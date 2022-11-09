Restaurant header imageView gallery

Billy Goat Coffee Cafe

No reviews yet

3690 N Mount Juliet Rd

Mount Juliet, TN 37122

Order Again

Popular Items

Fall Menu
Cafe Latte
Biscuit

Coffee

Fall Menu

$4.30

WinterMenu

$4.30

House Blend

$2.20

Fresh brewed coffee from our organic trade free coffer beans.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$2.20

Our Kenya coffee beans ground coarse and then slowed brewed for 20 hours. Smooth and velvety.

Cafe Mocha

$4.30

Espresso, mocha and your choice of milk steamed till smooth.

White Mocha

$4.60

Espresso, white chocolate and your choice of milk steamed until smooth.

Gooey Macchiato

$4.40

Espresso, vanilla, caramel and your choice of milk steamed till smooth.

Cafe Latte

Cafe Latte

$3.95

Espresso and your choice of milk steamed until smooth. Little foam. You can choose a flavor to add.

Golden Goat

$4.60

Our white espresso (has a nutty flavor) white chocolate and your choice of steamed milk.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.95

Espresso and your choice of steamed milk. Milk is light and frothy and can give you a mustache! You can choose a flavor to add for your favorite taste.

Americano

$2.90

Espresso shot and water.

Kicker

$3.20

Coffee with shots of espresso in it!

Cuban

$3.90

Espresso shot pulled through sugar then mixed with sweetened condensed milk, then mixed with your choice of steamed milk.

Cafe Au Lait

$3.20

Half house blend coffee, half your choice of steamed milk.

Coco Goat

$4.60

Espresso, mocha, coconut and whipped topping. Topped with drizzled chocolate and shredded coconut.

Bulletproof coffee

$6.50

Small house coffee blended with mct oil and ghee.

Double Shot

$2.70

2 shots of straight up espresso.

Macchiato

$2.30

This is a true macchiato. Shot of espresso marked with steamed milk. 98% espresso.

Butter Beer Latte

$4.60

Bianca Extra Shot

$0.80

Single shot

$2.20

Soft Kick

$2.40

Shot of espresso topped with whipped cream.

Turtle Mocha Hot

$4.40

Espresso, caramel, hazelnut and chocolate mixed with your choice of steamed milk.

Nutty Goat

$4.20

Espresso and your choice of nut flavoring (hazelnut, toffee nut, macadamia nut) and your choice of steamed milk.

Gooey Goat Hot

$4.60

French Press

$4.30

Our Kenya blend coffee beans ground coarse and then steeped in our french press.

Chilly Billy Hot

$4.60

Espresso, raspberry, chocolate and your choice of steamed milk.

Fall Macchiato

$4.40

Espresso, caramel, pumpkin and your choice of steamed milk.

Bubble Tea

Your choice of flavoring and milk shaken together with your choice of either green tea, black tea or cold brew. It is then poured over black tapioca pearls. Sweet and smooth with a chewy twist!
Bubble Tea

Bubble Tea

$2.85

Frozen Drinks

Golden Goat Frozen

$5.05

Our white espresso, white chocolate and our vanilla freeze all blended together for a frozen sweet treat with a caffeine kick.

Crazy Goat

$4.80

Espresso, chocolate, peanut butter and our vanilla freeze all blended together for a sweet treat with a caffeine kick.

Mocha Frozen

$4.55

Espresso, chocolate and our vanilla freeze all blended together for a sweet treat with a caffeine kick.

White Mocha Frozen

$4.95

Espresso, white chocolate and our vanilla freeze all blended together for a sweet treat with a caffeine kick.

Vanilla Goat

$4.55

Espresso, vanilla and our vanilla freeze all blended together for a sweet treat with a caffeine kick.

Chilly Billy

$4.85

Espresso, raspberry, chocolate and our vanilla freeze all blended together for a sweet treat with a caffeine kick.

Keto Caramel White Mocha Frap

$8.35

Espresso, sugar free caramel, sugar free white chocolate, 0 carb cookies and cream protein powder, unsweet almond milk. Blended together.

Turtle Mocha Frozen

$5.15

Espresso, hazelnut, caramel, chocolate and our vanilla freeze all blended together for a sweet treat with a caffeine kick.

Gooey Goat Frozen

$4.55

Espresso, caramel and our vanilla freeze all blended together for a sweet treat with a caffeine kick.

Strawberries and Cream

$4.00
Billy Goat Freeze

Billy Goat Freeze

$3.85

Blended drink with your choice of flavoring, club soda and vanilla freeze. Creamy and light!

Smoothie

Smoothie

$5.45

Keto Cinnamon Roll Smoothie

$6.35

20 ounces of cream cheese, monkfruit, cinnamon, heavy cream, and almond milk blended into a creamy drink.

Keto Orange Julius

$6.35

Un Coffee

Green Tea Latte

$3.65

All natural matcha mixed with your choice of milk. This is pure green matcha. No sweetner unless you ask to add it. We suggest adding vanilla for sweetness and flavor.

Chai Tea Latte

$3.65

Our sweetened chai tea blend mixed with your choice of milk. Smooth and creamy. You can add flavors to this add to the tastiness!

Hot Tea

$2.70

Apple Cider

$2.75

Apple cider that is spiked with cinnamon for a warm inviting drink.

Steamer

$2.75

Your choice of steamed milk with your choice of flavoring. A different spin on hot hot chocolate!

Juice

$3.05

Milk

$2.25
Italian Cream Soda

Italian Cream Soda

$2.85

Your choice of fruit flavoring topped with half and half and club soda. Give it a good stir to get that Italian drink you love.

Lemonade

$2.60

Sweet Tea

$2.05

Passion Goat

$3.15

1/2 Sweet 1/2 Unsweet Tea

$2.05

Un Sweet Tea

$2.05

Iced Green Tea

$2.05

Fruit Tea

$2.05

Hot Chocolate

$3.15

Coke

$1.80

Dr. Pepper

$1.80

Sprite

$1.80

Diet Coke

$1.80

Bottled Water

$1.80

CUP OF ICED WATER

Energy Drinks

Tropical Goat

$5.85

Mango, Coconut and Pineapple

Jolly Goat

$5.85

Blue Waters Goat

$5.90

Passionate Goat

$5.90

Mojo Goat

$5.90

Hurricane Goat

$5.90

Atomic Berry Goat - SF

$5.90

Forbidden Goat - SF

$5.90

Mixed Berry Goat- SF

$5.90

Blue Goat - SF

$5.90

Baked Goods

Muffin

Muffin

$2.30

Fresh baked muffins

Scones

$3.30
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.80
Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake

$2.80

Biscuit Plain

$2.35
Croissant

Croissant

$2.30
Keto Bagel

Keto Bagel

$3.80

Bagel regular everything

$1.75

Danish

$3.25

Breakfast Sandwiches

Keto Bagel

Keto Bagel

$4.00

Naturally gluten free these keto bagels are topped with everything bagel seasoning and made with mozzarella, cream cheese and almond flour

Croissant Sandwich

Croissant Sandwich

$3.00
Pretzel Roll Sandwich

Pretzel Roll Sandwich

$3.50

Our pretzel bun can be filled with all of your favorites for breakfast!

Biscuit

Biscuit

$2.00
Bagel regular everything

Bagel regular everything

$2.95

Toasted everything bagel topped with your favorite breakfast ingredients

Ciabatta Sandwich

Ciabatta Sandwich

$3.00

Amazing ciabatta bread topped with your favorite breakfast toppings

Keto Maple Waffle

Keto Maple Waffle

$3.50

Gluten Free Biscuit

$2.40

Speciality Breakfast Sandwiches

Steak Egg and Cheese on Ciabatta

$5.70

Pepper and Egg on Brioche

$5.70

Spicy Bacon and Egg on Brioche

$5.70

Chili Crisp and Egg on Ciabatta

$5.70

Canadian Bacon and Egg on Ciabatta

$5.70

Sides

Egg

$1.30

Bacon - 2 pieces

$1.55

Sausage - Boars Head

$1.55

Ham

$1.55

Side of gravy

$1.30

Biscuits and Gravy

Two of our house made biscuits topped with our sausage gravy.

Biscuits and Gravy

$4.29

Oats

Our oats are made to soak for 12 hours before serving. They are served cold with your choice of either blueberries or maple/brown sugar.

Oats

$3.10

Keto Stuffed Biscuits

Keto stuffed biscuits

$4.20

Our fat head dough filled with colby jack cheese and your choice of meat.

Hashbrown Casserole

Hashbrown Casserole

$2.35

Breakfast

Billy Goat Tail

$2.80

Quiche/Souffle

Souffle

$3.80

Quiche

$3.30

Smoothie Bowls

Create your own

$6.55

Tropical bowl

$8.30

Berry bowl

$8.30

Luau bowl

$8.30

Green Crunch bowl

$8.30

Chocolate Nut bowl

$8.30

Sandwiches

Turkey Bacon Club

Turkey Bacon Club

$7.55

Your choice of bread topped with lettuce, tomato, Boars Head turkey, bacon, provolone and a side of mayo.

Chicken Salad

$7.00

Your choice of bread topped with our house made chicken salad (chicken, mayo, celery, salt and pepper). You may add lettuce and tomato if you would like.

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$6.50

Your choice of bread topped with our house-made pimento cheese. Cream cheese, pimentos, seasonings and cheddar cheese. You made add lettuce and tomato if you would like.

Grilled Cheese

$5.60

Your choice of bread filled with provolone and American cheese and then grilled till golden brown.

Pretzel Club

$8.10

Our pretzel bun topped with lettuce, tomato, Boars Head ham, provolone, bacon and mustard.

Grilled Peanut Butter and Jelly

$5.10

Your choice of bread filled with peanut butter, jelly and a drizzle of honey and then grilled to golden brown.

Grilled Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$7.10

Your choice of bread with spinach, mozzarella, tomato, pesto, balsamic glaze and grilled chicken.

Grilled Cuban Sandwich

Grilled Cuban Sandwich

$7.10

Your choice of bread filled with mustard, pickles, provolone, ham, Canadian bacon and then grilled to golden.

Keto Bagel Sandwich

$3.10

Thanksgiving Sandwich

$8.25

ciabatta topped with provolone, turkey, bacon, stuffing and cranberry aioli

Soups

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$3.60
Chicken and Dumplings

Chicken and Dumplings

$6.10

Sides

Pimento Cheese Pint

$5.50
Chips, Pretzels

Chips, Pretzels

$2.05

Fruit

$2.05

Chicken salad by pints

$6.00

Cucumber Salad

$2.00

Cucumers, tomatos and onions tossed in lemon poppyseed dressing.

Salads

Grilled Chicken Caprese Salad

$7.60

Mixed greens topped with sliced mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, chicken and a balsamic glaze. Topped with your choice of dressing.

Kicked Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.60

Mixed greens topped with candied pecans, cherry tomatoes, craisins, feta, chicken, and bacon. Topped with your choice of dressing.

Fire Roasted Veggie Quinoa w/Chicken

Fire Roasted Veggie Quinoa w/Chicken

$7.60

Mixed greens topped with a southwest blend quinoa, cherry tomatoes and grilled chicken. Topped with your choice of dressing.

Chicken salad on greens

Chicken salad on greens

$6.50

Our house made chicken salad (chicken, mayo, salt, pepper, celery) on top of mixed greens. You can add tomatoes if you would like. Your choice of dressing.

Hail to the Ceasar

$7.60

Mixed greens topped with bacon, onion, shaved parmesan, tomatoes, grilled chicken and Caesar dressing.

BBQ Chicken Salad

$8.00

BBQ chicken, mixed greens , tomates, corn, beans, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, bbq ranch.

Grain Bowls

Fire Roasted Grain Bowl

$8.99

Chicken and Broccoli

$9.99

Kids

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$4.10

KIDS PB and J

$4.10

Keto

Keto Pizza Crust

$11.05
Keto Loaf Bread

Keto Loaf Bread

$9.10
Pizza Bites

Pizza Bites

$1.10

Keto Everything Bagel Dog

$3.55

Keto Chicken Pot Pie

$6.05

Desserts

Chocolate dipped apples

$2.00
Dessert Bread

Dessert Bread

$1.60
Cookie

Cookie

$1.35
Cake Pop

Cake Pop

$1.60

Monster Truffles

$4.00

Oreos, snickers, reeses pieces and cream cheese

Brownie

$2.00

Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans Bag - Mini

$2.10

Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans Bag - Small

$4.10

Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans Bag - Large

$6.60

Rice Krispee Treat

$2.25

Sharries Berries

Turkey

$44.99
Gourmet Drizzled Strawberries

Gourmet Drizzled Strawberries

$34.99

One-day notice needed 12-count berries include 4 each of the following; Strawberries dipped in white chocolaty confection with milk chocolaty drizzle Strawberries dipped in milk chocolaty confection with white chocolaty drizzle Strawberries dipped in milk chocolaty confection with milk chocolaty drizzle 12-count box serves approx. 2 people; 24-count box serves approx. 4 people; serving size 140 grams Contains: Milk & Soy.

Strawberry Bash Dipped Strawberries

Strawberry Bash Dipped Strawberries

$39.99

One-day notice needed. Make every bash even sweeter with our party-ready strawberries. These juicy favorites are dipped to look their very best, then covered in colorful confetti sprinkles. Available in two sizes, it’s a delicious surprise that’s made to be shared, whatever you’re celebrating. 12-count berries includes 6 each of the following; 6-count includes 3 each: Strawberries dipped in milk chocolaty confection Strawberries dipped in milk chocolaty confection and rolled in confetti sprinkles All of our dipped fruit is covered in chocolaty confection 12-count serves approx. 2;

Gourmet Dipped Fancy Strawberries

Gourmet Dipped Fancy Strawberries

$39.99

One-day notice needed. Gourmet dipped berries don’t get fancier than this. Fresh strawberries, hand-dipped in rich, chocolaty confection and decorated with crunchy bits of toffee, chocolate chips, and drizzle. It’s a treat for the taste buds they won’t soon forget! 12-count box includes 4 each of the following; 24-count includes 8 each of the following: Strawberries dipped in milk chocolaty confection with ground toffee Strawberries dipped in milk chocolaty confection with mini chocolate chips Strawberries dipped in white with milk chocolaty drizzle 12-count box serves approx. 2 people;

Strawberry Smiles Dipped

Strawberry Smiles Dipped

$44.99

One-day notice needed. What’s the quickest way to make somebody smile? You’re looking at it! A dozen of our mouthwatering strawberries are dipped and decorated with happy faces, adding some sweetness to their day. Send a dozen or a half dozen to brighten up a special celebration or just because. 12-count berries includes 6 each of the following; 6-count includes 3 each: Strawberries dipped in milk chocolaty confection with yellow chocolaty drizzle Strawberries dipped in yellow chocolaty confection and decorated with milk chocolaty confection to display smiley faces All of our dipped fruit is covered in chocolaty confection 12-count serves approx. 2

Full Dozen Unicorn Sparkle Strawberries

Full Dozen Unicorn Sparkle Strawberries

$44.99

One-day notice needed. Our juicy strawberries are dipped and decorated to look their most fantastical. It’s a perfectly whimsical and delectable treat full of fun and yum. 12 strawberries dipped in pink, blue, purple, white, or yellow chocolaty confection and topped with pearlized sugar crystals Serves approx. 2 people; serving size 140 grams

Bouquets

Tukey Fruit Bouquet

$64.99
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 12:01 pm
Monday 6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday 6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday 6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday 6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday 6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday 7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

We love serving coffee to the community that loves to drink it!

Website

Location

3690 N Mount Juliet Rd, Mount Juliet, TN 37122

Directions

Gallery
Billy Goat Coffee Cafe image
Billy Goat Coffee Cafe image
Billy Goat Coffee Cafe image

