Big River Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

280 5th St E

Saint Paul, MN 55101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

12 Inch BUILD YOUR OWN
Pizza Fries
12 Inch Margherita

Appetizers

Pizza Fries

$11.00

12" pizza crust painted with garlic oil, shredded mozz, Italian herbs, fresh chopped garlic served with traditional red sauce

Spin Art Dip

$8.00

Salads

mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, charred onions with balsamic dressing

Small Caesar

$7.59

torn romaine, grated parm, lemon juice, shaved parm, Cesar dressing with herbed pizza crisps

Small Market

$10.35Out of stock

Small Mixed Green

$6.60

mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, charred onions with balsamic dressing

Large Caesar

$10.12

torn romaine, grated parm, lemon juice, shaved parm, Cesar dressing with herbed pizza crisps

Large Market

$13.80Out of stock

Large Mixed Green

$10.12

Small People's

$10.35

mixed greens,arugula,basil,tomato,green bell pepper,mushroom,kalamata/green olives,cucumber,feta,red onions served with balsamic dressing

Large People's

$13.80

mixed greens,arugula,basil,tomato,green bell pepper,mushroom,kalamata/green olives,cucumber,feta,red onions served with balsamic dressing

12 Inch Whole Specialty Pizzas

Changes daily ask for details.

12 Inch BUILD YOUR OWN

$15.00

Traditional red sauce and mozzarella cheese.

12 Inch 10,000 Leeks

$21.97

Chive oil base, gruyere cheese, mozzarella, thinly sliced purple potato, leeks, finished with sour cream, cracked black pepper and salt

12 Inch Bacon Jam Slam

$22.67

Crushed tomato, shredded mozzarella, white onion, bacon jam and sausage

12 Inch Bacon Jam Sunrise

$23.38

Crushed tomato, shredded mozzarella, white onion, fennel sausage, bacon jam, eggs, finished with cracked black pepper and salt

12 Inch Boomer

$24.08

Olive oil base, gruyere cheese, mozzarella, roasted garlic, thyme roasted mushrooms, cracked black pepper, and Kosher salt

12 Inch Breakfast Market

$24.08Out of stock

Changes daily ask for details.

12 Inch Breakfast Market2

$24.08Out of stock

Changes daily ask for details.

12 Inch Daisy

$21.25Out of stock

Margherita with 2 sunny side up eggs, salt, cracked black pepper

12 Inch Dr. Zeus

$24.08

Olive oil base, shredded mozzarella, diced tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, artichoke, spinach, feta, finished with lemon juice and cracked black pepper

12 Inch Four Cheese

$18.42

Traditional red sauce,, shredded mozzarella, provolone, feta, and parmesan

12 Inch Frank N Mary

$19.84

Crushed tomato, fresh mozzarella, Italian herbs, basil, sliced tomato, finished with salt, cracked black pepper and olive oil

12 Inch Garden

$24.08

Olive oil base, shredded mozzarella, bell pepper, thinly sliced purple potato, leeks, feta, spinach-artichoke dip, tomatoes, finished with lemon juice, cracked black pepper and salt

12 Inch House Special

$25.51

Traditional red sauce, shredded mozzarella, sausage, hot pickled peppers, herb whipped ricotta and basil

12 Inch Leroy Brown

$25.51

Traditional red sauce, shredded mozzarella, fennel sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, white onion, bell pepper and green olives

12 Inch Margherita

$19.12

Crushed tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, finished with olive oil, cracked black pepper and salt

12 Inch Marinara

$17.00

Crushed tomato, Italian herbs, basil and olive oil (no cheese on this pie!)

12 Inch Meat Lovers

$25.51

Traditional red sauce, shredded mozzarella, fennel sausage, pepperoni, bacon and calabrese salami

12 Inch Meat Market

$25.51

Changes daily ask for details.

12 Inch Meat Market2

$25.51Out of stock

Changes daily ask for details.

12 Inch Popeye

$24.08

Olive oil base, gruyere cheese, mozzarella, spinach, freshly chopped garlic, thyme roasted mushrooms finished with lemon, cracked black pepper and Kosher salt

12 Inch Red Rooster

$19.84

Crushed tomato, shredded mozzarella, shredded cheddar, bacon, green onion, eggs, finished with cracked black pepper and salt

12 Inch Salty Dawg

$21.97

Traditional red sauce, shredded mozzarella, calabrese salami, green olives and white onions

12 Inch SOB

$24.08

Traditional red sauce, shredded mozzarella, shredded cheddar, sausage, red onion, bacon, finished with bbq sauce

12 Inch St. Pauli Girl

$21.97Out of stock

Traditional red sauce, shredded mozzarella, white onion, prosciutto and arugula

12 Inch St. Vincent

$24.08

Traditional red sauce, olive oil, provolone, bacon, fresh chopped garlic, cracked black pepper, chili flakes and Italian herbs

12 Inch Veggie Market

$24.08

Changes daily ask for details.

12 Inch Veggie Market2

$24.08Out of stock

Changes daily ask for details.

Minny Grown

Minny Blue

$28.00Out of stock

all guests must be carded

Trail Magic

Trail Magic Berry THC

$7.00

Trail Magic Berry THC 4pk

$26.40

Trail Magic Hop WaterEach

$7.00

Trail Magic Hop Water 4 pk

$26.40

North Vibes

North Vibes Raz Lem

$7.50

North Vibes 4 pk

$26.40

North Vibes Blueberry Pomegranite

$7.50Out of stock

North Vibes Pineapple Oarange

$7.50

Indeed

Indeed 4 pk

$28.00

Indeed singele serving

$7.50

Can Trip

5 MG Can trip Blackberry/Lav

$8.50

4 pk 5 MG Can Trip

$32.00

2 mg Lemon Lavendar

$7.50Out of stock

4pk Social Tonic

$28.00Out of stock

3MG Ginger Peach

$8.50

4 PK 3MG Ginger Peach

$32.00

5MG Lemon Basil

$8.50

4 PK 5MG Lemmon Basil

$32.00

Big River Pizza THC

Gummies

$20.00

East Lake High and Dry

East Lake Hi And Dry Passion Fruit

$10.00Out of stock

Bahaus tetra

tetra

$7.50

tetra 4 pk

$28.00

BLNCD

Straw Berry Basil

$8.25

Blood Oarange

$8.25

Founders Soda

Grape

$8.25

Oarange

$8.25Out of stock

Lakes and Legends

HIII Ginger Ale

$8.25

HIII Ginger Ale

$8.25

Cycling Frog

Wild Cherry 5MG

$8.50

Wild Chery 4 Pk

$32.00

Black Currant 5 mg

$8.50

Black Currant 4 pk

$32.00

Ruby Grapefruit 5 mg

$8.50

Ruby Grapefruit 4 pk

$32.00

North Vibes CBD

North Vibes Peach Mango CBD

$7.00

North Vibes Blue Berry Pom

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Lowertown wood fired restaurant, music, and meeting space.

Website

Location

280 5th St E, Saint Paul, MN 55101

Directions

Gallery
Big River Pizza image
Big River Pizza image
Big River Pizza image
Big River Pizza image

