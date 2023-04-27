Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big R's BBQ

1220 E 15th Street

Joplin, MO 64804

Food

Appetizers

Beer Battered Bellas

Beer Battered Bellas

$10.99

An R' handful of beer battered baby portabellas fried to perfection. Served with ranch and "R" dipping sauce

Susie Q's - Half Order

Susie Q's - Half Order

$3.29

"R" jumbo Idaho potatoes twirled to order

Susie Q's - Full Order

$6.29

"R" jumbo Idaho potatoes twirled to order

Tower-O-Rings

Tower-O-Rings

$9.99

A mouth - watering tower full of our colossal beer battered rings

Beer Battered Broccoli Meal

Beer Battered Broccoli Meal

$10.99

Fresh florets dipped in our special beer batter and golden fried. Served with ranch and "R" dipping sauce

The Sampler

$12.99

Beer battered bellas, jumbo onion rings, beer battered broccoli and r's homemade dipping sauce

Beer Battered Bellas Meal

$10.99

Tower-0-Rings Meal

$9.99

Susie Q's - Half Order Meal

$3.29

Susie Q's - Full Order Meal

$6.29

Beer Battered Broccoli

$10.99

Salads

Big R's Coop Salad

$13.99

Fresh bed of lettuce, hard boiled egg, mushrooms, broccoli, tomato, red onions, black olives, cheddar cheese, house made croutons choose grilled or fried chicken

Big R's Big Salad

$13.99

Fresh bed of lettuce, hard boiled egg, mushrooms, broccoli, tomato, red onions, black olives, cheddar cheese, house made croutons choose 2 meats: brisket, ham, turkey, pulled pork, or sausage (excludes double portion of brisket)

Big R's Little Salad

$9.99

Fresh bed of lettuce, hard boiled egg, mushrooms, broccoli, tomato, red onions, black olives, cheddar cheese, house made croutons choose 1 meat: brisket, ham, turkey, pulled pork, sausage, fried chicken or grilled chicken

Sandwiches

Hot Turkey Club

Hot Turkey Club

$11.99

R's (under-appreciated!) hickory-smoked turkey breast. Melted cheddar, bacon, tomato, and BBQ sauce all piled on a toasty brioche ben

The Porkwich

$9.99

Slow smoked Boston-butter sauced and served!

The Best Brisket

$12.50

Slow and steady hickory smoked thinly shaved and piled, sauceless

The Perfect Pig

$10.99

Sweet smoked ham - pulled pork and brown-sugar cured bacon on a toasted brioche

The Big Man

$13.99

Triple threat!! Brisket, pulled pork, and ham loaded on a toasted hoagie you better be hungry!

BLT

$9.99

Hickory smoked thick cut bacon, fresh lettuce, and juicy tomato all piled onto our delicious toasted wheat berry bread

The Wilbur

$9.99

Hickory smoked thin shaved ham on a toasted brioche bun

Couch Potato

$13.99

Loaded baked potato with your choice of one meat

The Zesty Chicken

The Zesty Chicken

$10.99

Boneless chicken breast battered sandwiches boneless chicken breast battered and golden fried. Topped with pepper jack cheese and zesty sauce

The Pork Tenderloin

The Pork Tenderloin

$9.99

Boneless loin chop tender's and fried. Customer favorite!

The Big Daddy

$10.99

Just over 1/2 lb

The Wussy Cheese-Burger

$9.99

1/3 lb just a little guy with your choice of cheese

Cattleman's Burger

Cattleman's Burger

$12.99

Our big daddy topped with shredded cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, and a colossal onion ring

The Steakhouse Burger

The Steakhouse Burger

$11.99

Our wussy burger topped with steak sauce, provolone cheese, and crispy onions on a toasted brioche bun

Lunch Special

$12.99

Sides

Grandma’s Potato Salad

$3.29

Creamy Coleslaw

$3.29

Chunky Cinnamon Applesauce

$3.29

Mrs R’s Baked Beans

$3.29

Cup of Soup

$3.29

Bowl of Soup

$3.29

Peppercorn Polish Link

$3.29

1/2 Order of Susie Q’s

$3.29

Big Baked Potato

$3.29

Side Salad

$3.29

Fresh Steamed Veggies

$3.29

Dinners

Ribs 4 Two

$33.99

Full slab with 4 side choices

Half Slab Dinner

$16.99

Baby backs are all we smoke. Low and slow. Pigliciousness!!

Full Slab Dinner

Full Slab Dinner

$25.99

Baby backs are all we smoke. Low and slow. Pigliciousness!!

3 Rib Dinner

$10.99

Baby backs are all we smoke. Low and slow. Pigliciousness!!

Pulled Pork Plate

$12.99

Slow-smoked Boston butt, pulled, sauces, and piled!

Combo Plate (2 Meats)

$17.99

Brisket, ham, turkey, pulled pork, sausage, or ribs

Combo Plate (3 Meats)

$22.99

Brisket, ham, turkey, pulled pork, sausage, or ribs

Double- Smoked Burnt Ends

$14.99Out of stock

When available!!! Over smoked brisket ends. Chunked, sauced, and smoked again. This isn't your run-of-the-mill burnt ends. This is caramelized smoked goodness!!

The 12 Oz Ham Steak

$13.99

Hickory smoked thick cut and grilled to perfection

1/2 R's Chicken Fried Chicken

$11.99

1/2 portion - one or double boneless breast battered and golden fried with cream gravy on the side

R's Chicken Fried Chicken

$14.99

1/2 portion - one or double boneless breast battered and golden fried with cream gravy on the side

8 oz R's Chicken Fried Steak

$14.99

Hand cut round, battered and golden fried served with cream gravy

16 oz R's Chicken Fried Steak

$19.99

Hand cut round, battered and golden fried served with cream gravy

The Pork Tenderloin Plate

$14.99

Lean, boneless, pork loin, golden fried with cream gravy on the side

Pork Chop Dinner

Pork Chop Dinner

$14.99

Two chops grilled to perfection regular or sauced with honey BBQ

The Big Chicken Strips

$14.99

Stripped, battered, and fried to order - choose regular or sauced in buffalo or honey BBQ

1/2 R's Kickin' Chicken

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, smothered in grilled onions, cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon, and honey BBQ sauce

R's Kickin' Chicken

R's Kickin' Chicken

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast, smothered in grilled onions, cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon, and honey BBQ sauce

The Burger Steak

$13.99

3/4 of a pound grilled burger steak topped with sauteed onions

The Sirloin

$16.99

Certified angus beef sirloin 8 oz

Dessert

Slice of Coconut Cream Pie

$6.00

Slice of Chocolate Cream Pie

$6.00

Lil' Folks Menu

Baby Burger

$6.29

Kids drink included. With one side choice

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.29

Kids drink included. With one side choice

R' Tasty Chicken Strips

$6.29

Kids drink included. With one side choice

Small Smoked Sandwich

$6.29

Kids drink included. With one side choice

Drinks

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Mt Dew

$2.99

Starry

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Water

Coffee

$2.00

Kd Dr Pepper

$1.79

Kd Diet Dr Pepper

$1.79

Kd Pepsi

$1.79

Kd Diet Pepsi

$1.79

Kd Mt Dew

$1.79

Kd Starry

$1.79

Kd Lemonade

$1.79

Kd Root Beer

$1.79

Kd Sweet Tea

$1.79

Kd Unsweet Tea

$1.79

Catering (Online Only)

Meats by Pound

Meats by Pound

PLEASE CALL TO ORDER. Options: -Pulled Pork $14.99* -Beef Brisket $19.99* *includes 1⁄2 pint of BBQ sauce* -Hickory Smoked Turkey Breast $13.99 -Hickory Smoked-Brown Sugar Cured Ham $13.99 **One pound feeds about 3 people generously**

Meat Trays

Meat Trays

PLEASE CALL TO ORDER. Options: -Choose 3 shaved meats (1 lb each), choice of cheese (1 lb), pickles, olives, and BBQ sauce $59.99 -Choose 1 meat (1 lb), choice of cheese (1/3lb), pickles, olives, and BBQ sauce $25.99

Sides

Sides

PLEASE CALL TO ORDER. Options: -Full pan of Scalloped potatoes (Feeds about 25) $36 -Full pan of Green Beans (Feeds about 30) $30 -Gallon of Ranch Pasta Salad (Feeds 20) $30 -Gallon of Potato Salad, Baked Beans, Creamy Coleslaw (Feeds 25-30) $29 -Rolls by the Dozen $13 -Apple Butter & Butter $3 per dozen

Catering Per Person

Catering Per Person

PLEASE CALL TO ORDER Options: -Choice of Two Meats and Two Sides: $16 a person. Meats: Brisket, Pulled Pork, Sugar Cured Ham, Turkey Breast or Ribs. Sides: Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes, Potato Salad, Baked Beans, Cole Slaw, Pasta Salad, or Green Beans. **Minimum of 25** Included: -Rolls, Butter, Apple Butter, BBQ Sauce -Unsweet or Sweet Tea by the Gallon -Plate Service with cups **Extras** -Chaffers $10 each-includes set up if you are getting delivery -Plate Service (Plates, silverware, napkins) $.60 per person -Plate service plus cups $.90 per person -Fancy Plate Service- $1.00 per person -Servers available-call for details No Charge for delivery inside Joplin City Limits with orders for 25 people or more $2 a mile one way for outside of Joplin City Limits.

Dessert

PLEASE CALL TO ORDER Options: -Apple Cobbler (Feeds about 20 people) $40 -Cherry Cobbler (Feeds about 20 people) $48 -Brownie Tray $20

Dessert

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Best BBQ & Pies In Joplin, MO. We are the home of the "The Pie You Can’t Deny!"

Location

1220 E 15th Street, Joplin, MO 64804

Directions

