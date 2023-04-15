BG picView gallery

BILL's SANDWICH PALACE

review star

No reviews yet

311 N 16th St

Nashville, TN 37206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


SANDWICHES

PHILLY PHANATIC

PHILLY PHANATIC

$13.00

Shaved roasted pork loin, chile & garlic braised greens, BSP Signature cheese WIZ, garlic butter toasted Bolillo roll

RACHEL GREEN

RACHEL GREEN

$12.00Out of stock

Boar’s Head Ovengold turkey, caramelized cheese blanket, cider vinegar slaw, sour cream & cheddar Ruffles, spicy garlic dill pickles, dijonnaise, Charpier’s sesame seed bun

NOT A BREAKFAST SANDWICH

NOT A BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$13.00

Chorizo sausage patty, custardy egg, hashbrown, jalapeno jack cheese, avocado, chili garlic mayo, buttery garlic toast

FAT CAPS

FAT CAPS

$12.00

Fried mushrooms, caramelized buttermilk cheddar cheese blanket, salsa verde, roasted garlic & lemon mayo, garlic butter toasted Charpier’s sesame seed bun

LIL BILL

$5.50

Kid sized grilled cheese, white bread, toasted with butter, and cheese!

SNACKS

BSP POTATO SALAD

BSP POTATO SALAD

$3.50

Red potatoes, grain mustard, dukes mayo, green & red onions

CAESAR CARDINI (SMALL)

CAESAR CARDINI (SMALL)

$6.00

Raw Broccoli, English Cucumber, Red onion, Anchovy Dressing, Grana Padano

CAESAR CARDINI (LARGE)

CAESAR CARDINI (LARGE)

$10.00

Raw Broccoli, English Cucumber, Red onion, Anchovy Dressing, Grana Padano

CHEDDY RANCH PUFFS

CHEDDY RANCH PUFFS

$3.00

House-made fried duros all puffed us and shook with Wisconsin Cheddar powder, sour cream, Ranch, Korean pepper powder

DIRTY POTATO MAUI ONION

DIRTY POTATO MAUI ONION

$2.50

Small batch, kettle cooked chips, with tasty maui onion flavors!

GRIPPOS

GRIPPOS

$3.25

The best BAR-BBQ chips in all the land... if you know you know.

SOUR CREAM & CHEDD RUFFLES

SOUR CREAM & CHEDD RUFFLES

$2.25

TWO snack size bags of those tasty cheddary tangy chips Ruffles is known for...

PICKLE

PICKLE

$0.40

Gotta have that pickle!

SUN CHIPS - GARLIC BAGUETTE (LARGE)

SUN CHIPS - GARLIC BAGUETTE (LARGE)

$6.00Out of stock

DRINKS

CHEERWINE

$3.50

MAYPOP LIME

$3.75

Locally made limey sparkling water libation.

MAYPOP GRAPEFRUIT ORANGE

$3.75

Locally made liquid joy with grapefruit and orange jumpin' in there.

MEXI-COKE

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPINDRIFT - NOJITO

$3.50

SPINDRIFT - MINT GREEN TEA

$3.50

SPINDRIFT - GRAPEFRUIT

$3.50

SPINDRIFT - STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$3.50

WATER

$2.00

Topo

$3.50

MERCH

BSP SIGNATURE LOGO HAT

BSP SIGNATURE LOGO HAT

$25.00
BSP X EMMONS COLLAB HAT

BSP X EMMONS COLLAB HAT

$25.00
BSP CLASSIC LOGO STICKER

BSP CLASSIC LOGO STICKER

$2.50
VEG SUPREME EARRINGS

VEG SUPREME EARRINGS

$16.00

Handmade, customer earrings created and fashioned by "What's a Sandwich?"

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sandwiches, Snacks, Shenanigans

Location

311 N 16th St, Nashville, TN 37206

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant - East Nashville
orange star4.6 • 188
1313 woodland st Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - East Nashville
orange star4.7 • 3,375
1892 Eastland Ave Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Eastwood Deli Co
orange star4.5 • 14
1896 Eastland Avenue Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
East Nash - Frothy Monkey
orange starNo Reviews
1701 Fatherland St Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Barista Parlor - East
orange star4.3 • 1,258
519B Gallatin Ave Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Dino's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
411 Gallatin Ave Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Nashville

007 - Nashville - Lower Broadway - 5th & Broadway
orange star4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
The Southern Steak & Oyster
orange star4.5 • 14,484
150 3rd Ave S Nashville, TN 37201
View restaurantnext
Peg Leg Porker Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 7,772
903 Gleaves St Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Green Hills
orange star4.6 • 5,333
2126 Abbott Martin Rd Nashville, TN 37215
View restaurantnext
Epice
orange star4.9 • 4,220
2902 12th Ave S Nashville, TN 37204
View restaurantnext
Slim & Husky's - Nashville/Buchanan Arts District
orange star4.5 • 4,174
911 Buchanan St Nashville, TN 37208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nashville
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Gallatin
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 3.8 (10 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston