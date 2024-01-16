Bill's Grill Nash Nash ST
119 Nash St W
Wilson, NC 27893
Breakfast
Omelets
Sandwiches
Platters
BKFST Sides
- 1 French toast$2.50
- 1 pancake$2.50
- 1 Waffle$5.00
- 2 French Toast$5.00
- 2 Pancakes$5.00
- Biscuits & Gravy Side$4.50
- Egg & Cheese Sandwich$3.75
- Egg Sandwich$3.25
- Extra Egg$1.25
- SD Bacon$2.75
- SD Biscuit$2.00
- SD Brown Gravy$1.00
- SD Country Ham$3.00
- SD Grits$2.50
- SD Home Fries$2.85
- SD Hoop Cheese Biscuit$3.50
- SD Sausage Link$3.00
- SD Sausage Patty$3.00
- SD Sausage Smoked$3.00
- SD Sawmill Gravy$1.00
- SD Shredded Hash Browns$3.00
- SD Tater Tots$2.85
- SD Toast$1.50
- SD Turkey Bacon$3.00
- SD Turkey Link Sausage$3.00
Food
Appetizers
Burgers & Dogs
Plates
Hand Cut Steaks
Sandwiches
- Chicken Sandwich$8.99
- Ribeye Sandwich$10.50
- FGT Sandwich$10.00
- BLT$7.99
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$7.99
- Loaded Chicken Wrap$9.75
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.99
- Pork Chop Club$10.50
- The Club$10.50
- Philly Cheese Steak$10.50
- Grilled Pimento Cheese Sand$6.50
- OG Pork Chop Sandwich$7.50
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.75
- Grilled Cheese$7.00
- Chicken Wrap$9.75
Salads
Kid's Menu
Sides
- SD Applesauce$3.25
- SD Baked Potato (Saturday Only)$3.25
- SD Beets$3.25
- SD Black-Eyed Peas$3.25
- SD Butter Beans$3.25
- SD Cabbage (Thursday Only)$3.25
- SD Collards (Tuesday Only)$3.25
- SD French Fries$3.25
- SD Fried Okra$4.25
- SD Garden Salad$3.25
- SD Green Beans$3.25
- SD Loaded Fries$5.25
- SD Loaded Mash$5.25
- SD Mac & Cheese$4.25
- SD Mashed & Gravy$3.25
- SD Mashed Potatoes$3.25
- SD Onion Rings$4.25
- SD Potato Salad$3.25
- SD Rice (Friday Only)$3.25
- SD Salad Bar$4.00
- SD Slaw$3.25
- SD Sweet Potato Fries$4.25
- SD Yams (Tuesday Only)$3.25
- SD Chips
Desserts
Drinks
N/A Beverages
- Kid's Drink$1.50
- Coffee - Large$2.25
- Coffee - Small$2.00
- Coffee Iced - Large$3.75
- Coffee Iced - Small$3.25
- Decaf - Large$2.25
- Decaf - Small$2.00
- Sweet Tea$2.35
- Unsweet Tea$2.35
- Half & Half$2.50
- Large Soda TO-GO$3.50
- Cheerwine$2.35
- Pepsi$2.35
- Dt. Pepsi$2.35
- Mt. Dew$2.35
- Dt. Mt. Dew$2.35
- Dr. Pepper$2.35
- Gingerale$2.35
- Lemonade$2.35
- Sierra Mist$2.35
- Soda$2.35
- Tonic$2.35
- Milk$2.50
- Juice - Large$3.25
- Juice - Small$2.25
- Water
Beer
Wine
Come in and enjoy!
Location
119 Nash St W, Wilson, NC 27893
