Bill's Place

51 Reviews

$

206 S 3rd Ave

Yakima, WA 98902

APPETIZERS

CHIPS AND SALSA

$6.00
FRIES - FULL

FRIES - FULL

$6.00

Hand-Cut fries with House Made Fry Sauce.

FRIES - HALF

FRIES - HALF

$4.00

Hand-cut fries with house-made fry sauce

FRITOS LOCOS

FRITOS LOCOS

$10.00

Fritos, chili, cheese, jalapeno, pickled red onions, scallions, cilantro, crema & Tapatio

HUMMUS PLATTER

HUMMUS PLATTER

$16.00

House-made hummus with roasted red peppers, cucumbers, sliced feta cheese, whole greek olives (with pits), grape tomatoes, topped with fried capers, drizzled with olive oil and served with naan bread

PULLED PORK NACHOS

PULLED PORK NACHOS

$15.00

Pulled pork, chihuahua cheese, pickled red onion, pickled jalapenos, cilantro crema and scallions

CHICKEN STRIP BASKET

$9.00

Three crispy chicken strips served with our hand-cut fries

SMALL SIDE of CHIPS

$1.00

EXTRA SIDE of SALSA

$2.00

SOUPS

BOWL OF SOUP

BOWL OF SOUP

$8.00

Daily house-made soup specials...give us a call to find out what the soup du jour is!

CUP OF SOUP

$5.00

Daily house-made soup specials...give us a call to find out what the soup du jour is!

BOWL OF CHILI

BOWL OF CHILI

$8.00

Our House-made chili topped with cheddar cheese, cilantro crema and scallions served with tortilla chips

CUP CHILI

$5.00

SALADS & WRAPS

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, Croutons and House Made Caesar Dressing.

GREEK WRAP

GREEK WRAP

$12.00

Grilled flour tortilla spread with house-made hummus, shredded Romaine lettuce, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, crumbled feta cheese and topped with our tangy lemon vinaigrette

GRILLED ROMAINE SALAD

GRILLED ROMAINE SALAD

$12.00

Grilled Romaine, Bacon, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Creamy Lemon Vinaigrette.

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$12.00

Chopped Romaine, roasted red peppers, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives and crumbled feta cheese tossed in a tangy lemon vinaigrette

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$5.00

SANDWICHES

BILLS REUBEN

BILLS REUBEN

$15.00

House Smoked Corn Beef, Hot Pink Kraut, Swiss Cheese and House Made Reuben Spread. Served on Marble Rye. Served with house cut fries, substitute soup or salad for no additional cost.

CHEESE PLEASE

$10.00

Farmhouse sourdough covered in a Parmesan compound butter, grilled until layers of Provolone and American cheese melt into gooey cheesy perfection

FRIED BOLOGNA

FRIED BOLOGNA

$14.00

Fried bologna, fried egg, American cheese, mayo spread and pickles

PATTY MELT

PATTY MELT

$12.00

Farmhouse sourdough or marble rye covered in a Parmesan compound butter grilled with a 3.5 oz patty topped with Provolone cheese, house-made spread and grilled onions

TRI TIP DIP

TRI TIP DIP

$16.00

House Smoked Tri-tip, Caramelized Onions, Provolone Cheese, Horseradish Spread, & House Made Au Jus. Served on a Tuscan Baguette. Served with house cut fries, substitute soup or salad for no additional cost.

BLT

$12.00

Farmhouse sourdough covered in a Parmesan compound butter grilled with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and house-made spread

PIZZA

JULIUS

JULIUS

$17.00

House-made dough, Caesar dressing, shredded mozzarella, parmesan, chicken, bacon, fresh cilantro and finished with a Sriracha swirl

MY FAVORITE PIZZA

MY FAVORITE PIZZA

$17.00

House Made Dough & Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Pickled Jalapeno and Grated Parmesan

NATALIE'S NEAPOLITAN

NATALIE'S NEAPOLITAN

$15.00

Bills Version of a True Classic- House Made Dough & Pizza Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Shredded Parmesan and Olive Oil Drizzle.

PEPPERONI PIZZA

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$15.00

House Made Dough & Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella and Pepperoni.

MEAT LOVERS

$16.00

house-made dough and pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, and bacon

WINGS

BOURBON PEACH BBQ

BOURBON PEACH BBQ

$15.00

A pound of delicious crispy wings tossed in a bourbon peach bbq sauce

BUFFALO

BUFFALO

$15.00

A pound of delicious crispy wings tossed in buffalo sauce

THAI OH MY

THAI OH MY

$15.00

A pound of delicious crispy wings tossed in a Thai sauce

LEMON PEPPER DRY RUB

LEMON PEPPER DRY RUB

$15.00

A pound of crispy delicious wings tossed in a lemon pepper dry rub

NAKED WINGS

$15.00

A pound of crispy delicious wings

SIDE BLUE CHEESE

$0.50

SIDE RANCH

$0.50

SPECIALS

BEEF AND CHEDDAR

$14.00

CHICKEN PESTO PIZZA

$16.00

FIRE STARTER BURGER

$15.00

STEAK FRITES

$15.00

HALLOWEEN EGGS (2)

$2.00

HAM AND CHEESE SLIDERS WITH SOUP

$12.00

BUFFALO SLIDERS

$12.00

MEATBALL PIZZA

$16.00

CUBANO

$12.00

THE GRINDER

$15.00

ENTREES

STEAK FRITES

$15.00

8 oz. Chuck Eye Steak served with a pile of our hand-cut fries

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Yakima's favorite dive bar ! 32 Taps, Full Bar & 4 Wines on Tap. Covered & Heated Dining Area. Come in and enjoy!

206 S 3rd Ave, Yakima, WA 98902

