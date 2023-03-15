Billy Barooz
2521 Village Green Place
Champaign, IL 61822
APPETIZERS
Cajun Stuffed Shrimp
Prawns stuffed with bits of jalapeño and cream cheese, then breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with our Cajun cream sauce
Chicken Strips
Perfectly seasoned tender strips of white meat, breaded and fried until crunchy. Served with your choice of sauce: BBQ, honey-mustard, bleu cheese or ranch
Chicken Wings - 10
Jumbo chicken wings tossed in choice of sauce: Mild Buffalo, Hot Buffalo, BBQ, or Jerk sauce. Served with celery sticks and choice of dipping sauce: bleu cheese, ranch, BBQ, or honey mustard
Chicken Wings - 20
Jumbo chicken wings tossed in choice of sauce: Mild Buffalo, Hot Buffalo, BBQ, or Jerk sauce. Served with celery sticks and choice of dipping sauce: bleu cheese, ranch, BBQ, or honey mustard
Chili Con Queso
Our special blend of Monterey Jack cheese and zesty chili, served warm with our own fresh-cooked tortilla chips
Chips + Salsa
Crab Cakes
Sautéed crab cakes served with fresh pico de gallo, jalapeño-dill aioli and roasted sweet pepper purée
JERRY Wings - 10
JERRY Wings - 20
Mozzarella Sticks
Battered mozzarella fried golden brown, and served with our house marinara
Nachos
Corn chips piled high, smothered with a creamy sauce of Monterey Jack cheese and jalapeños and topped with tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños. Served with fire roasted salsa and sour cream.
Potato Skins
Fried red potatoes smothered with Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, topped with bacon and scallions. Served with sour cream and salsa
Shrimp + Crab Dip
Shrimp, crab and diced artichokes blended together in a creamy dip served with corn tortilla chips
Southwest Quesadilla
Crispy grilled flour tortillas stuffed with Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses and roasted corn relish with black beans, roasted red peppers and onions. Served with chipotle sour cream
SALADS + SOUPS
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, with seasoned croutons, Parmesan cheese, and classic Caesar dressing
California Cobb
Crisp romaine topped with applewood-smoked bacon, grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs, bleu cheese and avocado.
Cashew Salad
Quinoa blend, chickpeas, kale, edamame, blueberry, olive oil, sea salt, black pepper, arugula, cashews, avocado, roasted red bell pepper, scallions, mint, tossed in citrus-herb vinaigrette
Chicken Bacon Salad
Mixed greens with grilled chicken, diced Roma tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles and bacon
Fajita Salad
Mixed spring greens topped with sautéed red onion, green and red peppers, shredded Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with chipotle ranch dressing and garnished with tortilla chips and roasted corn and black bean relish
Garden Salad
spring greens, romaine and iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, red onion, tomatoes, Jack and Cheddar cheese and green peppers. Served with your choice of dressing
Lemon Mustard Salmon Salad
Marinated grilled salmon served over a bed of fresh mixed greens, red peppers, red onion and tomatoes. Served with lemon-mustard dressing
Side Caesar
Crisp romaine lettuce, with seasoned croutons, Parmesan cheese, and classic Caesar dressing
Side Salad
spring greens, romaine and iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, red onion, tomatoes, Jack and Cheddar cheese and green peppers. Served with your choice of dressing
Soup - BOWL
call us for our day's selections
Soup - CUP
call us for our day's selections
SANDWICHES
Beef + Cheddar
sliced roast beef, aged cheddar, worcestershire onions, arugula, horseradish cream, onion roll
Billy Beef
Sliced, slow-roasted beef topped with applewood-smoked bacon, Muenster cheese,mayonnaise and lettuce. Served on grilled sourdough bread
Classic Reuben
Thinly sliced corned beef with aged Swiss, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing on the side. Served on grilled gourmet marble rye bread
Cod Po' Boy
Hand-breaded with Panko crumbs, fried golden brown and served on a toasted roll topped with cole slaw, drizzled with Buffalo sauce and served with your choice of side
Fiery Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with Southwestern seasoning on grilled sourdough bread with pepper-jack cheese, nut-free chipotle pesto, fire-roasted jalapeño strips, tomato, red onion, lettuce and chipotle mayo
Fried Chicken SANDWICH - OO
fried chicken breast, pickle, chipotle mayo, brioche bun
Gourmet Grilled Cheese
American, Swiss and Cheddar cheeses served on grilled sourdough bread
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
Lightly seasoned tender grilled chicken breast, basted with your choice of BBQ, Jamaican jerk, Buffalo sauce or Cajun seasoning served on our brioche bun
Grilled Pork Loin Sandwich
Tenderized cuts of grilled pork loin, basted with your choice of BBQ, Jamaican jerk, Buffalo sauce or Cajun seasoning served on our brioche bun
NY Strip Sandwich
Sprinkled with savory seasonings, grilled to order, sliced, loaded onto a toasted Telera roll, topped with horseradish cream, grilled onions and crumbled Amish bleu cheese
Panko Cod Sandwich
Hand-breaded, fried golden brown and served on a toasted brioche bun with tartar sauce and your choice of side
Ribeye Steak Sandwich
Seven ounces of premium hand-cut ribeye steak, grilled to your liking and served with beefy au jus on a toasted steak bun
Spicy Fish Tacos
Seasoned and grilled cod, flour tortillas, shredded lettuce, jalapeño-dill aioli, pico de gallo and your choice of side
BURGERS
Barooz Burger
Topped with your choice of lettuce, tomato, red onion or pickle.
Black Bean Burger
Grilled black bean and corn veggie burger topped with pepper-jack cheese and a sautéed combination of sweet bell peppers and onions
Buffalo Burger
Topped with Buffalo sauce, grilled onions and Amish bleu cheese.
California Burger
Topped with mozzarella and avocado.
Monterey Burger
Topped MontereyJack cheese and sautéed mushrooms.
Nacho Burger
Topped with our own spicy Monterey Jack cheese sauce and grilled jalapeños.
Patty Melt
With grilled onions and Swiss cheese served on grilled gourmet marble rye
Philly Burger
Topped with sautéed onions, sautéed red and green sweet bell peppers and Mozzarella.
Salmon Burger
Topped with a chipotle mayo and cucumber relish
Steak Burger
Using only Black Angus beef Short Rib and Chuck steak, this is one of the juiciest and most flavorful burgers you will ever try. Grilled to medium, unless otherwise specified, and served on a toasted brioche bun.
Turkey Burger
Grilled turkey burger topped with spicy jalapeño-dill aioli and fresh pico de gallo
PASTAS
Butter Noodles
pasta tossed with butter
Cajun Creole Pasta
A blend of garlic, roma tomatoes, scallions, red and green peppers, shrimp and Andouille sausage cooked in a spicy Cajun cream sauce, then topped with julienne Andouille sausage. Served with angel hair pasta
Chicken Parmesan
Italian breaded chicken breast topped with homemade zesty marinara and mozzarella cheese over angel hair pasta.
Cordon Bleu Fettuccine
fettuccine, grilled chicken breast, smoked ham, broccoli, cream sauce, swiss and parmesan cheese, toasted bread crumbs
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettucine tossed in a rich cream sauce with Parmesan cheese
Fettuccine Alfredo - CHICKEN
Fettucine tossed in a rich cream sauce with Parmesan cheese topped with grilled chicken
Fettuccine Alfredo - SALMON
Fettucine tossed in a rich cream sauce with Parmesan cheese topped with salmon
Fettuccine Alfredo - SHRIMP
Fettucine tossed in a rich cream sauce with Parmesan cheese topped with shrimp
Pasta Marinara
Angel hair pasta tossed in house marinara and topped with shaved Parmesan cheese and grilled Italian sausage
Salmon Penne
Fresh salmon, applewood smoked bacon, fresh basil, tomatoes, scallions and penne pasta tossed in a roast garlic cream sauce
Shrimp Penne
Large shrimp sautéed with garlic, chili flakes and fresh basil, tossed with penne in a tomato cream sauce topped with shaved Parmesan and pine nuts
Shrimp Scampi
Tender shrimp sautéed with garlic, mushrooms, scallions, roma tomatoes and fresh basil with fettuccine in a white wine butter sauce
SEAFOOD
Peach BBQ Salmon
Taste the quality of our fresh salmon fillet coated with peach BBQ sauce and served on a bed of seasoned white rice with vegetable of the day
Salmon + Cucumber Relish
Grilled Atlantic salmon basted with a light teriyaki sauce and served with a cucumber relish, rice and vegetables
Sesame Tuna
Black & white sesame crusted yellow fin tuna fillet, pan-seared and served with rice, snow peas, grape tomatoes, soy-ginger sauce and wasabi mayo
STEAKS
Filet Mignon
Six ounces of fork-tender applewood bacon-wrapped filet mignon, grilled to juicy perfection with your choice of SAUCE. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and the vegetable of the day
New York Strip
Three-quarter pound, well-marbled Angus strip, cut in house and trimmed to the utmost specifications of no tail, no cap, “nothing but meat, it can’t be beat.” Grilled to your liking and served with garlic mashed potatoes and vegetable of the day. Topped with sauteed mushrooms and/or grilled onion on request or try one of our complimentary made to order sauces
Ribeye Steak
Ten-ounce Black Angus ribeye steak, grilled to your liking and topped with your choice of SAUCE. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and the vegetable of the day
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
