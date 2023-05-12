  • Home
BillFish Oyster Bar 2950 North Belt Line Road

No reviews yet

2950 North Belt Line Road

Irving, TX 75062

Starters and Raw Bar

Raw Bar

Oysters

$9.99+

Mix Ceviche

$15.99

Fish Ceviche

$14.99

Mix Cocktail

$15.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.99

Peppermint Aguachile

$18.99

Starters

Fried Calamari Sticks

$8.99

Roca Shrimp

$8.99

Crispy Onion Rings

$4.99

Bill's Sampler

$14.99

Loaded Fries

$10.99

Hushpuppies

$3.99

Guacamole

$3.99

Soups, Salads & Pastas

Soups

Bill's Gumbo

$5.99+

Fish Soup

$13.99

Shrimp Soup

$14.99

Seafood Soup

$15.99

Salads

Green Salad

$8.99

Bill's Salad

$12.99

Pastas

Alfredos Pasta

$14.99

Shrimp House Pasta

$17.99

Tacos

Taco Baja Shrimp

$14.85

Taco Bill's

$16.85
Taco Fajita

Taco Fajita

$15.85

Description

Taco Chiken

$13.85

Taco Baja Fish

$13.85

Taco Shrimp Roca

$14.85

From The Grill

Fish Fillet

$13.99

Spicy Fish Fillet

$14.99

Grill Oysters

$17.99+

Grill Salmon

$16.99

Grill Shrimp Skewers

$17.99

Grill Fajita Plate

$19.99

Grill Chicken Plate

$18.99

Mix Grill Plate

$21.99

Fried Baskets

Fried House Shrimps

$15.99

Fish and Chips

$14.99

Chicken tenders

$12.99

Fired Wings

$8.99+

Burgers & Po'Boys

Burgers & Po' Boys

Classic Hamburger

$14.99

Bill's Burger

$16.99

Shrimp Roca Po'Boy

$14.99

Philly Po'Boy

$13.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grill Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Boiled

Crab Legs

Crab Legs

$18.99+

Headed Shrimp

Headed Shrimp

$8.99+

Bills Choice

Bills Choice

$18.99+

Sides

Corn

$2.00

Fries

$3.99

Potatoes

$2.99

Rice

$2.99

Hushpuppies

$3.99

Vegetables

$2.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Drinks

Bottled Beer

B. Coors Light

$5.50

B. Corona

$6.50

B. Dos X

$6.50

B. Modelo Especial

$6.50

B. Modelo Negra

$6.50

B. Pacifico

$6.50

B. Miller Lite

$5.50

B. Shiner Bock

$5.50

B. Michelob Ultra

$5.50

Draft Beer

D. Corona Extra

$6.99+

D. Modelo Especial

$6.99+

D. Modelo Negra

$6.99+

D. Miller Lite

$5.99+

D. Pacifico

$6.99+

D. Michelob Ultra

$5.99+

D. Dos X

$6.99+

D. El Chingon Ipa

$5.99+

D. Shiner Bock

$5.99+

D. Coors Light

$5.99+

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Tap Water

$0.50

Pineapple Drinks

Pina Colada

$10.95

Pineapple Margarita

$12.99

Pineapple Kick

$12.99

Pineapple Mojito

$11.99

Strawberry Piña Colada

$12.99

Shots

Pepino Shot

$6.50

Lollipop Shot

$6.50

Mango Shot

$6.50

Strawberry Drinks

Strawberry Kick

$12.99

Strawberry Margarita

$12.99

Strawberry Mojito

$11.99

Strawberry Caipiroska

$11.99

Strawberry Daiquiri

$11.95

Strawberry Gin Tonic

$11.99

To Go Drinks

Coke 20oz

$3.99

Coke Zero 20oz

$3.99

Fanta Orange 20oz

$3.99

Diet Coke 20oz

$3.99

Sprite 20oz

$3.99

Dasani Water 20oz

$2.99

Topo Chico 12oz

$3.99

Gold Peak Tea 18.5

$3.99

Minute Maid 20oz

$3.99

Mango Drinks

Daiquiri Mango

$11.95

Mojito Mango

$11.99

Gin Tonic Mango

$10.99

Golpe Whisky Mango

$11.99

Margarita Mango

$12.99

Margarita Mango Habanero

$12.99

Sam Cocktails

Margarita Mango Habanero

$14.99

Golpe Whisky Mango

$12.99

Cucumber Fresh

$12.99

Tamarindo Kick

$12.99

Strawberry Mojito

$11.99

Watermelon Daiquiri

$11.95

Watermelon Vodkarita

$10.99

Berry's Kick

$12.99

Vida Nueva

$10.99

Orquidia

$10.99

Paloma Tamarindo (Copy)

$12.99

Strawberry Piña Colada

$12.99

Pineapple Margarita

$12.99

Strawberry Caipiroska

$11.99

Orgasmo

$12.99

Tamarindo Drinks

Tamarindo Kick

$12.99

Paloma Tamarindo

$10.99

Watermelon Drinks

Watermelon Kick

$12.99

Watermelon Margarita

$12.99

Watermelon Gin Tonic

$10.99

Watermelon Vodkarita

$10.99

Watermelon Mojito

$11.99

Watermelon Daiquiri

$11.95

Berrys Drinks

Orquidia

$10.99

VodkaBerry

$10.99

Berry Mojito

$11.99

Berry Kick

$12.99

Cucumber Drinks

Cucumber Kick

$12.99

Limon/Cucumber Margarita

$12.99

Vida Nueva

$10.99

OryPeu

$10.99

Cucumber Fresh

$11.99

Cucumber Shot

$6.50

Cucumber Mojito

$11.99

Whiskey

Buchanans 18 Mix

$13.45

Buchanans 18 Shot

$12.99

Buchanans 12 Shot

$11.99

Buchanans 12 Mix

$12.45

Jack Daniels Mix

$10.99

Jack Daniels Shot

$10.50

Crown Royal Mix

$10.50

Crown Royal Shot

$9.99

Vodka

Gray Goose Mix

$9.99

Gray Goose Shot

$8.99

Titos Mix

$9.99

Titos Shot

$8.99

Tequila

Don Julio Blanco Mix

$14.45

Don Julio Blanco Shot

$13.95

Don Julio Reposado Mix

$14.99

Don Julio Reposado Shot

$14.45

Herradura Plata Mix

$12.99

Herradura Plata Shot

$12.45

Patron Silver Mix

$14.45

Patron Silver Shot

$13.95

Casamigos Mix

$9.99

Casamigos Shot

$8.99

Gin Beefeater Mix

$8.99

Gin Beefeater Shot

$7.99

Gin

Gin Beefeater Mix

$8.99

Gin Beefeater Shot

$7.99

Other Drinks

Paloma Tradicional

$9.99

Vampiro

$10.99

Raimbow

$11.99

Sex On The Beach

$10.99

Blue Hawaiian

$10.99

Orgasmo

$10.99

Vegas Bomb

$10.99

Bloody Mary

$8.99

Topochico Preparada

$7.99

Mix Michelada

$3.99

Margarita Tradicional limon

$12.99

For the Kidos

Grilled Sandwich

$7.99

Chicken Tenders Jr

$8.99

Junior Cheesse Burger

$9.99

Desserts

Funnel Frys

$4.99

Ileanas Cake

$5.99

Key Lime Pie

$6.99

Lunch Specials

Fish and Chips

$12.99

Philly Po'Boy

$11.99

Bill's Gumbo

$7.99

Fish Soup

$11.99

Bill's Salad

$10.99

Fish Fillet

$11.99

Chicken tenders

$10.99

Fountain Drink

$1.00

T Shirt

T Shirt

$25.00

2x1 Bootle Beer

2x1

B. Coors Light

$5.50

B. Corona

$6.50

B. Dos X

$6.50

B. Modelo Especial

$6.50

B. Modelo Negra

$6.50

B. Pacifico

$6.50

B. Miller Lite

$5.50

B. Shiner Bock

$5.50

B. Michelob Ultra

$5.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to BILLFISH, where the seafood is fresh, the flavors are bold, and the atmosphere is fun and friendly! We're all about bringing people together over delicious seafood, just like the oceans bring us all together.

Location

2950 North Belt Line Road, Irving, TX 75062

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

