Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bikanos 1635 Hollenbeck Ave

review star

No reviews yet

1635 Hollenbeck Ave

Sunnyvale, CA 94087

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Plain Naan
Jalebi
Pani Puri

Cold Appetizer

Pani Puri

$7.00

Dahi Puri

$7.00

Dahi Bhalla

$8.00

Tokri Chaat

$8.00Out of stock

Avocado Sprout Chaat

$8.00Out of stock

Sliders

$3.99Out of stock

Bhel Puri

$7.00

Papdi Chaat

$8.00

Hot Appetizer

Lamb Chops

$16.00

Chicken Malai Kabab

$12.00

Tandoori Chicken

$12.00

Chicken 65

$12.00

Chili Chicken

$12.00

Chili Garlic Prawns

$12.00

Tandoori Paneer Tikka

$12.00

Chili Paneer

$12.00

Spanich Chhat

$8.00Out of stock

Chicken Tikka

$12.00

Main

Goat Nihari

$18.00

Rajsthani Laal Mass

$18.00

Traditional Chicken Curry

$16.00

Butter Chicken

$16.00

Paneer Pasanda

$16.00

Kofta Curry

$16.00

Bhinidi Do Paza

$16.00

Dal Makhani

$10.00

Chana Masala

$10.00

Goat Curry

$18.00

Pindi Chole

$16.00

Biryani

Mutton Biryani

$20.00

Chicken Biryani

$20.00

Rice

Steam Rice

$5.00

Jeera Rice

$7.00

Breads

Plain Naan

$4.00

Garlic Naan

$5.00

Green Pea Kulcha

$8.00Out of stock

Chicken Kulcha

$8.00Out of stock

Lacha Paratha

$5.00

Papad

$3.00Out of stock

Bhatura

$4.00

Dessert

Malai Ghewar

$12.00Out of stock

Gulab Jamun

$8.00

Double Ka Metta

$10.00Out of stock

Jalebi

$7.00

Rasmalai

$8.00

Beverages

Chai

$3.00

Coke regular

$2.00

Coke Zero sugar

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

S Pelligrino

$3.99

Fiji water

$2.99

Spring water

$2.00

Beer

Blue Moon

$6.99

Modelo

$6.99

Stella Artois

$6.99

Bira

$7.99

Heinekin

$6.99

Taj Mahal 11oz

$7.99

Taj Mahal 25oz

$15.00

Red Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.99

Merlot

$9.99

Zinfandel

$9.99

Pinot Noir

$9.99

Whole Bottle

$30.00

White Wine

Riseling

$9.99

Chardonnay Bottle

$30.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$9.99
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy traditional Rajasthani dishes, with your favorite beverage, beer or wine!

Website

Location

1635 Hollenbeck Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94087

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Curry Pizza House - Cupertino
orange star4.5 • 4,420
20080 Stevens Creek Boulevard 106 Cupertino, CA 95014
View restaurantnext
Chicken Meets Rice (Cupertino)
orange star4.8 • 1,402
10445 S De Anza Blvd Ste 101 Cupertino, CA 95014
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Cupertino - Cupertino
orange starNo Reviews
20688 Stevens Creek Blvd Cupertino, CA 95014
View restaurantnext
Noodleosophy - Cupertino
orange starNo Reviews
10425 S De Anza Blvd Cupertino, CA 95014
View restaurantnext
Sunright Tea Studio - Sunnyvale
orange star4.8 • 260
795 E El Camino Real sunnyvale, CA 94087
View restaurantnext
Tiger Sugar - Cupertino
orange starNo Reviews
19620 STEVENS CREEK BLVD., SUITE 180 Cupertino, CA 95014
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sunnyvale

Gumba's Italian Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 2,359
176 S Murphy Ave Sunnyvale, CA 94086
View restaurantnext
Meyhouse
orange star4.5 • 401
133 S Murphy Ave Sunnyvale, CA 94086
View restaurantnext
Sunright Tea Studio - Sunnyvale
orange star4.8 • 260
795 E El Camino Real sunnyvale, CA 94087
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 3507-Sunnyvale
orange star4.1 • 78
598 East El Camino Real Sunnyvale, CA 94087
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sunnyvale
Mountain View
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Santa Clara
review star
Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
Los Altos
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Palo Alto
review star
Avg 4.2 (44 restaurants)
Cupertino
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Palo Alto
review star
Avg 4.2 (44 restaurants)
Campbell
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Milpitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston