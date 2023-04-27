Big R's BBQ
1220 E 15th Street
Joplin, MO 64804
Food
Appetizers
Beer Battered Bellas
An R' handful of beer battered baby portabellas fried to perfection. Served with ranch and "R" dipping sauce
Susie Q's - Half Order
"R" jumbo Idaho potatoes twirled to order
Susie Q's - Full Order
"R" jumbo Idaho potatoes twirled to order
Tower-O-Rings
A mouth - watering tower full of our colossal beer battered rings
Beer Battered Broccoli Meal
Fresh florets dipped in our special beer batter and golden fried. Served with ranch and "R" dipping sauce
The Sampler
Beer battered bellas, jumbo onion rings, beer battered broccoli and r's homemade dipping sauce
Beer Battered Bellas Meal
Tower-0-Rings Meal
Susie Q's - Half Order Meal
Susie Q's - Full Order Meal
Beer Battered Broccoli
Salads
Big R's Coop Salad
Fresh bed of lettuce, hard boiled egg, mushrooms, broccoli, tomato, red onions, black olives, cheddar cheese, house made croutons choose grilled or fried chicken
Big R's Big Salad
Fresh bed of lettuce, hard boiled egg, mushrooms, broccoli, tomato, red onions, black olives, cheddar cheese, house made croutons choose 2 meats: brisket, ham, turkey, pulled pork, or sausage (excludes double portion of brisket)
Big R's Little Salad
Fresh bed of lettuce, hard boiled egg, mushrooms, broccoli, tomato, red onions, black olives, cheddar cheese, house made croutons choose 1 meat: brisket, ham, turkey, pulled pork, sausage, fried chicken or grilled chicken
Sandwiches
Hot Turkey Club
R's (under-appreciated!) hickory-smoked turkey breast. Melted cheddar, bacon, tomato, and BBQ sauce all piled on a toasty brioche ben
The Porkwich
Slow smoked Boston-butter sauced and served!
The Best Brisket
Slow and steady hickory smoked thinly shaved and piled, sauceless
The Perfect Pig
Sweet smoked ham - pulled pork and brown-sugar cured bacon on a toasted brioche
The Big Man
Triple threat!! Brisket, pulled pork, and ham loaded on a toasted hoagie you better be hungry!
BLT
Hickory smoked thick cut bacon, fresh lettuce, and juicy tomato all piled onto our delicious toasted wheat berry bread
The Wilbur
Hickory smoked thin shaved ham on a toasted brioche bun
Couch Potato
Loaded baked potato with your choice of one meat
The Zesty Chicken
Boneless chicken breast battered sandwiches boneless chicken breast battered and golden fried. Topped with pepper jack cheese and zesty sauce
The Pork Tenderloin
Boneless loin chop tender's and fried. Customer favorite!
The Big Daddy
Just over 1/2 lb
The Wussy Cheese-Burger
1/3 lb just a little guy with your choice of cheese
Cattleman's Burger
Our big daddy topped with shredded cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, and a colossal onion ring
The Steakhouse Burger
Our wussy burger topped with steak sauce, provolone cheese, and crispy onions on a toasted brioche bun
Lunch Special
Sides
Dinners
Ribs 4 Two
Full slab with 4 side choices
Half Slab Dinner
Baby backs are all we smoke. Low and slow. Pigliciousness!!
Full Slab Dinner
Baby backs are all we smoke. Low and slow. Pigliciousness!!
3 Rib Dinner
Baby backs are all we smoke. Low and slow. Pigliciousness!!
Pulled Pork Plate
Slow-smoked Boston butt, pulled, sauces, and piled!
Combo Plate (2 Meats)
Brisket, ham, turkey, pulled pork, sausage, or ribs
Combo Plate (3 Meats)
Brisket, ham, turkey, pulled pork, sausage, or ribs
Double- Smoked Burnt Ends
When available!!! Over smoked brisket ends. Chunked, sauced, and smoked again. This isn't your run-of-the-mill burnt ends. This is caramelized smoked goodness!!
The 12 Oz Ham Steak
Hickory smoked thick cut and grilled to perfection
1/2 R's Chicken Fried Chicken
1/2 portion - one or double boneless breast battered and golden fried with cream gravy on the side
R's Chicken Fried Chicken
1/2 portion - one or double boneless breast battered and golden fried with cream gravy on the side
8 oz R's Chicken Fried Steak
Hand cut round, battered and golden fried served with cream gravy
16 oz R's Chicken Fried Steak
Hand cut round, battered and golden fried served with cream gravy
The Pork Tenderloin Plate
Lean, boneless, pork loin, golden fried with cream gravy on the side
Pork Chop Dinner
Two chops grilled to perfection regular or sauced with honey BBQ
The Big Chicken Strips
Stripped, battered, and fried to order - choose regular or sauced in buffalo or honey BBQ
1/2 R's Kickin' Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, smothered in grilled onions, cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon, and honey BBQ sauce
R's Kickin' Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, smothered in grilled onions, cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon, and honey BBQ sauce
The Burger Steak
3/4 of a pound grilled burger steak topped with sauteed onions
The Sirloin
Certified angus beef sirloin 8 oz
Lil' Folks Menu
Drinks
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Dr Pepper
Diet Dr Pepper
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Mt Dew
Starry
Lemonade
Root Beer
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Water
Coffee
Kd Dr Pepper
Kd Diet Dr Pepper
Kd Pepsi
Kd Diet Pepsi
Kd Mt Dew
Kd Starry
Kd Lemonade
Kd Root Beer
Kd Sweet Tea
Kd Unsweet Tea
Catering (Online Only)
Meats by Pound
Meat Trays
Sides
PLEASE CALL TO ORDER. Options: -Full pan of Scalloped potatoes (Feeds about 25) $36 -Full pan of Green Beans (Feeds about 30) $30 -Gallon of Ranch Pasta Salad (Feeds 20) $30 -Gallon of Potato Salad, Baked Beans, Creamy Coleslaw (Feeds 25-30) $29 -Rolls by the Dozen $13 -Apple Butter & Butter $3 per dozen
Catering Per Person
Catering Per Person
PLEASE CALL TO ORDER Options: -Choice of Two Meats and Two Sides: $16 a person. Meats: Brisket, Pulled Pork, Sugar Cured Ham, Turkey Breast or Ribs. Sides: Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes, Potato Salad, Baked Beans, Cole Slaw, Pasta Salad, or Green Beans. **Minimum of 25** Included: -Rolls, Butter, Apple Butter, BBQ Sauce -Unsweet or Sweet Tea by the Gallon -Plate Service with cups **Extras** -Chaffers $10 each-includes set up if you are getting delivery -Plate Service (Plates, silverware, napkins) $.60 per person -Plate service plus cups $.90 per person -Fancy Plate Service- $1.00 per person -Servers available-call for details No Charge for delivery inside Joplin City Limits with orders for 25 people or more $2 a mile one way for outside of Joplin City Limits.
Dessert
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Best BBQ & Pies In Joplin, MO. We are the home of the "The Pie You Can’t Deny!"
1220 E 15th Street, Joplin, MO 64804