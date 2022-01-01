Big Sky Buckhead imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Big Sky Buckhead

903 Reviews

$$

3201 Cains Hill Pl

atlanta, GA 30305

BEER

Bud Light

$5.53

Budweiser

$5.53

Coors Light

$5.53

Michelob Ultra

$5.53

Miller Lite

$5.53

Yuengling

$5.53

High Life

$4.00

21st Amendment Hell Or High Watermelon

$7.00

6 Bridges Guava

$7.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Creature Comforts Tropicalia

$7.00

Enchantress 3 Taverns

$7.00

Golden Road Mango Cart

$6.00

Guiness

$7.00

Long Drink

$7.17

Night On Ponce IPA

$7.00

Raptorus 3 Taverns

$7.00

Saporous 3 Taverns

$7.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Stillfire College Dropout

$5.00

Sweetwater 420

$6.00

Terrapin Luau

$7.00

Topo Chico Lemon/Lime

$7.50

Twisted Tea

$5.00

Victory Golden Monkey

$9.00

White Claw

$7.17

Wicked Weed COASTAL LOVE

$6.50

Corona

$7.00

Domestic Bucket

$17.00

Craft Bucket

$20.00

Topo/Nutrl Bucket

$25.00

$3 Coors Light

$3.00

Miller Lite Pitcher

$15.00

Miller Lite Draft

$5.00

Coors Light Draft

$5.00

Terrapin Los Bravos

$6.00

Coors Light Pitcher

$15.00

Atlanta Hard Cider

$8.00

Dasha Press this button

$8.00

SELTZERS

Bud Light Seltzer

$7.00

High Noon

$8.97

Long Drink

$7.17

Mamitas

$7.17

Nutrl

$7.17

Topo Chico

$7.17

Truely

$7.17

White Claw

$7.17

XX Seltz

$7.17

WINE

Mimosa

$7.00+

Bottomless Mimosa Pitcher

Bottomless Mimosa Bottle

Babe Rose

$7.00+

Glass House Merlot

$7.00

Glass House Chardonnay

$7.00

Glass Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Glass Pinot Noir

$7.00

Whitehaven Sauv Blanc

$10.00+

Athena Chardonnay

$8.00+

Maso Canali Pinot Grigio

$9.00+

Whispering Angel Rose

$9.00+

Cote de Roses Rose

$11.00+

Chateau Souverain Pinot Noir

$8.00+

Louis Martini Cab Sauv

$10.00+

Las Rocas Red Blend

$9.00+

Chateau Napoleon

$60.00

Moet

$100.00

Ace of Spades

$1,000.00

Opera Prima Bottle

$50.00

LIQUOR

Barebone

$5.36+

Bustletown

$6.66+

Grey Goose

$6.66+

Ketel One

$6.66+

Ketel One CITRON

$6.00+

Pinnacle Citrus

$5.36+

Stoli Bue

$6.27+

Titos

$5.36+

Well Vodka (Copy)

$4.75+

Hendrick's

$6.66+

New Am Gin

$5.36+

Svedka Gin

$5.36+

Well Gin

$4.75+

Bacardi

$5.36+

Bacardi Dragon

$5.36+

Bacardi Lemon

$5.36+

Captain Morgan

$5.36+

Carribian Orange

$5.36+

Don Q CoCo

$5.36+

FDC 7

$6.66+Out of stock

Flora de Cana 25

$13.00

Big Five Spiced Rum

$5.36+

Big Five Coconut

$5.36+

Big Five Cafe Rum

$5.36+

Well Rum

$4.75+

Avion '44

$35.00

Casamigos

$6.66+

Casmigos Repo

$7.00+

Cincoro Anejo

$35.00

Don Julio

$7.55+

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Jarma Reposado

$8.00

Casamigo Anejo

$5.36+

Jarana

$5.36+

Jarana Repo

$5.36+

Patron Silver

$7.55+

Teramana

$6.27+

Teremana Reposado

$6.50+

Jarana

$9.00

Milagro Rep

$9.00

Well Tequila

$4.75+

Bulleit

$6.66+

Crown Royal

$6.66+

Buffalo Trace

$5.00+

Buchannons

$10.00

Dickel

$5.36+

Glenfidditch 12

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$5.36+

Jameson

$6.37+

Johnnie Red

$14.00

Macallan 12

$15.00

Makers Mark

$6.66+

Slane

$5.36+

Southern comfort

$9.00

Whistle Pig

$20.00

Woodford Reserve

$7.55+

Well Whiskey

$4.75+

Cumbre (Aguardiente)

$8.97+

Breakfast shot

$8.97

Fireball Shot

$7.17

Goldshlager Shot

$8.07

Gran Marnier

$8.97

Irish Car Bomb

$8.97

Jager Bomb

$8.97

Jagermeister

$7.17

Rumplemintz

$8.97

Rumplemintz

$8.97

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.06

White Tea Shot

$8.06

Green Tea Shot

$8.06

Vegas Bomb

$10.77

Amaretto Sour

$9.86

Bloody Mary

$10.00+

Blue Mother F*cker

$12.55

Georgia Peach

$10.00

Long Island

$9.86

Long Island Premium

$15.24

Mezcal Margarita

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Sex on the Beach

$9.86

Tequila Sunrise

$9.86

Margarita

$10.00+

Bloody Mary SPICY

$10.00+

Event Alcohol

$1.80Out of stock

Juice/Soda/Energy

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Redbull Can

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Water Bottle

$3.00

TRIVIA

$10 Miller Pitcher

$10.00

Shot Ski

Green Tea

$30.00

White Tea

$30.00

Milagro

$30.00

BRUNCH Entrees

Basket of Biscuits & Jam

$3.00

Big Sky Burger

$14.00

Big Sky Salad

$14.00

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Chicken Biscuit Sandwich

$13.00

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Crispy Wings (10)

$16.00

Fried Chicken Benedict

$15.00

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Nashville Sliders

$13.00

Salmon Benedict

$18.00

Shrimp & Grits

$17.00

Steak & Eggs

$17.00

The BIG SKY Brunch

$15.00

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Egg Sausage Arepa

$14.00

Meatball Sub

$13.00

A La Cart Brunch

Sunny Side Up

$4.00

Over Easy

$4.00

Over Medium

$4.00

Over Well

$4.00

Scrambled

$4.00

Scram w/Cheese

$5.00

Bacon

$4.00

Fried Chicken

$4.00

Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Sausage Links

$4.00

Avocado

$2.00

Brunch Sides

Butter Toast Side

$3.00

Smothered Home Fries Side

$3.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$3.50

Biscuit Side

$3.00

Cheese Grits Side

$4.00

Creamy Grits Side

$3.00

Waffle Side

$3.00

Fruit Mix Side

$3.00

Housemade Fries

$3.50

Brunch Beverages

Bloody Mary

$10.00+

Bloody Mary SPICY

$10.00+

Mimosa

$7.00+

Bottomless Mimosa Pitcher

Bottomless Mimosa Bottle

Starters

Chips, Guac & Salsa

$9.50

Queso Dip

$7.00

Nacho Mountain

$11.00

Fried Mac & Cheese Bites

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Wonton Rolls

$8.50

Hot Pretzel & Deep Cheese

$9.50

Cobb Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Tenders & Wings

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Crispy Wings (10)

$16.00

Handhelds & Entrees

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Big Sky Burger

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Fajita Quesadilla

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$15.00

Big Sky Salad

$14.00

Tacos

Americana Taco

$4.00

Hot Pollo Taco

$4.00

Steak Fajita Taco

$4.75

Shrimp Taco

$4.75

Blackened Salmon Taco

$4.75

Fried Avocado Taco

$4.50

Village Taco

$4.75

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$3.50

Broccoli

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Sweet Potato Tots

$3.50

Housemade Fries

$3.50

Cajun Yuca Fries

$3.50

Rice

$3.50

Beans

$3.50

Specials

60 cent wings

$6.00

Dirty Bird

$13.00

Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Mayo

$1.00

Barbecue

$0.50

Mild Buffalo

$0.50

Hot Buffalo

$0.50

Mild Honey Buffalo

$0.50

Hot Honey Buffalo

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

Ceasar

$0.50

Add Ons

Bacon

$2.00

Avocado

$2.00

Guacamole

$2.00

Queso

$1.00

Egg

$1.00

Chesse

$1.00

Jalapeno

$0.50

Beer

Bud Light Staff

$1.00

Budweiser Staff

$1.00

Coors Light Staff

$1.00

Mich Ultra Staff

$1.00

Miller Lite Staff

$1.00

Sweetwater Blue Staff

$1.00

Doc Robot Staff

$1.00

Tecate

$1.00

Vodka

Tito Staff

$1.00

Absolut Lemon

$1.00

Gin

Tanqueray Staff

$1.00

New Am Gin

$1.00

Rum

Bacardi Dragon Staff

$1.00

Carribian Orange Staff

$1.00

Don Q Coco Staff

$1.00

Bacardi Staff

$1.00

Tequila

Milagro Staff

$1.00

Montelobos Mezcal Staff

$1.00

Whiskey

Jack Daniel Staff

$1.00

PADDY's Staff

$1.00

Fireball

$1.00

Jagermeister

$1.00

Rumplminz

$1.00

Red Bull

Red Bull Staff

$1.00

Vodka

Barebone Bottle Service

$225.00

Grey Goose Bottle Service

$275.00

Ketel One Bottle Service

$275.00

Tito's Bottle Service

$225.00

Whiskey

Buchanaan

$225.00

Crown Royal Bottle Service

$275.00

Fireball Bottle Service

$225.00

Jack Daniels Bottle Service

$225.00

Jameson Bottle Service

$225.00

Jim Beam Bottle Service

$225.00

Johnnie Black

$225.00

Johnnie Walker Red Botl

$225.00

Makers Mark Bottle Service

$275.00

Gin

Tanquerey Bottle Service

$250.00

Hendrick's Bottle Service

$275.00

Tequila

Avion44 BotL

$750.00

Casamigos Blanco

$275.00

Casamigos Reposado

$275.00

Don Julio 1942 Bottle Service

$750.00

Don Julio Silver Bottle Service

$275.00

Jarana Blanco Tequila

$225.00

Milagro Reposado Bottle Service

$225.00

Patron

$275.00

Rum

Bacardi Silver

$225.00

Captain Morgan Bottle Servce

$225.00

Beer

Domestic Beer Bucket

$25.00

Import Beer Bucket

$30.00

Mixer

Red Bull 5 Pack

$20.00

Champagne

Dom P

$750.00

House Champ

$60.00

Moet

$80.00

Moet Rose

$80.00

Merchandise

Bear Hoodie

$24.00+

Server V-Neck

$12.00

Big Sky Polo

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3201 Cains Hill Pl, atlanta, GA 30305

Directions

Gallery
Big Sky Buckhead image

Map
