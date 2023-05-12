BillFish Oyster Bar 2950 North Belt Line Road
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to BILLFISH, where the seafood is fresh, the flavors are bold, and the atmosphere is fun and friendly! We're all about bringing people together over delicious seafood, just like the oceans bring us all together.
Location
2950 North Belt Line Road, Irving, TX 75062
Gallery
