  • Home
  • /
  • Hewitt
  • /
  • Billy Bob's Burgers Bar and Grill - Hewitt -
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Billy Bob's Burgers Bar and Grill - Hewitt

review star

No reviews yet

899 S. Hewitt Dr

Hewitt, TX 76643

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

MENU

APPS

CHIPS AND SALSA

$3.50

CHIPS AND QUESO

$4.75

CHIPS QUESO AND SALSA

$7.00

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$5.50

CHEESE CURDS

$5.50

SPICY CHEESE CURDS

$5.50

SPICY PICKLE FRIES

$5.50

FRIED JALAPENOS

$5.50

BASKET FF / TT / OK

$5.75

BASKET SWT POT FRY / OR

$6.75

FRITO PIE

$8.50

1/2 FRITO PIE

$4.50

CHICKEN BITES

$7.50

1/2 CHICKEN BITES

$4.25

PHILLY FRIES

$12.25

1/2 PHILLY FRIES

$6.75

CHILI CUP

$4.75

CHILI BOWL

$7.25

BASKET

BURGER BASKET

$10.50

CHICKEN SANDWICH BASKET

$10.50

CHICKEN BITES BASKET

$10.50

BURGERS

BURGER

$7.50

Dressed with mustard, onion, pickle, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun

JR BURGER

$4.00

Dressed with mustard, onion, pickle, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun

TEXAN

$11.25

Dressed with mayo, A-1, grilled onions, bacon, lettuce, tomato and two slices of American cheese on a toasted bun

POPPIN JALAPENO

$10.75

Dressed with cream cheese, crispy onions, grilled jalapenos and pepper jack cheese on a toasted bun

SOUTHWEST

$11.00

Dressed with BBQ, A-1, jalapeno strips, lettuce, tomato, American and Swiss cheese on a toasted bun

PATTY MELT

$10.00

Two slices of Swiss cheese, grilled onions and mayo on Tx toast

SWISS MUSHROOM

$9.50

Dressed with Swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms, mustard, onion, pickle, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun

SLOPPY BOB

$10.50

Dressed with our house made chili, shredded cheddar, mustard, onion, pickle, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun

OSO VERDE

$11.00

Dressed with pepperjack cheese, guacamole, jalapenos, lettuce,

HOT MESS

$11.25

Dressed with pepperjack cheese, grilled onions, grilled poblano, grilled tomato and guacamole on a toasted bun

COWBOY

$14.00

Dressed with mustard, onion, pickle, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun

VEGGIE BURGER

$8.75

Dressed with mustard, onion, pickle, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun

BOM

$11.00

FAT DADDY

$32.00

Dressed with mustard, onion, pickle, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun

CREW FAVORITE

$11.00

DESSERTS

FUNNEL CAKE FRIES

$5.99

SCOOP OF ICE CREAM

$1.99

KIDS SHAKE

$3.50

REGULAR SHAKE

$6.00

KIDS FLOAT

$3.50

REGULAR FLOAT

$6.00

KIDS

JR BURGER

$3.99

CORN DOG

$2.00

1/2 BITE

$4.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$3.99

KIDS SIDE

$2.00

KIDS COMBO

KIDS BURGER

$6.50

CORNDOG

$5.50

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

CHICKEN BITES

$6.50

N/A BEVERAGES

COKE

$2.75

DR. PEPPER

$2.75

SPRITE

$2.75

ROOT BEER

$2.75

PINK LEMONADE

$2.75

DIET COKE

$2.75

DIET DR. PEPPER

$2.75

SWEET TEA

$2.75

UNSWEET TEA

$2.75

BOTTLED WATER

$2.75

CHERRY COKE

$2.75

BOTTLED ORANGE FANTA

$2.75

WATER

KIDS DRINK

$1.75

BOTTLED COKE

$2.75

COKE ZERO

$2.75

POWERADE

$2.75

ORANGE FANTA

$2.75

LEMONADE

$2.75

RED FLASH

$2.75

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$5.50

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$9.00

FRIED CHICKEN SALAD

$9.00

BURGER FIESTA SALAD

$11.00

CHICKEN FIESTA SALAD

$11.00

SIDE SALAD

$3.00

SANDWICH

BILLY PHILLY

$10.50

CHICKEN PHILLY

$10.50

GRN CHILE PHILLY

$11.50

BLT

$6.50

BUFFALO

$9.50

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$7.50

TURKEY CLUB

$7.00

KICKIN CHICKEN

$10.00

SIDES

FRIES

$3.00

TOTS

$3.00

OKRA

$3.00

SIDE SALAD

$3.00

SWEET POTATO FRY

$4.00

ONION RING

$4.00

KIDS SIDE

$2.00

CHEESE

$1.00

CHILI

$2.00

ADD PATTY

$3.25

BACON

$1.25

EGG

$1.50

JALAPENOS

$1.00

GRILLED ONIONS

$0.50

GUACAMOLE

$1.50

MUSHROOM

$1.00

QUESO

$1.50

SAUCE

$0.50

GREEN CHILES

$1.00

BELL PEPPER

$1.00

POBLANO

$1.00

JAL BUN

$1.50

RETAIL

T - SHIRTS

$12.00

HAT

$15.00

BAR

COCKTAILS

CHERRY VODKA LIMEADE

$6.75

MORNIN' SUNSHINE

$7.00

BLOODY MARY

$6.50

DREAMCRUSHER

$7.00

MIMOSA

$6.00

TX TEA

$7.00

MARGARITA

$6.75

AMARETTO MILKSHAKE

$9.00

GUINESS MILKSHAKE

$9.00

BAILEYS MILKSHAKE

$9.00

ORANGE DREAM SHAKE

$9.00

BOTTLES / CANS

BUD LIGHT

$4.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.00

DOS XX

$4.50

SHINER

$4.50

CORONA

$4.00

CORONA LIGHT

$4.00

LONESTAR

$4.00

MILLER LITE

$4.00

COORS LITE

$4.00

BUDWEISER

$4.00

BLUE MOON

$4.50

ANGRY ORCHARD

$4.50

GUINESS

$4.50

IPA

$6.00

WINE

MERLOT

$5.00

CHARDONNAY

$5.00

PINOT GRIGIO

$5.00

CHAMPAGNE

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a small family owned and operated establishment located in central Texas. We offer made to order, fresh, old fashioned hamburgers with a modern twist which sets us aside from the common burger place. Come in and be greeted by our friendly staff and warm environment while you enjoy a cold drink and hot fresh food!

Location

899 S. Hewitt Dr, Hewitt, TX 76643

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sugar Spice 907 N Hewitt Dr, Hewitt, TX 76643
orange starNo Reviews
907 North Hewitt Drive Hewitt, TX 76643
View restaurantnext
Brown House Cafe
orange star4.4 • 1,033
9110 Jordan Ln, Suite 400 Woodway, TX 76712
View restaurantnext
Nightlight Donuts & Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
6512 Woodway Dr Ste 100 Waco, TX 76712
View restaurantnext
Di Campli's Italian Ristorante
orange star4.5 • 127
6500 Woodway Dr Waco, TX 76712
View restaurantnext
Killer Crab - Waco
orange starNo Reviews
130 North New Road Waco, TX 76710
View restaurantnext
Clicks - Waco - 1200 Richland, Suite F
orange starNo Reviews
1200 Richland, Suite F Waco, TX 76710
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Hewitt
Woodway
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Waco
review star
Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)
Temple
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Belton
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Harker Heights
review star
Avg 5 (13 restaurants)
Killeen
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Salado
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 5 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston