Bill's Seafood 9016 Belair Rd
111 Reviews
$
9016 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
COOKED FOOD PLATTERS
One - 6 oz. Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes Platter
Includes Choice of 2 Sides
Seafood Combo Platter
Includes Fish, Crab Cake, Shrimp and Choice of Oysters or Scallops. Choice of 2 Sides.
Stuffed Shrimp Platter With 1 Stuffed Shrimp
Includes Choice of 2 Sides
Fried Oyster Platter
Includes 5 pieces and Choice of 2 Sides
Fried Shrimp Platter
Includes 6 pieces and Choice of 2 Sides
Soft Crab Platter
Includes 2 pieces and Choice of 2 Sides
Fried Coddies Platter
Includes 5 pieces and Choice of 2 Sides
Crab Imperial Platter
Includes Choice of 2 Sides
Fish Platter
Includes Choice of 2 Sides
Scallops Platter
Includes 1/2 lb. Scallops and Choice of 2 Sides
6 Beer Battered Rockfish Platter
Includes Choice of 2 Sides
Rockfish Platter
Includes Choice of 2 Sides
Shrimp Salad Platter
Includes Choice of 2 Sides
Steamed Ex Shrimp Platter 21_25
Includes 1/2 lb. of 21/25 ct. and Choice of 2 Sides
Fried Clam Platter
Includes Choice of 2 Sides
SEAFOOD SPECIALITIES
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
Each
Fried Oyster
Each
Codfish Cakes
Each
Crab Imperial
Each
Stuffed Shrimp
Fried Soft Crab
Each
Fried Shrimp
Each
Fish n' Chips
Basket
Crab Fluff
Each
Beer Battered Rockfish (6)
Clam Strips (Large)
Clam Strips (Small)
Mini Crab Dip (1 lb.) with Crackers
Each
Shrimp Basket with French Fries
Scallops (1/2 lb.)
Shrimp Puff
Each
Crab Pretzel
Each
Fried Hard Crab
Each
SANDWICHES
SIDE ORDERS
SOUPS
Maryland Crab Soup - Bowl (12oz)
Maryland Crab Soup - Quart (32oz)
Maryland Crab Soup - Gallon
Mr. Lee's Cream of Crab Soup - Bowl (12oz)
Mr. Lee's Cream of Crab Soup - Quart (32oz)
Mr. Lee's Cream of Crab Soup - Gallon
Crab Soup Blend - Bowl (12oz)
Crab Soup Blend - Quart (32oz)
Crab Soup Blend - Gallon
SALADS - 1 POUND
COLE SLAW
POTATO SALAD
1 POUND EACH
MACARONI SALAD
1 POUND EACH
PASTA SALAD
1 POUND EACH
ITALIAN TOMATO SALAD
1 POUND EACH
CHICKEN SALAD
1 POUND EACH
SHRIMP SALAD
1 POUND EACH
Caesar Salad
Serves up to 50
Toss Garden Salad
Serves up to 50
Chef's Specail Mixed Greens Salad
Serves up to 50
SALADS - SIDE CUP
DESSERTS
Black Bottoms - Each
Bakery Fresh Butter Cookies
3 dozen
Bakery Fresh Butter Cookies Dipped in Chocolate
3 dozen
Assorted Petite Pastries
Priced Per Dozen - may included Eclairs, Cream Puffs, Carrot Cupcakes, Cheesecake Squares or Blackbottoms. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
Chocolate Mousse Cup - Each
Tiramisu Cup - Each
Raspberry Cheesecake - Each
N/A DRINKS
20oz BTL BOTTLED WATER
20oz BTL PEPSI
20oz BTL DIET PEPSI
20oz BTL CHERRY PEPSI
20oz BTL DIET DR. PEPPER
20oz BTL PURE LEAF ICED TEA
20oz BTL SIERRA MIST
20oz BTL GINGER ALE
20oz BTL MOUNTAIN DEW
20oz BTL ROOT BEER
20oz BTL GRAPE CRUSH
20oz BTL ORANGE CRUSH
20oz BTL WATERMELON CRUSH
20oz BTL GREEN TEA CITRUS
20oz BTL BLUE GATORADE
20oz BTL GRAPE GATORADE
20oz BTL GREEN GATORADE
20oz BTL ORANGE GATORADE
20oz BTL RED GATORADE
20oz BTL YELLOW GATORADE
Chips
Deep River Chips
BUTTER POPCORN
CHEESE CURLS
CRAB CHIPS
HONEY BBQ CHIPS
ORIGINAL POTATO CHIPS
PARTY MIX
RED HOT POTATO CHIPS
RIPPLE BBQ CHIPS
RIPPLE CHIPS
SALT & VINEGAR CHIPS
THIN PRETZELS
SOUR CREAM & ONION CHIPS
SOURDOUGH HARD PRETZELS
WHITE CHEDDAR POPCORN
Red Wine Bottle
2 Liter Bottle Sodas
20 oz. Bottles
20oz BTL BRISK ICED TEA
20oz BTL CHERRY PEPSI
20oz BTL DIET DR. PEPPER
20oz BTL DIET PEPSI
20oz BTL GINGER ALE
20oz BTL GRAPE CRUSH
20oz BTL GREEN TEA CITRUS
20oz BTL MOUNTAIN DEW
20oz BTL ORANGE CRUSH
20oz BTL PEPSI
20oz BTL PURE LEAF ICED TEA
20oz BTL ROOT BEER
20oz BTL SIERRA MIST
20oz BTL WATERMELON CRUSH
20oz BTL BLUE GATORADE
20oz BTL GREEN GATORADE
20oz BTL GRAPE GATORADE
20oz BTL ORANGE GATORADE
20oz BTL RED GATORADE
20oz BTL YELLOW GATORADE
20oz BTL BOTTLED WATER
20oz BTL BRISK ICED TEA (Copy)
PURE LEAF
OYSTERS/CLAMS/MUSSELS
1/2 doz BLUE POINT OYSTERS - 1/2 doz
1/2 DOZEN
1doz BlUE POINT OYSTERS - doz
PER DOZEN
50 BLUE POINT OYSTERS - 1/2 Box
1/2 BOX (50 CT.)
100 BLUE POINT OYSTERS - Box
PER BOX (100 CT.)
BAY OYSTERS - 1/2 doz
1/2 DOZEN
BAY OYSTERS - 1doz
PER DOZEN
BAY OYSTERS - 1/2 Peck
1/2 PECK (26 CT.)
BAY OYSTERS - 1 Peck
PER PECK (52 CT.)
BAY OYSTERS - 1/2 Bushel
1/2 BUSHEL (90-100 CT.)
BAY OYSTERS - Bushel
PER BUSHEL (185-210 CT.)
CLAMS - 1/2 doz
1/2 DOZEN
CLAMS - 1 doz
DOZEN
BLUE POINT OYSTERS (1)
EACH
CLAMS (1)
EACH
BAY OYSTERS (1)
EACH
PINTS
FROZEN FOODS
U-15 BOXED SHRIMP
5# BOX
16/20 CT. BOXED SHRIMP
5# BOX
21/25 CT. BOXED SHRIMP
5# BOX
26/30 CT. BOXED SHRIMP
5# BOX
31/35 CT. BOXED SHRIMP
5# BOX
40/50 CT. BOXED SHRIMP
5# BOX
12_14 LoBSTER TAIL
EACH
8 OZ. LOBSTER TAIL
EACH
6 OZ. LOBSTER TAIL
EACH
SOFT CRABS
EACH
SUSHI GRADE AHI TUNA
EACH
CRAB PRETZEL
EACH
CLAM STRIPS
EACH
SHRIMP BASKET BOX
EACH
SALTED COD BOX
1# BOX
FRIED SHRIMP 3 lbs BOX
3# BOX
2 LB Bag. 16 - 20 SHRIMP
2# BAG
2. LB Bag 21/25 SHRIMP
2# BAG
2. LB Bag. 26/30 SHRIMP
2# BAG
Softcrabs
2# BOX
CALAMARI
2.5# BOX
9 Oz Lobster Tail
SEAFOOD ITEMS
5 Lb Medium (30-40 ct.) Steamed Shrimp
5 lb. Platter
5 Lb Large (31-30 ct.) Steamed Shrimp
5 lb. Platter
5 Lb Extra-Large (21-25 ct.) Steamed Shrimp
5 lb. Platter
3 lbs. Steamed Shrimp & 30 Crab Balls
24 Hour Advanced Notice Required to Peel & Devein
Crab Balls - Each
Crab Balls - 25 pieces
Crab Balls - 50 pieces
Crab Balls - 100 pieces
Med Crab Claws with Dipping Sauce - Medium
2 lb. platter. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
Large Crab Claws with Dipping Sauce - Large
3 lb. platter. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
3 Lb Crab Dip Platter
5 Lb Crab Dip Platter
Seafood Combo Plater2 Lb Shrimp ,30 Crabball ,1lb Claw Finger
2 lbs. Steamed Shrimp, 1 lb. Claws, 30 Crab Balls. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
Shrimp wrapped in Bacon - 50 pieces
24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
Fried Breaded Scallops - 50 pieces
24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
Fried Oysters -25 pieces
24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
Fried Fantail Shrimp - 50 pieces
24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
Scallops wrapped in Bacon - 50 pieces
24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
Shrimp & Scallop Kabobs - 40 pieces
24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
Coconut Shrimp with Duck Sauce - 50 pieces
24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
3lbs Shrimp & 30 Crabballs Platter
3lbs. Shrimp & 30 Crab Balls Platter
Clams Casino - 50 pieces
24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
Bill's Homestyle Codfish Cakes
Each
Shrimp Quiche - 50 pieces
24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
APPETIZERS
Small Assorted Cheese & Pepperoni ;, Grapes And Crackers
Serves up to 50 people. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Med - Assorted Cheese & Pepperoni W Grapes And Crackers
Serves up to 100 people. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Lg - Assorted Cheese & Pepperoni Platter W Grapes And Crackers
Serves up to 25. people. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Small Assorted Raw Vegetables with Dill Dip ,
Serves up to 50 people. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Med - Assorted Raw Vegetables with Dill Dip
Serves up to 25 people. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Large Assorted Raw Vegetables with Dill Dip
Serves up to 100 people. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Chicken Nuggets with Sauce -120 pieces
24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Chicken Nuggets with Sauce - 240 pieces
24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Chicken Tenders with Sauce - 30 pieces
24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Chicken Tenders with Sauce - 60 pieces
24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Chicken Wings - 50 pieces
24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Fruit Kabobs - Large
24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Fruit Kabobs - Small
24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Fresh Fruit Bowl - Small
24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Fresh Fruit Bowl - Large
24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Franks in a Blanket with Mustard - 50 pieces
24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Meatballs - 160 pieces
24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Meatballs -320 pieces
24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Coconut Chicken Fingers with Duck Sauce - 50 pieces
24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Lobster & Shrimp Rolls - 50 pieces
24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Beef Wellington Puffs - 50 pieces
24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Beef Tenderloin Gorgonzola in Bacon - 50 pieces
24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Hibachi Steak Skewers -50 pieces
24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Asparagus Roll Ups - 50 pieces
24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Chicken Kabobs with Teriyaki Glaze - 50 pieces
24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Chicken Marsala Bites - 50 pieces
24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Goat Cheese & Red Pepper Tarts - 50 pieces
24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Jalapano Poppers with Marinara Sauce - 50 pieces
24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Marscapone, Blue Cheese, Onion Tarts - 50 pieces
24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Assorted Mini Quiche - 50 pieces
24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Mozzarella Sticks with Marinara Sauce - 50 pieces
24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Mushrooms stuffed with Crabmeat - 50 pieces
24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Mushrooms stuffed with Sausage - 50 pieces
24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Pear & Almond Brie - 50 pieces
24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Spanakopita - 50 pieces
24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Pork BBQ Biscuits - 50 pieces
24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Pot Stickers - 50 pieces
24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Raspberry & Almond Brie - 50 pieces
24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Spinach & Artichoke Wontons - 50 pieces
24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Wild Mushroom in Filo - 50 pieces
24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Stuffed Potato Skins - 50 pieces
24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Stuffed Potato Skins with Crab Imperial - 50 pcs.
24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Thai Peanut Chicken Skewers - 50 pieces
24 Hour Advance Notice Required
MINI PARTY ROLLS
Shrimp Salad Stuffed Potato Party Rolls
One Dozen. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Chicken Salad Stuffed Potato Party Rolls
One Dozen. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Roast Beef Stuffed Potato Party Rolls
One Dozen. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Turkey & Cheese Stuffed Potato Party Rolls
One Dozen. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Ham & Cheese Stuffed Potato Party Rolls
One Dozen. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Italian Delight Stuffed Potato Party Rolls
One Dozen. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required
WRAPS
Shrimp Salad Wraps
One Dozen Half Cut Wraps. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Chicken Salad Wraps
One Dozen Half Cut Wraps. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Roast Beef Wraps
One Dozen Half Cut Wraps. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Ham & Cheese Wraps
One Dozen Half Cut Wraps. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Italian Delight Wraps
One Dozen Half Cut Wraps. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Turkey & Cheese Wraps
One Dozen Half Cut Wraps. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Chicken Caesar Wraps
One Dozen Half Cut Wraps. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required
MAIN ENTREES
Whole Pan Lasagna with Garlic Bread - Whole Pan
Serves up to 40 people. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required
1\2 Pan Lasagna with Garlic Bread - 1/2 Pan
Serves up to 12 people. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Whole Pan Baked Ziti with Garlic Bread - Whole Pan
Serves up to 40 people. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required
1\2 Pan Zriti with Garlic Bread - 1/2 Pan
Serves up to 12 people. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Whole Pan BBQ Chicken - Large
24 pieces. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
BBQ Chicken - Small
12 pieces. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
Whole Pan Cheese Tortellini with Garlic Bread - Whole Pan
Serves up to 40 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
1\2 Pan Cheese Tortellini with Garlic Bread - 1/2 Pan
Serves up to 12 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
Whole Pan Chicken Cordon Bleu - Large
24 pieces. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
1\2 Pan Chicken Cordon Bleu - Small
10 pieces. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
Chicken Chesapeake - Large
24 pieces. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
Chicken Chesapeake - Small
10 pieces. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
Whole Pan Chicken Hawaiian - Large
24 pieces. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
1\2 Chicken Hawaiian - Small
10 pieces. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
Whole Pan Chicken Marsala - Large
24 pieces. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
1\2 Pan Chicken Marsala - Small
10 pieces. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
Whole Pan Fried Chicken - Large
24 pieces. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
1\2 Pan Fried Chicken - Small
12 pieces. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
Whole Pan Macaroni & Cheese - Whole Pan
Serves up to 40 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
1\2 Pan Macaroni & Cheese - 1/2 Pan
Serves up to 12 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
Homestyle Chili
One Gallon. Serves up to 10 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
Whole Pan Hot Roast Beef in Mushroom Gravy - Whole Pan
Serves up to 40 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
1\2 Pan Hot Roast Beef in Mushroom Gravy - 1/2 Pan
Serves up to 12 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
Whole Pan Italian Sausage with Onions & Peppers - Large
85 pieces. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
1\2 Pan Italian Sausage with Onions & Peppers - Small(45)
45 pieces. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
Pork Riblests - Whole Pan
Serves up to 40 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
Pork Riblests - 1/2 Pan
Serves up to 12 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
Whole Pan Pulled Pork BBQ with Rolls - Whole Pan
Serves up to 40 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
1\2 Pan Pulled Pork BBQ with Rolls - 1/2 Pan
Serves up to 12 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
Whole Pan Shrimp Creole with White Rice - Whole Pan
Serves up to 40 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
1\2 Pan Shrimp Creole with White Rice - 1/2 Pan
Serves up to 12 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
Whole Pan Shrimp Scampi with White Rice - Whole Pan
Serves up to 40 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
1\2 Pan Shrimp Scampi with White Rice - 1/2 Pan
Serves up to 12 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
Whole Pan Stuffed Chicken Breast -Large
24 pieces. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
1\2 Pan Stuffed Chicken Breast - Small
10 pieces. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
Whole Pan Stuffed Shells with Garlic Bread - Whole Pan
Serves up to 40 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
1\2 Pan Stuffed Shells with Garlic Bread - 1/2 Pan
Serves up to 12 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
Whole Pan Turkey Rolled in Stuffing - Large
24 pieces. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
1\2 Pan Turkey Rolled in Stuffing - Small
10 pieces. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
SIDE ENTREES
Whole Pan Carrots with Pecans - Whole Pan
Serves up to 40 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
1\2 Pan Carrots with Pecans - 1/2 Pan
Serves up to 12 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
Whole Pan Veggie of Fresh Steamed Vegetables - Whole Pan
Serves up to 40 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
1\2 Pan Medley of Fresh Steamed Vegetables - 1/2 Pan
Serves up to 12 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
Whole Pan String Beans Whole Pan - Whole Pan
Serves up to 40 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
1\2 Pan String Beans - 1/2 Pan
Serves up to 12 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
Whole Pan Homestyle Mashed Potatoes - Whole Pan
Serves up to 40 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
1\2 Pan omestyle Mashed Potatoes - 1/2 Pan
Serves up to 12 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
Whole Pan Roasted Red Potatoes - Whole Pan
Serves up to 40 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
1\2 Pan Roasted Red Potatoes - 1/2 Pan
Serves up to 12 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
MEAT PLATTERS
Combination Platter - Medium
2 lbs. each of Pit Beef, Turkey and/or Ham with Breads, Rolls, Condiments. Serves up to 25 people. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required
Combination Platter - Large
3 lbs. each of Pit Beef, Turkey and/or Ham with Breads, Rolls, Condiments. Serves up to 50 people. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required
The Corner Deli
1/2 lbs. each of Corned Beef, Pit Beef, Turkey and Ham with Breads, Rolls, Condiments. Serves up to 30 people. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required
3" Round Sub
Serves up to 20 people. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required
DESSERTS
Black Bottoms - Each
Chocolate Mousse Cup - Each
Tiramisu Cup - Each
Bakery Fresh Butter Cookies
3 dozen
Bakery Fresh Butter Cookies Dipped in Chocolate
3 dozen
Assorted Petite Pastries
Priced Per Dozen - may included Eclairs, Cream Puffs, Carrot Cupcakes, Cheesecake Squares or Blackbottoms. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required
Raspberry Cheesecake - Each
STEAMED SHRIMP
U-15 Shrimp Per Lb.
24 HOUR ADVANCE NOTICE TO PEEL & DEVEIN
Extra-Large (21-25 ct.) Shrimp Per Lb.
24 HOUR ADVANCE NOTICE TO PEEL & DEVEIN
Large (31-35 ct.) Shrimp Per Lb.
24 HOUR ADVANCE NOTICE TO PEEL & DEVEIN
5 Lb Jumbo U - 15 Shrimp Plater 5lb
24 HOUR ADVANCE NOTICE TO PEEL & DEVEIN
5lb 21-25 Ct Ex Lg Shrimp Platter 5lb)
24 HOUR ADVANCE NOTICE TO PEEL & DEVEIN
5lb Large (31-35 ct.) Shrimp Platter 5lb)
24 HOUR ADVANCE NOTICE TO PEEL & DEVEIN
5 Lb Medium (30-40 ct.) Shrimp Platter 5lb)
24 HOUR ADVANCE NOTICE TO PEEL & DEVEIN
