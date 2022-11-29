Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Billy Goat Tavern - Navy Pier 700 E. Grand Ave

review star

No reviews yet

700 E. Grand Ave

Chicago, IL 60611

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

FOUNTAIN SODA.

16 Oz Fountain Soda

$3.19

BOTTLED MILK.

BOTTLED MILK

$2.89

BOTTLED OJ.

BOTLED OJ.

$3.29
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Located on Chicago`s Navy Pier Waterfront, come enjoy a burger and beer on our outdoor Patio. The perfect summer getaway after a long day`s work...or just to have fun!

Location

700 E. Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611

Directions

Gallery
Billy Goat Tavern - Navy Pier image
Billy Goat Tavern - Navy Pier image
Billy Goat Tavern - Navy Pier image

Similar restaurants in your area

Drunken Bean
orange starNo Reviews
400 East South Water St. Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
Porter Coffee Stand
orange starNo Reviews
Two Prudential Plaza, 180 N Stetson Ave Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
Seven Bar and Restaurant
orange star3.6 • 351
400 E Randolph St 7th Floor Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
The Gage
orange starNo Reviews
24 S Michigan Ave Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
Acanto
orange starNo Reviews
18 South Michigan Ave Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
Flight Club - West Wacker
orange starNo Reviews
111 West Wacker Dr Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Gilt Bar
orange star4.6 • 9,309
230 W Kinzie Street Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Mercadito - River North Chicago
orange star4.3 • 9,285
108 W Kinzie St Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Chicago - Gold Coast
orange star4.6 • 7,883
1110 N State St. Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
North Center
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Chatham
review star
Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)
Bucktown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Lakeview
review star
Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)
Pilsen
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
West Rogers Park
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
West Loop
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Gold Coast
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston