Bill's Seafood 9016 Belair Rd

Popular Items

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
One - 6 oz. Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes Platter
POTATO SALAD

COOKED FOOD PLATTERS

One - 6 oz. Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes Platter

$18.95

Includes Choice of 2 Sides

Seafood Combo Platter

$26.95

Includes Fish, Crab Cake, Shrimp and Choice of Oysters or Scallops. Choice of 2 Sides.

Stuffed Shrimp Platter With 1 Stuffed Shrimp

$18.95

Includes Choice of 2 Sides

Fried Oyster Platter

$15.95

Includes 5 pieces and Choice of 2 Sides

Fried Shrimp Platter

$15.95

Includes 6 pieces and Choice of 2 Sides

Soft Crab Platter

$18.95

Includes 2 pieces and Choice of 2 Sides

Fried Coddies Platter

$13.95

Includes 5 pieces and Choice of 2 Sides

Crab Imperial Platter

$17.95

Includes Choice of 2 Sides

Fish Platter

$15.95

Includes Choice of 2 Sides

Scallops Platter

$24.95

Includes 1/2 lb. Scallops and Choice of 2 Sides

6 Beer Battered Rockfish Platter

$17.95

Includes Choice of 2 Sides

Rockfish Platter

$19.95

Includes Choice of 2 Sides

Shrimp Salad Platter

$16.95

Includes Choice of 2 Sides

Steamed Ex Shrimp Platter 21_25

$15.95

Includes 1/2 lb. of 21/25 ct. and Choice of 2 Sides

Fried Clam Platter

$14.95

Includes Choice of 2 Sides

SEAFOOD SPECIALITIES

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$15.95

Each

Fried Oyster

$2.59

Each

Codfish Cakes

$1.89

Each

Crab Imperial

$16.95

Each

Stuffed Shrimp

$16.95

Fried Soft Crab

$9.95

Each

Fried Shrimp

$1.25

Each

Fish n' Chips

$9.95

Basket

Crab Fluff

$15.95

Each

Beer Battered Rockfish (6)

$10.95

Clam Strips (Large)

$9.95

Clam Strips (Small)

$4.95

Mini Crab Dip (1 lb.) with Crackers

$13.95

Each

Shrimp Basket with French Fries

$10.95

Scallops (1/2 lb.)

$19.95

Shrimp Puff

$3.95

Each

Crab Pretzel

$12.95Out of stock

Each

Fried Hard Crab

$15.95

Each

SANDWICHES

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.95

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$10.95

Fish Sandwich

$9.95

Soft Crab Sandwich

$9.95

Fried Oyster Sandwich

$7.95

Codfish Sandwich

$5.95

Rockfish Sandwich

$12.95

B.L.T. Sandwich

$5.95

Chicken Sandwich

$6.95

Clamburger

$6.95

Shrimp Salad Wrap

$11.95

SIDE ORDERS

French Fries

$2.75

Hush Puppies

$3.95

Chicken Fingers (5)

$7.95

Crabby Fries

$8.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.95

Onion Rings

$6.95

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.95Out of stock

SOUPS

Maryland Crab Soup - Bowl (12oz)

$5.95

Maryland Crab Soup - Quart (32oz)

$12.95

Maryland Crab Soup - Gallon

$49.95

Mr. Lee's Cream of Crab Soup - Bowl (12oz)

$6.95

Mr. Lee's Cream of Crab Soup - Quart (32oz)

$14.95

Mr. Lee's Cream of Crab Soup - Gallon

$59.95

Crab Soup Blend - Bowl (12oz)

$6.95

Crab Soup Blend - Quart (32oz)

$14.95

Crab Soup Blend - Gallon

$49.95

SALADS - 1 POUND

COLE SLAW

$5.89

POTATO SALAD

$5.89

1 POUND EACH

MACARONI SALAD

$5.89

1 POUND EACH

PASTA SALAD

$5.89

1 POUND EACH

ITALIAN TOMATO SALAD

$6.89

1 POUND EACH

CHICKEN SALAD

$10.95

1 POUND EACH

SHRIMP SALAD

$18.95

1 POUND EACH

Caesar Salad

$42.95

Serves up to 50

Toss Garden Salad

$39.95

Serves up to 50

Chef's Specail Mixed Greens Salad

$69.95

Serves up to 50

SALADS - SIDE CUP

COLE SLAW SIDE

$0.99

POTATO SALAD SIDE

$0.99

MACARONI SALAD SIDE

$0.99

PASTA SALAD SIDE

$0.99

ITALIAN TOMATO SALAD SIDE

$0.99

DESSERTS

Black Bottoms - Each

$1.95

Bakery Fresh Butter Cookies

$10.95

3 dozen

Bakery Fresh Butter Cookies Dipped in Chocolate

$12.95

3 dozen

Assorted Petite Pastries

$14.95

Priced Per Dozen - may included Eclairs, Cream Puffs, Carrot Cupcakes, Cheesecake Squares or Blackbottoms. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

Chocolate Mousse Cup - Each

$3.95

Tiramisu Cup - Each

$3.95

Raspberry Cheesecake - Each

$6.95

N/A DRINKS

20oz BTL BOTTLED WATER

$1.99

$1.99

20oz BTL PEPSI

$1.99

$1.99

20oz BTL DIET PEPSI

$1.99

$1.99

20oz BTL CHERRY PEPSI

$1.99

$1.99

20oz BTL DIET DR. PEPPER

$1.99

$1.99

20oz BTL PURE LEAF ICED TEA

$1.99

$1.99

20oz BTL SIERRA MIST

$1.99

$1.99

20oz BTL GINGER ALE

$1.99

$1.99

20oz BTL MOUNTAIN DEW

$1.99

$1.99

20oz BTL ROOT BEER

$1.99

$1.99

20oz BTL GRAPE CRUSH

$1.99

$1.99

20oz BTL ORANGE CRUSH

$1.99

$1.99

20oz BTL WATERMELON CRUSH

$1.99

$1.99

20oz BTL GREEN TEA CITRUS

$1.99

$1.99

20oz BTL BLUE GATORADE

$1.99

$1.99

20oz BTL GRAPE GATORADE

$1.99

$1.99

20oz BTL GREEN GATORADE

$1.99

$1.99

20oz BTL ORANGE GATORADE

$1.99

$1.99

20oz BTL RED GATORADE

$1.99

$1.99

20oz BTL YELLOW GATORADE

$1.99

$1.99

Chips

Deep River Chips

$1.09

BUTTER POPCORN

$1.09Out of stock

CHEESE CURLS

$1.09Out of stock

CRAB CHIPS

$1.09Out of stock

HONEY BBQ CHIPS

$1.09Out of stock

ORIGINAL POTATO CHIPS

$1.09

PARTY MIX

$1.09Out of stock

RED HOT POTATO CHIPS

$1.09Out of stock

RIPPLE BBQ CHIPS

$1.09Out of stock

RIPPLE CHIPS

$1.09Out of stock

SALT & VINEGAR CHIPS

$1.09

THIN PRETZELS

$1.09Out of stock

SOUR CREAM & ONION CHIPS

$1.09Out of stock

SOURDOUGH HARD PRETZELS

$1.09Out of stock

WHITE CHEDDAR POPCORN

$1.09Out of stock

Red Wine Bottle

WOODBRIDGE PINOT NOIR

$12.99

White Wine Bottle

BTL WOODBRIDGE SAUVIGNON BLANC

$12.99

BTL WOODBRIDGE PINOT GRIGIO

$12.99

2 Liter Bottle Sodas

2L BRISK ICED TEA

$3.25

2L DIET PEPSI

$3.25

2L PEPSI

$3.25

2L SIERRA MIST

$3.25

2L SPRITE

$3.25

20 oz. Bottles

20oz BTL BRISK ICED TEA

$1.99

20oz BTL CHERRY PEPSI

$1.99

20oz BTL DIET DR. PEPPER

$1.99

20oz BTL DIET PEPSI

$1.99

20oz BTL GINGER ALE

$1.99

20oz BTL GRAPE CRUSH

$1.99

20oz BTL GREEN TEA CITRUS

$1.99

20oz BTL MOUNTAIN DEW

$1.99

20oz BTL ORANGE CRUSH

$1.99

20oz BTL PEPSI

$1.99

20oz BTL PURE LEAF ICED TEA

$1.99

20oz BTL ROOT BEER

$1.99

20oz BTL SIERRA MIST

$1.99

20oz BTL WATERMELON CRUSH

$1.99

20oz BTL BLUE GATORADE

$1.99

20oz BTL GREEN GATORADE

$1.99

20oz BTL GRAPE GATORADE

$1.99

20oz BTL ORANGE GATORADE

$1.99

20oz BTL RED GATORADE

$1.99

20oz BTL YELLOW GATORADE

$1.99

20oz BTL BOTTLED WATER

$1.99

20oz BTL BRISK ICED TEA (Copy)

$1.99

PURE LEAF

$1.99

CRABMEAT

MARYLAND JUMBO LUMP CRABMEAT

$44.95

1# CONTAINER

LUMP CRABMEAT

$34.95

1# CONTAINER

BACKFIN CRABMEAT

$27.95

1# CONTAINER

CLAW CRABMEAT

$24.95

1# CONTAINER

COCKTAIL CLAW FINGERS

$29.95

1# CONTAINER

VENESULA JUMBO LUMP

$37.95

VENESULA LUMP

$34.95

VENESULA BACKFIN

$27.95

OYSTERS/CLAMS/MUSSELS

1/2 doz BLUE POINT OYSTERS - 1/2 doz

$9.98

1/2 DOZEN

1doz BlUE POINT OYSTERS - doz

$19.95

PER DOZEN

50 BLUE POINT OYSTERS - 1/2 Box

$69.95

1/2 BOX (50 CT.)

100 BLUE POINT OYSTERS - Box

$119.00

PER BOX (100 CT.)

BAY OYSTERS - 1/2 doz

$7.95

1/2 DOZEN

BAY OYSTERS - 1doz

$15.95

PER DOZEN

BAY OYSTERS - 1/2 Peck

$24.95

1/2 PECK (26 CT.)

BAY OYSTERS - 1 Peck

$39.95

PER PECK (52 CT.)

BAY OYSTERS - 1/2 Bushel

$69.95

1/2 BUSHEL (90-100 CT.)

BAY OYSTERS - Bushel

$119.95

PER BUSHEL (185-210 CT.)

CLAMS - 1/2 doz

$6.95

1/2 DOZEN

CLAMS - 1 doz

$11.95

DOZEN

BLUE POINT OYSTERS (1)

$1.66

EACH

CLAMS (1)

$0.83

EACH

BAY OYSTERS (1)

$1.16Out of stock

EACH

PINTS

$18.95

FROZEN FOODS

U-15 BOXED SHRIMP

$79.95

5# BOX

16/20 CT. BOXED SHRIMP

$69.95

5# BOX

21/25 CT. BOXED SHRIMP

$64.95

5# BOX

26/30 CT. BOXED SHRIMP

$59.95

5# BOX

31/35 CT. BOXED SHRIMP

$54.95

5# BOX

40/50 CT. BOXED SHRIMP

$45.95

5# BOX

12_14 LoBSTER TAIL

$28.95

EACH

8 OZ. LOBSTER TAIL

$24.95

EACH

6 OZ. LOBSTER TAIL

$20.95

EACH

SOFT CRABS

$7.95

EACH

SUSHI GRADE AHI TUNA

$22.95

EACH

CRAB PRETZEL

$12.95

EACH

CLAM STRIPS

$8.95

EACH

SHRIMP BASKET BOX

$9.95

EACH

SALTED COD BOX

$13.95

1# BOX

FRIED SHRIMP 3 lbs BOX

$49.95

3# BOX

2 LB Bag. 16 - 20 SHRIMP

$32.95

2# BAG

2. LB Bag 21/25 SHRIMP

$29.95

2# BAG

2. LB Bag. 26/30 SHRIMP

$29.95

2# BAG

Softcrabs

$8.95

2# BOX

CALAMARI

$25.95

2.5# BOX

9 Oz Lobster Tail

$27.95

SEAFOOD ITEMS

5 Lb Medium (30-40 ct.) Steamed Shrimp

$74.95

5 lb. Platter

5 Lb Large (31-30 ct.) Steamed Shrimp

$84.95

5 lb. Platter

5 Lb Extra-Large (21-25 ct.) Steamed Shrimp

$89.95

5 lb. Platter

3 lbs. Steamed Shrimp & 30 Crab Balls

$99.95

24 Hour Advanced Notice Required to Peel & Devein

Crab Balls - Each

$1.50

Crab Balls - 25 pieces

$39.95

Crab Balls - 50 pieces

$69.95

Crab Balls - 100 pieces

$119.95

Med Crab Claws with Dipping Sauce - Medium

$69.95

2 lb. platter. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

Large Crab Claws with Dipping Sauce - Large

$89.95

3 lb. platter. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

3 Lb Crab Dip Platter

$59.95

5 Lb Crab Dip Platter

$89.95

Seafood Combo Plater2 Lb Shrimp ,30 Crabball ,1lb Claw Finger

$119.95

2 lbs. Steamed Shrimp, 1 lb. Claws, 30 Crab Balls. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

Shrimp wrapped in Bacon - 50 pieces

$99.95

24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

Fried Breaded Scallops - 50 pieces

$99.95

24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

Fried Oysters -25 pieces

$65.95

24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

Fried Fantail Shrimp - 50 pieces

$89.95

24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

Scallops wrapped in Bacon - 50 pieces

$99.95

24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

Shrimp & Scallop Kabobs - 40 pieces

$109.95

24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

Coconut Shrimp with Duck Sauce - 50 pieces

$99.95

24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

3lbs Shrimp & 30 Crabballs Platter

$99.95

3lbs. Shrimp & 30 Crab Balls Platter

$99.95

Clams Casino - 50 pieces

$99.95Out of stock

24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

Bill's Homestyle Codfish Cakes

$1.89

Each

Shrimp Quiche - 50 pieces

$59.95

24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

APPETIZERS

24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Small Assorted Cheese & Pepperoni ;, Grapes And Crackers

$39.95

Serves up to 50 people. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Med - Assorted Cheese & Pepperoni W Grapes And Crackers

$59.95

Serves up to 100 people. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Lg - Assorted Cheese & Pepperoni Platter W Grapes And Crackers

$69.95

Serves up to 25. people. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Small Assorted Raw Vegetables with Dill Dip ,

$39.95

Serves up to 50 people. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Med - Assorted Raw Vegetables with Dill Dip

$49.95

Serves up to 25 people. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Large Assorted Raw Vegetables with Dill Dip

$59.95

Serves up to 100 people. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Chicken Nuggets with Sauce -120 pieces

$59.95

24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Chicken Nuggets with Sauce - 240 pieces

$89.95

24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Chicken Tenders with Sauce - 30 pieces

$39.95

24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Chicken Tenders with Sauce - 60 pieces

$69.95

24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Chicken Wings - 50 pieces

$69.95

24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Fruit Kabobs - Large

$79.95

24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Fruit Kabobs - Small

$49.95

24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Fresh Fruit Bowl - Small

$39.95

24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Fresh Fruit Bowl - Large

$69.95

24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Franks in a Blanket with Mustard - 50 pieces

$49.95

24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Meatballs - 160 pieces

$59.95

24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Meatballs -320 pieces

$99.95

24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Coconut Chicken Fingers with Duck Sauce - 50 pieces

$69.95

24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Lobster & Shrimp Rolls - 50 pieces

$89.95

24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Beef Wellington Puffs - 50 pieces

$89.95

24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Beef Tenderloin Gorgonzola in Bacon - 50 pieces

$99.95

24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Hibachi Steak Skewers -50 pieces

$99.95

24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Asparagus Roll Ups - 50 pieces

$69.95

24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Chicken Kabobs with Teriyaki Glaze - 50 pieces

$89.95

24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Chicken Marsala Bites - 50 pieces

$79.95

24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Goat Cheese & Red Pepper Tarts - 50 pieces

$79.95

24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Jalapano Poppers with Marinara Sauce - 50 pieces

$69.95Out of stock

24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Marscapone, Blue Cheese, Onion Tarts - 50 pieces

$79.95

24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Assorted Mini Quiche - 50 pieces

$79.95

24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Mozzarella Sticks with Marinara Sauce - 50 pieces

$69.95

24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Mushrooms stuffed with Crabmeat - 50 pieces

$99.95

24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Mushrooms stuffed with Sausage - 50 pieces

$89.95

24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Pear & Almond Brie - 50 pieces

$89.95

24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Spanakopita - 50 pieces

$79.95

24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Pork BBQ Biscuits - 50 pieces

$89.95

24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Pot Stickers - 50 pieces

$79.95

24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Raspberry & Almond Brie - 50 pieces

$89.95

24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Spinach & Artichoke Wontons - 50 pieces

$79.95

24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Wild Mushroom in Filo - 50 pieces

$89.95

24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Stuffed Potato Skins - 50 pieces

$79.95

24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Stuffed Potato Skins with Crab Imperial - 50 pcs.

$89.95

24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Thai Peanut Chicken Skewers - 50 pieces

$99.95

24 Hour Advance Notice Required

MINI PARTY ROLLS

Shrimp Salad Stuffed Potato Party Rolls

$49.95

One Dozen. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Chicken Salad Stuffed Potato Party Rolls

$39.95

One Dozen. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Roast Beef Stuffed Potato Party Rolls

$39.95

One Dozen. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Turkey & Cheese Stuffed Potato Party Rolls

$39.95

One Dozen. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Ham & Cheese Stuffed Potato Party Rolls

$39.95

One Dozen. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Italian Delight Stuffed Potato Party Rolls

$39.95

One Dozen. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required

WRAPS

Shrimp Salad Wraps

$59.95

One Dozen Half Cut Wraps. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Chicken Salad Wraps

$49.95

One Dozen Half Cut Wraps. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Roast Beef Wraps

$49.95

One Dozen Half Cut Wraps. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Ham & Cheese Wraps

$49.95

One Dozen Half Cut Wraps. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Italian Delight Wraps

$49.95

One Dozen Half Cut Wraps. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Turkey & Cheese Wraps

$49.95

One Dozen Half Cut Wraps. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Chicken Caesar Wraps

$49.95

One Dozen Half Cut Wraps. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required

MAIN ENTREES

Whole Pan Lasagna with Garlic Bread - Whole Pan

$99.55

Serves up to 40 people. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required

1\2 Pan Lasagna with Garlic Bread - 1/2 Pan

$49.95

Serves up to 12 people. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Whole Pan Baked Ziti with Garlic Bread - Whole Pan

$99.95

Serves up to 40 people. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required

1\2 Pan Zriti with Garlic Bread - 1/2 Pan

$49.95

Serves up to 12 people. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Whole Pan BBQ Chicken - Large

$69.95

24 pieces. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

BBQ Chicken - Small

$29.95

12 pieces. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

Whole Pan Cheese Tortellini with Garlic Bread - Whole Pan

$99.95

Serves up to 40 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

1\2 Pan Cheese Tortellini with Garlic Bread - 1/2 Pan

$49.95

Serves up to 12 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

Whole Pan Chicken Cordon Bleu - Large

$99.95

24 pieces. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

1\2 Pan Chicken Cordon Bleu - Small

$49.95

10 pieces. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

Chicken Chesapeake - Large

$165.95

24 pieces. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

Chicken Chesapeake - Small

$89.95

10 pieces. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

Whole Pan Chicken Hawaiian - Large

$99.95

24 pieces. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

1\2 Chicken Hawaiian - Small

$49.95

10 pieces. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

Whole Pan Chicken Marsala - Large

$99.95

24 pieces. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

1\2 Pan Chicken Marsala - Small

$49.95

10 pieces. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

Whole Pan Fried Chicken - Large

$89.95

24 pieces. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

1\2 Pan Fried Chicken - Small

$39.95

12 pieces. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

Whole Pan Macaroni & Cheese - Whole Pan

$89.95

Serves up to 40 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

1\2 Pan Macaroni & Cheese - 1/2 Pan

$49.95

Serves up to 12 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

Homestyle Chili

$29.95

One Gallon. Serves up to 10 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

Whole Pan Hot Roast Beef in Mushroom Gravy - Whole Pan

$119.95

Serves up to 40 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

1\2 Pan Hot Roast Beef in Mushroom Gravy - 1/2 Pan

$59.95

Serves up to 12 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

Whole Pan Italian Sausage with Onions & Peppers - Large

$109.95

85 pieces. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

1\2 Pan Italian Sausage with Onions & Peppers - Small(45)

$59.95

45 pieces. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

Pork Riblests - Whole Pan

$89.95

Serves up to 40 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

Pork Riblests - 1/2 Pan

$49.95

Serves up to 12 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

Whole Pan Pulled Pork BBQ with Rolls - Whole Pan

$99.95

Serves up to 40 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

1\2 Pan Pulled Pork BBQ with Rolls - 1/2 Pan

$49.95

Serves up to 12 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

Whole Pan Shrimp Creole with White Rice - Whole Pan

$159.95

Serves up to 40 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

1\2 Pan Shrimp Creole with White Rice - 1/2 Pan

$79.95

Serves up to 12 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

Whole Pan Shrimp Scampi with White Rice - Whole Pan

$149.95

Serves up to 40 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

1\2 Pan Shrimp Scampi with White Rice - 1/2 Pan

$79.95

Serves up to 12 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

Whole Pan Stuffed Chicken Breast -Large

$109.95

24 pieces. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

1\2 Pan Stuffed Chicken Breast - Small

$59.95

10 pieces. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

Whole Pan Stuffed Shells with Garlic Bread - Whole Pan

$119.95

Serves up to 40 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

1\2 Pan Stuffed Shells with Garlic Bread - 1/2 Pan

$59.95

Serves up to 12 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

Whole Pan Turkey Rolled in Stuffing - Large

$109.95

24 pieces. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

1\2 Pan Turkey Rolled in Stuffing - Small

$59.95

10 pieces. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

SIDE ENTREES

Whole Pan Carrots with Pecans - Whole Pan

$69.95

Serves up to 40 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

1\2 Pan Carrots with Pecans - 1/2 Pan

$39.95

Serves up to 12 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

Whole Pan Veggie of Fresh Steamed Vegetables - Whole Pan

$69.95

Serves up to 40 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

1\2 Pan Medley of Fresh Steamed Vegetables - 1/2 Pan

$39.95

Serves up to 12 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

Whole Pan String Beans Whole Pan - Whole Pan

$69.95

Serves up to 40 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

1\2 Pan String Beans - 1/2 Pan

$39.95

Serves up to 12 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

Whole Pan Homestyle Mashed Potatoes - Whole Pan

$59.95

Serves up to 40 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

1\2 Pan omestyle Mashed Potatoes - 1/2 Pan

$39.95

Serves up to 12 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

Whole Pan Roasted Red Potatoes - Whole Pan

$69.95

Serves up to 40 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

1\2 Pan Roasted Red Potatoes - 1/2 Pan

$39.95

Serves up to 12 people. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

MEAT PLATTERS

Combination Platter - Medium

$119.95

2 lbs. each of Pit Beef, Turkey and/or Ham with Breads, Rolls, Condiments. Serves up to 25 people. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required

Combination Platter - Large

$189.95

3 lbs. each of Pit Beef, Turkey and/or Ham with Breads, Rolls, Condiments. Serves up to 50 people. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required

The Corner Deli

$1,199.95

1/2 lbs. each of Corned Beef, Pit Beef, Turkey and Ham with Breads, Rolls, Condiments. Serves up to 30 people. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required

3" Round Sub

$79.95

Serves up to 20 people. 24 Hour Advance Notice Required

DESSERTS

Black Bottoms - Each

$1.95

Chocolate Mousse Cup - Each

$3.95

Tiramisu Cup - Each

$3.95

Bakery Fresh Butter Cookies

$10.95

3 dozen

Bakery Fresh Butter Cookies Dipped in Chocolate

$12.95

3 dozen

Assorted Petite Pastries

$14.95

Priced Per Dozen - may included Eclairs, Cream Puffs, Carrot Cupcakes, Cheesecake Squares or Blackbottoms. 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required

Raspberry Cheesecake - Each

$6.95

STEAMED SHRIMP

U-15 Shrimp Per Lb.

$17.95

24 HOUR ADVANCE NOTICE TO PEEL & DEVEIN

Extra-Large (21-25 ct.) Shrimp Per Lb.

$15.95

24 HOUR ADVANCE NOTICE TO PEEL & DEVEIN

Large (31-35 ct.) Shrimp Per Lb.

$14.95

24 HOUR ADVANCE NOTICE TO PEEL & DEVEIN

5 Lb Jumbo U - 15 Shrimp Plater 5lb

$99.95

24 HOUR ADVANCE NOTICE TO PEEL & DEVEIN

5lb 21-25 Ct Ex Lg Shrimp Platter 5lb)

$89.95

24 HOUR ADVANCE NOTICE TO PEEL & DEVEIN

5lb Large (31-35 ct.) Shrimp Platter 5lb)

$84.95

24 HOUR ADVANCE NOTICE TO PEEL & DEVEIN

5 Lb Medium (30-40 ct.) Shrimp Platter 5lb)

$74.95

24 HOUR ADVANCE NOTICE TO PEEL & DEVEIN

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9016 Belair Rd, Nottingham, MD 21236

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

