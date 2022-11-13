Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big's Chicken - NE Glisan St

No reviews yet

4606 NE Glisan St.

Portland, OR 97213

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Fried Wings
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Boneless Thighs

Chicken

The Big Family Meal

The Big Family Meal

$41.95

Whole Bird, Big Salad, Choice of Two Large Sides. Available Grilled or Fried

Whole Bird

Whole Bird

$26.95

Whole Bone-In Chicken marinated overnight in Fresno pepper sauce and smoked over fruit wood. Choice of grilled and basted with White Gold Sauce or dredged and deep fried. Select Make It A Meal to add a large side of Jo-Jo Potatoes and Coleslaw.

Half Bird

Half Bird

$13.95

Half of a Bone-In Chicken marinated overnight in Fresno pepper sauce and smoked over fruit wood. Choice of grilled and basted with White Gold Sauce or dredged and deep fried. Select Make It A Meal to add a small side of Jo-Jo Potatoes and Coleslaw.

Boneless Thighs

Boneless Thighs

$11.00

Boneless Chicken Thighs marinated overnight in Fresno pepper sauce, smoked over fruit wood and then either grilled and basted with White Gold sauce or dredged and deep fried. Select Make It A Meal to add Jo-Jo Potatoes and Coleslaw.

Fried Wings

Fried Wings

Wings are marinated overnight in Fresno Pepper sauce, smoked over fruit wood, then deep fried crispy and tossed with our special dry spice blend. Please feel free to select a side sauce to dip into. Comes with White Gold and Fresno Pepper sauces on the side

Sandwiches

All sandwiches are served with choice of Jo-Jos, Slaw or Black Eyed Pea Salad. Add Pimento Cheese or American Cheese to any sandwich for $1
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.25

Slaw, Pickles, White Gold & Fresno Sauce, Potato Bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.25

Slaw, Pickles, White Gold & Fresno Sauce, Potato Bun

Big's Burger

Big's Burger

$13.25

Laurelhurst Market Ground Beef Patty, Slaw, Pickles, White Gold & Fresno Sauce, Potato Bun

PDX Hot Chicken Sandwich

PDX Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.25

Fried Chicken Thigh, Zesty Ranch, Pickles, Maple Sarat Gat Sauce on Texas Toast

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$13.25

Grilled Chicken Thigh, Jerk Sauce, Slaw, Grilled Pineapple, Jo-Jos on Potato Bun

Other Stuff

The Dirty

The Dirty

$11.95+

Jo-Jos topped with Chopped Smoked Chicken, Creole Gravy, Cotija, Green Onion, Fresno & White Gold Sauce

Big's House Salad

Big's House Salad

$9.95

Lettuce, Cabbage, Mixed Pickles, Cucumber & Hard Boiled Egg. Tossed with Choice of Dressing - White Gold, Ranch Dressing, Blue Cheese or Vinaigrette Add Grilled or Fried Chicken - 5.00

Big's Veggie Bowl

Big's Veggie Bowl

$12.95

Vegan Dirty Rice with Smoked Mushrooms, Chorizo Style Cauliflower, Fried Broccoli, Black Eyed Pea Salad & Fresno Sauce Add a Fried Egg For 1.50 Add Grilled or Fried Chicken For 5.00

Fried Mac & Cheese Bites

Fried Mac & Cheese Bites

$7.95

Grandma’s Mac & Cheese, crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside, served with Zesty Ranch and Fresno Sauce

Griddled Corn Cakes

Griddled Corn Cakes

$5.95

Cornmeal and Creamed Corn Cakes served with Maple Butter

Sides

Jo-Jos

Jo-Jos

$4.25+

Crispy Fried & Seasoned Potato Wedges

Cabbage Slaw

Cabbage Slaw

$4.25+

Shredded Cabbage with White Gold Vinaigrette

Vegan Dirty Rice

Vegan Dirty Rice

$4.25+

Rice, Mushrooms, Trinity, Dry Spice

Fried Broccoli

Fried Broccoli

$4.25+

Fried Broccoli with Pimento Cheese Spread

Black Eyed Pea Salad

Black Eyed Pea Salad

$4.25+

Trinity, Vinaigrette

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$4.25+

Creamy Mashed Potatoes with Creole Gravy

Cucumber Pickles

$1.95

Side of Creole Gravy

$1.95
Dirty Rice

Dirty Rice

$4.25+

Chicken Sausage, Trinity, Dry Spice

Desserts

Buttermilk Pie

Buttermilk Pie

$7.00

with Sour Cream Sauce

Banana Puddin'

Banana Puddin'

$7.00Out of stock

Nilla Wafers, Whipped Cream

Extra Sauces

Extra sides of our house-made sauces

Fresno

$0.50

Our Signature Fire Roasted Pepper Sauce

White Gold

$0.50

Alabama Style White BBQ

Sarat Gat

$0.50

Fire-Roasted, with a fruity start and hot finish - this one packs a bit more punch than the Fresno

Jerk

$0.50

An absolute flavor bomb, exploding with flavors of allspice, garlic, ginger and cinnamon

"Portland Hot"

$0.50

Sarat Gat peppers with additional dry spices that make this one of our hottest sauces available

Buffalo

$0.50

Traditional "Frank's Style" that we've sweetened up with a touch of maple

Zesty Ranch

$0.50

Buttermilk, lemon & herbs

N/A Beverages

Coca-Cola 12oz Can

Coca-Cola 12oz Can

$2.00
Diet Coke 12oz Can

Diet Coke 12oz Can

$2.00
Sprite 12oz Can

Sprite 12oz Can

$2.00
Dr Pepper 12oz Can

Dr Pepper 12oz Can

$2.00
Crater Lake Root Beer 12oz Bottle

Crater Lake Root Beer 12oz Bottle

$3.50
Crater Lake Orange Cream Soda 12oz Bottle

Crater Lake Orange Cream Soda 12oz Bottle

$3.50Out of stock
Polar Pomegranate Seltzer

Polar Pomegranate Seltzer

$2.00
Polar Lime Seltzer

Polar Lime Seltzer

$2.00

Arrowhead Water

$1.00

Beer - Bottles & Cans

Rainier 12oz Can

Rainier 12oz Can

$3.00
Portland Cider Co. Kinda Dry 12oz Can

Portland Cider Co. Kinda Dry 12oz Can

$5.00
Buoy IPA 12oz Can

Buoy IPA 12oz Can

$5.00
Bale Breaker Hazy L IPA 12oz Can

Bale Breaker Hazy L IPA 12oz Can

$5.00
Occidental Kolsch 16oz Can

Occidental Kolsch 16oz Can

$6.00
Fort George Cavatica Stout 16oz Can

Fort George Cavatica Stout 16oz Can

$6.00

To-Go Cocktails

To-Go Moscow Mule

To-Go Moscow Mule

$8.00
To-Go Blackberry Bourbon Lemonade

To-Go Blackberry Bourbon Lemonade

$8.00Out of stock

Bottled Sauces

Get a 12oz squeeze bottle of one of our favorite sauces.
White Gold Squeeze Bottle

White Gold Squeeze Bottle

$8.00

12oz. Squeeze Bottle of our namesake White Gold Sauce. Alabama-Style White BBQ sauce with Mayonnaise, Mustard, Herbs, Honey and Vinegar

Fresno Squeeze Bottle

Fresno Squeeze Bottle

$8.00

a 12oz Squeeze Bottle of our Signature Fire Roasted Fresno Pepper Sauce

Sarat Gat Squeeze Bottle

Sarat Gat Squeeze Bottle

$8.00Out of stock

A 12oz Bottle of our Sarat Gat Sauce - Fire Roasted, with a fruity start and a hot finish. This one packs a bit more punch than the Fresno Sauce.

T-Shirts

Ladies - 4.3-ounce, 65/35 poly/ring spun cotton - Seamed collar - Shoulder-to-shoulder taping - Double-needle sleeves and hem Men’s - 4.7 oz. (160 gm) 52% cotton/48% polyester blend jersey - standard fit - 30 singles yarn count - side-seamed - taped neck and shoulders - double-needle sleeve and bottom hem - 3/4 dtm neck rib
Men's Shirt

Men's Shirt

$16.00
Women's Shirt

Women's Shirt

$16.00

Hats

These are cotton twill, mid-height, structured 6 panel trucker hat. Meshed back with a pre-curved visor and classic snap back. From mountain top to point break, this one does it all.
Red White & Blue Trucker Cap

Red White & Blue Trucker Cap

$18.00

Navy Trucker Cap

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Big's Chicken, our specialty is Alabama-style chicken that's smoked, then slathered in a white barbecue sauce that we like to call "white gold." We like to think the perfectly crisped chicken is best enjoyed alongside our house-made coleslaw and signature Jo-Jos—and we have a feeling you'll agree.

Location

4606 NE Glisan St., Portland, OR 97213

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

