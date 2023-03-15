Billy Barooz

Restaurant header imageView gallery

APPETIZERS

Cajun Stuffed Shrimp

Cajun Stuffed Shrimp

$14.00

Prawns stuffed with bits of jalapeño and cream cheese, then breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with our Cajun cream sauce

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$12.50

Perfectly seasoned tender strips of white meat, breaded and fried until crunchy. Served with your choice of sauce: BBQ, honey-mustard, bleu cheese or ranch

Chicken Wings - 10

Chicken Wings - 10

$14.00

Jumbo chicken wings tossed in choice of sauce: Mild Buffalo, Hot Buffalo, BBQ, or Jerk sauce. Served with celery sticks and choice of dipping sauce: bleu cheese, ranch, BBQ, or honey mustard

Chicken Wings - 20

Chicken Wings - 20

$26.00

Jumbo chicken wings tossed in choice of sauce: Mild Buffalo, Hot Buffalo, BBQ, or Jerk sauce. Served with celery sticks and choice of dipping sauce: bleu cheese, ranch, BBQ, or honey mustard

Chili Con Queso

Chili Con Queso

$13.00

Our special blend of Monterey Jack cheese and zesty chili, served warm with our own fresh-cooked tortilla chips

Chips + Salsa

$6.00
Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$16.00

Sautéed crab cakes served with fresh pico de gallo, jalapeño-dill aioli and roasted sweet pepper purée

JERRY Wings - 10

JERRY Wings - 10

$16.00
JERRY Wings - 20

JERRY Wings - 20

$29.25
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.25

Battered mozzarella fried golden brown, and served with our house marinara

Nachos

Nachos

$15.50

Corn chips piled high, smothered with a creamy sauce of Monterey Jack cheese and jalapeños and topped with tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños. Served with fire roasted salsa and sour cream.

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$14.00

Fried red potatoes smothered with Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, topped with bacon and scallions. Served with sour cream and salsa

Shrimp + Crab Dip

Shrimp + Crab Dip

$13.00

Shrimp, crab and diced artichokes blended together in a creamy dip served with corn tortilla chips

Southwest Quesadilla

Southwest Quesadilla

$12.25

Crispy grilled flour tortillas stuffed with Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses and roasted corn relish with black beans, roasted red peppers and onions. Served with chipotle sour cream

SALADS + SOUPS

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, with seasoned croutons, Parmesan cheese, and classic Caesar dressing

California Cobb

California Cobb

$19.00

Crisp romaine topped with applewood-smoked bacon, grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs, bleu cheese and avocado.

Cashew Salad

Cashew Salad

$13.00

Quinoa blend, chickpeas, kale, edamame, blueberry, olive oil, sea salt, black pepper, arugula, cashews, avocado, roasted red bell pepper, scallions, mint, tossed in citrus-herb vinaigrette

Chicken Bacon Salad

Chicken Bacon Salad

$18.50

Mixed greens with grilled chicken, diced Roma tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles and bacon

Fajita Salad

Fajita Salad

$14.50

Mixed spring greens topped with sautéed red onion, green and red peppers, shredded Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with chipotle ranch dressing and garnished with tortilla chips and roasted corn and black bean relish

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$11.25

spring greens, romaine and iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, red onion, tomatoes, Jack and Cheddar cheese and green peppers. Served with your choice of dressing

Lemon Mustard Salmon Salad

Lemon Mustard Salmon Salad

$21.00

Marinated grilled salmon served over a bed of fresh mixed greens, red peppers, red onion and tomatoes. Served with lemon-mustard dressing

Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$6.50

Crisp romaine lettuce, with seasoned croutons, Parmesan cheese, and classic Caesar dressing

Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.00

spring greens, romaine and iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, red onion, tomatoes, Jack and Cheddar cheese and green peppers. Served with your choice of dressing

Soup - BOWL

Soup - BOWL

$7.00

call us for our day's selections

Soup - CUP

Soup - CUP

$5.50

call us for our day's selections

SANDWICHES

Beef + Cheddar

Beef + Cheddar

$15.50

sliced roast beef, aged cheddar, worcestershire onions, arugula, horseradish cream, onion roll

Billy Beef

Billy Beef

$14.50

Sliced, slow-roasted beef topped with applewood-smoked bacon, Muenster cheese,mayonnaise and lettuce. Served on grilled sourdough bread

Classic Reuben

Classic Reuben

$13.00

Thinly sliced corned beef with aged Swiss, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing on the side. Served on grilled gourmet marble rye bread

Cod Po' Boy

Cod Po' Boy

$13.00

Hand-breaded with Panko crumbs, fried golden brown and served on a toasted roll topped with cole slaw, drizzled with Buffalo sauce and served with your choice of side

Fiery Chicken Sandwich

Fiery Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast with Southwestern seasoning on grilled sourdough bread with pepper-jack cheese, nut-free chipotle pesto, fire-roasted jalapeño strips, tomato, red onion, lettuce and chipotle mayo

Fried Chicken SANDWICH - OO

Fried Chicken SANDWICH - OO

$13.00

fried chicken breast, pickle, chipotle mayo, brioche bun

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$11.25

American, Swiss and Cheddar cheeses served on grilled sourdough bread

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$13.00

Lightly seasoned tender grilled chicken breast, basted with your choice of BBQ, Jamaican jerk, Buffalo sauce or Cajun seasoning served on our brioche bun

Grilled Pork Loin Sandwich

Grilled Pork Loin Sandwich

$12.50

Tenderized cuts of grilled pork loin, basted with your choice of BBQ, Jamaican jerk, Buffalo sauce or Cajun seasoning served on our brioche bun

NY Strip Sandwich

NY Strip Sandwich

$18.25

Sprinkled with savory seasonings, grilled to order, sliced, loaded onto a toasted Telera roll, topped with horseradish cream, grilled onions and crumbled Amish bleu cheese

Panko Cod Sandwich

Panko Cod Sandwich

$12.00

Hand-breaded, fried golden brown and served on a toasted brioche bun with tartar sauce and your choice of side

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$17.25

Seven ounces of premium hand-cut ribeye steak, grilled to your liking and served with beefy au jus on a toasted steak bun

Spicy Fish Tacos

Spicy Fish Tacos

$13.00

Seasoned and grilled cod, flour tortillas, shredded lettuce, jalapeño-dill aioli, pico de gallo and your choice of side

BURGERS

Barooz Burger

Barooz Burger

$12.00

Topped with your choice of lettuce, tomato, red onion or pickle.

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$13.00

Grilled black bean and corn veggie burger topped with pepper-jack cheese and a sautéed combination of sweet bell peppers and onions

Buffalo Burger

Buffalo Burger

$13.00

Topped with Buffalo sauce, grilled onions and Amish bleu cheese.

California Burger

California Burger

$14.75

Topped with mozzarella and avocado.

Monterey Burger

Monterey Burger

$13.00

Topped MontereyJack cheese and sautéed mushrooms.

Nacho Burger

Nacho Burger

$13.00

Topped with our own spicy Monterey Jack cheese sauce and grilled jalapeños.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$13.00

With grilled onions and Swiss cheese served on grilled gourmet marble rye

Philly Burger

Philly Burger

$13.00

Topped with sautéed onions, sautéed red and green sweet bell peppers and Mozzarella.

Salmon Burger

Salmon Burger

$13.00

Topped with a chipotle mayo and cucumber relish

Steak Burger

Steak Burger

$17.25

Using only Black Angus beef Short Rib and Chuck steak, this is one of the juiciest and most flavorful burgers you will ever try. Grilled to medium, unless otherwise specified, and served on a toasted brioche bun.

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$14.00

Grilled turkey burger topped with spicy jalapeño-dill aioli and fresh pico de gallo

PASTAS

Butter Noodles

Butter Noodles

$7.25

pasta tossed with butter

Cajun Creole Pasta

Cajun Creole Pasta

$22.25

A blend of garlic, roma tomatoes, scallions, red and green peppers, shrimp and Andouille sausage cooked in a spicy Cajun cream sauce, then topped with julienne Andouille sausage. Served with angel hair pasta

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$21.25

Italian breaded chicken breast topped with homemade zesty marinara and mozzarella cheese over angel hair pasta.

Cordon Bleu Fettuccine

Cordon Bleu Fettuccine

$22.25

fettuccine, grilled chicken breast, smoked ham, broccoli, cream sauce, swiss and parmesan cheese, toasted bread crumbs

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.50

Fettucine tossed in a rich cream sauce with Parmesan cheese

Fettuccine Alfredo - CHICKEN

Fettuccine Alfredo - CHICKEN

$21.50

Fettucine tossed in a rich cream sauce with Parmesan cheese topped with grilled chicken

Fettuccine Alfredo - SALMON

Fettuccine Alfredo - SALMON

$29.50

Fettucine tossed in a rich cream sauce with Parmesan cheese topped with salmon

Fettuccine Alfredo - SHRIMP

Fettuccine Alfredo - SHRIMP

$22.75

Fettucine tossed in a rich cream sauce with Parmesan cheese topped with shrimp

Pasta Marinara

Pasta Marinara

$18.25

Angel hair pasta tossed in house marinara and topped with shaved Parmesan cheese and grilled Italian sausage

Salmon Penne

Salmon Penne

$19.50

Fresh salmon, applewood smoked bacon, fresh basil, tomatoes, scallions and penne pasta tossed in a roast garlic cream sauce

Shrimp Penne

Shrimp Penne

$19.50

Large shrimp sautéed with garlic, chili flakes and fresh basil, tossed with penne in a tomato cream sauce topped with shaved Parmesan and pine nuts

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$21.00

Tender shrimp sautéed with garlic, mushrooms, scallions, roma tomatoes and fresh basil with fettuccine in a white wine butter sauce

SEAFOOD

Cod Po' Boy

Cod Po' Boy

$13.00

Hand-breaded with Panko crumbs, fried golden brown and served on a toasted roll topped with cole slaw, drizzled with Buffalo sauce and served with your choice of side

Panko Cod Sandwich

Panko Cod Sandwich

$12.00

Hand-breaded, fried golden brown and served on a toasted brioche bun with tartar sauce and your choice of side

Peach BBQ Salmon

Peach BBQ Salmon

$22.50

Taste the quality of our fresh salmon fillet coated with peach BBQ sauce and served on a bed of seasoned white rice with vegetable of the day

Salmon + Cucumber Relish

Salmon + Cucumber Relish

$22.50

Grilled Atlantic salmon basted with a light teriyaki sauce and served with a cucumber relish, rice and vegetables

Sesame Tuna

Sesame Tuna

$19.00

Black & white sesame crusted yellow fin tuna fillet, pan-seared and served with rice, snow peas, grape tomatoes, soy-ginger sauce and wasabi mayo

Spicy Fish Tacos

Spicy Fish Tacos

$13.00

Seasoned and grilled cod, flour tortillas, shredded lettuce, jalapeño-dill aioli, pico de gallo and your choice of side

STEAKS

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$31.25

Six ounces of fork-tender applewood bacon-wrapped filet mignon, grilled to juicy perfection with your choice of SAUCE. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and the vegetable of the day

New York Strip

New York Strip

$31.25

Three-quarter pound, well-marbled Angus strip, cut in house and trimmed to the utmost specifications of no tail, no cap, “nothing but meat, it can’t be beat.” Grilled to your liking and served with garlic mashed potatoes and vegetable of the day. Topped with sauteed mushrooms and/or grilled onion on request or try one of our complimentary made to order sauces

Ribeye Steak

Ribeye Steak

$26.00

Ten-ounce Black Angus ribeye steak, grilled to your liking and topped with your choice of SAUCE. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and the vegetable of the day

SIDE ORDERS

Applesauce $

$3.25
Chips + Salsa

Chips + Salsa

$3.25
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.25
Cottage Cheese:

Cottage Cheese:

$3.25
French Fries:

French Fries:

$3.25
Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$3.25
Garlic Bread - One Piece

Garlic Bread - One Piece

$1.25
Garlic Bread - Two Piece

Garlic Bread - Two Piece

$2.50
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$3.25
Rice:

Rice:

$3.25
Sweet Potato Fries:

Sweet Potato Fries:

$3.25

Vegetable of the Day $!

$3.25

DESSERTS

Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

vanilla ice cream, brownie, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, nuts

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$8.50
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.00

KIDS MEALS

Kids Butter Noodles

$7.50
Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$7.50

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.50

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.50
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$7.50

Kids PB & J

$7.50

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.50

Kids Quesadilla

$7.50
