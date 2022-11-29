Billy Blanco's 8208 Gorgoza Pines Rd

20840.1 TO-GO Chrome Margarita

$8.00

Try our award-winning mix to-go to make your own cocktails at home with this special 32 oz Quart size mix, then add your own favorite tequila! At Home Mix Ingredients 1 lemon, lime + orange wedge 1.5 oz favorite silver tequila 1 oz orange liqueur 4 oz our house margarita mix garnish: lime wedge and/or salt for rim directions 1. add a lemon, lime and orange wedge into the shaker and muddle 2. if preferred, salt the rim of your glass 3. fill 16 oz glass with ice and set aside 4. add tequila, liqueur and margarita mix into a shaker with ice, shake vigorously 5. strain into the prepared glass 6. garnish with a lime wedge and enjoy mix ingredients: lime juice, lemon juice, orange juice, agave nectar, white sugar, water