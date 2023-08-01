Popular Items

Meatavore Sandwich ONLY

$5.99

Banana Pudding

$4.99


Meal

Southern Wings 6 Piece

$10.99

Breaded Fried Southern Style with one side.

Southern Wings 10 Piece

$16.99

Breaded Fried Southern Style with one side.

Southern Wings 15 Piece

$21.39

Breaded Fried Southern Style with one side.

Smoked Wings 6 Piece

$10.99

Signature BBQ Smoked Wings with one side

Smoked Wings 10 Piece

$16.99

Signature BBQ Smoked Wings with one side

Smoked Wings 15 Piece

$21.39

Signature BBQ Smoked Wings with one side

Buffalo style 6 Piece

$10.99

Traditional Buffalo Wings with one side

Buffalo Style 10 Piece

$16.99

Traditional Buffalo Wings with one side

Buffalo Style 15 Piece

$21.39

Traditional Buffalo Wings with one side

Smoked Ribs

$16.49

Signature Smoked Prok Ribs with two sides

Pulled Pork

$14.99

Signature Smoked Pulled Pork with two sides

Meatavore Sandwich ONLY

$5.99

Meatavore Meal

$9.95

Smoked 10 WINGS ONLY

$11.99

Southern 10 WINGS ONLY

$11.99

Buffalo style 10 WINGS ONLY

$11.99

Carolina SANDWICH ONLY

$6.99

Carolina Meatavore meal

$11.50

Smoked 6 WINGS ONLY

$8.99

Buffalo style 6 WINGS ONLY

$8.99

Southern 6 WINGS ONLY

$8.99

Sausage meatavore

$6.99

Family Meal

Southern Wings 20 Piece

$30.99

Breaded Fried Southern Style with two large sides.

Southern Wings 30 Piece

$44.49

Breaded Fried Southern Style with two large sides.

Southern Wings 40 Piece

$51.99

Breaded Fried Southern Style with two large sides.

Southern Wings 50 Piece

$59.49

Breaded Fried Southern Style with two large sides.

Smoked Wings 20 Piece

$30.99

Signature BBQ Smoked Wings with two large sides

Smoked Wings 30 Piece

$44.49

Signature BBQ Smoked Wings with two large sides

Smoked Wings 40 Piece

$51.99

Signature BBQ Smoked Wings with two large sides

Smoked Wings 50 Piece

$59.49

Signature BBQ Smoked Wings with two large sides

Buffalo Style Wings 20 Piece

$30.99

Traditional Buffalo Wings with two large sides

Buffalo Style Wings 30 Piece

$44.49

Traditional Buffalo Wings with two large sides

Buffalo Style Wings 40 Piece

$51.99

Traditional Buffalo Wings with two large sides

Buffalo Style Wings 50 Piece

$59.49

Traditional Buffalo Wings with two large sides

Southern 20 WINGS ONLY

$22.99

Breaded Fried Southern Style with two large sides.

Smoked 20 WINGS ONLY

$22.99

Breaded Fried Southern Style with two large sides.

Buffalo Style 20 WINGS ONLY

$22.99

Breaded Fried Southern Style with two large sides.

Southern 30 WINGS ONLY

$34.99

Breaded Fried Southern Style with two large sides.

Smoked 30 WINGS ONLY

$34.99

Breaded Fried Southern Style with two large sides.

Buffalo style 30 WINGS ONLY

$34.99

Breaded Fried Southern Style with two large sides.

Southern 50 WINGS ONLY

$53.99

Breaded Fried Southern Style with two large sides.

Smoked 50 WINGS ONLY

$53.99

Breaded Fried Southern Style with two large sides.

Buffalo style 50 WINGS ONLY

$53.99

Breaded Fried Southern Style with two large sides.

Southern 100 WINGS ONLY

$102.99

Breaded Fried Southern Style with two large sides.

Smoked 100 WINGS ONLY

$102.99

Breaded Fried Southern Style with two large sides.

Buffalo style 100 WINGS ONLY

$102.99

Breaded Fried Southern Style with two large sides.

Side

Fries

$3.49

Fresh Hand Cut French Fries

Baked Beans

$3.49

Original BBQ Baked Beans

Coleslaw

$3.49

Mama.s Recipe Coleslaw

Collard Greens

$3.49

Homemade Green Beans

Corn On The Cob

$3.49

Corn On The Cob

Cornbread

$2.99

Mama.s Recipe Cornbread

Texas Toast

$2.99

Grilled Texas Toast

Mac & Cheese

$3.49

Large fries

$4.99

Large baked beans

$4.99

Large coleslaw

$4.99

Large collard greens

$4.99

Large Mac & chz

$4.99

Large corn on cob

$4.99

Beverage

Sothern Sweet Tea

$1.99

Southern Sweet Tea 32 Ounces

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Unsweet Tea 32 Ounces

Southern Sweet Tea Gallon

$4.99

Southern Sweet Tea Gallon

Southern Lemonade

$1.99

Southern Lemonade 32 Ounces

Southern Lemonade

$4.99

Southern Lemonade Gallon

Billy's Teamonade

$1.99

Southern Tea and Lemonade Mixed 32 Ounces

Billy's Teamonade

$4.99

Southern Tea and Lemonade Mixed Gallon

Bottled Water

$1.29

Kid's Meal

4 Piece Wings

$6.99

2 Piece Ribs

$6.99

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$4.99

Brownies each

$1.00