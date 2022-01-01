Billy Goat Tavern - Michigan Avenue imageView gallery
Burgers

Billy Goat Tavern 430 N. Michigan Ave

review star

No reviews yet

430 N. Michigan Ave

Chicago, IL 60611

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

BREAKFAST PLATE

2 EGGS PLATE W/ HASHBROWNS

2 EGGS PLATE W/ HASHBROWNS

$6.79

2 FRESH EGGS (SCRAMBELED, OVER OR UP) AND HASHBROWNS. CHOICE OF ADDED SIDES

BACON & EGGS PLATE W/ HASHBROWNS

BACON & EGGS PLATE W/ HASHBROWNS

$8.79

2 FRESH EGGS (SCRAMBELED, OVER OR UP) WITH BACON & HASHBROWNS. CHOICE OF ADDED SIDES

HAM & EGGS PLATE W/ HASHBROWNS

HAM & EGGS PLATE W/ HASHBROWNS

$8.79

2 FRESH EGGS (SCRAMBELED, OVER OR UP) WITH HAM & HASHBROWNS. CHOICE OF ADDED SIDES

SAUSAGE & EGGS PLATE W/ HASHBROWNS

SAUSAGE & EGGS PLATE W/ HASHBROWNS

$8.79

2 FRESH EGGS (SCRAMBELED, OVER OR UP) WITH SAUSAGE & HASHBROWNS. CHOICE OF ADDED SIDES

SALAMI & EGGS PLATE W/ HASHBROWNS

SALAMI & EGGS PLATE W/ HASHBROWNS

$8.79

2 FRESH EGGS (SCRAMBELED, OVER OR UP) WITH SALAMI & HASHBROWNS. CHOICE OF ADDED SIDES

STEAK & EGGS PLATE W/ HASHBROWNS

STEAK & EGGS PLATE W/ HASHBROWNS

$13.89

2 FRESH EGGS (SCRAMBELED, OVER OR UP) WITH RIB EYE STEAK & HASHBROWNS. CHOICE OF ADDED SIDES

FRENCH TOAST

$5.19

3 PIECE FRENCH TOAST. CHOICE OF ADDED SIDES

PANCAKES

$5.19

3 PANCAKES. CHOICE OF ADDED SIDES

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

EGG SANDWICH

EGG SANDWICH

$3.89

FRIED EGG SERVED ON A KAISAR ROLL. CHOICE OF ADDED TOPPINGS

BACON & EGG SANDWICH

BACON & EGG SANDWICH

$5.89

FRIED EGG SERVED ON A KAISAR ROLL WITH BACON. CHOICE OF ADDED TOPPINGS

SAUSAGE & EGG SANDWICH

SAUSAGE & EGG SANDWICH

$5.89

FRIED EGG SERVED ON A KAISAR ROLL WITH SAUSAGE. CHOICE OF ADDED TOPPINGS

HAM & EGG SANDWICH

HAM & EGG SANDWICH

$5.89

FRIED EGG SERVED ON A KAISAR ROLL WITH HAM. CHOICE OF ADDED TOPPINGS

STEAK & EGG SANDWICH

STEAK & EGG SANDWICH

$11.49

5 OZ CUT CHOICE RIB EYE STEAK WITH FRIED EGG SERVED ON A KAISAR ROLL. CHOICE OF ADDED TOPPINGS

SALAMI & EGG SANDWICH

$5.89

BREAKFAST OMELETTE

EGG OMELETTE WITH HASHBROWNS

EGG OMELETTE WITH HASHBROWNS

$6.19

2 FRESH EGGS OMELETTE. CHOICE OF ADDED SIDES

CHEESE OMELETTE & HASHBROWNS

CHEESE OMELETTE & HASHBROWNS

$7.19

2 FRESH EGGS OMELETTE WITH AMERICAN CHEESE & HASHBROWNS

HAM OMELETTE & HASHBROWNS

HAM OMELETTE & HASHBROWNS

$9.19

2 FRESH EGGS OMELETTE WITH HAM & HASHBROWNS

BACON OMELETTE & HASHBROWNS

BACON OMELETTE & HASHBROWNS

$9.19

2 FRESH EGGS OMELETTE WITH BACON & HASHBROWNS

SAUSAGE OMELETTE & HASHBROWNS

SAUSAGE OMELETTE & HASHBROWNS

$9.19

2 FRESH EGGS OMELETTE WITH SAUSAGE & HASHBROWNS

DENVER OMELETTE & HASHBROWNS

DENVER OMELETTE & HASHBROWNS

$9.79

2 FRESH EGGS OMELETTE WITH HAM, GREEN PEPPER AND ONION & HASHBROWNS

VEGGIE OMELETTE & HASHBROWNS

VEGGIE OMELETTE & HASHBROWNS

$8.49

2 FRESH EGGS OMELETTE WITH GREEN PEPPER, ONION & MUSHROOM & HASHBROWNS

MEAT LOVER OMELETTE & HASHBROWNS

MEAT LOVER OMELETTE & HASHBROWNS

$11.39

2 FRESH EGGS OMELETTE WITH HAM, BACON, SAUSAGE & HASHBROWNS

BREAKFAST SIDES

SIDE OF BACON

$2.00

SIDE OF HAM

$2.00

SIDE OF SAUSAGE LINKS

$2.00

SIDE OF SALAMI

$2.00

SIDE OF RIB EYE STEAK

$7.00

SIDE OF HASHBROWNS

$2.00

SIDE OF 2 EGGS (SCRAMBELED)

$2.99

SIDE OF 2 EGGS (OVER EASY)

$2.99

SIDE OF 2 EGGS (OVER MEDIUM)

$2.99

SIDE OF 2 EGGS (OVER HARD)

$4.99

SIDE OF 2 EGGS (UP)

$4.99

SIDE OF 2 EGGS (SCRAMBELED WITH CHEESE)

$5.49

SIDE OF WHITE TOAST

$1.75

SIDE OF WHEAT TOAST

$1.75

BURGER

1/4LB BURGER WITH AMERICAN CHEESE, SERVED ON A KAISAR ROLL. INCLUDES BACON, GRILLED JALAPENO & GRILLED ONIONS. CRITICS CHOICE WINNER AT BURGERFEST CHICAGO.

SINGLE HAMBORGER

$4.49
SINGLE CHEEZBORGER

SINGLE CHEEZBORGER

$4.99

1/6 LB BURGER WITH AMERICAN CHEESE, SERVED ON A KAISAR ROLL. CHOICE OF ADDED TOPPINGS

DOUBLE HAMBORGER

$5.99
DOUBLE CHEEZBORGER

DOUBLE CHEEZBORGER

$6.49

1/4 LB BURGER SERVED ON A KAISAR ROLL WITH KETCHUP, MUSTARD, RELISH, RAW ONION & PICKLES

TRIPLE HAMBORGER

$7.49

TRIPLE CHEEZBORGER

$8.49

HOMERUN HAMBORGER

$8.99

HOMERUN CHEEZBORGER

$9.99
THE CURSE BREAKER CHEEZBORGER

THE CURSE BREAKER CHEEZBORGER

$8.99

1/4 LB BURGER WITH AMERICAN CHEESE, SERVED ON A KAISAR ROLL WITH BACON, GRILLED JALAPENO, GRILLED ONIONS.

THE OBAMA CHEEZBORGER

THE OBAMA CHEEZBORGER

$9.49

1/4 BURGER WITH AMERICAN CHEESE, SERVED ON A KAISAR ROLL WITH BACON, FRIED EGG AND GRILLED ONIONS. AN OBAMA CAMPAIGN STAFFER FAVORITE, THE PERFECT LATE NIGHT BREAKFAST/DINNER COMBO!

SANDWICH

RIB EYE STEAK SANDWICH

RIB EYE STEAK SANDWICH

$10.49

5 OZ CUT OF CHOICE RIB EYE STEAK, SERVED ON A KAISAR ROLL WITH AMERICAN CHEESE & GRILLED ONIONS. CHOICE OF TOPPINGS

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.99

GRILLED CHICKEN, SERVED ON A KAISAR ROLL WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO & MAYO. CHOICE OF TOPPINGS

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$3.99

CLASSIC GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH ON CHOICE OF BREAD (WHITE, WHEAT OR RYE)

ITALIAN BEEF

ITALIAN BEEF

$7.59

CHICAGO CLASSIC- THINNLY SLICED ROAST BEEF MARINATED IN AU JUS, SERVED ON LONG ITALIAN SUB ROLL. ADD HOT OR SWEET PEPPERS

ITALIAN SAUSAGE

$6.59

ITALIAN SAUSAGE MARINATED IN AU JUS SERVED ON A LONG ITALIAN SUB ROLL. ADD HOT OR SWEET PEPPERS

ITALIAN BEEF & SAUSAGE

$9.59

CHICAGO CLASSIC- COMBO OF ITALIAN BEEF & ITALIAN SAUSAGE MARINATED IN AU JUS, SERVED ON LONG ITALIAN SUB ROLL. ADD HOT OR SWEET PEPPERS

GRILLED SALAMI SANDWICH

$4.79

GRILLED HAM SANDWICH

$4.69

HOT DOG & SAUSAGES

HOT DOG (BUILD YOUR OWN)

HOT DOG (BUILD YOUR OWN)

$3.99

VIENNA ALL BEEF HOT DOG SERVED ON A HOT DOG BUN. CHOICE OF ADDED TOPPINGS

CHICAGO DOG

CHICAGO DOG

$4.99

VIENNA ALL BEEF HOT DOG SERVED ON A HOT DOG BUN. CONDIMENTS INCLUDE: MUSTARD, ONION, RELISH, TOMATO, CELERY SALT, SPORT PEPPER & PICKLE

POLISH SAUSAGE

POLISH SAUSAGE

$4.59

BEEF & PORK POLISH SAUSAGE ON A HOT DOG BUN SERVED CHICAGO STYLE WITH GRILLED ONIONS & MUSTARD

ITALIAN SAUSAGE

$6.59

ITALIAN SAUSAGE MARINATED IN AU JUS SERVED ON A LONG ITALIAN SUB ROLL. ADD HOT OR SWEET PEPPERS

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

EGG SANDWICH (BUILD YOUR OWN)

$3.89

FRIED EGG SERVED ON A KAISAR ROLL. CHOICE OF ADDED TOPPINGS

BACON & EGG SANDWICH

$5.89

FRIED EGG SERVED ON A KAISAR ROLL WITH BACON. CHOICE OF ADDED TOPPINGS

SAUSAGE & EGG SANDWICH

$5.89

FRIED EGG SERVED ON A KAISAR ROLL WITH SAUSAGE. CHOICE OF ADDED TOPPINGS

HAM & EGG SANDWICH

HAM & EGG SANDWICH

$5.89

FRIED EGG SERVED ON A KAISAR ROLL WITH HAM. CHOICE OF ADDED TOPPINGS

STEAK & EGG SANDWICH

$11.39

5 OZ CUT CHOICE RIB EYE STEAK WITH FRIED EGG SERVED ON A KAISAR ROLL. CHOICE OF ADDED TOPPINGS

KIDS MENU

SINGLE CHEEZBORGER

SINGLE CHEEZBORGER

$4.99

1/6 LB BURGER WITH AMERICAN CHEESE, SERVED ON A KAISAR ROLL. CHOICE OF ADDED TOPPINGS

KIDS DOUBLE CHEEZBORGER

KIDS DOUBLE CHEEZBORGER

$5.99

1/4 LB BURGER WITH AMERICAN CHEESE, SERVED ON A KAISAR ROLL. CHOICE OF ADDED TOPPINGS

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$3.99

CLASSIC GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH ON CHOICE OF BREAD (WHITE, WHEAT OR RYE)

CHICKEN TENDERS (3 PIECE) WITH FRIES

CHICKEN TENDERS (3 PIECE) WITH FRIES

$7.99

4 PC FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS WITH FRIES. CHOOSE DIPPING SAUCE- BBQ, RANCH

HOT DOG (BUILD YOUR OWN)

HOT DOG (BUILD YOUR OWN)

$3.99

VIENNA ALL BEEF HOT DOG SERVED ON A HOT DOG BUN. CHOICE OF ADDED TOPPINGS

SIDES

PLAIN POTATO CHIPS

$1.89

BBQ POTATO CHIPS

$1.89

SALT & VINEGAR POTATO CHIPS

$1.89

ADD/EXTRAS

ADD AMERICAN CHEESE

$0.50

ADD SWISS CHEESE

$0.50

ADD CHEDDAR CHEESE

$0.50

ADD CHEESE SAUCE

$1.00

ADD GRILLED ONION

$0.50

ADD BACON

$2.00

ADD JALAPENO

$0.50

ADD SPORT PEPPERS

$0.50

ADD CELERY SALT

ADD EGG

$1.00

ADD BURGER PATTY

$2.00

ADD HASHBROWNS

$2.00

ADD HAM

$2.00

ADD SAUSAGE

$2.00

ADD SALAMI

$2.00

ADD STEAK

$7.00

ADD CHICKEN

$6.00

ADD MUSHROOM

$0.50

ADD GREEN PEPPER

$0.50

ADD HOT PEPPER (GIARDINIERA)

$0.50

ADD SWEET PEPPERS

$0.50

ADD BOTH HOT & SWEET PEPPERS

$0.50

FOUNTAIN SODA

16 Oz Fountain Soda

$2.19

REFILL

$1.00

BOTTLE WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$2.19

BOTTLED JUICES/MILKS

ORANGE JUICE

$2.29

BOTTLED APPLE JUICE

$3.29

BOTTLED MILK

$2.89

BOTTLED CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.89

BOTTLED ICED TEA

$3.29

BOTTLED SODA- 20OZ

BOTTLED COKE

$2.29

BOTTLED COKE ZERO

$2.29

BOTTLED DIET COKE

$2.29

BOTTLED CHERRY COKE

$2.29

BOTTLED SPRITE

$2.29

BOTTLED SPRITE ZERO

$2.29

BOTTLED FANTA ORANGE

$2.29

BOTTLED ICED TEA

$2.29

BOTTLED WATER

$2.19

BOTTLED PEPSI

$2.29

BOTTLED DIET PEPSI

$2.29

BOTTLED DR PEPPER

$2.29

XXX VITAMIN WATER

$2.29

POWER C- VITAMIN WATER

$2.29

REVIVE- VITAMIN WATER

$2.29

BOTTLED CHERRY COKE

$2.29

COFFEE/ TEA/ HOT COCO

COFFEE

$0.50

16 OZ

HOT TEA

$1.79

12 OZ

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.29
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

430 N. Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611

Directions

Gallery
Billy Goat Tavern - Michigan Avenue image

Similar restaurants in your area

MBurger - Huron
orange star4.0 • 2,730
161 E Huron St Chicago, IL 60611
View restaurantnext
Porter Coffee Stand
orange starNo Reviews
Two Prudential Plaza, 180 N Stetson Ave Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
MBurger - MB Water Tower Place
orange star4.3 • 2,162
835 N Michigan Ave Chicago, IL 60611
View restaurantnext
The Marq
orange star4.4 • 3,247
60 W ADAMS ST CHICAGO, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
Revival Food Hall - Revival Cafe & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
125 South Clark Street Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
Boonie Foods - Revival
orange starNo Reviews
125 South Clark Street Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston