Steakhouses
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Billy Can Can

1,414 Reviews

$$

2386 Victory Park Lane

Dallas, TX 75219

Billy Burger
Butcher's Steak Frites
Dueling Sausages

Bottled Water

Agua de Piedre Still

$5.00

Agua de Piedre Spkl

$5.00

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

Juice

Fresh Orange

$5.00

Grapefruit

$5.00

Pineapple

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Soda

Root Beer

$6.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr.Pepper

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

NA Beer

NA Beer

$5.00

Appetizers

Assorted Deviled Eggs

$15.00

1/2 dz, blue crab, candied bacon, crispy country ham, pickled okra, pickled shrimp, smoked paprika

Chicken Liver Pate

$13.00Out of stock

jalapeno jelly, caramelized onions, ciabatta

Crispy Oyster Sliders

$6.00

Dueling Sausages

$15.00

lamb merguez, currywurst, caraway sauerkraut, IPA mustard, saloon pickles

BBQ Sliders

$9.00

Pulpo Negro

$19.00

Shrimp Ceviche

$16.00

cucumber aguachile, pickled fresnos, avocado crema, mint, basil

Snapper Crudo

$18.00

granny smith apples, almonds, caviar lime, fried shallots & chili crisp

Smoked Fish Dip

$14.00

Salads

Fancy Greens

$9.00

Heirloom Tomato Salad

$15.00Out of stock

muskmelons, grilled cucumbers, crispy bread, lemon basil, smoked paprika vinaigrette

Little Gem Caesar

$10.00

Oil-cured anchovy, parmesan crisps, garlic bread crumbs

Seafood Chopped Salad

$26.00

Blue crab, shrimp, tomato, bacon, egg, pickled red onion, avocado, green goddess

Soups

Texas Red Chili

$11.00+

Entrées, Pastas & Sandwiches

24oz Prime Bone-in KC Strip

$95.00

Barbecue Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Broccoli salad, b&b pickles, saloon barbecue sauce, southern bun, hand-cut fries

Billy Burger

$18.00

Texas beef, longhorn cheddar, benton’s bacon, caramelized onions, texas IPA mustard, pickled jalapeños, hand-cut fries

Bone Marrow Butter

$5.00

Bone-In Pork Chop

$29.00

whiskey-brined, creamed corn, grilled texas peaches, arugula

Buffalo Filet Mignon

$65.00

8 oz. roasted sweet potato, sesame seeds, creme fraiche

Butcher's Steak Frites

$35.00

Hand-Cut Fries, Saloon Steak Sauce

Fresh Catch

$38.00

heirloom beans, new potatoes, almond soubise, brown butter vinaigrette

Hot Fried Quail

$26.00

cabbage slaw, pickle biscuit, ranchovy

Lamb Bolognese

$26.00

mint pappardelle, housemade ricotta, roasted mushrooms, mint breadcrumbs, fermented chilis

Bone In Filet

$165.00

Prime Ribeye

$66.00

16oz. charred spring onions

Snapper Chowder

$37.00

carolina gold rice, smoked black-eyed peas, charred okra, red pepper puree

Shrimp Linguini

$28.00

Skate Wing Sandwich

$18.00

Pumpkin Ravioli

$26.00

Wagyu Steak Au Poivre

$38.00

8 oz. peppercorn crusted rosewood ranch platinum flat iron, sauteed broccoli rabe, cognac gravy

Wild Boar Lasagna

$26.00

BBQ Short Rib

$48.00

Sides & Vegetables

cornbread

$12.00

Green chiles, billy's sister's honey butter

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

beef bacon, apple cider vinegar

Hand-Cut Fries

$8.00

Maple Glazed Carrots

$10.00

Sweet Potato Gratin

$13.00

The Truth

$12.00

Yukon Gold Potato Purée

$9.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$11.00

Whiskey caramel, butterscotch custard, graham wafer crumble

Pumpkin Tres Leches

$12.00

Apple Kolache

$13.00

Chocolate Pudding Cake

$13.00

Bottle & Cans

Coors Banquet

$5.00

Highlife Pony 7oz

$2.50

Lone Star

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Sierra Nevada

$6.00

Stella

$5.00

Lakewood Temptress S'mores

$9.00
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markDrive-Thru
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2386 Victory Park Lane, Dallas, TX 75219

Directions

Billy Can Can image
Billy Can Can image
Billy Can Can image
Billy Can Can image

