Oak sauce on a toasted brioche bun with fries

The Simpleton Burger

$14.00

Steak burger grilled and topped with baby spring mix, american cheese, and caramelized onions served with fries

Roswell Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken breast breaded and deep fried then dipped in hot oil topped with coleslaw and pickles served with Big Oak hot sauce and fries

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken breast breaded and fried topped with shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, pickles, and Big Oak sauce on a toasted brioche bun with fries

Shaved Ribeye Dip

$16.00

Tender shaved ribeye grilled with sauteed red onions and topped with white American cheese served open faced on a toasted hoagie roll with au jus and fries

Portabella Burger

$14.00

Portabella mushroom cap marianted, grilled, and topped with fire roasted red peppers, onions, and provolone cheese drizzled with balsamic glaze with fries

Dinner Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Red skin potatoes mashed with maragaine and spices

Haricot Verts

$6.00

Sauteed green beans fiinished with olive oil and seasoning

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

Fried Brussels sprouts seasoned with Big Oak Seasoning and topped with grated parmesan cheese

Vegetable Medley

$6.00

Blend of fresh vegetable sauteed

French Fries

$5.00

Crispy French fries seasoned with Big Oak seasoning

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Crispy french fries seasoned with Big Oak seasoning tossed with truffle oil, parmesan cheese, and parsley

Jalapeno Cheese Grits

$5.00

Stone ground yellow grits with cream, mixed cheese, and jalapenos

Creamy Coleslaw

$3.00

Fresh cabbage and carrot blend tossed in coleslaw dressing

Steamed Broccoli

$6.00

Fresh steamed broccoli tossed in maragine and Big Oak seasoning

Family Meals

Steak Dinner

$75.00

4- 8/10oz Ribeyes served w/ fried Brussels sprouts, steamed broccoli, and mashed potatoes

Salmon Dinner

$65.00

4- 6oz Salmon fillets served w/ fried Brussels sprouts, steamed broccoli, and mashed potatoes

Chicken Dinner

$50.00

Whole chicken smoked or fried served w/ steamed broccoli, fried Brussels sprouts, and mashed potatoes

Rib Dinner

$65.00

2- Full baby back ribs served with macaroni and cheese, steamed broccoli, and coleslaw

Big Oak Butcher Shop

16oz Ribeye

$25.00

Hand cut ribeye steak cut fresh from Angus beef

8oz Ribeye

$15.00

Hand cut ribeye steak cut fresh from Angus beef

8oz Steak Burger

$10.00

A delicious blend of chuck, brisket, and shortrib

Back Back Ribs

$20.00

2-2.5 pound baby back rib cleaned and skinned

Center Cut Filet Mignon

$20.00

Center cut tenderloin filet hand cut from Angus beef

Grouper Fillet

$28.00

Grouper fillet cleaned and skinned

Atlantic Salmon

$18.00

Fresh Atlantic hand cut and trimmed

Big Oak Seasoning

$15.00

Our Signature seasoning that is "Good on Everything"

Big Oak Rib Rub

$15.00

A special blend of brown sugar, and spices that will have your guests asking for more

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Mac

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

Lunch Appetizers

Smoked Salmon Dip

$12.00

Fresh smoked Atlantic salmon, cream cheese, and dill served w/ grilled pita

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00

Deep fried cauliflower, buffalo sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, and chives

Big Oak Black Wings

$12.00

Chicken wings marinated in soy and honey brine, baked and fried then tossed in black sauce and granished with mandarin oranges and green onions

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Diced spinach and quartered artichokes blened in a garlic cream sauce with shredded parmesan, swiss, and American cheese, served with fresh tortilla chips

Cajun Crab Cake

$21.00

Maryland stlye crab cake with roasted red peppers, scallions, diced red onion, and spices drizzled with Big Oak sauce

Lamb Chops

$22.00

Grilled lamb lollipops seasoned with Big Oak seasoning and served with red wine sauce

Lunch Soup and Salads

Grilled Watermelon Salad

$12.00

Grilled watermelon topped with arugula, candied walnuts, and feta cheese, drizzled with balsamic glaze

Big Oak House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, cucumbers, eggs, bacon, pickled red onions, mixed cheese, and croutons served with choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Fresh chopped romaine lettuce tossed with homestyle croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing

The Wedge

$10.00

Iceberg wedge topped with bleu cheese dressing, diced tomatoes, chopped bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, pickled red onions, and drizzled with balsamic glaze

Minestrone Soup

$9.00

Diced vegetables including carrot, zucchini, tomato, basil, pinto beans, and pasta

Soup and Salad Combo

$17.00

Bowl of Soup of the day and your choice of salad

Smoked Chicken Salad Salad

$14.00

Smoked chicken salad on a bed of butter crisp lettuce topped with tomatoes, walnuts, and apples

Lunch Entree

Grilled Pork Ribeye

$19.00

8oz Pork ribeye grilled and finished with an apple brandy glaze, served with mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli

Applewood Smoked Chicken

$21.00

Half chicken smoked daily, served with mashed potatoes and broccoli

The Vegan

$21.00

Lentil pasta sauteed with tomato sauce, squash, zucchini, red onions, cremini mushrooms, and roasted red peppers

Chicken Tender Platter

$16.00

Jumbo chicken tenders breaded and fried served with fries and Big Oak sauce

Shrimp and Grits

$30.00

Large gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, tomatoes, red onions, and jalapenos sauteed in cream sauce and topped on a bed of jalapeno cheese grits

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$24.00

Atlantic salmon pan seared and drizzled with bourbon glaze served with wild rice and sauteed vegetables

Crab Stuffed Blackened Salmon

$31.00

Atlantic salmon stuffed with cajun crab cake then pan seared and drizzled with scampi butter served with wild rice and haricot verts

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

Blackened chicken alfredo with cavatappi pasta and red peppers

Center Cut Filet Mignon 8oz

$32.00

Filet mignon seasoned with Big Oak seasoning grilled to your desired temperature, served with mashed potatoes and Fried Brussels sprouts

Ribeye Steak

$32.00

16oz Ribeye seasoned with Big Oak seasoning grilled to your desired temperature served with mashed potatoes and fried Brussels sprouts

Lunch Sandwiches

Big Oak Steak Burger

$12.00

Steak burger grilled topped with cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, pickles, red onion, and Big Oak sauce on a toasted brioche bun with fries

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken breast breaded and fried topped with shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, pickles, and Big Oak sauce on a toasted brioche bun with fries

Shaved Ribeye Dip

$16.00

Shaved ribeye grilled with sauteed onions and white american cheese, served open faced on a toasted hoagie roll with au jus and fries

Portabella Burger

$14.00

Portabella mushroom cap marianted, grilled, and topped with fire roasted red peppers, onions, and provolone cheese drizzled with balsamic glaze with fries

Unforgettable Cod Sandwich

$14.00

Beer battered cod filet fried and topped with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, and malt vinegar mayo sauce with fries

Roswell Hot Chicken Sandwhich

$14.00

Chicken breast breaded and fried tossed in hot oil and topped with coleslaw and pickles served with Big Oak hot sauce and fries

The Simpleton

$14.00

Steak burger grilled and topped with baby spring mix, american cheese, and caramelized onions served with fries

Brunch

The "10" Stack "One Man" Challenge

$50.00

10 Buttermilk pancakes, 1 pound of bacon, 2 pounds of potato home fries with as much syrup as you need to devour this monster stack. you will have 30 minutes to complete the challenge and if you succeed, your meal is free plus you will receive a personalized bottle of our Big Oak seasoning and a $50 gift card.

Big Oak Breakfast

$15.00

3 Eggs, 2 slicces of apple wood bacon, 2 sausage patties, jalapeno cheese grits, and a fresh baked biscuit w/ Emily G's local jam

Big Oak Omelette

$14.00

Three egg omelet with tomatoes, bacon, green onions, and mixed cheese served with home fries

Shrimp and Grits

$30.00

Blackened Gulf shrimp and andouille sausage in a cajun cream sauce served over a bed of stone ground yellow jalapeno cheese grits

Roasted Fuji Apple Buttermilk Pancakes

$13.00

2 Buttermilk pancakes topped with roasted fuji apples, served with 2 slices of apple wood bacon

Steak and Eggs

$21.00

Ribeye seasoned with Big Oak seasoning grilled to your desired temperarture topped with scrambled eggs and cremini mushroom sauce and green onions

Lamb Lollipops Entree

$42.00

Grilled lamb lollipops seasoned with Big Oak seasoning served with jalapeno cheese grits and home fries drizzled with red wine sauce

Catfish and Grits

$17.00

Freid catfish served with jalapeno cheese grits and scrambled eggs

The Skillet

$15.00

Jalapeno cheese grits topped with country sausage, scrambled eggs, mixed cheese, and green onions. Served with buttermlik biscuit

Chicken and Waffles

$17.00

Buttermilk waffles dusted with powdered sugar served with fried chicken wings

Red Velvet Chicken and Waffles

$19.00

Red Velvet waffles drizzled with vanilla glaze and dusted with powdered suagr served with fried chicken wings

Lobster and Waffles

$28.00

2 Lobster tails fried with a buttermilk waffle dusted with powdered suagr and maple syrup

Filet Medallion Eggs Benedict

$19.00

Grilled filet medallions on a toasted English muffin topped with poached eggs and hollandaise served with home fries

Crab Cake Benedict

$23.00

Two cajun crab cakes on toasted English muffins topped with poached eggs and hollandaise served with home fries

Country Benedict

$15.00

Buttermilk biscuit sliced and toasted, topped with sausage patties, poached eggs, and hollandaise served with home fries

Big Oak Omelette

$14.00

Biscuit and Jam

$3.00

Home Fries

$5.00

Brunch A La Carte

3 Eggs

$5.00

Srambled, over easy, sunny side up, over medium, fried hard

Smoked Bacon Strips (3)

$5.00

3 slices of bacon

Jalapeno Cheese Grits

$4.00

Stone ground yellow grits with cream, mixed cheese, and jalapenos

2 Country Sauasge Patties

$5.00

Country sausgage pattyies pan seared

Biscuit and Jam

$3.00

Buttermilk biscuit and Emily G's local jam

HH Food

Big Oak Sliders

$7.00

2 Steak burgers topped with cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, pickles, red onions, and Big Oak sauce w/fries

Simpleton Sliders

$7.00

2 Steak burgersgrilled and topped with American cheese, caramalized onions, and Big Oak sauce w/ fries

Buffalo Cauliflower

$6.00

Deep fried cauliflower, buffalo sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, and chives

Smoked Salmon Dip

$6.00

Fresh smoked Atlantic salmon, cream cheese, and dill served w/ grilled pita

Big Oak Black Wings

$8.00

Chicken wings marinated in soy and honey brine, baked and fried then tossed in black sauce and granished with mandarin oranges and green onions

Lemon Pepper Wings

$8.00

Chicken wings tossed in lemon pepper sauce served with celery and ranch

Big Oak Hot Wings

$8.00

Chicken wings tossed in our signature hot sauce then drizzled with ranch

Roswell Hot Chicken Sliders

$7.00

Chicken tenders breaded and fried then dipped in our special hot oil topped with coleslaw and pickles served w/ fries

HH Beer

HH Gate City Copperhead

$5.00

HH Gate City Citrus Maximus

$5.00

HH Variant Norcross Street

$5.00

HH Liquid Nation Blonde Ale

$5.00

HH Gate City Awe Juice

$5.00

HH Gate City Lager

$5.00

HH Sweet Water BC Lager

$5.00

HH Voodoo Ranger

$5.00

Draft

Gate City Copperhead

$7.00

Gate City Citrus Maximus

$8.00

Variant Norcross Street

$8.00

Liquid Nation Blonde Ale

$7.00

Gate City Awe Juice

$7.00

Gate City Lager

$7.00

Sweet Water BC Lager

$7.00

Voodoo Ranger

$8.00

Bottled

Blue Moon

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Yueingling

$5.00

Cocktails

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Owens Jumbo Mule

$60.00

Owens Jumbo Margarita

$60.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Rosemary Mule

$10.00

Orange Spice Margarita

$12.00

Winter Blackberry Jam

$12.00

The Woods

$12.00

Up In Smoke

$12.00

Fire Watermelon Lemonade

$9.00

Island Grapefruit Margarita

$11.00

Spiced Manhattan

$12.00

Cucumber Crisp Twist

$11.00

Lemon Drop Martini

Carafe Mimosa

$15.00

Carafe Bellini

$15.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$20.00

Bottomless Bellini

$20.00

Brunch Mimosa

$5.00

Brunch Bellini

$5.00

House Bloody Mary

$8.00

Baileys

$9.00

Vodka

Wodka

$8.00

Absolut

$9.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Chopin

$11.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Hanson Citron

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Titos

$8.00

DBL Wodka

$16.00

DBL Absolut

$18.00

DBL Belvedere

$22.00

DBL Chopin

$22.00

DBL Ciroc

$20.00

DBL Grey Goose

$22.00

DBL Hanson Citron

$18.00

DBL Ketel One

$18.00

Gin

Well Gin

$7.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Conniption

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Tanqueray 10

$11.00

DBL Beefeater

$18.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$22.00

DBL Conniption

$24.00

DBL Hendricks

$24.00

DBL Tanqueray

$18.00

DBL Tanqueray 10

$22.00

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00

Tequila

Padre Anejo

$22.00

Padre Reposado

$17.00

Padre Silver

$14.00

Comisario Anejo

$19.00

Comisario Blanco

$14.00

Comisario Reposado

$16.00

Baston Del Rey Silver

$18.00

Baston Del Rey Reposado

$20.00

Baston Del Rey Anejo

$25.00

Herradura Silver

$9.00

Herradura

$12.00

DBL Padre Anejo

$44.00

DBL Padre Reposado

$34.00

DBL Padre Silver

$28.00

DBL Comisario Anejo

$38.00

DBL Comisario Blanco

$28.00

DBL Comisario Reposado

$32.00

DBL Baston Del Rey Silver

$36.00

DBL Baston Del Rey Reposado

$40.00

DBL Baston Del Rey Anejo

$50.00

Whiskey

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Bulliet Rye

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Jameson

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Jack Daniels Single

$12.00

Bulleit

$11.00

Fiddler

$10.00

Weller Full Proof

$65.00

Weller Single Barrel

$75.00

Weller C.Y.P.B

$95.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$28.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$20.00

DBL Crown Royal

$20.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$20.00

DBL Jim Beam

$14.00

DBL Knob Creek

$24.00

DBL Jameson

$20.00

DBL Makers Mark

$20.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$20.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$22.00

DBL Jack Daniels Single

$24.00

DBL Bulleit

$22.00

DBL Fiddler

$20.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Dewars

$11.00

Dewars 12Yr

$16.00

J & B

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

Monkey Shoulder

$9.00

Oban

$14.00

Glenfeddich 12 Year

$13.00

Blantons

$35.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$20.00

DBL Dewars

$22.00

DBL Dewars 12Yr

$32.00

DBL J & B

$18.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$32.00

DBL Monkey Shoulder

$18.00

DBL Oban

$28.00

DBL Glenfeddich 12 Year

$26.00

Red Glass

Trinity Oaks Cab

$6.00

Trinity Oaks Chardonnay

$6.00

Trinity Oaks Pinot Noir

$6.00

Maddalena Cab

$11.00

Rabble Cab

$13.00

Scarlet Vine Cab

$10.00

Rabble Cab

$13.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$13.00

Diora La Petite Pinot

$11.00

Casa Mateo Pinot

$13.00

Belle Glos Clark Bottle

Goose Ride G3 Merlot

$11.00

Donati Claret Red Blend

$14.00

Kuleto India Ink

$14.00

Prisoner

$18.00

Red Bottles

BTL Trinity Oaks Cab

$22.00

BTL Trinity Oaks Chardonnay

$22.00

BTL Trinity Oaks Pinot Noir

$22.00

BTL Maddalena Cab

$48.00

BTL Rabble Cab

$42.00

BTL Scarlet Vine Cab

$38.00

BTL Rabble Cab

$48.00

BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir

$46.00

BTL Diora La Petite Pinot

$44.00

BTL Casa Mateo Pinot

$52.00

BTL Belle Glos Clark Bottle

$90.00

BTL Goose Ride G3 Merlot

$42.00

BTL Donati Claret Red Blend

$57.00

BTL Kuleto India Ink

$54.00

BTL Prisoner

$90.00

BTL Saldo Zinfadel

$90.00

White Glass

Sea Sun By Caymus Chardonnay

$10.00

Decoy By Duckhorn Chardonnay

$13.00

Harken Chardonnay

$12.00

Slo Jams Sauv

$13.00

Stoneleigh Sauv

$10.00

Trione Sauv

$12.00

White Bottles

BTL Sea Sun By Caymus Chardonnay

$38.00

BTL Decoy By Duckhorn Chardonnay

$56.00

BTL Harken Chardonnay

$48.00

BTL Slo Jams Sauv

$52.00

BTL Stoneleigh Sauv

$38.00

BTL Trione Sauv

$52.00

Rose/Champagne Glass

11 Minutes Rose

$13.00

La Marca

$10.00

J Roget

$6.00

Rose/Champagne Bottles

BTL 11 Minutes Rose

$50.00

BTL La Marca

$39.00

BTL J Roget

$22.00

Beverages

Sprite

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Coffe

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Local Business Lunch Menu

Double Stack Cheeseburger and Fries

$10.00

Big Oak Steak Burger

$10.00

8oz Ribeye Steak (Mashed Potatoes and Green Beans

$16.00

Ginger Glazed Salmon ( Jasmine Rice & Vegetable Medley

$15.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich with Fries

$10.00

Lamb (Local Business)

$28.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

At Big Oak Tavern, we provide high-quality dining and customer service, with attractive prices and alternate menu options. We welcome with open arms all families and neighbors to join our vision in providing the most elegant eating and drinking experience Roswell, Georgia has to offer.

Website

Location

1090 Alpharetta Street, Roswell, GA 30075

Directions

