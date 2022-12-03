Restaurant header imageView gallery

BIGWIFE'S mac n' cheese

1017A North Arthur Ashe Boulevard

Richmond, VA 23230

Order Again

Popular Items

Mac Lorraine
Classic Mac
Buffalo Mac

Mac's

Classic Mac

Classic Mac

$9.00

Traditional Love & Care smothered w/ Cheddar

Truffle Mac

Truffle Mac

$12.00

Chopped Cauliflower, Black Truffle & Parmesan

Little Figgy Mac

Little Figgy Mac

$12.00

Calimyrna Fig, Ham & Goat Cheese

Buffalo Mac

Buffalo Mac

$12.00

Hot Chicken, Gorgonzola & Texas Pete

Broccoli Shiitake Mac

Broccoli Shiitake Mac

$12.00

Broccoli Casserole Meets Mac n' Cheese

Fiesta Mac

Fiesta Mac

$12.00

taco beef, peppers, tomato, onion & more cheese

Balboa Mac

Balboa Mac

$12.00

Real Deal Bolognese & Pockets of Ricotta

Mac Lorraine

Mac Lorraine

$12.00

applewood bacon, scallions & gruyere

Greek Wedding Mac

Greek Wedding Mac

$12.00

Tomato, Olive, Pepperoncini, Onions, Artichoke & Feta

Salads

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$8.00

baby arugula, goat cheese, strawberry, pecans, & balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

romaine lettuce, topped with Parmesan cheese & homemade Caesar dressing

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$8.00

chopped iceberg topped with diced tomatoes, bleu cheese & bacon, finished w/ gorgonzola dressing

Desserts

Big Ass Cookie

Big Ass Cookie

$5.00

It's exactly what it sounds like.

Big Ass Brownie

Big Ass Brownie

$5.00

Drinks

Drinks

Drinks

$2.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

The ultimate comfort food! These mac and cheese recipes were designed to please and comfort you and your family — from the 'Classic Mac' made with traditional love & care (not to mention a smothering amount of cheddar), to more adventurous offerings like the 'Little Figgy Mac' with Calimyrna figs, ham, and goat cheese. We hope you enjoy!

Location

1017A North Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23230

Directions

