Bikanervala Iselin
899 Reviews
$$
1538 Oaktree Road
Iselin, NJ 08830
Popular Items
CHINESE & CONTINENTAL
Chilli Garlic Noodles
Chilli Paneer
A dish made of cottage cheese chunks stir fried with capsicum, onion and tantalizing Chinese sauces (Rice with Gravy)
Chilli Potato
Deep fried potato fingers cooked with a onion-ginger-garlic-green chilli sauce.
Cream of Tomato Soup
It is a smooth delicious texture soup of tomatoes, garnished with fresh green coriander, topped with cracking wheat crisps
Hot & Sour Soup
A large pot, combines an assortment of veggies like cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, capsicum and beans are sauteed in oil and sauces
Sweet Corn Soup
It is creamy texture soup made with sweat corn topped with Indian herbs
Veg Fried Rice
A dish of cooked rice mixed stir-fried vegetables
Veg Manchurian
Deep fried vegetable dumpling in spicy Chinese gravy (Rice with Gravy)
Veg Noodles
Stir fried noodles with lots of veggies
DESSERTS
Gajar Halwa 3.5 Oz
Mouth watering Indian dessert of grated carrots cooked gently in milk and sprinkled generously with nuts
Kulfi Falooda
It is made from mixing rose syrup, vermicelli, sweet basil seeds and pieces of jelly with milk, topped off with a scoop of ice cream served with the shape ice cream of a cone
Rabri Falooda
It is made from mixing rose syrup, vermicelli, sweet basil seeds and pieces of jelly with milk topped off with a Rabri is an indigenous sweetened desiccated milk product containing distinctive hard layers of malai
Gur Rasmalai (2 PC)
NORTH INDIAN
Boondi Raita
Whipped yogurt and fried gram flour droplets
Chana Masala
A traditional Indian spiced chickpeas curry flavored with a blend of onions, tomatoes, ginger and spices. Come with Rice
Dal Makhani
The harmonious blend of black lentil (urad), red kidney beans (rajma), tomatoes, ginger garnished with cream and served with a dollop of unsalted butter. Come with Rice
Dal Tadka
Boiled yellow lentil spiced up with Indian herbs. Come with Rice
Hyderabadi Chaap Gravy
Smoked soybean armed with spices and dipped in thick gravy of tomato ginger chilly paste. Come with Rice
Jeera Rice
Kadai Paneer
Flavour of India spices mixed with cottage cheese, onions, capsicums and tomatoes. Come with Rice
Matar Paneer
Tomatoes puree simmered in onion ginger paste mixed with spices and cubes of Indian cottage cheese. Come with Rice
Matar Pulao
Basmati rice cooked with green peas, flavored with saffron
Mix Veg
Assorted vegetables prepared in Indian gravy. Come with Rice
Palak Paneer
Come with Rice
Paneer Butter Masala
Irresistible taste of butter gravy cooked with Indian spices and cottage cheese. Come with Rice
Rajma Masala
Come with Rice
Sarso ka Saag (Seasonal)
Come with Rice
Shahi Paneer
Amalgamation of onion, almond, cashew nut, resulting into a creamy aromatic and sweet gravy with soft cottage cheese cube. Come with Rice
QUICK BITE
Aloo Sabzi - Puri
Deep Fried whole wheat bread (puri) served with potato gravy
Channa Bhatura
Deep fried bread served with cheak peas masala portion
North Indian Curry with Pulao
Flavour rice served with cheak peas masala
French Fries
Thin strips deep fried potatoes seasoned with salt and pepper
Kulcha
Round shaped bread stuffed with Cheese/ Onion/ potato, served with Cheak peas/ lentil and raita
Stuffed Prantha
Shallow fry whole wheat bread stuffed with mixture of Paneer (Cottage Cheese)/ Aloo (Potato)/ Gobhi (Cauliflower)/ Plain
Kathi Roll - Aloo
Kathi Roll - Paneer
SOUTH INDIAN
Idli Sambhar
The cakes are made by steaming a batter consisting of fermented black lentils (de-husked) and rice
Masala Dosa
Thin pancake from a fermented batter, it is similar to a crepe made of rice and black gram lentils and potato mixture with condiments
Mysore Masala Dosa
Thin pancake of rice flour with potato mixture with mysore chutney
Onion Rava - Masala Dosa
Thin semolina flour pancakes with potato and onion mixture, served with south Indian condiments
Plain Dosa
Thin pancake from a fermented batter, it is similar to a crepe made of rice and black gram lentils
Plain Rava Dosa
Thin semolina flour pancake served with south Indian condiments
Plain Uttapam
Thick pancake of rice batter
Tamato Onion Uttapam
Thick pancake of rice batter stuffed with tomato and onion
Vada Sambhar
Vada Sambar is a fried, doughnut shaped south Indian delicacy made from urad dal
TANDOOR SE
Butter Naan
Traditional Indian refined Floor butter bread cooked in oven (Tandoor)
Garlic Naan
Lachha Parantha
Multi layered flatbread made of whole wheat flour
Paneer Tikka
Dices of fresh cottage cheese, marinated in fresh cream, spices and grilled in oven (Tandoor)
Plain Naan
Traditional Indian refined Floor bread cooked in oven (Tandoor)
Tandoori Butter Roti
A light, Flat, unleavened crispy bread baked in oven (Tandoor)
THALI & PLATTER
Deluxe Thali
Thali served in combination of one naan, one prantha, dal makhni, paneer subzi, seasonal vegetable, pulao, raita, salad, papad and sweet
Makki Ki Roti 'n' Serso sag
Tandoori Platter
Served with dices Paneer Tikka, Tandoori Aloo , Veg Seekh Kabab with Butter Nan and Dal Makhni
Navratri Thali
CHATPATI CHAAT
Aloo Tikki
Crisp & browned spiced potato patties served with spicy north Indian chickpeas
Aloo Tikki Chole Chaat
Crisp & browned spiced potato patties served with spicy north Indian chickpea
Bhalla Papri
Deep fried lentil fluffy balls, garnished with dahi (Curd), papdi, honey chilly paste (chutney) and spices.
Bhel Puri
The spicy dish of puffed rice, onions, spices, and hot chutney.
Bread Pakora 1pc
Dahi Bhalla
Deep fried lentil fluffy balls garnished with dahi (curd), chilly honey paste (chutney) and spices
Dahi Puri
Dal Kachori (2 pcs)
Small, crispy deep fried whole wheat bread (puri) filled with spiced moong lentils and stuffing
Dhokla/khandvi (1 lb)
Golgappa / Pani Puri
A crispy fried sphere shape ball filled with flavored water containing tamarind, sugar, spices, mint and chickpeas. comes with 8 pcs of Golgappa
Kachori with Aloo Subji Chatt
A big fried crispy stick semi sphere shaped, served with potato and sprout, honey chilly paste.
Khandvi Plate
Matar Kulcha
It is the combination of flat refined flour bun served with boiled dry peas masala mixed with onion, tomatoes, ginger, corriander with lemon drops.
Paneer Momos (6 PCs)
Paneer Pakoda (2 Pcs)
Pav Bhaji
A combination of soft bread roll (pav) served with thick vegetable curry.
Papri Chat
Crisp fried dough wafers served with boiled chickpeas, boiled potatoes, yogurt and honey chilly paste (chutney) topped with chaat masala
Pyaz Kachori (2 pcs)
Small, crispy,deep fried whole wheat bread (puri)filled with spiced onion and stuffing
Railway Station Chana Dal Chaat
Fried Chana Dal and chopped Onion, Tomato with Lemon Juice and Indian Spices.
Raj kachori
A big fried crispy sphere shape ball, stuffed with potato and sprout, served with curd, honey chili paste.
Samosa Chat
The tangy starter made from a vegetable samosa cut into pieces & mixed with chopped onion,tomato, sauces.
Samosa Plate (2pcs)
A famous Indian snacks, fried or baked with savoury filling such as spiced potatoes, onions peas, and lentils
Sev puri
Vada Pav
Deep fried potato patty with spices, served in a bread bun (pao) with condiments
Veg Burger
Veg Cheese Burger
Veg. Cutlet (2 pcs)
A dish made from mashed cottage cheese, marinated in spices & grilled in Oven (tandoor).
Veg. Grilled Sandwich
Veg. Momos (6 PCs)
Bengali
Anarbhog
Anarkali
Butterscotch Roll
Chamcham
Chandni
Chena Toast
Coconut Burfi
Gur Malai Roll
Gur Peda Sandesh
Gur Sandesh Kacha Gola
Malai Chap
Malai Roll
Milk Rabri
Raskadam
Sandesh Chena
Shrikhand
Ghee
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
1538 Oaktree Road, Iselin, NJ 08830