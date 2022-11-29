Bars & Lounges
Billy Goat Tavern - Navy Pier 700 E. Grand Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
Located on Chicago`s Navy Pier Waterfront, come enjoy a burger and beer on our outdoor Patio. The perfect summer getaway after a long day`s work...or just to have fun!
Location
700 E. Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611
