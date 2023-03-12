Billy Bob's Burgers Bar and Grill - Hewitt
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a small family owned and operated establishment located in central Texas. We offer made to order, fresh, old fashioned hamburgers with a modern twist which sets us aside from the common burger place. Come in and be greeted by our friendly staff and warm environment while you enjoy a cold drink and hot fresh food!
Location
899 S. Hewitt Dr, Hewitt, TX 76643
