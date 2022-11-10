Big Star Wrigleyville imageView gallery

Big Star Wrigleyville

3,682 Reviews

$$

3638 N. Clark St.

Chicago, IL 60613

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco al Pastor
Taco de Papas
Taco de Pescado

Big Star Classics

Big Star Nachos (full size)

Big Star Nachos (full size)

$14.00

melty cheese sauce, crispy tortilla chips, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, black beans, salsa seca, guacamole- served warm, ready to eat. (serves 2-4)

Big Star Nachos (half size)

$8.00

melty cheese sauce, crispy tortilla chips, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, black beans, salsa seca - served warm, ready to eat. (serves 1-2)

Ensalada de Big Star

Ensalada de Big Star

$12.00

hearts of romaine, radish, black bean, avocado, cucumber, red onion, toasted pumpkin seeds, mint, queso fresco, chile-ranch dressing served on the side.

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

housemade tortilla chips served with salsa rojo & salsa verde.

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$12.00

housemade tortilla chips with salsa chipotle, salsa verde and guacamole.

NEW! Taco de Carne Asada

NEW! Taco de Carne Asada

$6.00

flank steak, salsa molcajete, white onion & cilantro

Taco de Papas

Taco de Papas

$3.50

potatoes, rajas chipotle, queso cotija, onion and cilantro on a corn tortilla.

Taco de Pescado

Taco de Pescado

$5.00

beer-battered tilapia fillet, chipotle mayo, cabbage, red onion, lime, cilantro.

Taco de Pollo

Taco de Pollo

$5.00

Chicken thigh tossed in Salsa Adobo, Queso Cotija, Pickled Red Onion & Cilantro

Taco al Pastor

Taco al Pastor

$5.50

marinated spit-roasted pork shoulder, grilled pineapple, grilled onion, cilantro in a corn tortilla.

Taco de Panza

Taco de Panza

$5.00

Crispy braised pork belly, salsa arriera, queso chihuahua, onion, cilantro

Taco de Camarones Fritos

Taco de Camarones Fritos

$5.50

Fried Shimp, Charred Scallion Crema, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro

Taco de Barbacoa

Taco de Barbacoa

$5.50

Braised Beef, Radish-Serrano slaw, Crispy Shallots, Frijoles Charros & Cilantro

Taco de Zanahoria

Taco de Zanahoria

$4.00

Al Pastor spiced carrots, cucumber yogurt, green onions & smoked almonds

The Walking Taco

The Walking Taco

$4.50

corn chips, spicy pinto bean dip, cholula salsa, crema, queso chihuahua, onion and cilantro.Contains: dairy, alcohol, gluten

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$4.00

Flour tortilla, queso chihuahua, chipotle salsa

Vegetables en Escabeche

Vegetables en Escabeche

$3.00

spicy pickled serrano, cauliflower and carrot.

Oaxacan Crema

$1.00

sour cream

$1.00

sour cream

Pretty Cool Ice cream Churro Pop

$5.50Out of stock

$5.50Out of stock

Habanero Hot Sauce

$1.00

House-made spicy Habanero & Carrot hot sauce

Side Nacho Cheese

$3.00

Cocktails & Spirits

Margarita Package

Margarita Package

$55.00

Our kit includes: one bottle of blue agave tequila, a quart of house margarita mix, & a recipe card. Each kit will serve 12 cocktails with a little tequila leftover to share with loved ones.

Corazon Blanco Tequila

Corazon Blanco Tequila

$30.00

The true blue agave tequila that makes our margarita sing is Corazon Blanco. Slightly sweet, floral with just the right layers of peppery spice.

Margarita Mix

$25.00

1 quart of our housemade margarita mix. You supply the tequila or check our Margarita Kits for the full kit.

Beer

Tecate Lager 1x12oz

$4.00

$4.00
Half Acre Tome IPA 1x16oz

$8.00

$8.00

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

$3.00
Diet Pepsi

$3.00

$3.00
Sierra Mist

$3.00

$3.00
Mexican Squirt

$4.00

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00
Jarritos Lime

$4.00

$4.00
Jarritos Mandarin

$4.00

$4.00
Jarritos Tamarind

$4.00

$4.00
Jarritos Grapefruit

$4.00

$4.00

Jarritos Mineragua

$4.00
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$4.00Out of stock

Bottled Water

$2.00
Freddie's Root Beer

$5.00

$5.00
Freddie's Ginger Beer

$5.00

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tacos. Whiskey. Honky Tonk.

