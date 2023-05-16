Big Orange Philly's
6625 Maynardville Pike #105
Knoxville, TN 37918
Food
Appetizers
Nachos
Shredded cheese, Queso, lettuce, tomato, onions,jalapenos. your chocie of Chicken, Ground beef, Chili or Steak
Queso Dip and Chips
Chicken tenders
Four breaded chicken tenders
Basket Jalapeno Poppers
Breaded with chedder cheese
Basket Fried Okra
Basket Deep Fried Cauliflower
Basket Fried Mushrooms
Basket Pretzal Bites and Beer Cheese
Basket Fried Pickles
Basket Cheese Sticks
Served with Marinara
Potato Skins
Served with Sour Cream
Sampler platter
You Pick 3: Chicken tenders, pretzel bites, jalapeno poppers, fried okra, fried mushrooms, fried cauliflower, fried pickles, onion rings, cheese sticks, and potato skins. (pick a 4th for $2 more)
Quesadilla
Your Choice of Chicken or Steak. Served with Cheese, Oinions, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Mushrooms, and Peppers
Burgers
Big Orange Burger
Includes French Fries or Tater Tots. Two 1/2 lb all beef patties individually topped with smoked cheddar, bacon, grilled onions, mushrooms, and jalapenos. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Heart Attack Burger
Includes French Fries or Tater Tots. 1/2lb all beef pattytopped with bacon, smoked cheddar cheese, fried egg, grilled onions, BBQ sauce, an onion ring, lettuce, and tomato.
Kickin' Bourbon Bacon Burger
Includes French Fries or Tater tots. Topped with peper jack cheese, bacon, pickles, Kickin' Bourbon sauce, and mayo.
Build Your Own Burger
Includes French Fries or Tater Tots. Your Choice of toppings Smoked cheddar, American, Swiss, Pepper Jack, or provolone cheese (50c each). Bacon ($1) and endless lettuce, tomato, onion, mushrooms, grilled onions, grilled peppers, pickles, jalapenos, banana peppers, mayo, mustard, ketchup, spicy brown mustard, heinz 57, A1, BBQ.
Hot Dogs
Kids menu
Kids Philly
includes fries or tater tots and a drink. thinly sliced phily steak, provoloneand mayo served on a hotdog bun
Kids Chicken Tenders
includes french fries or tater tots and a drink. Your choice of dipping sauces bbq, honey mustard, or ranch.
Kids Burger
includes french fries or tots and a drink. All beef patty with your choice of toppings. (50c extra for cheese)
Kids hotdog
includes french fries or tater tots and a drink. with your choice of toppings.
Kids grilled cheese
includes french fries or tater tots and a drink
Lunch Specials
Lunch Philly
Includes French Fries or Tater Tots. Your choice of Steak or Chicken. comes with Mushrooms, Peppers, onions, covered in provoloione cheese on a hogie bun topped with lettuce, tomoato, and mayo.
Lunch Heinz 57 Philly
Includes French Fries or Tater Tots. Your choice of Steak or Chicken cooked in 57 sauce. comes with Mushrooms, Peppers, onions, covered in provoloione cheese on a hogie bun topped with lettuce, tomoato, and mayo.
Lunch Build Your Own Burger
Includes French Fries or Tater Tots. Your Choice of toppings Smoked cheddar, American, Swiss, Pepper Jack, or provolone cheese (50c each). Bacon ($1) and endless lettuce, tomato, onion, mushrooms, grilled onions, grilled peppers, pickles, jalapenos, banana peppers, mayo, mustard, ketchup, spicy brown mustard, heinz 57, A1, BBQ.
Lunch Build your own Hogie, sandwich or wrap
Includes french fries or tater tots. includes ham and or turkey Your Choice of toppings Smoked cheddar, American, Swiss, Pepper Jack, or provolone cheese (50c each). Bacon ($1) and endless lettuce, tomato, onion, mushrooms, grilled onions, grilled peppers, pickles, jalapenos, banana peppers, mayo, mustard, ketchup, spicy brown mustard, heinz 57, A1, BBQ.
Lunch Nachos
Shredded cheese, Queso, lettuce, tomato, onions,jalapenos. your chocie of Chicken, Ground beef, Chili or Steak
Lunch Chicken Terriyaki Sandwich
Includes French fries or tater tots. Grilled chicken teriyaki, provolone cheese, mayo on a hogie bun
Lunch Hot ham and cheese
Includes French fries or tater tots. Hot ham, Swiss, Cheddar, lettuce, and tomato
Lunch Club sandwich
Includes french fries or tater tots. Turkey, Ham, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Dozen Wings
Choice of sauce: Buffalo Mild, Buffalo Hot, Hot Honey, Nashville Hot, Garlic Buffalo, Garlic Parm, Kickin' Bourbon, BBQ, Sweet Chili, Terriyaki, or Naked.
Lunch Chicken Salad
your choiceof Grilled chicken or chicken strips. lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, chredded cheese, onon, peppers with your choice of dressing: ranch, blue cheese, honey mustard, 1,000 island, italian, rasberry vinigerette.
Philly's
Night Philly
Includes French Fries or Tater Tots. Your choice of Steak or Chicken. comes with Mushrooms, Peppers, onions, covered in provoloione cheese on a hogie bun topped with lettuce, tomoato, and mayo.
Heinz 57 Philly
Includes French Fries or Tater Tots. Your choice of Steak or Chicken cooked in 57 sauce. comes with Mushrooms, Peppers, onions, covered in provoloione cheese on a hogie bun topped with lettuce, tomoato, and mayo.
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Philly
Includes French Fries or Tater Tots. Chicken cooked in buffalo sauce. comes with Mushrooms, Peppers, onions, covered in provoloione cheese on a hogie bun topped with lettuce, tomoato, and mayo.
Grilled chicken Philly
Salads
Chef Salad
lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, chredded cheese, onon, peppers, turkey and ham with your choice of dressing: ranch, blue cheese, honey mustard, 1,000 island, italian, rasberry vinigerette.
House Salad
lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, chredded cheese, onon, peppers with your choice of dressing: ranch, blue cheese, honey mustard, 1,000 island, italian, rasberry vinigerette.
Lunch Chicken Salad
your choiceof Grilled chicken or chicken strips. lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, chredded cheese, onon, peppers with your choice of dressing: ranch, blue cheese, honey mustard, 1,000 island, italian, rasberry vinigerette.
Sides
French Fries
Tater Tots
Onion Rings
Okra
Mushrooms
Cauliflower
Cheese Sticks
Fried Pickles
Dressing
your choice of ranch, honey mustard, blue cheese, bbq, italian, rasberry vinigarette
wing sauce
Choice of sauce: Buffalo Mild, Buffalo Hot, Hot Honey, Nashville Hot, Garlic Buffalo, Garlic Parm, Kickin' Bourbon, BBQ, Sweet Chili, Terriyaki,
Subs, Wraps, Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Includes French Fries or Tater Tots. Chicken cooked in buffalo sauce. comes with Mushrooms, Peppers, onions, provoloione cheese, lettuce, and tomato in a grilled wrap.
Chicken Ranch Wrap
Includes French Fries or Tater Tots. grilled chicken,bacon,lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese. topped with ranch werved in a grilled wrap.
Chicken Terriyaki Sandwich
Includes French fries or tater tots. Grilled chicken teriyaki, provolone cheese, mayo on a hogie bun
Hot Ham and Cheese
Includes French fries or tater tots. Hot ham, Swiss, Cheddar, lettuce, and tomato
Build your own Hogie, sandwich or wrap
Includes french fries or tater tots. includes ham and or turkey Your Choice of toppings Smoked cheddar, American, Swiss, Pepper Jack, or provolone cheese (50c each). Bacon ($1) and endless lettuce, tomato, onion, mushrooms, grilled onions, grilled peppers, pickles, jalapenos, banana peppers, mayo, mustard, ketchup, spicy brown mustard, heinz 57, A1, BBQ.
Wings
Half Dozen Wings
Choice of sauce: Buffalo Mild, Buffalo Hot, Hot Honey, Nashville Hot, Garlic Buffalo, Garlic Parm, Kickin' Bourbon, BBQ, Sweet Chili, Terriyaki, or Naked.
Dozen Wings
Choice of sauce: Buffalo Mild, Buffalo Hot, Hot Honey, Nashville Hot, Garlic Buffalo, Garlic Parm, Kickin' Bourbon, BBQ, Sweet Chili, Terriyaki, or Naked.
Two Dozen Wings
Choice of sauce: Buffalo Mild, Buffalo Hot, Hot Honey, Nashville Hot, Garlic Buffalo, Garlic Parm, Kickin' Bourbon, BBQ, Sweet Chili, Terriyaki, or Naked.
Beverages
Non-Alcoholic
Vodka
SGL Well Vodka
SGL Absolute
SGL Smirnoff Reg
SGL Smirnoff Blueberry
SGL Smirnoff Cherry
SGL Smirnoff Citrus
SGL Smirnoff Orange
SGL Smirnoff Raspberry
SGL Smirnoff Vanilla
SGL Tito's
SGL Grey Goose
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Absolute
DBL Smirnoff Reg
DBL Smirnoff Blueberry
DBL Smirnoff Cherry
DBL Smirnoff Citrus
DBL Smirnoff Orange
DBL Smirnoff Raspberry
DBL Smirnoff Vanilla
DBL Tito's
DBL Grey Goose
Gin
Rum
Tequila
SGL Well Tequila
SGL Espolon
SGL Patron Anejo
SGL Patron Extra Anejo
SGL Patron Silver
SGL Don Julio Resposado
SGL Don Julio Silver
SGL Hornitos
SGL Jose Quervo
SGL El Jimador
SGL Herradura
SGL Mi Campo
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Espolon
DBL Patron Anejo
DBL Patron Extra Anejo
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Don Julio Resposado
DBL Don Julio Silver
DBL Hornitos
DBL Jose Quervo
DBL El Jimador
DBL Herradura
DBL Mi Campo
Whiskey
SGL Well Whiskey
SGL Crown
SGL Crown Apple
SGL Crown Black
SGL Crown Peach
SGL Crown Vanilla
SGL Jim Beam
SGL Jim Bean Black
SGL Jim Bean Peach
SGL Makers Mark
SGL Wild Turkey
SGL Woodford Reserve
SGL Wild Turkey Honey
SGL Jack
SGL Jack Fire
SGL Jameson
SGL Jameson Orange
SGL Jameson Black
SGL Jameson IPA
SGL Yellowstone
SGL Hennessey
SGL Gentleman Jack
SGL Dewars
SGL Basil Hayden
SGL Segrams 7
SGL George Dickel
SGL Buffalo Trace
SGL Bullet
SGL Jack Triple Mash
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Crown
DBL Crown Apple
DBL Crown Black
DBL Crown Peach
DBL Crown Vanilla
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Jim Bean Black
DBL Jim Bean Peach
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Wild Turkey
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL Wild Turkey Honey
DBL Jack
DBL Jack Fire
DBL Jameson
DBL Jameson Orange
DBL Jameson Black
DBL Jameson IPA
DBL Yellowstone
DBL Hennessey
DBL Gentleman Jack
DBL Dewars
DBL Basil Hayden
DBL Segrams 7
DBL George Dickel
DBL Buffalo Trace
DBL Bullet
DBL Jack Triple Mash
Jack Honey
DBL Jack Honey
Moonshine
SGL Cookie Dough
SGL Peanut Butter
SGL Strawberry choc. Dream
SGL Butter Pecan
SGL Banana Pudding
SGL Blackberry
SGL Apple Pie
SGL Blueberry Muffin
SGL Amaretto
SGL Sour Razenberry
SGL Mountain Java
DBL Cookie Dough
DBL Peanut Butter
DBL Strawberry choc. Dream
DBL Butter Pecan
DBL Banana Pudding
DBL Blackberry
DBL Apple Pie
DBL Blueberry Muffin
DBL Amaretto
DBL Sour Razenberry
DBL Mountain Java
Liqueurs
SGL Di Saronno Amaretto
SGL Amaretto
SGL Agwa
SGL Copa De Oro
SGL Cointreau
SGL Drambuie
SGL Sheep Dog
SGL Jäger
SGL Fireball
SGL Rumchata
SGL 360 Double Chocolate
SGL Blue Curacao
SGL Orange Curacao
SGL Melon
SGL Peach Schnapps
SGL Strawberry Pucker
SGL Grape Pucker
SGL Watermelon Pucker
SGL Sour Apple Pucker
SGL Triple Sec
SGL Creme De Banana
SGL Creme De Cacao
SGL D'usse
DBL Di Saronno Amaretto
DBL Amaretto
DBL Agwa
DBL Copa De Oro
DBL Cointreau
DBL Drambuie
DBL Sheep Dog
DBL Jäger
DBL Fireball
DBL Rumchata
DBL 360 Double Chocolate
DBL Blue Curacao
DBL Orange Curacao
DBL Melon
DBL Peach Schnapps
DBL Strawberry Pucker
DBL Grape Pucker
DBL Watermelon Pucker
DBL Sour Apple Pucker
DBL Triple Sec
DBL Creme De Banana
DBL Creme De Cacao
DBL D'usse
Cocktails
Agwa Bomb
Alabama Slammer
Amaretto Sour
Apple Tini
Baby Guinness
Bahama Momma
Bloody Mary
Blue Hawaian
Blue Mother Fucker
Blueberry Lemon Drop
Buttery Nipple
Cape Cod
Chocolate Martini
Cosmopolitan
DBL liquid MJ
DBL Margarita
Green Tea
Hay Hay
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Lemon Drop
Liquid Marijuana
LIT
LIT Free Pour
LIT Top S
Lynchburg Lemonade
Moscal Mule
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Orange Peel
Scooby Snack
Screwdriver
Sex On The Beach
Tennessee Tea
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Trash Can
Vegas Bomb
Victoria Secret
Vodka Bomb
Vodka Martini
Vol Bomb
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Will Shepard Special
Woo Woo
Washington Apple
Jager Bomb
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Red Wine
White Wine
Drink Specials
Buckets Of Beer
Happy Hour
GLS White (HH)
GLS Rosé (HH)
16oz Draft Beer (HH)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
