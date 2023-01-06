Big Oak Tavern
1090 Alpharetta Street
Roswell, GA 30075
Sides
Fried Brussels Sprouts
Fried Brussels sprouts seasoned with Big Oak Seasoning and topped with grated parmesan cheese
fench Fries
Crispy french fries seasoned with Big Oak seasoning
Truffle Fries
Crispy french fries seasoned with Big Oak seasoning tossed with truffle oil, parmesan cheese, and parsley
Jalapeno Cheese Grits
Stone ground yellow grits with cream, mixed cheese, and jalapenos
Creamy Coleslaw
Fresh cabbage and carrot blend tossed in coleslaw dressing
Steamed Broccoli
Fresh steamed broccoli tossed in maragine and Big Oak seasoning
Vegetable Medley
Blend of fresh vegetable sauteed
Haricot Verts
Sauteed green beans fiinished with olive oil and seasoning
Dessert
New York Cheesecake
New York Cheesecake drizzled with Caramel Sauce
Skillet Brownie
Cast Iron skillet brownie topped with vanilla ice cream drizzled with chocolate and caramel sauce
Red Velvet Cake
Layered Red Velvet Cake with cream cheese icing garnished with chocolate sauce
Key Lime Cake
Layered Key lime cake with butter cream icning
Vailla Ice Cream
Scoop of vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate sauce
Chocolate Ganache Cake
Six layered chocolate ganache cake served with ice cold shots of milk
Banana Foster Cake
Dinner Appetizer
Lamb Chops App
Grilled lamb lollipops seasoned with Big Oak seasoning and served with red wine sauce
Smoked Salmon Dip
Fresh smoked Atlantic salmon, cream cheese, and dill served w/ grilled pita
Buffalo Cauliflower
Deep fried cauliflower, buffalo sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, and chives
Flash Fried Calamari
Calamari pieces lightly dusted, flash fried, and served with Big Oak sauce
Mussels w/ White Wine Butter Sauce
Steamed mussels tossed in white wine butter sauce with diced tomatoes, jalapenos, and garlic served with toasted pita
Big Oak Black Wings
Chicken wings marinated in soy and honey brine, baked and fried then tossed in black sauce and granished with mandarin oranges and green onions
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Diced spinach and quartered artichokes blened in a garlic cream sauce with shredded parmesan, swiss, and American cheese, served with fresh tortilla chips
Cajun Crab Cake
Maryland stlye crab cake with roasted red peppers, scallions, diced red onion, and spices drizzled with Big Oak sauce
Dinner Salad
Big Oak House Salad
Mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, cucumbers, eggs, bacon, pickled red onions, mixed cheese, and croutons served with choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
Fresh chopped romaine lettuce tossed with homestyle croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing
The Wedge
Iceberg wedge topped with bleu cheese dressing, diced tomatoes, chopped bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, pickled red onions, and drizzled with balsamic glaze
Baked Potato Soup Bowl
Baked Potato Soup Cup
Dinner Entree
Lamb Chops Entree
Grilled lamb lollipops seasoned with Big Oak seasoning served on a bed of mashed potatoes and haricot verts drizzled with red wine sauce
Cajun Crab Cake Dinner
2 Maryland style crab cakes with roasted red peppers, scallions, diced red onion, and spices drizzled with Big Oak sauce served with mashed potatoes and Haricot Verts
Lobster Mac N' Cheese
Cavatappi pasta tossed in a delicious blend of cheeses and spices. Dish topped with grilled lobster tails and scampi butter
Grillled Pork Ribeye
Double pork ribeyes grilled and finished with an apple brandy glaze with mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli
Shrimp and Grits
Blackened Gulf shrimp and andouille sausage in a cajun cream sauce served over a bed of stone ground yellow jalapeno cheese grits
The Vegan
Lentil pasta sauteed with tomato sauce, squash, zucchini, red onions, cremini mushrooms, and roasted red peppers
Crab Stuffed Blackened Salmon
Atlantic salmon stuffed with cajun crab cake then pan seared and drizzled with scampi butter served with wild rice and haricot verts
Grilled Grouper
Grouper chargilled and drizzled with red pepper coulis served with wild rice and broccoli
Blackened Chicken Alfredo
Blackened chicken alfredo with cavatappi pasta and red peppers
Full Rib Entree
Half Rib Entree
Dinner Chicken Tenders
Dinner Steak
Center Cut Filet 8oz
Filet mignon seasoned with Big Oak seasoning grilled to your desired temperature, served with mashed potatoes and Fried Brussels sprouts
Ribeye Steak
16oz Ribeye seasoned with Big Oak seasoning grilled to your desired temperature, and served with mashed potatoes and fried Brussels sprouts
Center Cut Filet 10oz
Prime New York Strip
Dinner Sandwiches
Big Oak Steak Burger
Steak burger grilled topped with cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, pickles, red onion, and Big Oak sauce on a toasted brioche bun with fries
The Simpleton Burger
Steak burger grilled and topped with baby spring mix, american cheese, and caramelized onions served with fries
Roswell Hot Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast breaded and deep fried then dipped in hot oil topped with coleslaw and pickles served with Big Oak hot sauce and fries
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast breaded and fried topped with shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, pickles, and Big Oak sauce on a toasted brioche bun with fries
Shaved Ribeye Dip
Tender shaved ribeye grilled with sauteed red onions and topped with white American cheese served open faced on a toasted hoagie roll with au jus and fries
Portabella Burger
Portabella mushroom cap marianted, grilled, and topped with fire roasted red peppers, onions, and provolone cheese drizzled with balsamic glaze with fries
Dinner Sides
Mashed Potatoes
Red skin potatoes mashed with maragaine and spices
Haricot Verts
Sauteed green beans fiinished with olive oil and seasoning
Fried Brussels Sprouts
Fried Brussels sprouts seasoned with Big Oak Seasoning and topped with grated parmesan cheese
Vegetable Medley
Blend of fresh vegetable sauteed
French Fries
Crispy French fries seasoned with Big Oak seasoning
Truffle Fries
Crispy french fries seasoned with Big Oak seasoning tossed with truffle oil, parmesan cheese, and parsley
Jalapeno Cheese Grits
Stone ground yellow grits with cream, mixed cheese, and jalapenos
Creamy Coleslaw
Fresh cabbage and carrot blend tossed in coleslaw dressing
Steamed Broccoli
Fresh steamed broccoli tossed in maragine and Big Oak seasoning
Family Meals
Steak Dinner
4- 8/10oz Ribeyes served w/ fried Brussels sprouts, steamed broccoli, and mashed potatoes
Salmon Dinner
4- 6oz Salmon fillets served w/ fried Brussels sprouts, steamed broccoli, and mashed potatoes
Chicken Dinner
Whole chicken smoked or fried served w/ steamed broccoli, fried Brussels sprouts, and mashed potatoes
Rib Dinner
2- Full baby back ribs served with macaroni and cheese, steamed broccoli, and coleslaw
Big Oak Butcher Shop
16oz Ribeye
Hand cut ribeye steak cut fresh from Angus beef
8oz Ribeye
Hand cut ribeye steak cut fresh from Angus beef
8oz Steak Burger
A delicious blend of chuck, brisket, and shortrib
Back Back Ribs
2-2.5 pound baby back rib cleaned and skinned
Center Cut Filet Mignon
Center cut tenderloin filet hand cut from Angus beef
Grouper Fillet
Grouper fillet cleaned and skinned
Atlantic Salmon
Fresh Atlantic hand cut and trimmed
Big Oak Seasoning
Our Signature seasoning that is "Good on Everything"
Big Oak Rib Rub
A special blend of brown sugar, and spices that will have your guests asking for more
Lunch Appetizers
Smoked Salmon Dip
Fresh smoked Atlantic salmon, cream cheese, and dill served w/ grilled pita
Buffalo Cauliflower
Deep fried cauliflower, buffalo sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, and chives
Big Oak Black Wings
Chicken wings marinated in soy and honey brine, baked and fried then tossed in black sauce and granished with mandarin oranges and green onions
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Diced spinach and quartered artichokes blened in a garlic cream sauce with shredded parmesan, swiss, and American cheese, served with fresh tortilla chips
Cajun Crab Cake
Maryland stlye crab cake with roasted red peppers, scallions, diced red onion, and spices drizzled with Big Oak sauce
Lamb Chops
Grilled lamb lollipops seasoned with Big Oak seasoning and served with red wine sauce
Lunch Soup and Salads
Grilled Watermelon Salad
Grilled watermelon topped with arugula, candied walnuts, and feta cheese, drizzled with balsamic glaze
Big Oak House Salad
Mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, cucumbers, eggs, bacon, pickled red onions, mixed cheese, and croutons served with choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
Fresh chopped romaine lettuce tossed with homestyle croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing
The Wedge
Iceberg wedge topped with bleu cheese dressing, diced tomatoes, chopped bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, pickled red onions, and drizzled with balsamic glaze
Minestrone Soup
Diced vegetables including carrot, zucchini, tomato, basil, pinto beans, and pasta
Soup and Salad Combo
Bowl of Soup of the day and your choice of salad
Smoked Chicken Salad Salad
Smoked chicken salad on a bed of butter crisp lettuce topped with tomatoes, walnuts, and apples
Lunch Entree
Grilled Pork Ribeye
8oz Pork ribeye grilled and finished with an apple brandy glaze, served with mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli
Applewood Smoked Chicken
Half chicken smoked daily, served with mashed potatoes and broccoli
The Vegan
Lentil pasta sauteed with tomato sauce, squash, zucchini, red onions, cremini mushrooms, and roasted red peppers
Chicken Tender Platter
Jumbo chicken tenders breaded and fried served with fries and Big Oak sauce
Shrimp and Grits
Large gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, tomatoes, red onions, and jalapenos sauteed in cream sauce and topped on a bed of jalapeno cheese grits
Bourbon Glazed Salmon
Atlantic salmon pan seared and drizzled with bourbon glaze served with wild rice and sauteed vegetables
Crab Stuffed Blackened Salmon
Atlantic salmon stuffed with cajun crab cake then pan seared and drizzled with scampi butter served with wild rice and haricot verts
Blackened Chicken Alfredo
Blackened chicken alfredo with cavatappi pasta and red peppers
Center Cut Filet Mignon 8oz
Filet mignon seasoned with Big Oak seasoning grilled to your desired temperature, served with mashed potatoes and Fried Brussels sprouts
Ribeye Steak
16oz Ribeye seasoned with Big Oak seasoning grilled to your desired temperature served with mashed potatoes and fried Brussels sprouts
Lunch Sandwiches
Big Oak Steak Burger
Steak burger grilled topped with cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, pickles, red onion, and Big Oak sauce on a toasted brioche bun with fries
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast breaded and fried topped with shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, pickles, and Big Oak sauce on a toasted brioche bun with fries
Shaved Ribeye Dip
Shaved ribeye grilled with sauteed onions and white american cheese, served open faced on a toasted hoagie roll with au jus and fries
Portabella Burger
Portabella mushroom cap marianted, grilled, and topped with fire roasted red peppers, onions, and provolone cheese drizzled with balsamic glaze with fries
Unforgettable Cod Sandwich
Beer battered cod filet fried and topped with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, and malt vinegar mayo sauce with fries
Roswell Hot Chicken Sandwhich
Chicken breast breaded and fried tossed in hot oil and topped with coleslaw and pickles served with Big Oak hot sauce and fries
The Simpleton
Steak burger grilled and topped with baby spring mix, american cheese, and caramelized onions served with fries
Brunch
The "10" Stack "One Man" Challenge
10 Buttermilk pancakes, 1 pound of bacon, 2 pounds of potato home fries with as much syrup as you need to devour this monster stack. you will have 30 minutes to complete the challenge and if you succeed, your meal is free plus you will receive a personalized bottle of our Big Oak seasoning and a $50 gift card.
Big Oak Breakfast
3 Eggs, 2 slicces of apple wood bacon, 2 sausage patties, jalapeno cheese grits, and a fresh baked biscuit w/ Emily G's local jam
Big Oak Omelette
Three egg omelet with tomatoes, bacon, green onions, and mixed cheese served with home fries
Shrimp and Grits
Blackened Gulf shrimp and andouille sausage in a cajun cream sauce served over a bed of stone ground yellow jalapeno cheese grits
Roasted Fuji Apple Buttermilk Pancakes
2 Buttermilk pancakes topped with roasted fuji apples, served with 2 slices of apple wood bacon
Steak and Eggs
Ribeye seasoned with Big Oak seasoning grilled to your desired temperarture topped with scrambled eggs and cremini mushroom sauce and green onions
Lamb Lollipops Entree
Grilled lamb lollipops seasoned with Big Oak seasoning served with jalapeno cheese grits and home fries drizzled with red wine sauce
Catfish and Grits
Freid catfish served with jalapeno cheese grits and scrambled eggs
The Skillet
Jalapeno cheese grits topped with country sausage, scrambled eggs, mixed cheese, and green onions. Served with buttermlik biscuit
Chicken and Waffles
Buttermilk waffles dusted with powdered sugar served with fried chicken wings
Red Velvet Chicken and Waffles
Red Velvet waffles drizzled with vanilla glaze and dusted with powdered suagr served with fried chicken wings
Lobster and Waffles
2 Lobster tails fried with a buttermilk waffle dusted with powdered suagr and maple syrup
Filet Medallion Eggs Benedict
Grilled filet medallions on a toasted English muffin topped with poached eggs and hollandaise served with home fries
Crab Cake Benedict
Two cajun crab cakes on toasted English muffins topped with poached eggs and hollandaise served with home fries
Country Benedict
Buttermilk biscuit sliced and toasted, topped with sausage patties, poached eggs, and hollandaise served with home fries
Big Oak Omelette
Biscuit and Jam
Home Fries
Brunch A La Carte
3 Eggs
Srambled, over easy, sunny side up, over medium, fried hard
Smoked Bacon Strips (3)
3 slices of bacon
Jalapeno Cheese Grits
Stone ground yellow grits with cream, mixed cheese, and jalapenos
2 Country Sauasge Patties
Country sausgage pattyies pan seared
Biscuit and Jam
Buttermilk biscuit and Emily G's local jam
HH Food
Big Oak Sliders
2 Steak burgers topped with cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, pickles, red onions, and Big Oak sauce w/fries
Simpleton Sliders
2 Steak burgersgrilled and topped with American cheese, caramalized onions, and Big Oak sauce w/ fries
Buffalo Cauliflower
Deep fried cauliflower, buffalo sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, and chives
Smoked Salmon Dip
Fresh smoked Atlantic salmon, cream cheese, and dill served w/ grilled pita
Big Oak Black Wings
Chicken wings marinated in soy and honey brine, baked and fried then tossed in black sauce and granished with mandarin oranges and green onions
Lemon Pepper Wings
Chicken wings tossed in lemon pepper sauce served with celery and ranch
Big Oak Hot Wings
Chicken wings tossed in our signature hot sauce then drizzled with ranch
Roswell Hot Chicken Sliders
Chicken tenders breaded and fried then dipped in our special hot oil topped with coleslaw and pickles served w/ fries
HH Beer
Draft
Cocktails
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Cosmopolitan
Long Island Iced Tea
Owens Jumbo Mule
Owens Jumbo Margarita
Old Fashioned
Rosemary Mule
Orange Spice Margarita
Winter Blackberry Jam
The Woods
Up In Smoke
Fire Watermelon Lemonade
Island Grapefruit Margarita
Spiced Manhattan
Cucumber Crisp Twist
Lemon Drop Martini
Carafe Mimosa
Carafe Bellini
Bottomless Mimosa
Bottomless Bellini
Brunch Mimosa
Brunch Bellini
House Bloody Mary
Baileys
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Padre Anejo
Padre Reposado
Padre Silver
Comisario Anejo
Comisario Blanco
Comisario Reposado
Baston Del Rey Silver
Baston Del Rey Reposado
Baston Del Rey Anejo
Herradura Silver
Herradura
DBL Padre Anejo
DBL Padre Reposado
DBL Padre Silver
DBL Comisario Anejo
DBL Comisario Blanco
DBL Comisario Reposado
DBL Baston Del Rey Silver
DBL Baston Del Rey Reposado
DBL Baston Del Rey Anejo
Whiskey
Basil Hayden
Bulliet Rye
Crown Royal
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Jameson
Makers Mark
Buffalo Trace
Woodford Reserve
Jack Daniels Single
Bulleit
Fiddler
Weller Full Proof
Weller Single Barrel
Weller C.Y.P.B
DBL Basil Hayden
DBL Bulliet Rye
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Jameson
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Buffalo Trace
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL Jack Daniels Single
DBL Bulleit
DBL Fiddler
Scotch/Bourbon
Chivas Regal
Dewars
Dewars 12Yr
J & B
Johnnie Walker Black
Monkey Shoulder
Oban
Glenfeddich 12 Year
Blantons
DBL Chivas Regal
DBL Dewars
DBL Dewars 12Yr
DBL J & B
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
DBL Monkey Shoulder
DBL Oban
DBL Glenfeddich 12 Year
Red Glass
Trinity Oaks Cab
Trinity Oaks Chardonnay
Trinity Oaks Pinot Noir
Maddalena Cab
Rabble Cab
Scarlet Vine Cab
Rabble Cab
Meiomi Pinot Noir
Diora La Petite Pinot
Casa Mateo Pinot
Belle Glos Clark Bottle
Goose Ride G3 Merlot
Donati Claret Red Blend
Kuleto India Ink
Prisoner
Red Bottles
BTL Trinity Oaks Cab
BTL Trinity Oaks Chardonnay
BTL Trinity Oaks Pinot Noir
BTL Maddalena Cab
BTL Rabble Cab
BTL Scarlet Vine Cab
BTL Rabble Cab
BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir
BTL Diora La Petite Pinot
BTL Casa Mateo Pinot
BTL Belle Glos Clark Bottle
BTL Goose Ride G3 Merlot
BTL Donati Claret Red Blend
BTL Kuleto India Ink
BTL Prisoner
BTL Saldo Zinfadel
White Glass
White Bottles
Rose/Champagne Glass
Rose/Champagne Bottles
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
At Big Oak Tavern, we provide high-quality dining and customer service, with attractive prices and alternate menu options. We welcome with open arms all families and neighbors to join our vision in providing the most elegant eating and drinking experience Roswell, Georgia has to offer.
1090 Alpharetta Street, Roswell, GA 30075