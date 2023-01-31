Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bigun's Bar-B-Que

7280 Sunshine Grove Road

Brooksville, FL 34613

NA Beverages

Coffee

$2.05

Water

Tea

$2.45

Soda

$2.75

Milk

$2.25

Small Milk

$1.85

Juice

$2.95

Small Juice

$2.55

Hot Chocolate

$1.95

Hot Tea

$2.05

Bottle Water

$1.25

Mimosa

Orange Juice

$2.25

Apple Juice

$2.25

Cranberry

$2.25

Black Cherry Cranberry

$2.25

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.45

Unsweet Tea

$2.45

Half and Half Tea

$2.45

Soda

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Mellow Yellow

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Pink Lemonade

$2.75

Raspberry Tea

$2.75

Arnold Palmer- Unsweet

$2.75

Arnold Palmer- Sweet

$2.75

Juice

Orange Juice

$1.95

Apple Juice

$1.95

Cranberry

$1.95

Black Cherry Cranberry

$1.95

Tomato Juice

$1.95

Milk

Milk

$1.95

Chocolate Milk

$1.95

Coffee

Coffee

$1.95
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

7280 Sunshine Grove Road, Brooksville, FL 34613

