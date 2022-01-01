Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
American

Bill's Cafe - Pleasanton

5,608 Reviews

$$

3015 Hopyard Rd Suite A-C

Pleasanton, CA 94588

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Crab Cakes Benedict
Breakfast Burrito
Meat Lovers

*Breakfast Classics

Two Eggs any style

Two Eggs any style

$10.00

Two Eggs with Choice of House Made Hash Browns or Seasoned Country Potatoes & Toast

Bill's Steak and Eggs

Bill's Steak and Eggs

$22.00

Charbroiled Tri-Tip Steak & three Eggs any style

Country Fried Steak and Eggs

Country Fried Steak and Eggs

$19.00

Three Eggs - any style, Country Gravy & baked biscuit.

Fresh Lox and Eggs

Fresh Lox and Eggs

$21.00Out of stock

Fresh Norweigan smoked Salmon, sliced Red Onions, Caprers, sliced Tomatoes, Bagel and Cream Cheese, served with two eggs any style

Corn Beef Hash & Eggs

$17.00

*South of the Border

Morning Quesadilla

Morning Quesadilla

$14.50

Flour Tortilla stuffed with Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Peppers, Onions, Black Beans, Cilantro, Cheddar Cheese & Jack Cheese, Served with Fresh Salsa and Sour Cream

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$14.50

Eggs scrambled with corn tortillas, Chorizo, Onions, Jalapenos and Jack Cheese. Topped with Freshly Made Salsa

Jalisco Scramble

Jalisco Scramble

$14.50

Eggs scrambled with Tomatoes, Onions, Cilantro, Black Beans and Pork Carnitas, topped with freshly made Salsa

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$14.50

Four Eggs stuffed with Linguica, Ortega Green Chilies, Tomatoes & Cheddar Cheese, rolled in a large Flour Tortilla, served with Sour Cream & freshly made Salsa

*Omelettes

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$16.50

Filled with Ham, Bacon and Sausage, Jack, American and Cheddar Cheese

SBC

SBC

$16.00

Filled with fresh Spinach, Bacon, American Cheese, topped with Sour Cream and Chives

California Omelette

California Omelette

$16.00

Avocado, Mushrooms, Green Onions, Tomatoes, Garlic, Jack & Cheddar Cheese topped with Sour Cream

Denver Omelette

Denver Omelette

$16.00

Ham, onions, bell peppers and American cheese.

French Garden Omelette

French Garden Omelette

$16.50

Goat Cheese, Spinach, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Avocado, Mushrooms and Basil.

Mexicano Omelette

Mexicano Omelette

$16.00

Filled with jalapenos, Avocado, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese, topped with fresh Salsa WIth Choice of two corn tortillas or toast

Chorizo Omelette

Chorizo Omelette

$16.50

Filled with crumbled Mexican Chroizo, Avocado, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, with Fresh Salsa

Ham & Cheese Omelette

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$16.00

Filled with diced Ham and American Cheese.

ABC Omelette

ABC Omelette

$16.50

Four Egg Omelette filled with Bacon and American Cheese. Topped with Avocado.

Bacado Omelette

Bacado Omelette

$16.50

Four Egg Omelette filled with Bacon and jack cheese. Topped with Avocado and Sour Cream.

Say Cheese

Say Cheese

$16.00

Four Egg Omelette filled with American, Jack, Cheddar and Swiss Cheese.

BYO Omelette

BYO Omelette

$17.00

Four Egg Omelette choose any 5 Ingredients

*Mini Omelettes

Mini French Garden Omelette

Mini French Garden Omelette

$12.00

Two Eggs filled with Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Avocado, Mushrooms, Basil and Goat Cheese

Mini Chorizo Omelette

Mini Chorizo Omelette

$12.00

Filled with crumbled Mexican Chroizo, Avocado, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, with Fresh Salsa

Mini Meat Lovers

Mini Meat Lovers

$12.00

Filled with Ham, Bacon and Sausage, Jack, American & Cheddar Cheese.

Mini Say Cheese

Mini Say Cheese

$12.00

Filled with Cheddar, Amercan, Swiss and Jack Cheese

Mini SBC

Mini SBC

$12.00

Filled with fresh Spinach, Bacon, American Cheese, topped with Sour Cream and Chives

Mini California

Mini California

$12.00

Avocado, Mushrooms, Green Onions, Tomatoes, Garlic, Jack & Cheddar Cheese topped with Sour Cream

Mini Denver

Mini Denver

$12.00

Ham, onions, bell peppers and American cheese.

Mini Bacado

Mini Bacado

$12.00

Filled with Bacon and jack cheese. Topped with Avocado and Sour Cream.

Mini ABC

Mini ABC

$12.00

Filled with Bacon and American Cheese. Topped with Avocado.

Mini Mexicano Omelette

$12.00

*Scrambles

Southern Scramble

Southern Scramble

$16.00

Country sausage, scramble eggs, gravy on a baked biscuit

Chorizo Scramble

Chorizo Scramble

$16.00

4 scramble eggs with tomatoes, chorizo, onions, cheddar cheese topped with fresh salsa and avocado

Santa Ana Scramble

Santa Ana Scramble

$16.00

Chicken Apple Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Onions, Tomatoes, Jack Cheese, Topped with Sour Cream

Petaluma Scramble

Petaluma Scramble

$16.00

Chicken apple sausage, mushrooms and spinach topped with swiss cheese and fresh salsa.

Greek Scramble

Greek Scramble

$16.00

Avocado, Tomatoes, Green onions and Feta Cheese.

Bill's Special

Bill's Special

$16.00

Ground beef, spinach and mushrooms Angus ground beef, spinach, onions, mushrooms

*Skillet Creations

Bill's Original Skillet

Bill's Original Skillet

$16.00

Country Potatoes, Onions, Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Mushrooms, Tomatoes & Green Peppers Topped with Two Eggs- any Style

French Skillet

French Skillet

$16.00

Country fried potatoes, ham, red onions, shredded cheddar cheese, asparagus. Topped with 2 eggs and hollaindaise sauce.

Veggie Skillet

Veggie Skillet

$16.50

Mushrooms, spinach, asparagus, tomato, avocado, onions and cheddar cheese. Topped with scrambled egg whites, sour cream and chives. Served over fresh hashbrowns.

Hash Brown Skillet

Hash Brown Skillet

$16.00

Our fresh Hasbrowns topped with Jack cheese, fresh Tomatoes, Bacon, Sour Cream, Green Onions and two Eggs, any style.

*Benedictions

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$16.00

Canadian Bacon & Poached eggs on an English Muffin, topped with Hollandaise Sauce

California Benedict

California Benedict

$16.50

Toasted english muffin, Sliced grilled tomatoes, 2 strips of bacon, 2 poached eggs topped with hollandaise.

El Paso Benedict

El Paso Benedict

$17.00

Toasted English Muffin with 8oz Corn Beef Hash, Onions, Bell Peppers, Poached Eggs and Hollandaise Sauce

Crab Cakes Benedict

Crab Cakes Benedict

$17.00

Two Crab Cakes, Poached Eggs, topped with Hollandaise Sauce on an English Muffin.

Mexicali Benedict

Mexicali Benedict

$17.00

Toasted English Muffin, pulled Pork Carnitas, Tomatoes, Avocados, Poached Eggs, topped with Freshly made Salsa

Smoked Salmon Benedict

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$21.00Out of stock

Toasted Bagel w/ Cream Cheese, grilled Red Onions, Fresh Norwegian Smoked Salmon, Capers, poached Eggs and Hollandaise.

Tri-Tip Benedict

Tri-Tip Benedict

$18.00

Angus Sirloin cooked to perfection, Bell peppers, Poached Eggs, Fresh Jalapeños & Avocado, on an English Muffin topped with Hollandaise Sauce.

BlackStone Benedict

BlackStone Benedict

$16.00

Two Eggs poached on an Toasted English Muffin, grilled red onions, tomatoes, avocado topped with Hollandaise sauce.

Egg Cordon Blue (Online)

$16.50

*Mini Benedict

Mini Eggs Benedict

Mini Eggs Benedict

$12.00

Canadian Bacon & Poached egg on a toasted English Muffin, topped with Hollandaise Sauce

Mini California Benedict

Mini California Benedict

$12.00

Toasted English Muffin, sliced grilled tomatoes, 2 strips of bacon, 1 poached egg topped with hollandaise.

Mini El Paso Benedict

Mini El Paso Benedict

$12.00

Toasted English Muffin with 4oz Corn Beef Hash, Onions, Bell Peppers, Poached Egg and Hollandaise Sauce

Mini Crab Cakes Benedict

Mini Crab Cakes Benedict

$12.00

One Crab Cake, Poached Egg, topped with Hollandaise Sauce on an English Muffin.

Mini Mexicali Benedict

Mini Mexicali Benedict

$12.00

Toasted English Muffin, Tomatoes, Avocado, Pulled Pork Carnitas, Poached Egg topped with Freshly Made Salsa.

Mini Smoked Salmon Benedict

Mini Smoked Salmon Benedict

$12.00

Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese, Grilled Red Onions, Fresh Norwegian Smoked Salmon, Capers Poached Egg topped with Hollandaise Sauce.

Mini Trip Tip Benedict

Mini Trip Tip Benedict

$12.00

Angus Sirloin cooked to Perfection Poached Egg, Onions, Bell Peppers, fresh Jalapeños and Avocado on a English Muffin topped with Hollandaise Sauce. Served with Hashbrowns or Country Potatoes.

*Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancake (2)

Buttermilk Pancake (2)

$9.00

Two large House Made Pancakes. Bills original recipe made Fresh Daily.

Fresh Fruit Pancakes (2)

Fresh Fruit Pancakes (2)

$11.00

Two large house made pancakes filled with fresh fruit. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.

Cookie & Cream (2)

$10.00

Two large house made pancakes filled with Oreo cookies. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.

Chocolate Chip (2)

Chocolate Chip (2)

$11.00

Two large house made pancakes filled with delicious chocolate chips. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.

Hawaiian Pancakes (2)

Hawaiian Pancakes (2)

$12.00

Two large house made pancakes filled with bananas, macadamia nuts and coconut. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.

Pancake Combo

Pancake Combo

$16.00

Bacon, Sausage or Ham with two Eggs any style. Served with three Buttermilk Pancakes

*French Toast / Waffles

Thick French Toast

Thick French Toast

$10.50

Our special "Texas Style" Bread, dipped in a rich Batter, grilled to golden brown. Dusted with Powder Sugar and Cinammon

Cinnamon Roll French Toast Combo

Cinnamon Roll French Toast Combo

$16.00

Our Giant Cinnamon Roll baked fresh daily dipped in Egg Batter and grilled, sprinkled with Powdered Sugar and Cinnamon. Served with two Eggs any style and Bacon or Sausage.

Bread Pudding French Toast Combo

Bread Pudding French Toast Combo

$16.00

Our Famous Bread Pudding, baked with Walnuts & Raisins dipped in a rich Batter and grilled to perfection, topped with a fried Banana and our Special Bread Pudding Sauce. Served with two Eggs any style & your choice of Bacon or Sausge

French Toast Combo

French Toast Combo

$16.00

Two thick slices of French Toast, served with two Eggs & your choice of Ham, Bacon or Sausage

Classic Belgian Waffle

Classic Belgian Waffle

$10.00

Our old fashioned Buttermilk Waffle

Belgian Traditional

Belgian Traditional

$15.50

Crisp Belgian Waffle with two Eggs any style and choice of Ham, Bacon or Sausage

Fried Chicken & Waffle

Fried Chicken & Waffle

$16.50

Crispy Belgian Wafle Topped with Fried Chicken

Side Cinnamon Roll French Toast

Side Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$10.00Out of stock

Our Giant Cinnamon Roll baked fresh doily dipped in Egg Batter and grilled, sprinkled with Powder Sugar and Cinnamon.

S/ Bread Pudding French Toast

S/ Bread Pudding French Toast

$10.00

3 pieces of 3oz ea.(8-9 oz) bread pudding topped with grilled banana and whiskey sauce

Parisienne French Toast Combo

Parisienne French Toast Combo

$16.00

Giant Croissant house baked daily, dipped in Egg Batter & grilled, sprinkled with Powder Sugar & Cinnamon. Served with two Eggs any style & Bacon or Sausage

S/ Parisienne French Toast

S/ Parisienne French Toast

$10.00

*Healthy Choices

Fresh Avocado,drizled with Olive Oil, topped with Chery Tomatoes and Mixed Greens on Whole Grain bread
Fitness Group Omelette

Fitness Group Omelette

$16.50

Egg White Omelette filled with Turkey Burger, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Avocados and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Fresh Fruit and Toast

Mini Fitness Group Omelette

Mini Fitness Group Omelette

$12.00

Egg White Omelette filled with Turkey Burger, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Avocados and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Fresh Fruit and Toast

Yogurt 'N Honey

Yogurt 'N Honey

$10.00

Imported tart Greek Yogurt topped with Strawberries, Walnuts and Honey

Organic Steel Cut Oatmeal

Organic Steel Cut Oatmeal

$8.00

Served with Bananas, Brown Sugar and Raisins

Protein Scramble

Protein Scramble

$16.50

Egg Whites scrambled with Chicken Apple Sausage, Mushrooms, Asparagus, Spinach, Onions and Garlic. Served with Fresh Fruit and Toast

California Fresh Fruit Cup

California Fresh Fruit Cup

$8.00

The best Fruit grows right here! Assorted Fresh fruit: Pineapples, cantaloupe, honeydew, bananas, strawberries and blueberries

Fresh Strawberry Cup

Fresh Strawberry Cup

$8.50

Cup full of Fresh Strawberries.

*Mini Breakfast

Little Country

Little Country

$9.75

One scrambled Egg, Hashbrowns, Served with Biscuit and Country Gravy.

Mini French Toast

Mini French Toast

$10.00

Texas Style bread dipped in a Rich Batter grilled to Golden Brown dusted with Powdered Sugar and Cinnamon.

The One Egg

The One Egg

$9.75

Served with two slices of Bacon or Sausage, Fresh Hashbrowns and Toast

Mini Pancakes

Mini Pancakes

$9.75

Four Mini House Made Pancakes. Bills original recipe made Fresh Daily.

*Kids Menu

One Egg any Style

One Egg any Style

$9.00

With two slices of bacon or two link sausage, fresh hashbrowns and toast.

Kid's French Toast

Kid's French Toast

$9.00

With two slices of bacon or two link sausage

Grilled Cheese with Fries

Grilled Cheese with Fries

$9.00

Choice of bread, American cheese.

Cheese Burger with Fries

Cheese Burger with Fries

$9.00

Angus beef Cheese burger with fresh cut Fries

Kid's Belgian Waffle

Kid's Belgian Waffle

$9.00

With two slices of bacon or two link sausage or scramble eggs

Kid's Pancakes

Kid's Pancakes

$9.00

With two slices of bacon or two link sausage..

*Side Orders

S/Bacon

S/Bacon

$6.00
S/ Country Sausage*

S/ Country Sausage*

$6.00
S/Link Sausage**

S/Link Sausage**

$6.50
S/ Corned Beef Hash

S/ Corned Beef Hash

$6.50
S/ Linguica

S/ Linguica

$6.00
S/ Ham Steak

S/ Ham Steak

$5.50
Two Egg

Two Egg

$4.00
Country potatoes

Country potatoes

$5.00
S/Hashbrowns

S/Hashbrowns

$5.00
House Cut Fries

House Cut Fries

$5.00
Biscuits and Gravy

Biscuits and Gravy

$6.00
Bowl of Soup

Bowl of Soup

$5.00
Side Avocado

Side Avocado

$2.50
S/ Fresh Fruit

S/ Fresh Fruit

$6.00

Side Chicken Apple Sausage

$5.50
Side Fresh Salsa

Side Fresh Salsa

$1.50
Side Of Hollandaise

Side Of Hollandaise

$1.50

Real maple syrup

$2.25

Side Toast online

$2.50

*Burgers

All American

All American

$14.50

1/2 lb. Angus Beef, American cheese, Lettuce & Tomatoes on a Soft Bun.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$14.50

Grilled Rye, Swiss Cheese & Grilled Onions

Frisco Burger

Frisco Burger

$14.50

Grilled Sourdough, Jack Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing

Join The Club

Join The Club

$15.50

1/2 lb. Angus burger with lettuce, tomato, bacon and american cheese on soft bun.

Wild Wild West

Wild Wild West

$15.50

1/2 lbs Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, grilled red onions, bacon, cheddar cheese on soft bun.

*Salads

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$14.00

Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Tomatoes and Romaine tossed with House Vinaigrette

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$16.00

Chopped Chicken Breast and Mixed Greens with Corn, Black Beans, Tomato, Jack Cheese and crispy homemade Tortilla strips. Tossed fin our Lime-Cilantro Vinaigrette and topped with fresh Avocado

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumble, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, chopped Lettuce tossed with your choice of Dressing

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$16.00

A delicious blend of chopped Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Tomato, Avocado, Corn, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumble, with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.50

Crisp Chilled Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, grated Parmesan Cheese and tossed with our Creamy Caesar Dressing

BBQ Chicken Salad

$16.00

Chopped lettuce, black beans, sweet corn, Cilantro, basil, tortilla chips and Monterey jack cheese shredded. Tossed with ranch, topped with bbq chicken breast and cherry tomatoes.

*Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Breast, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, applewood Bacon and Tomatoes on grilled sourdough.
B.L.T

B.L.T

$13.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on your choice of toasted Bread

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Choice of Bread, American Cheese

Bill's Steak Sandwich

Bill's Steak Sandwich

$22.00

12 oz Tri-Tip steak, tomatoes, lettuce and dill pickle on toasted French Roll

California Club

California Club

$16.50

Triple Decker with Ham and Turkey, Tomatoes, Avocado and Jakc Cheese. Served on your choice of toasted Bread

French Dip

French Dip

$17.50

Thinly Sliced Sirloin, topped with melted Jack Cheese on grilled French Roll. Served with Au Jus

The Club

The Club

$16.00

Triple Decker with Turkey, Bacon, lettuce Tomatoes, and Jack Cheese. Served on your choice of toasted Bread

Billy's Bistro Club

Billy's Bistro Club

$16.50

grilled chicken breast, jack cheese, tomato, lettuce and applewood bacon on grilled sourdough

*Tuna Melt

*Tuna Melt

$15.50

Our Homemade Tuna Salad with melted Cheddar Cheese on grilled Rye Bread

*Tuna Sandwich

$15.00

Lettuce, tomato and mayo on choice of bread.

Marys OL

Bloody Maria OL

$10.00

House Mix, Tequila, Lime Juice, Olive and Fried Jalapeno.

Bacon Bloody Mary OL

$11.50

House mix, Vodka, Lime Juice, Celery Stick, Olive and Bacon.

Virgin Bloody Mary OL

$8.00

House Mix, Lime Juice, Celery Stick, and Olive.

Bill's Original Mary OL

$10.00

House Mix, Vodka, Lime Juice, with Celery Stick And Olive.

Mimosas OL

Bill's Original Mimosa OL

$10.50

Fresh squeezed OJ with Floating Strawberries and Orange Slice.

Cranberry Mimosa OL

$10.50

Cranberry Juice with floating strawberries and Orange Slice.

Pineapple Peach Mimosa OL

$10.50

House Pineapple Peach Mix, Garnished with Strawberries, Pineapple and Orange Slice.

Champagne OL

$8.50

Blushing Mimosa OL

$10.50

Freshly Squeezed OJ and Pineapple Peach Mix, Grenadine and Pineapple and Orange slice.

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3015 Hopyard Rd Suite A-C, Pleasanton, CA 94588

Directions

Gallery
Bill's Cafe - Pleasanton image
Bill's Cafe - Pleasanton image
Bill's Cafe - Pleasanton image

Similar restaurants in your area

Inklings Coffee and Tea
orange star4.2 • 746
530 Main St Pleasanton, CA 94566
View restaurantnext
Sabio on Main
orange star4.1 • 988
501 Main St Pleasanton, CA 94566
View restaurantnext
LOKANTA PLEASANTON
orange star4.3 • 1,625
443 Main st Pleasanton, CA 94566
View restaurantnext
Denica's Real Food Kitchen - Dublin
orange star4.4 • 5,455
6058 Dougherty Road Dublin, CA 94568
View restaurantnext
LB Steak - Bishop Ranch
orange starNo Reviews
6000 Bollinger Canyon Road; Suite 1614 San Ramon, CA 94583
View restaurantnext
Range life
orange star4.9 • 3,014
2160 Railroad Ave Livermore, CA 94550
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Pleasanton

Sultan's Kebab - Pleasanton
orange star4.6 • 11,624
6654 Koll Center Pkwy Pleasanton, CA 94566
View restaurantnext
Plucked Chicken & Beer - Pleasanton- Plucked
orange star4.6 • 3,900
6762 Bernal Avenue Pleasanton, CA 94566
View restaurantnext
LOKANTA PLEASANTON
orange star4.3 • 1,625
443 Main st Pleasanton, CA 94566
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 3509-Pleasanton
orange star4.5 • 1,378
6700 Santa Rita Rd Pleasanton, CA 94588
View restaurantnext
SideTrack Bar + Grill - Downtown Pleasanton
orange star4.3 • 1,130
30 West Angela St Pleasanton, CA 94566
View restaurantnext
Oyo
orange star4.6 • 1,046
680 main st pleasanton, CA 94566
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pleasanton
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
San Ramon
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Livermore
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
Castro Valley
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Hayward
review star
Avg 4 (19 restaurants)
Fremont
review star
Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston