Indian

Bikanervala Jersey city

722 Reviews

$$

815 Newark Ave

Jersey City, NJ 07306

Order Again

Popular Items

Channa Bhatura
Deluxe Thali
Samosa Plate (2pcs)

ADD-ONS

Bhatura 1 Pc

Bhatura 1 Pc

$2.99
Pao 1 Pc

Pao 1 Pc

$1.99
Rice

Rice

$3.99

Puri 1 Pc

$2.99

Extra Channa

$4.99

CHINESE & CONTINENTAL

Chilli Garlic Noodles

Chilli Garlic Noodles

$10.99
Chilli Paneer

Chilli Paneer

$11.99

A dish made of cottage cheese chunks stir fried with capsicum, onion and tantalizing Chinese sauces (Rice with Gravy)

Chilli Potato

Chilli Potato

$7.99

Deep fried potato fingers cooked with a onion-ginger-garlic-green chilli sauce.

Cream of Tomato Soup

Cream of Tomato Soup

$5.99

It is a smooth delicious texture soup of tomatoes, garnished with fresh green coriander, topped with cracking wheat crisps

Hot & Sour Soup

Hot & Sour Soup

$5.99

A large pot, combines an assortment of veggies like cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, capsicum and beans are sauteed in oil and sauces

Sweet Corn Soup

Sweet Corn Soup

$5.99

It is creamy texture soup made with sweat corn topped with Indian herbs

Veg Fried Rice

Veg Fried Rice

$10.99

A dish of cooked rice mixed stir-fried vegetables

Veg Manchurian

Veg Manchurian

$10.99

Deep fried vegetable dumpling in spicy Chinese gravy (Rice with Gravy)

Veg Noodles

Veg Noodles

$9.99

Stir fried noodles with lots of veggies

DESSERTS

Gajar Halwa 3.5 Oz

Gajar Halwa 3.5 Oz

$5.99Out of stock

Mouth watering Indian dessert of grated carrots cooked gently in milk and sprinkled generously with nuts

Kulfi Falooda

Kulfi Falooda

$6.99

It is made from mixing rose syrup, vermicelli, sweet basil seeds and pieces of jelly with milk, topped off with a scoop of ice cream served with the shape ice cream of a cone

Rabri Falooda

Rabri Falooda

$6.99

It is made from mixing rose syrup, vermicelli, sweet basil seeds and pieces of jelly with milk topped off with a Rabri is an indigenous sweetened desiccated milk product containing distinctive hard layers of malai

Gur Rasmalai (2 PC)

$7.99Out of stock

NORTH INDIAN

Boondi Raita

Boondi Raita

$3.99

Whipped yogurt and fried gram flour droplets

Chana Masala

Chana Masala

$12.99

A traditional Indian spiced chickpeas curry flavored with a blend of onions, tomatoes, ginger and spices. Come with Rice

Dal Makhani

Dal Makhani

$12.99

The harmonious blend of black lentil (urad), red kidney beans (rajma), tomatoes, ginger garnished with cream and served with a dollop of unsalted butter. Come with Rice

Dal Tadka

Dal Tadka

$12.99

Boiled yellow lentil spiced up with Indian herbs. Come with Rice

Hyderabadi Chaap Gravy

Hyderabadi Chaap Gravy

$12.99

Smoked soybean armed with spices and dipped in thick gravy of tomato ginger chilly paste. Come with Rice

Jeera Rice

Jeera Rice

$5.99
Kadai Paneer

Kadai Paneer

$12.99

Flavour of India spices mixed with cottage cheese, onions, capsicums and tomatoes. Come with Rice

Matar Paneer

Matar Paneer

$12.99

Tomatoes puree simmered in onion ginger paste mixed with spices and cubes of Indian cottage cheese. Come with Rice

Matar Pulao

Matar Pulao

$5.99

Basmati rice cooked with green peas, flavored with saffron

Mix Veg

Mix Veg

$12.99

Assorted vegetables prepared in Indian gravy. Come with Rice

Palak Paneer

Palak Paneer

$12.99

Come with Rice

Paneer Butter Masala

Paneer Butter Masala

$12.99

Irresistible taste of butter gravy cooked with Indian spices and cottage cheese. Come with Rice

Rajma Masala

Rajma Masala

$12.99

Come with Rice

Sarso ka Saag (Seasonal)

Sarso ka Saag (Seasonal)

$12.99

Come with Rice

Shahi Paneer

Shahi Paneer

$12.99

Amalgamation of onion, almond, cashew nut, resulting into a creamy aromatic and sweet gravy with soft cottage cheese cube. Come with Rice

QUICK BITE

Aloo Sabzi - Puri

Aloo Sabzi - Puri

$9.99

Deep Fried whole wheat bread (puri) served with potato gravy

Channa Bhatura

Channa Bhatura

$10.99

Deep fried bread served with cheak peas masala portion

North Indian Curry with Pulao

North Indian Curry with Pulao

$9.99

Flavour rice served with cheak peas masala

French Fries

French Fries

$4.99

Thin strips deep fried potatoes seasoned with salt and pepper

Kulcha

Kulcha

$12.99

Round shaped bread stuffed with Cheese/ Onion/ potato, served with Cheak peas/ lentil and raita

Stuffed Prantha

Stuffed Prantha

$4.99

Shallow fry whole wheat bread stuffed with mixture of Paneer (Cottage Cheese)/ Aloo (Potato)/ Gobhi (Cauliflower)/ Plain

Kathi Roll - Aloo

$7.99Out of stock

Kathi Roll - Paneer

$8.99Out of stock

SOUTH INDIAN

Idli Sambhar

Idli Sambhar

$7.99

The cakes are made by steaming a batter consisting of fermented black lentils (de-husked) and rice

Masala Dosa

Masala Dosa

$9.99

Thin pancake from a fermented batter, it is similar to a crepe made of rice and black gram lentils and potato mixture with condiments

Mysore Masala Dosa

Mysore Masala Dosa

$10.99

Thin pancake of rice flour with potato mixture with mysore chutney

Onion Rava - Masala Dosa

Onion Rava - Masala Dosa

$10.99

Thin semolina flour pancakes with potato and onion mixture, served with south Indian condiments

Plain Dosa

Plain Dosa

$8.99

Thin pancake from a fermented batter, it is similar to a crepe made of rice and black gram lentils

Plain Rava Dosa

Plain Rava Dosa

$9.99

Thin semolina flour pancake served with south Indian condiments

Plain Uttapam

Plain Uttapam

$8.99

Thick pancake of rice batter

Tamato Onion Uttapam

Tamato Onion Uttapam

$9.99

Thick pancake of rice batter stuffed with tomato and onion

Vada Sambhar

Vada Sambhar

$7.99

Vada Sambar is a fried, doughnut shaped south Indian delicacy made from urad dal

TANDOOR SE

Butter Naan

Butter Naan

$4.99

Traditional Indian refined Floor butter bread cooked in oven (Tandoor)

Garlic Naan

$5.99
Lachha Parantha

Lachha Parantha

$4.99

Multi layered flatbread made of whole wheat flour

Paneer Tikka

Paneer Tikka

$11.99

Dices of fresh cottage cheese, marinated in fresh cream, spices and grilled in oven (Tandoor)

Plain Naan

Plain Naan

$3.99

Traditional Indian refined Floor bread cooked in oven (Tandoor)

Tandoori Butter Roti

Tandoori Butter Roti

$3.99

A light, Flat, unleavened crispy bread baked in oven (Tandoor)

THALI & PLATTER

Deluxe Thali

Deluxe Thali

$13.99

Thali served in combination of one naan, one prantha, dal makhni, paneer subzi, seasonal vegetable, pulao, raita, salad, papad and sweet

Makki Ki Roti 'n' Serso sag

Makki Ki Roti 'n' Serso sag

$11.99
Tandoori Platter

Tandoori Platter

$15.99

Served with dices Paneer Tikka, Tandoori Aloo , Veg Seekh Kabab with Butter Nan and Dal Makhni

Navratri Thali

$15.99

CHATPATI CHAAT

Aloo Tikki

Aloo Tikki

$6.99

Crisp & browned spiced potato patties served with spicy north Indian chickpeas

Aloo Tikki Chole Chaat

Aloo Tikki Chole Chaat

$9.99

Crisp & browned spiced potato patties served with spicy north Indian chickpea

Bhalla Papri

Bhalla Papri

$8.99

Deep fried lentil fluffy balls, garnished with dahi (Curd), papdi, honey chilly paste (chutney) and spices.

Bhel Puri

Bhel Puri

$8.99

The spicy dish of puffed rice, onions, spices, and hot chutney.

Bread Pakora 1pc

$4.99
Dahi Bhalla

Dahi Bhalla

$8.99

Deep fried lentil fluffy balls garnished with dahi (curd), chilly honey paste (chutney) and spices

Dahi Puri

Dahi Puri

$8.99
Dal Kachori (2 pcs)

Dal Kachori (2 pcs)

$4.99

Small, crispy deep fried whole wheat bread (puri) filled with spiced moong lentils and stuffing

Dhokla/khandvi (1 lb)

Dhokla/khandvi (1 lb)

$12.99
Golgappa / Pani Puri

Golgappa / Pani Puri

$7.99

A crispy fried sphere shape ball filled with flavored water containing tamarind, sugar, spices, mint and chickpeas. comes with 8 pcs of Golgappa

Kachori with Aloo Subji Chatt

Kachori with Aloo Subji Chatt

$6.99

A big fried crispy stick semi sphere shaped, served with potato and sprout, honey chilly paste.

Khandvi Plate

Khandvi Plate

$4.99
Matar Kulcha

Matar Kulcha

$9.99

It is the combination of flat refined flour bun served with boiled dry peas masala mixed with onion, tomatoes, ginger, corriander with lemon drops.

Paneer Momos (6 PCs)

$7.99Out of stock
Paneer Pakoda (2 Pcs)

Paneer Pakoda (2 Pcs)

$4.99
Pav Bhaji

Pav Bhaji

$9.99

A combination of soft bread roll (pav) served with thick vegetable curry.

Papri Chat

Papri Chat

$8.99

Crisp fried dough wafers served with boiled chickpeas, boiled potatoes, yogurt and honey chilly paste (chutney) topped with chaat masala

Pyaz Kachori (2 pcs)

Pyaz Kachori (2 pcs)

$4.99

Small, crispy,deep fried whole wheat bread (puri)filled with spiced onion and stuffing

Railway Station Chana Dal Chaat

Railway Station Chana Dal Chaat

$7.99

Fried Chana Dal and chopped Onion, Tomato with Lemon Juice and Indian Spices.

Raj kachori

Raj kachori

$9.99

A big fried crispy sphere shape ball, stuffed with potato and sprout, served with curd, honey chili paste.

Samosa Chat

Samosa Chat

$8.99

The tangy starter made from a vegetable samosa cut into pieces & mixed with chopped onion,tomato, sauces.

Samosa Plate (2pcs)

Samosa Plate (2pcs)

$3.99

A famous Indian snacks, fried or baked with savoury filling such as spiced potatoes, onions peas, and lentils

Sev puri

Sev puri

$8.99
Vada Pav

Vada Pav

$8.99Out of stock

Deep fried potato patty with spices, served in a bread bun (pao) with condiments

Veg Burger

Veg Burger

$8.99
Veg Cheese Burger

Veg Cheese Burger

$9.99
Veg. Cutlet (2 pcs)

Veg. Cutlet (2 pcs)

$4.99Out of stock

A dish made from mashed cottage cheese, marinated in spices & grilled in Oven (tandoor).

Veg. Grilled Sandwich

Veg. Grilled Sandwich

$9.99

Veg. Momos (6 PCs)

$7.99Out of stock

Bengali

Anarbhog

Anarbhog

$14.99
Anarkali

Anarkali

$13.99

Butterscotch Roll

$14.99
Chamcham

Chamcham

$14.99

Chandni

$13.99
Chena Toast

Chena Toast

$14.99
Coconut Burfi

Coconut Burfi

$13.99

Gur Malai Roll

$16.99

Gur Peda Sandesh

$16.99

Gur Sandesh Kacha Gola

$16.99
Malai Chap

Malai Chap

$13.99
Malai Roll

Malai Roll

$15.99
Milk Rabri

Milk Rabri

$14.99
Raskadam

Raskadam

$13.99

Sandesh Chena

$13.99

Shrikhand

$13.99Out of stock

Ghee

Balushahi Sweets

Balushahi Sweets

$13.99

Churma Laddu

$13.99
Dhoda Burfi

Dhoda Burfi

$14.99
Gunjia Desi Ghee

Gunjia Desi Ghee

$13.99
Kala Jamun

Kala Jamun

$13.99
Kalakand

Kalakand

$13.99

Karanchi Halwa Green

$13.99

Karanchi Halwa Pink

$13.99
Laddu Gound

Laddu Gound

$14.99
Laddu Special

Laddu Special

$13.99

Malai Ghewar 500g

$14.99
Milk Cake

Milk Cake

$13.99
Shahi Besan Laddu

Shahi Besan Laddu

$14.99

Kaju

Anjeer Cake

Anjeer Cake

$16.99

Badam Dry Fruit Burfi

$16.99

Black Currant Burfi

$16.99

Granola Square Bakalava

$16.99
Kaju Katali

Kaju Katali

$15.99
Kaju Kesar Burfi

Kaju Kesar Burfi

$16.99
Kaju Roll

Kaju Roll

$16.99

Khurmani Burfi

$16.99
Laddu Rose

Laddu Rose

$16.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location

815 Newark Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306

Directions

