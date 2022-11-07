Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big Parm 1705 Flight Wy #2

review star

No reviews yet

1705 Flight Wy #2

Tustin, CA 92782

Starters

Garlic Pizza Bones

$5.00

Baked Hot Wings

$10.00

Jumbo Meatballs

$6.00

Salads

Build Your own Salad

$7.00

House Salad

$6.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.00
Antipasti Salad

Antipasti Salad

$11.00
Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Signatures

Meatball Parm Submarine Sandwich

$9.00

Pizzarito

$11.00

Pizza wrapped up into a burrito! Choose your toppings

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$11.00

Small 10" Pizzas

Build Your Own Pizza 10"

$10.00

Your Pie, Your Way. Choose your toppings!

Sm Classic Margherita

$12.00

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

Sm Diablo

$13.00

Tomato Sauce, Salami, Jalapeno, Pepperoncini, Bell Pepper

Sm Fred's Pie

$13.00

Tomato Sauce, Mushroom, Extra Anchovy, Mozzarella

Sm Greek Pie

$13.00

Tomato, Feta, Olives, Capers, Pepperoncini, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

Sm Italian

$13.00

Tomato Sauce, Prosciutto, Salami, Capicola, Sausage, Fresh Mozzarella

Sm Lobster Pizza

$16.00

Tomato Sauce, Maine Lobster, Drawn Butter, Mozzarella

Sm Mr Pepperoni

$13.00

Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozzarella

Sm Pastrami Pie

$13.00

Tomato Sauce, Pastrami, Thousand Island, Chopped Tomato, Mozzarella

Sm Spicy Garlic Shrimp Pizza

$14.00

Tomato Sauce, Shrimp, Roasted Garlic, Chiles, Mozzarella

Sm The Big Parm

$13.00

Tomato Sauce, Parmesan, Mozzarella, More Parmesan, Crispy Chicken

Sm Vegan Bonanza

$14.00

Tomato Sauce, Mushrooms, Peppers, Tomato, Olives, Vegan Cheese

Large 18" Pizzas

Build Your Own Pizza 18"

$16.00

Your Pie, Your Way. Choose your toppings!

Lg Classic Margherita

$18.00

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

Lg Diablo

$19.00

Tomato Sauce, Salami, Jalapeno, Pepperoncini, Bell Pepper

Lg Fred's Pie

$19.00

Tomato Sauce, Sauteed Mushroom, Extra Anchovy, Mozzarella

Lg Greek Pie

$19.00

Tomato, Feta, Olives, Capers, Pepperoncini, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

Lg Italian

$19.00

Tomato Sauce, Prosciutto, Salami, Capicola, Sausage, Fresh Mozzarella

Lg Lobster Pizza

$24.00

Tomato Sauce, Maine Lobster, Drawn Butter, Mozzarella

Lg Mr Pepperoni

$19.00

Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozzarella

Lg Pastrami Pie

$19.00

Tomato Sauce, Pastrami, Thousand Island, Chopped Tomato, Mozzarella

Lg Spicy Garlic Shrimp Pizza

$20.00

Tomato Sauce, Shrimp, Roasted Garlic, Chiles, Mozzarella

Lg The Big Parm

$19.00

Tomato Sauce, Parmesan, Mozzarella, More Parmesan, Crispy Chicken

Lg Vegan Bonanza

$20.00

Tomato Sauce, Mushrooms, Peppers, Tomato, Olives, Vegan Cheese

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Fiji Water

$3.00

Pellegrino Plain

$3.50

Pellegrino Lemon

$3.00

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

IBC Root Beer

$3.00

Sauces/Dressings

Pineapple Drip Hot Sauce

$6.00

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Red Wine Vinaigrette

$0.50

Balsamic Glaze

$0.50

Pizza Sauce

$0.25
All hours
Sunday10:50 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:50 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:50 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:50 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:50 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:50 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:50 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Burning the roof of your mouth since 2019.

Location

1705 Flight Wy #2, Tustin, CA 92782

Directions

