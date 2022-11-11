Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big Phil's Bar & Grill

351 West Schulykill Road

Pottstown, PA 19465

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Salmon Tacos
New York Dip Sandwich

Appetizers

Big Pretzel

$10.00
Mozzarella Medallions (5)

Mozzarella Medallions (5)

$12.00
Fried Pickle Spears (3)

Fried Pickle Spears (3)

$7.50

Three big dill spears dipped in flour, egg wash, & seasoned panko crumbs, then deep-fried until dark golden brown. Served with ranch dressing on the side. They sure do make a nice snack & are technically a vegetable. :-)

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$13.00

We slice our onions fresh everyday for our onion rings. We make our own beer batter and dip the onion rings as soon as the order comes in. Served with a side of Creamy Jalapeno Sauce. You will taste the difference fresh ingredients make. A great dish for sharing!

Chicken Obsession

Chicken Obsession

$12.00

Your new obsession. Rice flour-breaded chicken breast chunks tossed in sweet-n-hot sauce, topped with bleu cheese crumbles, minced red onion & chopped cilantro.

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$8.50

Big Phil's fries loaded with bacon crumbles, melty monterey cheese sauce and sour cream.

Crab Fries

$7.50
Fries

Fries

$5.50

3/8" cut coated fries, served with a side of ketchup.

Wings (8)

Wings (8)

$13.00

Small and crispy Bell & Evans wings, deep fried & tossed in the sauce of your choice. Served with house blue cheese dressing & celery.

Top Nachos

Top Nachos

$16.50

Crispy house cooked nacho chips with a collection of house prepared accompaniments: pico de gallo, salsa verde, pickled red onion. Served with pickled jalapeños, monterey & pepperjack cheeses plus sour cream. Topped with fresh peppery arugula. A Customer AND Staff Favorite!

Salads

House Salad

$9.00

Spring mix with fresh cut tomatoes & cucumbers. Topped with our house-made seasoned croutons. Dressings: Ranch, Caesar, or Raspberry Vinaigrette.

Wedge

Wedge

$11.00

Two halves of romaine hearts, split down the middle, served with blue cheese dressing, hand sliced and chopped bacon, halved cherry tomatoes, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with a side of blue cheese dressing.

Steakhouse Caesar

Steakhouse Caesar

$9.50

Chopped romaine tossed in our own caesar dressing & topped with house made croutons, halved cherry tomatoes, and shredded Parmesan cheese. Add grilled chicken, shrimp, or slices of NY Strip for a heartier meal. Served with an extra side of dressing.

Warm Roasted Brussel Sprout Salad

Warm Roasted Brussel Sprout Salad

$12.50

A fan favorite! Brussels sprouts braised in rice vinegar until tender and flavorful. House made pickled red onions top the sprouts, and two spears of roasted carrot frame the whole shebang. Dressed with a generous drizzle of Balsamic Glaze. Delicious.

Seasonal Salad

$11.00

Spring Mix with Candied Walnuts, Goat cheese, cranberries (when available) Raspberry vinegrette on the side

Wraps

Chix Caesar Wrap

$16.00

Chix Bacon Ranch Wrap

$16.00

Buff Chix Wrap

$16.00

Turkey Wrap

$16.00

Chicken Sandwiches

Sweet Chicken Sandwich

Sweet Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Ethically farmed Bell & Evans chicken breasts are hand-breaded, deep-fried and served on a toasted La Brea Bakery brioche bun with bbq aioli sauce, white cheddar, & pickles. Served with fries.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Ethically farmed Bell & Evans chicken breasts are hand-breaded, deep-fried and served on a toasted La Brea Bakery brioche bun with creamy jalapeño sauce, pepper jack cheese, & pickles. Served with fries.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Ethically farmed Bell & Evans chicken breasts are hand-breaded, deep-fried and served on a toasted La Brea Bakery brioche bun. The Buffalo is topped with bleu cheese crumbles, mild sauce and bleu cheese dressing. Served with fries.

Fried Chicken Obsession Sandwich

$14.50

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$14.50

Burgers

Big Phil's Cheeseburger

Big Phil's Cheeseburger

$16.00

Hand-formed patties, seasoned with salt, pepper and garlic. Phil's Burgers come with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, and Muenster cheese. Served on a toasted La Brea Bakery brioche bun, with fries on the side. Burgers are cooked to Medium Well, no pink on the inside! Still juicy!

Aloha Burger

Aloha Burger

$17.00

6oz. patty with a slice of fresh pineapple, hand-cut bacon, munster cheese, house-made jalapeño aioli, lettuce & tomato on a brioche roll.

Bacon N Bleu Burger

$17.00

6oz. patty with hand-cut bacon, munster cheese, crumbled bleu cheese, sautéed onions, and bleu cheese dressing on a brioche roll.

Onion Ring Burger

$17.00

Sandwiches

BLT

BLT

$13.50

Hand-cut bacon, fresh lettuce & tomatoes, with mayo on toasted sourdough bread. Served with fries.

Brussel Sprout Tacos (2)

Brussel Sprout Tacos (2)

$14.00

Braised Brussel Sprouts tucked into soft taco shells & served with sweet thai chili aioli, salsa verde, and our delicious pineapple salsa. Topped with house-pickled red onions. For to-go orders - we will serve everything on the side to make sure they arrive in proper shape.

Grilled Cheese (bacon, tomato & Jam)

Grilled Cheese (bacon, tomato & Jam)

$13.00

Sourdough bread buttered and toasted with creamy Muenster and smokey Gouda cheeses melting over hand-cut bacon strips and slices of tomato with the perfect note of sweetness from fig jam. Served with fries. One of my personal favorites!

New York Dip Sandwich

New York Dip Sandwich

$16.50

Sliced New York Strip steak on a St. Peter's Bakery sourdough baguette spread with creamy Brie cheese & topped with peppery arugula. Our own Au Jus served on the side, is made specifically for this sandwich, and we think it is delicious. Served with fries.

Salmon Tacos

Salmon Tacos

$16.00
Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$16.50

We love to see the faces of our Guests when we put this sandwich down in front of them! The turkey is seasoned & roasted in our kitchen, then hand-sliced and piled high on toasted sourdough bread. Fresh lettuce, tomato, & mayo round it out. Served with fries.

Sides

Side of Big Phil's Fries

$5.50

These fries are 3/8th cut. Crispy on the outside & tender on the inside. Just a heads up, typically, any french fry will not travel well, so don't dawdle picking up your fries.

Broccoli Rabe with Mushrooms & Parmesan Cheese

$5.50

This tasty dish is made fresh when you order it. The mushrooms are chopped baby bellas, and the parm is grated.

Asian Style Green Beans

$5.50

Phil went through a mountain of green beans getting this recipe to his liking. Green beans are blanched, then tossed in a hot pan with soy sauce, topped with sesame seeds.

Mushrooms topped with Parm

$5.50

Chopped fresh baby bellas topped with cheese, glorious cheese.

Sauteed Asparagus

$5.50

Side House Salad

$5.50

Side Caesar Salad

$5.50

Desserts

Cheesecake Flavors

Cheesecake Flavors

$9.00

Our cheesecakes are made in our kitchen several times a week. They are traditional-style, made with Philadelphia Cream Cheese, and swirled with homemade fruit sauces & curds. Garnished with fresh fruit. xxx Phil's Mom

Mom's Fresh-Baked Cookies (2)

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

Scratch kitchen with high quality ingredients prepared fresh to order

Website

Location

351 West Schulykill Road, Pottstown, PA 19465

Directions

