Big River Pizza
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Lowertown wood fired restaurant, music, and meeting space.
Location
280 5th St E, Saint Paul, MN 55101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kitchen+Bar - St. Paul - Drury Plaza #197
No Reviews
175 10th Street East Saint Paul, MN 55101
View restaurant