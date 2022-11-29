Restaurant header imageView gallery

Billy Blanco's 8208 Gorgoza Pines Rd

review star

No reviews yet

8208 Gorgoza Pines Rd

Park City, UT 84098

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Beef Burrito
Taco Sampler
Wings

Starters

Blanco's Nachos

$14.00
BBQ Rib APP

$6.00
Wings

$18.00
Lettuce Wraps

$14.00
LG Queso

$7.00
SM Queso

$4.00
Trio Sampler

$12.00
Mango Guacamole

$5.00
Serrano & Onion Guacamole

$5.00
Traditional Guacamole

$5.00

Salads

Taco Salad

$15.00
Kale Salad

$14.00
Mango & Avocado Salad

$15.00

Soup

BOWL Chicken Lime Soup

$7.00
CUP Chicken Lime Soup

$4.00

Tacos

Pork Tacos

$15.00

slow roasted pork, pineapple, anaheim pepper, onion, cilantro, chile de árbol salsa, avocado salsa

Tejano Tacos

$16.00

shaved beef, escabeche, cilantro, red chile crema

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

$15.00

2 crispy fried chicken tacos, with mild buffalo sauce, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, ranch, grilled flour tortillas

Pastor Tacos

$15.00

grilled adobochicken, anaheim pepper, pineapple, jack + cheddar cheese, chile de árbol salsa

Asada Tacos

$16.00

chopped onion, cilantro, jalapeño-avocado taco sauce

Blackened Fish Tacos

$17.00

blackened mahi-mahi, shaved cabbage, cilantro crema, pico de gallo, cotija cheese

Fried Fish Tacos

$17.00

crispy fried mahi-mahi, shaved cabbage, cilantro crema, pico de gallo, cotija cheese

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00
Mushroom Tacos

$12.00

portobello mushrooms, roasted zucchini + onion, cilantro, cotija cheese, chile de árbol crema

Taco Sampler

$19.00

choose any 3 signature tacos + 1 shredded beef taquito // signature taco selections: pork adobada, tejano smoked short rib, spicy buffalo chicken, chicken al pastor, carne asada, baja fish, portobello mushroom

Mexi

Chicken Burrito

$16.00

shredded chicken, mexican rice, iceberg lettuce, chile de árbol crema, jack + cheddar cheese

Shrimp Burrito

$18.00

chile lime shrimp, pico de gallo, black beans, rice, chipotle crema, jack + cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla

Cali Burrito

$17.00

carne asada, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded jack + cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla served california style with french fries inside

Beef Burrito

$17.00

slow braised bill white farms beef barbacoa, roasted onions, anaheim peppers, black beans, melted jack + cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla

Asada Fajitas

$19.00

carne asada beef, portobello mushrooms, onions + bell peppers, served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, guacamole + flour tortillas on the side

Chicken Fajitas

$16.00

grilled chicken, portobello mushrooms, onions + bell peppers, served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, guacamole + flour tortillas on the side

Shrimp Fajitas

$19.00

chile lime shrimp, portobello mushrooms, onions + bell peppers, served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, guacamole + flour tortillas on the side

Vegetable Fajitas

$14.00

grilled zucchini, portobello mushrooms, onions + bell peppers, served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, guacamole + flour tortillas on the side

Asada Quesadilla

$16.00

marinated steak, bacon, jack + cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla with spicy chile de árbol salsa + pico de gallo

Beef Quesadilla

$16.00

shredded bill white farms beef, jack + cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla with spicy chile de árbol salsa + pico de gallo

Tinga Tostadas

$15.00

spicy shredded chicken, mexican crema, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, housemade tostadas and your choice of side- seasoned french fries, mashed potatoes + gravy, rice + beans, tater, tots, coleslaw, or greens

Chicken Enchiladas

$15.00

3 enchiladas with melted jack + cheddar cheese, smothered in red or green chile sauce

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$8.00

black beans, melted jack + cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla

Cheese Enchiladas

$13.00

Gringo

Rib Sandwich

$16.00

shaved wagyu beef short rib, bread + butter pickles, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo on a grilled bun, housemade kansas city bbq + south carolina mustard sauce on the side and your choice of side- seasoned french fries, mashed potatoes + gravy, rice + beans, tater, tots, coleslaw, or greens

BBQ Ribs ENTREE

$24.00

dry rubbed + hardwood smoked half rack of st. louis ribs, housemade kansas city bbq + south carolina mustard sauce on the side and your choice of side- seasoned french fries, mashed potatoes + gravy, rice + beans, tater, tots, coleslaw, or greens

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

hot shake seasoned fried chicken breast, bread + butter pickles, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese mayo on a grilled bun and your choice of side- seasoned french fries, mashed potatoes + gravy, rice + beans, tater, tots, coleslaw, or greens

454 Fried Chicken

$18.00

buttermilk marinated crispy chicken breast + thigh, side of chipotle honey and your choice of side- seasoned french fries, mashed potatoes + gravy, rice + beans,tater, tots, coleslaw, or greens

Spicy 454 Fried Chicken

$18.00

hot shake seasoned buttermilk marinated crispy chicken breast + thigh, side of chipotle honey and your choice of side- seasoned french fries, mashed potatoes + gravy, rice + beans, tater, tots, coleslaw, or greens

Grande Burger

$20.00

1/3 lb bill white farms chuck, shaved short rib, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, crispy onion rings, housemade kansas city bbq sauce on a grilled bun, choice of cheddar, american or blue cheese and your choice of side- seasoned french fries, mashed potatoes + gravy, rice + beans, tater, tots, coleslaw, or greens

Roadhouse Burger

$16.00

1/3 lb bill white farms chuck, mayo, lettuce, house bread + butter pickles, tomato, onion on a grilled bun, choice of cheddar, american or blue cheese

DOUBLE Roadhouse Burger

$18.00

Prius Burger

$16.00

garden burger, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion on a grilled bun, choice of cheddar,american or blue cheese and your choice of side- seasoned french fries, mashed potatoes + gravy, rice + beans, tater, tots, coleslaw, or greens

Kids Menu

KIDS Corn Dog

$6.00

kids corn dog, with choice of greens, carrots, fries, tater-tots, or rice & beans

KIDS BBQ Wings

$7.00

kids bbq wings (5 wings), with choice of greens, carrots, fries, tater-tots, or rice & beans

KIDS Chicken Strips

$8.00

kids chicken strips, with choice of greens, carrots, fries, tater-tots, or rice & beans

KIDS Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

kids cheese quesadilla, with choice of greens, carrots, fries, tater-tots, or rice & beans

KIDS Cheeseburger

$8.00

kids cheeseburger, with choice of greens, carrots, fries, tater-tots, or rice & beans

KIDS Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

kids chicken quesadilla, with choice of greens, carrots, fries, tater-tots, or rice & beans

KIDS Hamburger

$8.00

kids hamburger, with choice of greens, carrots, fries, tater-tots, or rice & beans

Desserts

Apple Cinnamon Cobbler

$6.00

peach + blueberry cobbler topped with graham crumbles + whipped cream

Mud Pie

$6.00

layered chocolate pudding and cookie crumble, topped with whipped cream and chocolate stick

Sundae

$6.00

ice cream sundae with pretzels, rice crispies, caramel sauce and topped with whipped cream and cherry

Open Item/Retail

Bottle of Sauce

$10.00

Jar Salsa

$8.00

20840.1 TO-GO Chrome Margarita

$8.00

Try our award-winning mix to-go to make your own cocktails at home with this special 32 oz Quart size mix, then add your own favorite tequila! At Home Mix Ingredients 1 lemon, lime + orange wedge 1.5 oz favorite silver tequila 1 oz orange liqueur 4 oz our house margarita mix garnish: lime wedge and/or salt for rim directions 1. add a lemon, lime and orange wedge into the shaker and muddle 2. if preferred, salt the rim of your glass 3. fill 16 oz glass with ice and set aside 4. add tequila, liqueur and margarita mix into a shaker with ice, shake vigorously 5. strain into the prepared glass 6. garnish with a lime wedge and enjoy mix ingredients: lime juice, lemon juice, orange juice, agave nectar, white sugar, water

Kansas BBQ Sauce

Mayonnaise

Ketchup

Mustard

Disposable Cutlery

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Blanco’s is located in Quarry Village, just off the Jeremy Ranch exit. Blanco’s offers an eclectic menu ranging from tacos and fajitas to fried chicken and burgers. It sports a casual atmosphere inspired by Bill’s hometown Detroit. From the original Graffiti, to Bill’s collection of motorcycles and cars. Blanco’s take’s casual dining to a whole new level.

8208 Gorgoza Pines Rd, Park City, UT 84098

