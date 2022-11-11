Billy Barooz

New York Strip

$31.25

Three-quarter pound, well-marbled Angus strip, cut in house and trimmed to the utmost specifications of no tail, no cap, “nothing but meat, it can’t be beat.” Grilled to your liking and served with garlic mashed potatoes and vegetable of the day. Topped with sauteed mushrooms and/or grilled onion on request or try one of our complimentary made to order sauces