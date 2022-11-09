- Home
Billy Goat Coffee Cafe
3690 N Mount Juliet Rd
Mount Juliet, TN 37122
Popular Items
Coffee
Fall Menu
WinterMenu
House Blend
Fresh brewed coffee from our organic trade free coffer beans.
Cold Brew
Our Kenya coffee beans ground coarse and then slowed brewed for 20 hours. Smooth and velvety.
Cafe Mocha
Espresso, mocha and your choice of milk steamed till smooth.
White Mocha
Espresso, white chocolate and your choice of milk steamed until smooth.
Gooey Macchiato
Espresso, vanilla, caramel and your choice of milk steamed till smooth.
Cafe Latte
Espresso and your choice of milk steamed until smooth. Little foam. You can choose a flavor to add.
Golden Goat
Our white espresso (has a nutty flavor) white chocolate and your choice of steamed milk.
Cappuccino
Espresso and your choice of steamed milk. Milk is light and frothy and can give you a mustache! You can choose a flavor to add for your favorite taste.
Americano
Espresso shot and water.
Kicker
Coffee with shots of espresso in it!
Cuban
Espresso shot pulled through sugar then mixed with sweetened condensed milk, then mixed with your choice of steamed milk.
Cafe Au Lait
Half house blend coffee, half your choice of steamed milk.
Coco Goat
Espresso, mocha, coconut and whipped topping. Topped with drizzled chocolate and shredded coconut.
Bulletproof coffee
Small house coffee blended with mct oil and ghee.
Double Shot
2 shots of straight up espresso.
Macchiato
This is a true macchiato. Shot of espresso marked with steamed milk. 98% espresso.
Butter Beer Latte
Bianca Extra Shot
Single shot
Soft Kick
Shot of espresso topped with whipped cream.
Turtle Mocha Hot
Espresso, caramel, hazelnut and chocolate mixed with your choice of steamed milk.
Nutty Goat
Espresso and your choice of nut flavoring (hazelnut, toffee nut, macadamia nut) and your choice of steamed milk.
Gooey Goat Hot
French Press
Our Kenya blend coffee beans ground coarse and then steeped in our french press.
Chilly Billy Hot
Espresso, raspberry, chocolate and your choice of steamed milk.
Fall Macchiato
Espresso, caramel, pumpkin and your choice of steamed milk.
Bubble Tea
Frozen Drinks
Golden Goat Frozen
Our white espresso, white chocolate and our vanilla freeze all blended together for a frozen sweet treat with a caffeine kick.
Crazy Goat
Espresso, chocolate, peanut butter and our vanilla freeze all blended together for a sweet treat with a caffeine kick.
Mocha Frozen
Espresso, chocolate and our vanilla freeze all blended together for a sweet treat with a caffeine kick.
White Mocha Frozen
Espresso, white chocolate and our vanilla freeze all blended together for a sweet treat with a caffeine kick.
Vanilla Goat
Espresso, vanilla and our vanilla freeze all blended together for a sweet treat with a caffeine kick.
Chilly Billy
Espresso, raspberry, chocolate and our vanilla freeze all blended together for a sweet treat with a caffeine kick.
Keto Caramel White Mocha Frap
Espresso, sugar free caramel, sugar free white chocolate, 0 carb cookies and cream protein powder, unsweet almond milk. Blended together.
Turtle Mocha Frozen
Espresso, hazelnut, caramel, chocolate and our vanilla freeze all blended together for a sweet treat with a caffeine kick.
Gooey Goat Frozen
Espresso, caramel and our vanilla freeze all blended together for a sweet treat with a caffeine kick.
Strawberries and Cream
Billy Goat Freeze
Blended drink with your choice of flavoring, club soda and vanilla freeze. Creamy and light!
Smoothie
Keto Cinnamon Roll Smoothie
20 ounces of cream cheese, monkfruit, cinnamon, heavy cream, and almond milk blended into a creamy drink.
Keto Orange Julius
Un Coffee
Green Tea Latte
All natural matcha mixed with your choice of milk. This is pure green matcha. No sweetner unless you ask to add it. We suggest adding vanilla for sweetness and flavor.
Chai Tea Latte
Our sweetened chai tea blend mixed with your choice of milk. Smooth and creamy. You can add flavors to this add to the tastiness!
Hot Tea
Apple Cider
Apple cider that is spiked with cinnamon for a warm inviting drink.
Steamer
Your choice of steamed milk with your choice of flavoring. A different spin on hot hot chocolate!
Juice
Milk
Italian Cream Soda
Your choice of fruit flavoring topped with half and half and club soda. Give it a good stir to get that Italian drink you love.
Lemonade
Sweet Tea
Passion Goat
1/2 Sweet 1/2 Unsweet Tea
Un Sweet Tea
Iced Green Tea
Fruit Tea
Hot Chocolate
Coke
Dr. Pepper
Sprite
Diet Coke
Bottled Water
CUP OF ICED WATER
Energy Drinks
Baked Goods
Breakfast Sandwiches
Keto Bagel
Naturally gluten free these keto bagels are topped with everything bagel seasoning and made with mozzarella, cream cheese and almond flour
Croissant Sandwich
Pretzel Roll Sandwich
Our pretzel bun can be filled with all of your favorites for breakfast!
Biscuit
Bagel regular everything
Toasted everything bagel topped with your favorite breakfast ingredients
Ciabatta Sandwich
Amazing ciabatta bread topped with your favorite breakfast toppings
Keto Maple Waffle
Gluten Free Biscuit
Speciality Breakfast Sandwiches
Biscuits and Gravy
Oats
Keto Stuffed Biscuits
Hashbrown Casserole
Breakfast
Quiche/Souffle
Smoothie Bowls
Sandwiches
Turkey Bacon Club
Your choice of bread topped with lettuce, tomato, Boars Head turkey, bacon, provolone and a side of mayo.
Chicken Salad
Your choice of bread topped with our house made chicken salad (chicken, mayo, celery, salt and pepper). You may add lettuce and tomato if you would like.
Pimento Cheese Sandwich
Your choice of bread topped with our house-made pimento cheese. Cream cheese, pimentos, seasonings and cheddar cheese. You made add lettuce and tomato if you would like.
Grilled Cheese
Your choice of bread filled with provolone and American cheese and then grilled till golden brown.
Pretzel Club
Our pretzel bun topped with lettuce, tomato, Boars Head ham, provolone, bacon and mustard.
Grilled Peanut Butter and Jelly
Your choice of bread filled with peanut butter, jelly and a drizzle of honey and then grilled to golden brown.
Grilled Chicken Caprese Sandwich
Your choice of bread with spinach, mozzarella, tomato, pesto, balsamic glaze and grilled chicken.
Grilled Cuban Sandwich
Your choice of bread filled with mustard, pickles, provolone, ham, Canadian bacon and then grilled to golden.
Keto Bagel Sandwich
Thanksgiving Sandwich
ciabatta topped with provolone, turkey, bacon, stuffing and cranberry aioli
Sides
Salads
Grilled Chicken Caprese Salad
Mixed greens topped with sliced mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, chicken and a balsamic glaze. Topped with your choice of dressing.
Kicked Grilled Chicken Salad
Mixed greens topped with candied pecans, cherry tomatoes, craisins, feta, chicken, and bacon. Topped with your choice of dressing.
Fire Roasted Veggie Quinoa w/Chicken
Mixed greens topped with a southwest blend quinoa, cherry tomatoes and grilled chicken. Topped with your choice of dressing.
Chicken salad on greens
Our house made chicken salad (chicken, mayo, salt, pepper, celery) on top of mixed greens. You can add tomatoes if you would like. Your choice of dressing.
Hail to the Ceasar
Mixed greens topped with bacon, onion, shaved parmesan, tomatoes, grilled chicken and Caesar dressing.
BBQ Chicken Salad
BBQ chicken, mixed greens , tomates, corn, beans, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, bbq ranch.
Keto
Desserts
Chocolate dipped apples
Dessert Bread
Cookie
Cake Pop
Monster Truffles
Oreos, snickers, reeses pieces and cream cheese
Brownie
Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans Bag - Mini
Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans Bag - Small
Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans Bag - Large
Rice Krispee Treat
Sharries Berries
Turkey
Gourmet Drizzled Strawberries
One-day notice needed 12-count berries include 4 each of the following; Strawberries dipped in white chocolaty confection with milk chocolaty drizzle Strawberries dipped in milk chocolaty confection with white chocolaty drizzle Strawberries dipped in milk chocolaty confection with milk chocolaty drizzle 12-count box serves approx. 2 people; 24-count box serves approx. 4 people; serving size 140 grams Contains: Milk & Soy.
Strawberry Bash Dipped Strawberries
One-day notice needed. Make every bash even sweeter with our party-ready strawberries. These juicy favorites are dipped to look their very best, then covered in colorful confetti sprinkles. Available in two sizes, it’s a delicious surprise that’s made to be shared, whatever you’re celebrating. 12-count berries includes 6 each of the following; 6-count includes 3 each: Strawberries dipped in milk chocolaty confection Strawberries dipped in milk chocolaty confection and rolled in confetti sprinkles All of our dipped fruit is covered in chocolaty confection 12-count serves approx. 2;
Gourmet Dipped Fancy Strawberries
One-day notice needed. Gourmet dipped berries don’t get fancier than this. Fresh strawberries, hand-dipped in rich, chocolaty confection and decorated with crunchy bits of toffee, chocolate chips, and drizzle. It’s a treat for the taste buds they won’t soon forget! 12-count box includes 4 each of the following; 24-count includes 8 each of the following: Strawberries dipped in milk chocolaty confection with ground toffee Strawberries dipped in milk chocolaty confection with mini chocolate chips Strawberries dipped in white with milk chocolaty drizzle 12-count box serves approx. 2 people;
Strawberry Smiles Dipped
One-day notice needed. What’s the quickest way to make somebody smile? You’re looking at it! A dozen of our mouthwatering strawberries are dipped and decorated with happy faces, adding some sweetness to their day. Send a dozen or a half dozen to brighten up a special celebration or just because. 12-count berries includes 6 each of the following; 6-count includes 3 each: Strawberries dipped in milk chocolaty confection with yellow chocolaty drizzle Strawberries dipped in yellow chocolaty confection and decorated with milk chocolaty confection to display smiley faces All of our dipped fruit is covered in chocolaty confection 12-count serves approx. 2
Full Dozen Unicorn Sparkle Strawberries
One-day notice needed. Our juicy strawberries are dipped and decorated to look their most fantastical. It’s a perfectly whimsical and delectable treat full of fun and yum. 12 strawberries dipped in pink, blue, purple, white, or yellow chocolaty confection and topped with pearlized sugar crystals Serves approx. 2 people; serving size 140 grams
Bouquets
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:01 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
We love serving coffee to the community that loves to drink it!
3690 N Mount Juliet Rd, Mount Juliet, TN 37122