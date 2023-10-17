Cafe

Drinks

Americano
$3.75
Cappuccino
$4.75
Chai Latte
$4.75
Cold Brew
$3.50
Cortado
$4.00
Drip Coffee
$3.00
Espresso
$3.75
Espresso Tonic
$3.50
Flat White
$4.75
Floaty
$5.50
Hot Chocolate
$4.50
Hot Tea
$3.50+
Hot Water with Lemon
Latte
$5.00
London Fog
$4.50
Macchiato
$4.00
Milk
$3.00
Mocha Latte
$5.50
Oat Vanilla Cold Brew
$4.25

Pastries

Almond Croissant
$4.00
Apricot Croissant
$4.50
Butter Croissant
$4.00
Pain au Chocolat
$4.50
Pain au Raisin
$4.75
Scone
$5.50
Coffee & Pastry
$5.50Out of stock
Fruit Tart
$8.00Out of stock
Biscotti
$3.50Out of stock

Lunch & Dinner

Appetizers

Baby Back Ribs
$18.00

Sticky Honey Soy Glaze, Sesame Seeds, and Green Onions

Brussel Sprout
$13.00

Chili Balsamic Glaze and Toasted Almonds

Cauliflower
$14.00

Buttermilk Marinated Florets with Buffalo Sauce and Blue Cheese Dressing

Cheese Curds
$11.00

Breaded, Lightly Fried, and Served with Shed-made Spicy Marinara Sauce

Croquettes
$14.00

Breaded and Fried with Ham Hock, Jalapeño, and Chipotle Mayo Dip

Deviled Eggs
$12.00

5 Halves topped with Maple Pork Belly, Micro Greens, and Balsamic Glaze

Margarita Flatbread
$13.00

Homemade Marinara, Roma Tomato, Roasted Garlic, Fresh Basil, and Mozzarella

Green Pea & Mint Hummus
$12.00

Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Mint, Curry Oil, and Grilled Pita Bread

Poutine
$14.00

French Fries, Braised Short Rib, Mozzarella Cheese, and Beef Gravy

Prosciutto Flatbread
$15.00

Fig Jam, Sliced Parma Prosciutto, Blue Cheese Crumble, and Baby Arugula

Quesadilla
$17.00

Smoked Cheddar, Diced Chicken Breast, Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Avocado, Sour Cream, and Pico De Gallo on the side

Steak Tartare
$16.00Out of stock

Crispy Capers, Arugula Pesto, Parmesan, Lemon Mustard Dressing, Shaved Cured Egg Yolk, and Toasted Ciabatta

Wings
$14.00

Served with Blue Cheese Ranch Dip and Celery Batons

Zucchini Fries
$12.00

Panko breadcrumbs, Lightly Fried, with Parmesan and Chipotle Mayo

Nacho (Sharer)
$18.00
Nacho (Small)
$12.00

Salads

Beet Salad
$15.00

Red and Golden Beets, Toasted Walnuts, Orange Segments, Pomegranate Seeds, Citrus Dressing.

Cobb
$18.00

Baby Greens, Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumble, Chopped Hard Boiled Eggs, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Grilled Chicken Breast, Ranch Dressing

Greek Salad
$15.00

Baby Greens, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Cucumber, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Champagne Dressing (Vegan Feta and Mozzarella available)

Kale Salad
$15.00

Quinoa, Shaved Apples, Dried Cranberries, Toasted Almonds, Sherry Dressing, Pecorino Cheese (Vegan Feta and Mozzarella available)

Mushroom Salad
$17.00

Arugula, Endive, Oyster, Cremini and Shitake Mushrooms, Caramelized Pecans, Golden Raisins, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Dressing (Vegan Feta or Mozzarella available)

Burgers

Bike Shed Burger
$17.00

8oz. Angus Beef Patty on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, and Garlic Aioli

Black and Blue
$20.00

8oz. Angus Beef, Arugula, Blue Cheese, Caramelized Onion, and Garlic Aioli

Bone Marrow Burger
$30.00

8oz. Angus Beef, Bone Marrow, Fresh Black Truffle, Bacon, Guinness Ketchup, Smoked Cheddar, and Arugula

Southwest
$20.00

8oz. Angus Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Pepper Jack, Crispy Onion, Bacon, Jalapeño, and BBQ Sauce

Turkey Burger
$18.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Avo, Mozzarella, Garlic Aioli, on a Brioche Bun

Sandwiches

Buffalo Wrap
$17.00

Grilled or Buttermilk Fried Chicken with Shredded Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, and Buffalo Sauce

Chicken Sandwich
$19.00

Herb Marinated Chicken, House-made Coleslaw, Spicy Oil, on a Brioche Bun

Pulled Pork
$19.00

Jackfruit in BBQ Sauce on a Toasted Potato Bun with Vegan Apple Coleslaw, Crispy Fried Onions, and a Fried Pickle Spear

Steak Sandwich
$19.00

Flank Steak, Arugula, Ciabatta, Onion Jam, and Horseradish Mayo

Veggie Sandwich
$17.00

Portobello Mushroom, Zucchini, Eggplant, Roasted Red Bell Peppers, Sun-dried Tomato Pesto, and Arugula

Entrees

Bacon-Wrapped Pork Medallions, Juniper Berry Sauce, Apple Fritters, Scallion-Mashed Potatoes, Crispy Prosciutto
Gnocchi
$24.00

Angus Grass-Fed Beef Bolognese Sauce, Shaved Parmesan

Mac & Cheese
$18.00

Brie, Parmesan, Smoked Cheddar, Ham Hock, Wild Mushrooms

Pappardelle Pasta
$24.00

Short-Rib Ragout, Shaved Dry Ricotta

Risotto
$24.00

Arborio Rice, Roasted Wild Mushrooms, Asparagus, Cream, Butter, Parmesan (Vegan Optional)

Chicken Breast Pan Roasted
$28.00

Cauliflower Puree, Roasted Seasonal Vegetables, Beurre Blanc

Short Rib
$35.00

Red Wine Braised Boneless Short-Rib, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Crispy Onions

Pork Tenderloin
$30.00
New York Steak
$39.00

12 oz Angus Grass Fed Beef, Roasted Potatoes, Cherry Tomatoes on Arugula, Red Wine Sauce

Tomahawk Steak
$93.00

32oz Angus Grass Fed Beef Sliced with Roasted Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Creamed Spinach, Creamy Shallot Sauce & Red Wine Sauce

*************************

Sides

French Fries
$6.00
Sweet Potato Fries
$7.00
Truffle Fries
$8.00
Roasted Potatoes
$9.00
Garlic Mashed
$9.00
Side Salad
$5.00
Side Cole Slaw
$3.00
Side Pickle
$1.50
Sauteed Spinach
$9.00
Asparagus
$10.00
Seasonal Veggies
$8.00
6 oz Flank Steak
$10.00
Grilled Chicken
$8.00
Vegan Chicken
$10.00
Extra Pita
$2.00
Mac & Cheese Side
$8.00
Side Avo
$3.00
Side Bacon
$4.00
Side Bone Marrow
$15.00
Side Brussels
$8.00
Puppy Patty
$6.00

Desserts

Affogato
$10.00
Bread Pudding
$12.00

Baked with Almonds and Raisins, served with Caramel Sauce and Vanilla

Carrot Cake
$12.00

With Lemon Cream Cheese and Toasted Walnuts

Creme Brulee
$11.00Out of stock
Tiramisu
$12.00
Warm Apple Crumble
$12.00
Warm Flourless Chocolate Cake
$12.00

With Vanilla Ice Cream

GELATO BOWL
SORBET BOWL

Vegan Menu

Vegan Breakfast

VEGAN SHED BREAKFAST
$21.00
Vegan Huevos Rancheros
$17.00
Vegan Burrito
$17.00
Bhudda Bowl
$17.00
Vegan French Toast
$17.00
Vegan Granola
$12.00
Vegan Cali Omelette
$15.00

Vegan Starters

Crispy Brussel Sprouts
$13.00

Chili Balsamic Glaze, Toasted Almonds

Green Pea & Mint Hummus
$12.00

Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Mint, Curry Oil, and Grilled Pita Bread

Vegan Margarita Flatbread
$12.00

Homemade Marinara, Roma Tomato, Roasted Garlic, Fresh Basil, Vegan Mozzarella

Vegan Quesadilla
$17.00

Vegan Chick’n, BBQ Sauce, Vegan Provolone Cheese

Vegan Zucchini Fries
$12.00

Panko Breadcrumbs, Lightly Fried, Vegan Mayo

Vegan Salads

Vegan Beet Salad
$15.00

Red & Golden Beets, Toasted Walnuts, Orange Segments, Pomegranate Seeds, Citrus Dressing

Vegan Greek Salad
$13.00

Baby Greens, Kalamata Olives, Vegan Feta or Mozzarella, Cucumber, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Champagne Dressing

Vegan Kale Salad
$15.00

Quinoa, Shaved Apple, Dried Cranberries, Toasted Almonds, Sherry Dressing, Vegan Feta or Mozzarella

Vegan Mixed Wild Mushroom Salad
$16.00

Arugula, Endive, Caramelized Pecans, Golden Raisins, Balsamic Dressing, Vegan Feta or Mozzarella

Vegan Burgers & Sandwiches

Vegan Chicken Sandwich
$17.00
Vegan Jackfruit Sandwich
$19.00
Vegan Truffle Burger
$23.00
Vegan Wrap
$15.00
Veggie Sandwich
$17.00

Portobello Mushroom, Zucchini, Eggplant, Roasted Red Bell Peppers, Sun-dried Tomato Pesto, and Arugula

Vegan Mains

Vegan Linguini
$24.00
Vegan Rigatoni
$24.00
Vegan Risotto
$24.00

Vegan Sides

French Fries
$4.50
Sweet Potato Fries
$6.00
Vegan Truffle Fries
$6.00
Vegan Roasted Potatoes
$8.00
Vegan Sauteed Spinach
$8.00

Vegan Dessert

Vegan Apple Crumble
$12.00
Vegan Chocolate Brownie
$11.00
Vegan Ice Cream Vanilla
$3.00
Vegan Ice Cream Strawberry
$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pizza

Flatbread, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella
Kids Cheese Pizza
$11.00

Flatbread with tomato sauce and mozzarella

Kids Pepperoni Pizza
$13.00

Flatbread, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni

Kids BBQ Chicken Pizza
$13.00

Flatbread, Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella

Kids Pasta

Kids Linguini
$10.00

Linguini pasta with your choice of sauce.

Kids Elbow
$10.00

Elbow-shaped pasta with your choice of sauce.

Kids Rigatoni
$10.00

Rigatoni pasta with your choice of sauce.

Kids Quesadilla

Flour Tortilla, Cheddar
Kids Chicken Quesadilla
$11.00

Flour Tortilla, Cheddar, Chicken

Kids Cheese Quesadilla
$9.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

Kids Chicken Fingers

Lightly Breaded, Fried White Meat Chicken, Golden Fries
Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries
$11.00

Lightly fried chicken white meat tenders.

Kids Grilled Cheese

Melted Cheddar, Sourdough
Kids Grilled Cheese and Fries
$11.00

Toasted sourdough with melted cheddar cheese.

Drinks

Beer

Lagunitas N\A
$7.00
Fat Tire Btl
$7.00
Old Stump Gose Can
$10.00
Guinness 0 Can
$8.00
Lagunitas IPA Btl
$7.00

Soft Drinks

BTL Sparkling
$5.00+
BTL Still
$5.00+
Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Club Soda
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Ginger Beer
$5.00Out of stock
Tonic
$3.00
Juice
$5.00
Iced Tea
$5.00
Lemonade
$4.00
Arnold Palmer
$5.00
Refill Coke
Refill Diet Coke
Refill Sprite
Refill Lemonade
Refill Iced Tea
Refill Arnold Palmer
Caliwater Pineapple
$5.00
Caliwater Prickly Pear
$5.00
Caliwater Watermelon
$5.00

Red By the Bottle

Alexander Valley zin Btl
$40.00
Alexander Valley Pinot Btl
$40.00
Maddalena Merlot Btl
$48.00
DAOU Cab Sav Btl
$48.00
DAOU The Pessimist
$60.00
San Simeon Petit Sirah
$72.00
The Boxer Shiraz (vegan) Btl
$91.00
Copain P2 Pinot Noir Btl
$76.00
Orin Swift Abstract Red Btl
$84.00
Orin Swift Palermo Btl
$150.00
Hartford Court Pinot Noir Btl
$84.00
Caymus Cabernet
$215.00

White By The Bottle

Hyland 41 Chard Btl
$40.00
Matua Sauv Blanc Btl
$40.00
Pine Ridge Chenin Btl
$48.00
Perscription Chard Btl
$54.00
Tyrells Semillion (vegan) Btl
$56.00
Bollini Pinot Grigio Btl
$56.00
Jermann Pinot Grigio Btl
$72.00
Trefethen Chard Btl
$56.00
Jolivet Attitude Sauv Blanc Btl
$56.00
Jermann Pinot Grigio Btl
$63.00
Heitz Cellar
$165.00

Sparkling by the Bottle

Casa Canevel Brut Prosecco Btl
$34.00
Mumm Brut Champagne Btl
$48.00
Casa Canevel Sparkling Rose Btl
$40.00
Stella Rosa VS Gold Prosseco Btl
$60.00
Cht De Bligny Champagne
$104.00