Big Orange Philly's

review star

No reviews yet

6625 Maynardville Pike #105

Knoxville, TN 37918

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

Appetizers

Nachos

$11.99

Shredded cheese, Queso, lettuce, tomato, onions,jalapenos. your chocie of Chicken, Ground beef, Chili or Steak

Queso Dip and Chips

$8.99

Chicken tenders

$7.99

Four breaded chicken tenders

Basket Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

Breaded with chedder cheese

Basket Fried Okra

$6.99

Basket Deep Fried Cauliflower

$6.99

Basket Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Basket Pretzal Bites and Beer Cheese

$7.99

Basket Fried Pickles

$7.99

Basket Cheese Sticks

$6.99

Served with Marinara

Potato Skins

$7.99

Served with Sour Cream

Sampler platter

$13.99

You Pick 3: Chicken tenders, pretzel bites, jalapeno poppers, fried okra, fried mushrooms, fried cauliflower, fried pickles, onion rings, cheese sticks, and potato skins. (pick a 4th for $2 more)

Quesadilla

$9.99

Your Choice of Chicken or Steak. Served with Cheese, Oinions, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Mushrooms, and Peppers

Burgers

Big Orange Burger

$14.99

Includes French Fries or Tater Tots. Two 1/2 lb all beef patties individually topped with smoked cheddar, bacon, grilled onions, mushrooms, and jalapenos. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Heart Attack Burger

$14.99

Includes French Fries or Tater Tots. 1/2lb all beef pattytopped with bacon, smoked cheddar cheese, fried egg, grilled onions, BBQ sauce, an onion ring, lettuce, and tomato.

Kickin' Bourbon Bacon Burger

$14.99

Includes French Fries or Tater tots. Topped with peper jack cheese, bacon, pickles, Kickin' Bourbon sauce, and mayo.

Build Your Own Burger

$12.99

Includes French Fries or Tater Tots. Your Choice of toppings Smoked cheddar, American, Swiss, Pepper Jack, or provolone cheese (50c each). Bacon ($1) and endless lettuce, tomato, onion, mushrooms, grilled onions, grilled peppers, pickles, jalapenos, banana peppers, mayo, mustard, ketchup, spicy brown mustard, heinz 57, A1, BBQ.

Food Specials

Chicken N Dumplins

$8.99

Pulled Pork Plate

$10.00

Wings

$0.75

Hot Dogs

Chili Dogs Special

$9.99

Incdes French fries or tater tots. Two Hot Dogs with chili, mustard, and onions. add cheese for 50c

Hot Dog

$1.99

Comes with mustard and onion. add chilli for $1add cheese for 50c

Hot Dog with Fries or Tots

$5.99

comes with mustard and onioin. Add chilli for $1 add Cheesefor 50c

Kids menu

Kids Philly

$7.99

includes fries or tater tots and a drink. thinly sliced phily steak, provoloneand mayo served on a hotdog bun

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

includes french fries or tater tots and a drink. Your choice of dipping sauces bbq, honey mustard, or ranch.

Kids Burger

$8.99

includes french fries or tots and a drink. All beef patty with your choice of toppings. (50c extra for cheese)

Kids hotdog

$5.99

includes french fries or tater tots and a drink. with your choice of toppings.

Kids grilled cheese

$5.99

includes french fries or tater tots and a drink

Lunch Specials

Lunch Philly

$9.99

Includes French Fries or Tater Tots. Your choice of Steak or Chicken. comes with Mushrooms, Peppers, onions, covered in provoloione cheese on a hogie bun topped with lettuce, tomoato, and mayo.

Lunch Heinz 57 Philly

$9.99

Includes French Fries or Tater Tots. Your choice of Steak or Chicken cooked in 57 sauce. comes with Mushrooms, Peppers, onions, covered in provoloione cheese on a hogie bun topped with lettuce, tomoato, and mayo.

Lunch Build Your Own Burger

$9.99

Includes French Fries or Tater Tots. Your Choice of toppings Smoked cheddar, American, Swiss, Pepper Jack, or provolone cheese (50c each). Bacon ($1) and endless lettuce, tomato, onion, mushrooms, grilled onions, grilled peppers, pickles, jalapenos, banana peppers, mayo, mustard, ketchup, spicy brown mustard, heinz 57, A1, BBQ.

Lunch Build your own Hogie, sandwich or wrap

$9.99

Includes french fries or tater tots. includes ham and or turkey Your Choice of toppings Smoked cheddar, American, Swiss, Pepper Jack, or provolone cheese (50c each). Bacon ($1) and endless lettuce, tomato, onion, mushrooms, grilled onions, grilled peppers, pickles, jalapenos, banana peppers, mayo, mustard, ketchup, spicy brown mustard, heinz 57, A1, BBQ.

Lunch Nachos

$9.99

Shredded cheese, Queso, lettuce, tomato, onions,jalapenos. your chocie of Chicken, Ground beef, Chili or Steak

Lunch Chicken Terriyaki Sandwich

$9.99

Includes French fries or tater tots. Grilled chicken teriyaki, provolone cheese, mayo on a hogie bun

Lunch Hot ham and cheese

$9.99

Includes French fries or tater tots. Hot ham, Swiss, Cheddar, lettuce, and tomato

Lunch Club sandwich

$9.99

Includes french fries or tater tots. Turkey, Ham, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Dozen Wings

$9.99

Choice of sauce: Buffalo Mild, Buffalo Hot, Hot Honey, Nashville Hot, Garlic Buffalo, Garlic Parm, Kickin' Bourbon, BBQ, Sweet Chili, Terriyaki, or Naked.

Lunch Chicken Salad

$9.99

your choiceof Grilled chicken or chicken strips. lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, chredded cheese, onon, peppers with your choice of dressing: ranch, blue cheese, honey mustard, 1,000 island, italian, rasberry vinigerette.

Philly's

Night Philly

$14.99

Includes French Fries or Tater Tots. Your choice of Steak or Chicken. comes with Mushrooms, Peppers, onions, covered in provoloione cheese on a hogie bun topped with lettuce, tomoato, and mayo.

Heinz 57 Philly

$14.99

Includes French Fries or Tater Tots. Your choice of Steak or Chicken cooked in 57 sauce. comes with Mushrooms, Peppers, onions, covered in provoloione cheese on a hogie bun topped with lettuce, tomoato, and mayo.

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Philly

$14.99

Includes French Fries or Tater Tots. Chicken cooked in buffalo sauce. comes with Mushrooms, Peppers, onions, covered in provoloione cheese on a hogie bun topped with lettuce, tomoato, and mayo.

Grilled chicken Philly

$14.99

Salads

Chef Salad

$9.99

lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, chredded cheese, onon, peppers, turkey and ham with your choice of dressing: ranch, blue cheese, honey mustard, 1,000 island, italian, rasberry vinigerette.

House Salad

$6.99

lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, chredded cheese, onon, peppers with your choice of dressing: ranch, blue cheese, honey mustard, 1,000 island, italian, rasberry vinigerette.

Lunch Chicken Salad

$9.99

your choiceof Grilled chicken or chicken strips. lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, chredded cheese, onon, peppers with your choice of dressing: ranch, blue cheese, honey mustard, 1,000 island, italian, rasberry vinigerette.

Sides

French Fries

$2.99

Tater Tots

$2.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Okra

$4.99

Mushrooms

$4.99

Cauliflower

$4.99

Cheese Sticks

$6.99

Fried Pickles

$4.99

Dressing

$0.50

your choice of ranch, honey mustard, blue cheese, bbq, italian, rasberry vinigarette

wing sauce

$0.50

Choice of sauce: Buffalo Mild, Buffalo Hot, Hot Honey, Nashville Hot, Garlic Buffalo, Garlic Parm, Kickin' Bourbon, BBQ, Sweet Chili, Terriyaki,

Subs, Wraps, Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Includes French Fries or Tater Tots. Chicken cooked in buffalo sauce. comes with Mushrooms, Peppers, onions, provoloione cheese, lettuce, and tomato in a grilled wrap.

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$12.99

Includes French Fries or Tater Tots. grilled chicken,bacon,lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese. topped with ranch werved in a grilled wrap.

Chicken Terriyaki Sandwich

$12.99

Includes French fries or tater tots. Grilled chicken teriyaki, provolone cheese, mayo on a hogie bun

Hot Ham and Cheese

$9.99

Includes French fries or tater tots. Hot ham, Swiss, Cheddar, lettuce, and tomato

Build your own Hogie, sandwich or wrap

$12.99

Includes french fries or tater tots. includes ham and or turkey Your Choice of toppings Smoked cheddar, American, Swiss, Pepper Jack, or provolone cheese (50c each). Bacon ($1) and endless lettuce, tomato, onion, mushrooms, grilled onions, grilled peppers, pickles, jalapenos, banana peppers, mayo, mustard, ketchup, spicy brown mustard, heinz 57, A1, BBQ.

Wings

Half Dozen Wings

$7.99

Choice of sauce: Buffalo Mild, Buffalo Hot, Hot Honey, Nashville Hot, Garlic Buffalo, Garlic Parm, Kickin' Bourbon, BBQ, Sweet Chili, Terriyaki, or Naked.

Dozen Wings

$13.99

Choice of sauce: Buffalo Mild, Buffalo Hot, Hot Honey, Nashville Hot, Garlic Buffalo, Garlic Parm, Kickin' Bourbon, BBQ, Sweet Chili, Terriyaki, or Naked.

Two Dozen Wings

$23.99

Choice of sauce: Buffalo Mild, Buffalo Hot, Hot Honey, Nashville Hot, Garlic Buffalo, Garlic Parm, Kickin' Bourbon, BBQ, Sweet Chili, Terriyaki, or Naked.

Beverages

Non-Alcoholic

Fountain Drink

$2.49

Tea

$1.99

Redbull

$2.99

Water

Vodka

SGL Well Vodka

$5.00

SGL Absolute

$6.00

SGL Smirnoff Reg

$5.00

SGL Smirnoff Blueberry

$5.00

SGL Smirnoff Cherry

$5.00

SGL Smirnoff Citrus

$5.00

SGL Smirnoff Orange

$5.00

SGL Smirnoff Raspberry

$5.00

SGL Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.00

SGL Tito's

$6.50

SGL Grey Goose

$6.75

DBL Well Vodka

$7.25

DBL Absolute

$9.25

DBL Smirnoff Reg

$9.00

DBL Smirnoff Blueberry

$9.00

DBL Smirnoff Cherry

$9.00

DBL Smirnoff Citrus

$9.00

DBL Smirnoff Orange

$9.00

DBL Smirnoff Raspberry

$9.00

DBL Smirnoff Vanilla

$9.00

DBL Tito's

$9.00

DBL Grey Goose

$9.25

Gin

SGL Well Gin

$5.00

SGL Bombay Saphire

$6.25

SGL Tanqueray

$6.50

DBL Well Gin

$7.25

DBL Bombay Saphire

$8.50

DBL Tanqueray

$9.00

Rum

SGL Well Rum

$5.00

SGL Captain Morgan

$6.50

SGL Bacardi

$5.75

SGL Malibu

$5.00

SGL Malibu Watermelon

$5.00

DBL Well Rum

$7.25

DBL Captain Morgan

$9.00

DBL Bacardi

$8.75

DBL Malibu

$7.25

DBL Malibu Watermelon

$7.25

Tequila

SGL Well Tequila

$5.00

SGL Espolon

$6.50

SGL Patron Anejo

$7.50

SGL Patron Extra Anejo

$7.50

SGL Patron Silver

$7.50

SGL Don Julio Resposado

$7.00

SGL Don Julio Silver

$7.00

SGL Hornitos

$6.50

SGL Jose Quervo

$6.50

SGL El Jimador

$6.50

SGL Herradura

$6.50

SGL Mi Campo

$6.50

DBL Well Tequila

$7.25

DBL Espolon

$9.00

DBL Patron Anejo

$10.00

DBL Patron Extra Anejo

$10.00

DBL Patron Silver

$10.00

DBL Don Julio Resposado

$9.50

DBL Don Julio Silver

$9.50

DBL Hornitos

$9.00

DBL Jose Quervo

$9.00

DBL El Jimador

$9.00

DBL Herradura

$9.00

DBL Mi Campo

$9.00

Whiskey

SGL Well Whiskey

$5.00

SGL Crown

$6.75

SGL Crown Apple

$6.75

SGL Crown Black

$6.75

SGL Crown Peach

$6.75

SGL Crown Vanilla

$6.75

SGL Jim Beam

$6.00

SGL Jim Bean Black

$6.00

SGL Jim Bean Peach

$6.00

SGL Makers Mark

$7.00

SGL Wild Turkey

$6.75

SGL Woodford Reserve

$7.50

SGL Wild Turkey Honey

$6.50

SGL Jack

$6.50

SGL Jack Fire

$6.50

SGL Jameson

$6.50

SGL Jameson Orange

$6.50

SGL Jameson Black

$6.50

SGL Jameson IPA

$7.00

SGL Yellowstone

$9.00

SGL Hennessey

$8.50

SGL Gentleman Jack

$7.00

SGL Dewars

$7.00

SGL Basil Hayden

$7.00

SGL Segrams 7

$5.50

SGL George Dickel

$7.00

SGL Buffalo Trace

$7.00

SGL Bullet

$7.00

SGL Jack Triple Mash

$7.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$7.25

DBL Crown

$9.25

DBL Crown Apple

$9.25

DBL Crown Black

$9.25

DBL Crown Peach

$9.25

DBL Crown Vanilla

$9.25

DBL Jim Beam

$8.50

DBL Jim Bean Black

$8.50

DBL Jim Bean Peach

$8.50

DBL Makers Mark

$9.50

DBL Wild Turkey

$9.25

DBL Woodford Reserve

$11.00

DBL Wild Turkey Honey

$9.00

DBL Jack

$9.00

DBL Jack Fire

$9.00

DBL Jameson

$9.00

DBL Jameson Orange

$9.00

DBL Jameson Black

$9.00

DBL Jameson IPA

$9.50

DBL Yellowstone

$14.00

DBL Hennessey

$13.00

DBL Gentleman Jack

$9.50

DBL Dewars

$9.50

DBL Basil Hayden

$9.50

DBL Segrams 7

$8.00

DBL George Dickel

$9.50

DBL Buffalo Trace

$9.50

DBL Bullet

$9.50

DBL Jack Triple Mash

$9.50

Jack Honey

$6.50

DBL Jack Honey

$9.00

Moonshine

SGL Cookie Dough

$5.25

SGL Peanut Butter

$5.25

SGL Strawberry choc. Dream

$5.25

SGL Butter Pecan

$5.25

SGL Banana Pudding

$5.25

SGL Blackberry

$5.25

SGL Apple Pie

$5.25

SGL Blueberry Muffin

$5.25

SGL Amaretto

$5.25

SGL Sour Razenberry

$5.25

SGL Mountain Java

$5.25

DBL Cookie Dough

$8.00

DBL Peanut Butter

$8.00

DBL Strawberry choc. Dream

$5.25

DBL Butter Pecan

$8.00

DBL Banana Pudding

$8.00

DBL Blackberry

$8.00

DBL Apple Pie

$8.00

DBL Blueberry Muffin

$8.00

DBL Amaretto

$8.00

DBL Sour Razenberry

$8.00

DBL Mountain Java

$8.00

Liqueurs

SGL Di Saronno Amaretto

SGL Amaretto

$5.00

SGL Agwa

$5.00

SGL Copa De Oro

SGL Cointreau

$6.50

SGL Drambuie

SGL Sheep Dog

$5.25

SGL Jäger

$7.00

SGL Fireball

$6.00

SGL Rumchata

$7.00

SGL 360 Double Chocolate

$5.00

SGL Blue Curacao

$5.00

SGL Orange Curacao

$5.00

SGL Melon

$5.00

SGL Peach Schnapps

$5.00

SGL Strawberry Pucker

$5.00

SGL Grape Pucker

$5.00

SGL Watermelon Pucker

$5.00

SGL Sour Apple Pucker

$5.00

SGL Triple Sec

$5.00

SGL Creme De Banana

$5.00

SGL Creme De Cacao

$5.00

SGL D'usse

DBL Di Saronno Amaretto

DBL Amaretto

$7.25

DBL Agwa

$7.25

DBL Copa De Oro

DBL Cointreau

$9.00

DBL Drambuie

DBL Sheep Dog

$7.50

DBL Jäger

$9.50

DBL Fireball

$8.50

DBL Rumchata

$9.50

DBL 360 Double Chocolate

$7.25

DBL Blue Curacao

$7.25

DBL Orange Curacao

$7.25

DBL Melon

$7.25

DBL Peach Schnapps

$7.25

DBL Strawberry Pucker

$7.25

DBL Grape Pucker

$7.25

DBL Watermelon Pucker

$7.25

DBL Sour Apple Pucker

$7.25

DBL Triple Sec

$7.25

DBL Creme De Banana

$7.25

DBL Creme De Cacao

$7.25

DBL D'usse

Cocktails

Agwa Bomb

$5.50

Alabama Slammer

$5.50

Amaretto Sour

$5.25

Apple Tini

$5.50

Baby Guinness

$5.50

Bahama Momma

$5.75

Bloody Mary

$5.50

Blue Hawaian

$6.00

Blue Mother Fucker

$6.75

Blueberry Lemon Drop

$5.50

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

Cape Cod

$5.50

Chocolate Martini

$6.00

Cosmopolitan

$5.50

DBL liquid MJ

$9.00

DBL Margarita

$8.75

Green Tea

$5.50

Hay Hay

$5.50

Hot Toddy

$6.00

Hurricane

$5.50

Lemon Drop

$5.50

Liquid Marijuana

$6.75

LIT

$6.00

LIT Free Pour

$6.50

LIT Top S

$7.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$6.00

Moscal Mule

$5.50

Moscow Mule

$5.50

Old Fashioned

$5.50

Orange Peel

$5.50

Scooby Snack

$5.50

Screwdriver

$5.00

Sex On The Beach

$5.50

Tennessee Tea

$5.50

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

Tom Collins

$5.50

Trash Can

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Victoria Secret

$5.50

Vodka Bomb

$6.00

Vodka Martini

$5.50

Vol Bomb

$65.50

Whiskey Sour

$5.00

White Russian

$5.50

Will Shepard Special

$11.00

Woo Woo

$5.50

Washington Apple

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$7.75

Draft Beer

16oz Budlight

$3.50

16oz Mich Ultra

$3.50

16oz Yuengling

$3.50

16oz Miller Light

$3.50

16oz Coors Light

$3.50

16 oz Blue Moon

$4.00

16oz Modelo

$4.00

16oz Swwetwater IPA

$4.00

Bottled Beer

Budweiser

$3.50

BTL bud lt

$3.50

Busch

$2.50

BTL Miller lt

$3.50

Miller High Life

$3.25

Truly Vodka

$5.00

Nutrul

$5.00

White Claw

$4.00

PBR

$2.50

Coors

$3.50

Guiness

$4.00

BTL Mic Ulra

$3.50

Twisted Tea

$2.50

Heinekin

$3.50

IPA non-alcoholic

$3.00

Corona

$4.00

Red Wine

GLS Merlot

$5.00

GLS Pinot Noir

$5.00

GLS Cabernet

$5.00

BTL Merlot

$20.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$20.00

BTL Cabernet

$20.00

White Wine

GLS Pinot Grigio

$5.00

GLS Moscato

$5.00

GLS Chardonay

$5.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$20.00

BTL Moscato

$20.00

BTL Chardonay

$20.00

Rosé

GLS White Zin

$5.00

BTL White Zin

$20.00

Drink Specials

16oz Draft Special

$2.50

Buckets Of Beer

Mich Ultra

$14.50

Budlight

$14.50

Coors

$14.50

Miller

$14.50

Budweiser

$14.50

Miller High Life

$14.50

Corona Extra

$17.99

PBR

$10.00

Corona Light

$17.99

Anger Orchard

$16.99

Heiniken

$15.99

Guinness

$16.99

Mixed Domastic Bkt

$14.50

Happy Hour

GLS Red (HH)

GLS Merlot

$4.50

GLS Pinot Noir

$4.50

GLS Cabernet

$4.50

GLS White (HH)

GLS Pinot Grigio

$4.50

GLS Moscato

$4.50

GLS Chardonay

$4.50

GLS Rosé (HH)

GLS White Zin

$4.50

16oz Draft Beer (HH)

16oz Budlight

$4.00

16oz Ultra

$2.50

16oz Coors

$2.50

16oz Miller

$2.50

16oz Yuengling

$2.50

Wells

Well Vodka

$3.50

Well Whiskey

$3.50

Well Gin

$3.50

Well Rum

$3.50

Well Tequila

$3.50

HH Fireball

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! We want, We need, We appreciate your business

Website

Location

6625 Maynardville Pike #105, Knoxville, TN 37918

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

