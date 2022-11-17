- Home
- /
- San Jose
- /
- Rose Garden
- /
- American
- /
- Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden
Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden
3,271 Reviews
$$
302 N Bascom ave
San Jose, CA 95128
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
*Breakfast Classics
Two Eggs any style
Two Eggs with Choice of House Made Hash Browns or Seasoned Country Potatoes & Toast
Bill's Steak and Eggs
Charbroiled Tri-Tip Steak & three Eggs any style
Country Fried Steak and Eggs
Three Eggs - any style, Country Gravy & baked biscuit.
Fresh Lox and Eggs
Fresh Norweigan smoked Salmon, sliced Red Onions, Caprers, sliced Tomatoes, Bagel and Cream Cheese, served with two eggs any style
Corn Beef Hash & Eggs
*South of the Border
Morning Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla stuffed with Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Peppers, Onions, Black Beans, Cilantro, Cheddar Cheese & Jack Cheese, Served with Fresh Salsa and Sour Cream
Chilaquiles
Eggs scrambled with corn tortillas, Chorizo, Onions, Jalapenos and Jack Cheese. Topped with Freshly Made Salsa
Jalisco Scramble
Eggs scrambled with Tomatoes, Onions, Cilantro, Black Beans and Pork Carnitas, topped with freshly made Salsa
Breakfast Burrito
Four Eggs stuffed with Linguica, Ortega Green Chilies, Tomatoes & Cheddar Cheese, rolled in a large Flour Tortilla, served with Sour Cream & freshly made Salsa
*Omelettes
Meat Lovers
Filled with Ham, Bacon and Sausage, Jack, American and Cheddar Cheese
SBC
Filled with fresh Spinach, Bacon, American Cheese, topped with Sour Cream and Chives
California Omelette
Avocado, Mushrooms, Green Onions, Tomatoes, Garlic, Jack & Cheddar Cheese topped with Sour Cream
Denver Omelette
Ham, onions, bell peppers and American cheese.
French Garden Omelette
Goat Cheese, Spinach, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Avocado, Mushrooms and Basil.
Mexicano Omelette
Filled with jalapenos, Avocado, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese, topped with fresh Salsa WIth Choice of two corn tortillas or toast
Chorizo Omelette
Filled with crumbled Mexican Chroizo, Avocado, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, with Fresh Salsa
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Filled with diced Ham and American Cheese.
ABC Omelette
Four Egg Omelette filled with Bacon and American Cheese. Topped with Avocado.
Bacado Omelette
Four Egg Omelette filled with Bacon and jack cheese. Topped with Avocado and Sour Cream.
Say Cheese
Four Egg Omelette filled with American, Jack, Cheddar and Swiss Cheese.
BYO Omelette
Four Egg Omelette choose any 5 Ingredients
*Mini Omelettes
Mini French Garden Omelette
Two Eggs filled with Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Avocado, Mushrooms, Basil and Goat Cheese
Mini Chorizo Omelette
Filled with crumbled Mexican Chroizo, Avocado, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, with Fresh Salsa
Mini Meat Lovers
Filled with Ham, Bacon and Sausage, Jack, American & Cheddar Cheese.
Mini Say Cheese
Filled with Cheddar, Amercan, Swiss and Jack Cheese
Mini SBC
Filled with fresh Spinach, Bacon, American Cheese, topped with Sour Cream and Chives
Mini California
Avocado, Mushrooms, Green Onions, Tomatoes, Garlic, Jack & Cheddar Cheese topped with Sour Cream
Mini Denver
Ham, onions, bell peppers and American cheese.
Mini Bacado
Filled with Bacon and jack cheese. Topped with Avocado and Sour Cream.
Mini ABC
Filled with Bacon and American Cheese. Topped with Avocado.
Mini Mexicano Omelette
*Scrambles
Southern Scramble
Country sausage, scramble eggs, gravy on a baked biscuit
Chorizo Scramble
4 scramble eggs with tomatoes, chorizo, onions, cheddar cheese topped with fresh salsa and avocado
Santa Ana Scramble
Chicken Apple Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Onions, Tomatoes, Jack Cheese, Topped with Sour Cream
Petaluma Scramble
Chicken apple sausage, mushrooms and spinach topped with swiss cheese and fresh salsa.
Greek Scramble
Avocado, Tomatoes, Green onions and Feta Cheese.
Bill's Special
Ground beef, spinach and mushrooms Angus ground beef, spinach, onions, mushrooms
*Skillet Creations
Bill's Original Skillet
Country Potatoes, Onions, Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Mushrooms, Tomatoes & Green Peppers Topped with Two Eggs- any Style
French Skillet
Country fried potatoes, ham, red onions, shredded cheddar cheese, asparagus. Topped with 2 eggs and hollaindaise sauce.
Veggie Skillet
Mushrooms, spinach, asparagus, tomato, avocado, onions and cheddar cheese. Topped with scrambled egg whites, sour cream and chives. Served over fresh hashbrowns.
Hash Brown Skillet
Our fresh Hasbrowns topped with Jack cheese, fresh Tomatoes, Bacon, Sour Cream, Green Onions and two Eggs, any style.
*Benedictions
Eggs Benedict
Canadian Bacon & Poached eggs on an English Muffin, topped with Hollandaise Sauce
California Benedict
Toasted english muffin, Sliced grilled tomatoes, 2 strips of bacon, 2 poached eggs topped with hollandaise.
El Paso Benedict
Toasted English Muffin with 8oz Corn Beef Hash, Onions, Bell Peppers, Poached Eggs and Hollandaise Sauce
Crab Cakes Benedict
Two Crab Cakes, Poached Eggs, topped with Hollandaise Sauce on an English Muffin.
Mexicali Benedict
Toasted English Muffin, pulled Pork Carnitas, Tomatoes, Avocados, Poached Eggs, topped with Freshly made Salsa
Smoked Salmon Benedict
Toasted Bagel w/ Cream Cheese, grilled Red Onions, Fresh Norwegian Smoked Salmon, Capers, poached Eggs and Hollandaise.
Tri-Tip Benedict
Angus Sirloin cooked to perfection, Bell peppers, Poached Eggs, Fresh Jalapeños & Avocado, on an English Muffin topped with Hollandaise Sauce.
BlackStone Benedict
Two Eggs poached on an Toasted English Muffin, grilled red onions, tomatoes, avocado topped with Hollandaise sauce.
Egg Cordon Blue (Online)
*Mini Benedict
Mini Eggs Benedict
Canadian Bacon & Poached egg on a toasted English Muffin, topped with Hollandaise Sauce
Mini California Benedict
Toasted English Muffin, sliced grilled tomatoes, 2 strips of bacon, 1 poached egg topped with hollandaise.
Mini El Paso Benedict
Toasted English Muffin with 4oz Corn Beef Hash, Onions, Bell Peppers, Poached Egg and Hollandaise Sauce
Mini Crab Cakes Benedict
One Crab Cake, Poached Egg, topped with Hollandaise Sauce on an English Muffin.
Mini Mexicali Benedict
Toasted English Muffin, Tomatoes, Avocado, Pulled Pork Carnitas, Poached Egg topped with Freshly Made Salsa.
Mini Smoked Salmon Benedict
Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese, Grilled Red Onions, Fresh Norwegian Smoked Salmon, Capers Poached Egg topped with Hollandaise Sauce.
Mini Trip Tip Benedict
Angus Sirloin cooked to Perfection Poached Egg, Onions, Bell Peppers, fresh Jalapeños and Avocado on a English Muffin topped with Hollandaise Sauce. Served with Hashbrowns or Country Potatoes.
*Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancake (2)
Two large House Made Pancakes. Bills original recipe made Fresh Daily.
Fresh Fruit Pancakes (2)
Two large house made pancakes filled with fresh fruit. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
Cookie & Cream (2)
Two large house made pancakes filled with Oreo cookies. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
Chocolate Chip (2)
Two large house made pancakes filled with delicious chocolate chips. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
Hawaiian Pancakes (2)
Two large house made pancakes filled with bananas, macadamia nuts and coconut. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
Pancake Combo
Bacon, Sausage or Ham with two Eggs any style. Served with three Buttermilk Pancakes
*French Toast / Waffles
Thick French Toast
Our special "Texas Style" Bread, dipped in a rich Batter, grilled to golden brown. Dusted with Powder Sugar and Cinammon
Cinnamon Roll French Toast Combo
Our Giant Cinnamon Roll baked fresh daily dipped in Egg Batter and grilled, sprinkled with Powdered Sugar and Cinnamon. Served with two Eggs any style and Bacon or Sausage.
Bread Pudding French Toast Combo
Our Famous Bread Pudding, baked with Walnuts & Raisins dipped in a rich Batter and grilled to perfection, topped with a fried Banana and our Special Bread Pudding Sauce. Served with two Eggs any style & your choice of Bacon or Sausge
French Toast Combo
Two thick slices of French Toast, served with two Eggs & your choice of Ham, Bacon or Sausage
Classic Belgian Waffle
Our old fashioned Buttermilk Waffle
Belgian Traditional
Crisp Belgian Waffle with two Eggs any style and choice of Ham, Bacon or Sausage
Fried Chicken & Waffle
Crispy Belgian Wafle Topped with Fried Chicken
Side Cinnamon Roll French Toast
Our Giant Cinnamon Roll baked fresh doily dipped in Egg Batter and grilled, sprinkled with Powder Sugar and Cinnamon.
S/ Bread Pudding French Toast
3 pieces of 3oz ea.(8-9 oz) bread pudding topped with grilled banana and whiskey sauce
Parisienne French Toast Combo
Giant Croissant house baked daily, dipped in Egg Batter & grilled, sprinkled with Powder Sugar & Cinnamon. Served with two Eggs any style & Bacon or Sausage
S/ Parisienne French Toast
*Healthy Choices
Fitness Group Omelette
Egg White Omelette filled with Turkey Burger, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Avocados and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Fresh Fruit and Toast
Mini Fitness Group Omelette
Egg White Omelette filled with Turkey Burger, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Avocados and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Fresh Fruit and Toast
Yogurt 'N Honey
Imported tart Greek Yogurt topped with Strawberries, Walnuts and Honey
Organic Steel Cut Oatmeal
Served with Bananas, Brown Sugar and Raisins
Protein Scramble
Egg Whites scrambled with Chicken Apple Sausage, Mushrooms, Asparagus, Spinach, Onions and Garlic. Served with Fresh Fruit and Toast
California Fresh Fruit Cup
The best Fruit grows right here! Assorted Fresh fruit: Pineapples, cantaloupe, honeydew, bananas, strawberries and blueberries
Fresh Strawberry Cup
Cup full of Fresh Strawberries.
*Mini Breakfast
Little Country
One scrambled Egg, Hashbrowns, Served with Biscuit and Country Gravy.
Mini French Toast
Texas Style bread dipped in a Rich Batter grilled to Golden Brown dusted with Powdered Sugar and Cinnamon.
The One Egg
Served with two slices of Bacon or Sausage, Fresh Hashbrowns and Toast
Mini Pancakes
Four Mini House Made Pancakes. Bills original recipe made Fresh Daily.
*Kids Menu
One Egg any Style
With two slices of bacon or two link sausage, fresh hashbrowns and toast.
Kid's French Toast
With two slices of bacon or two link sausage
Grilled Cheese with Fries
Choice of bread, American cheese.
Cheese Burger with Fries
Angus beef Cheese burger with fresh cut Fries
Kid's Belgian Waffle
With two slices of bacon or two link sausage or scramble eggs
Kid's Pancakes
With two slices of bacon or two link sausage..
*Side Orders
S/Bacon
S/ Country Sausage*
S/Link Sausage**
S/ Corned Beef Hash
S/ Linguica
S/ Ham Steak
Two Egg
Country potatoes
S/Hashbrowns
House Cut Fries
Biscuits and Gravy
Bowl of Soup
Side Avocado
S/ Fresh Fruit
Side Chicken Apple Sausage
Side Fresh Salsa
Side Of Hollandaise
Real maple syrup
Side Toast online
*Burgers
All American
1/2 lb. Angus Beef, American cheese, Lettuce & Tomatoes on a Soft Bun.
Patty Melt
Grilled Rye, Swiss Cheese & Grilled Onions
Frisco Burger
Grilled Sourdough, Jack Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing
Join The Club
1/2 lb. Angus burger with lettuce, tomato, bacon and american cheese on soft bun.
Wild Wild West
1/2 lbs Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, grilled red onions, bacon, cheddar cheese on soft bun.
*Salads
Greek Salad
Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Tomatoes and Romaine tossed with House Vinaigrette
Santa Fe Chicken Salad
Chopped Chicken Breast and Mixed Greens with Corn, Black Beans, Tomato, Jack Cheese and crispy homemade Tortilla strips. Tossed fin our Lime-Cilantro Vinaigrette and topped with fresh Avocado
Cobb Salad
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumble, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, chopped Lettuce tossed with your choice of Dressing
Chopped Salad
A delicious blend of chopped Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Tomato, Avocado, Corn, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumble, with Balsamic Vinaigrette
Chicken Caesar Salad
Crisp Chilled Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, grated Parmesan Cheese and tossed with our Creamy Caesar Dressing
BBQ Chicken Salad
Chopped lettuce, black beans, sweet corn, Cilantro, basil, tortilla chips and Monterey jack cheese shredded. Tossed with ranch, topped with bbq chicken breast and cherry tomatoes.
*Sandwiches
B.L.T
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on your choice of toasted Bread
Grilled Cheese
Choice of Bread, American Cheese
Bill's Steak Sandwich
12 oz Tri-Tip steak, tomatoes, lettuce and dill pickle on toasted French Roll
California Club
Triple Decker with Ham and Turkey, Tomatoes, Avocado and Jakc Cheese. Served on your choice of toasted Bread
French Dip
Thinly Sliced Sirloin, topped with melted Jack Cheese on grilled French Roll. Served with Au Jus
The Club
Triple Decker with Turkey, Bacon, lettuce Tomatoes, and Jack Cheese. Served on your choice of toasted Bread
Billy's Bistro Club
grilled chicken breast, jack cheese, tomato, lettuce and applewood bacon on grilled sourdough
*Tuna Melt
Our Homemade Tuna Salad with melted Cheddar Cheese on grilled Rye Bread
*Tuna Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato and mayo on choice of bread.
Marys OL
Bloody Maria OL
House Mix, Tequila, Lime Juice, Olive and Fried Jalapeno.
Bacon Bloody Mary OL
House mix, Vodka, Lime Juice, Celery Stick, Olive and Bacon.
Virgin Bloody Mary OL
House Mix, Lime Juice, Celery Stick, and Olive.
Bill's Original Mary OL
House Mix, Vodka, Lime Juice, with Celery Stick And Olive.
Mimosas OL
Bill's Original Mimosa OL
Fresh squeezed OJ with Floating Strawberries and Orange Slice.
Cranberry Mimosa OL
Cranberry Juice with floating strawberries and Orange Slice.
Pineapple Peach Mimosa OL
House Pineapple Peach Mix, Garnished with Strawberries, Pineapple and Orange Slice.
Champagne OL
Blushing Mimosa OL
Freshly Squeezed OJ and Pineapple Peach Mix, Grenadine and Pineapple and Orange slice.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Bill's Rose Garden; It's not just for Breakfast!
302 N Bascom ave, San Jose, CA 95128