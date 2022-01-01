Restaurant header imageView gallery

Billy Jacks Shack

218 Commercial Blvd Suite 102

Lauderdale by the Sea, FL 33308

Cheeseburger
Sticky Nuggs
Sliders

SHACK PACKS

Signature Burger Pack

$49.00

Choice of up to 4 Signature Burgers and 2 extra large sides

Fish Fry Shack Pack

$45.00

4 pieces of Beer Battered Cod, 6 pieces of Jumbo Fried Shrimp, 1/2lb of Fried Calamari. Includes Cole Slaw, Corn on the Cob and Old Bay Seasoned Fries

Slider Shack Pack

$40.00

Includes 8 sliders with a CHOICE of 4 styles and 2 extra large sides

BJ's Wing Pack

$35.00

20 piece Wings with your choice of sauce and 2 extra large sides

Street Taco Pack

$32.00

Includes 8 tacos with a choice of 4 styles and 2 extra large sides

Chicken & Biscuits Pack

$32.00Out of stock

4 pieces of Southern Fried Chicken with Buttermilk/Cheddar Biscuits, choice of gravy and 2 extra large sides

BBQ Pulled Pork Pack

$29.00

Slow Roasted BBQ Pork with 6 soft rolls and choice of 2 extra large sides

BOXES & BUCKETS

Sticky Nuggs

Sticky Nuggs

$9.99

fried boneless chicken nuggets tossed in your choice of house made sauce.

Fried Mac Nuggs

$7.99

house made mac n cheese, fried and topped w/ parmesan and a side of sriracha mayo

Beer Battered O-Rings

$6.99

served with BJ's Sauce

Crispy B&B Pickle Chips

$5.99

served with Blackened Ranch

Tater Tots

$4.99

served with BJ's Sauce

Crispy Crinkle Fries

$4.99

served wtih BJ's Sauce

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

served wtih BJ's Sauce

House Made Mac

$7.99

crock o' mac n' cheese

Box of Applewood Smoked Bacon

$7.99

slabs of love

Mexican Street Corn

$6.99

grilled corn, crema, parmesan, tajin, lime

Crispy Rock Shrimp

$11.99

flash fried & tossed in your choice of house made sauce

BBQ Chips

$2.99

BBQ dusted kettle cooked potato chips

Side of Guacamole

$3.99

house made guacamole

Side of Slaw

$3.50

house made cole slaw

SALADS

Southwest Chopped Cobb

$14.99

chopped romaine w/ jack cheese, bacon, hard boiled egg, grilled corn, kidney beans, guacamole, tomatoes, pico de gallo, cilantro & sweet chili vinaigrette

The Big Greek Chopper

$13.99

chopped romaine, tomato, bell pepper, red onion, cucumber, kalamata olives, fresh feta, peperoncini & red wine vinaigrette

The Wedgie

$12.99

iceberg wedge w/ bacon chunks, chopped tomatoes, crispy onions & choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

Classic Caesar

$11.99

romaine lettuce, garlic bread croutons & parmesan

Fresh Fish on Salad

$26.00

catch of the day on your choice of salad

SEAFOOD/RAW BAR

Grilled Oysters

$20.00

new orleans style topped with parmesan served w/baguette

Shrimp Cocktail

$2.00+

cold shrimp served w/ cocktail sauce: price per piece.

Peel & Eat Shrimp

citrus and old bay seasoned, served w/ cocktail sauce; choice of 1/4, 1/2, full pound.

Fish & Chips

$15.99

beer battered cod w/ crinkle fries, cole slaw & house made tartar sauce

Fresh Catch

$27.00

choice of grilled, blackened, fried fish served on baby arugula, sliced tomatoes, pico de gallo, mexican street corn

Fish"wich"

$27.00

fresh catch grilled, blackened, or fried Key West syle w/ choice of side

Baja Style Fish Tacos

$27.00

choice of grilled, blackened or fried fresh catch served on three warm corn tortillas w/ shredded cabbage, pickled onions, cilantro, Mexican crema, lime

Baja Style Shrimp Tacos

$17.49

crispy rock shrimp served on three warm corn tortillas w/ shredded cabbage, pickled onions, cilantro, Mexican crema, lime

Crispy Calamari

$14.99

crispy fried calamar w/ house made cocktail & tartar sauce

Tuna Katsu Sandwich

$27.00

SLIDERS

Mix & Match any Two. Served with choice of fries, sweet fries or tots. 50/50: house wagyu beef blend w/ smoked bacon, topped w/ melted cheddar, caramelized onions & BJ's sauce Porky Piggin: slow roasted BBQ pulled pork w/ cheddar & roundhouse slaw Mike Teevee: house wagyu beef blend topped w/ caramelized onions, bacon, cheddar & BBQ sauce The Leghorn: fried, grilled, or Nashville hot chicken w/ cheddar, B/B pickles & roundhouse slaw Chuck Norris: house wagyu beef blend topped w/ BBQ pork, cheddar, roundhouse slaw & O-ring Greg Brady: house wagyu beef blend topped w/ house made mac 'n' cheese & BBQ chips

Sliders

$12.99

mix & match any two; served with choice of side 50/50: house wagyu beef blend w/ smoked bacon, topped w/ melted cheddar, caramelized onions & BJ's sauce Porky Piggin: slow roasted BBQ pulled pork w/ cheddar & roundhouse slaw Mike Teevee: house wagyu beef blend topped w/ caramelized onions, bacon, cheddar & BBQ sauce The Leghorn: fried, grilled, or Nashville hot chicken w/ cheddar, B/B pickles & roundhouse slaw Chuck Norris: house wagyu beef blend topped w/ BBQ pork, cheddar, roundhouse slaw & O-ring Greg Brady: house wagyu beef blend topped w/ house made mac 'n' cheese & BBQ chips

10 NAPKIN BURGER

Hunter S. Thompson

$16.99

house blend wagyu double patty, shrooms, smoked bacon, whiskey onions & melted swiss w/ choice of side

The B-Real

$16.99

house blend wagyu double patty, monterey jack cheese, guacamole, shredded romaine, tomato, smoked bacon, sriracha mayo w/ choice of side

El Chupacabra

$16.99

house blend wagyu double patty, creamy goat cheese, sweet chili bacon jam & arugula w/ choice of side

Cousin Oliver

$16.99

house blend wagyu double patty, house made mac, smoked bacon & BBQ chips w/ choice of side

Book 'em Dano

$16.99

house blend wagyu double patty, blue cheese, smoked bacon & caramelized onions w/ choice of side

The Elvis

$15.99

house blend wagyu double patty, peanut butter, smoked bacon, cheddar & mayo w/ choice of side

The Foghorn

$14.99Out of stock

choice of grilled, fried, or Nashville hot chicken w/ cheddar, B/B pickles, roundhouse slaw & choice of side

Hamburger

$7.99

house blend wagyu patty w/ choice of side; lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle upon request

Double Hamburger

$12.99

house blend wagyu double patty w/ choice of side; lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle upon request

Cheeseburger

$8.99

house blend wagyu patty w/ cheese & choice of side; lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle upon request

Double Cheeseburger

$13.99

house blend wagyu double patty w/ cheese & choice of side; lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle upon request

Veggie Burger

$15.99Out of stock

spicy black beans, onions, rice, egg, corn, tomato veggie patty w/ choice of side

Porky BIGGIN Sandwich

$14.99

slow roasted bbq pulled pork w/ cheddar & roundhouse slaw; choice of side

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

grilled cheese sandwich w/ choice of side

B.L.T

$9.99

bacon, lettuce, tomato sandwich w/ choice of side

Green Goblin

$15.00Out of stock

SHACK DOGS

The Joint

$12.99

wagyu beef hot dog, oven top chili, roundhouse slaw, cheddar, jalapenos & frito shrapnel w/ choice of side

The Ripper

$13.99

bacon wrapped wagyu beef hot dog fried til it rips, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sriracha mayo w/ choice of side

Mario Combover

$11.99

wagyu beef hot dog, fire cracker sauerkraut & honey balsamic mustard w/ choice of side

Plain Hot Dog

$7.99

wagyu beef hot dog w/ choice of side

BJ'S SIGNATURES

Chicken Wings

mixed basket of wings tossed in choice of house made sauce served w/ ranch or blue cheese

Rock Shrimp Po' Boy

$17.99

crispy rock shrimp, shredded lettuce tomato slaw, creole remoulade on toasted hoagie w/ choice of side

Mac 'n Cheese Steak

$17.99

shaved ribeye steak, caramelized onions, cheddar, house made mac on a toasted hoagie w/ choice of side

Chicken & Waffle

$16.99Out of stock

country fried chicken & malted waffle with syrup & buffalo sauce

Red Neck Nachos

$16.99

kettle cooked potato chips topped w/ BBQ pork, smoked bacon, house mac, sauteed onions, pickled jalapenos, green onion & blackened ranch

Tot-Chos

$15.99

crispy tots w/ oven top chili, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream & jalapenos

Oven Top Chili

$12.99

signature house made chili all crocked up with cheddar & jack cheese, sour cream, bacon shrapnel, green onion w/ choice of fritos or saltine crackers

Chicken Tacos

$13.99Out of stock

grilled Chicken served on three warm corn tortillas w/ shredded cabbage, pickled onions, cilantro, mexican crema, lime

Billy's Breakfast

$13.99Out of stock

choice of bacon, sausage, wagyu beef patty and side of farm egg

Malted Waffle

$5.00

malted waffle with syrup

Albino Bigfoot

$14.99Out of stock

DONUTS

Cornholio

$3.00

Dirty Duo

$3.99

donut w/ chocolate frosting & crushed oreos

Muddy Pig

$3.99

donut w/ nutella frosting & crushed bacon

Barb's Desk Drawer

$3.99

donut w/ vanilla frosting & M&M's

Psycho Girl Scout

$3.99

donut w/ peanut butter, chocolate chips & toasted marshmallow

Fried Oreo

$4.99

fried oreo w/ vanilla ice cream

Plain Donut

$3.50

donut w/ sugar glaze

Scoop of Vanilla

$3.50

single serve vanilla ice cream

SAUCE

BBQ Cheddar Bacon Sauce

$0.75

BJ Sauce

$0.75

Blackened Ranch

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Caribbean Sticky Sauce

$0.75

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.75

Sweet Chili/Buffalo Mix

$0.75

Garlic Herb/Buffalo Mix

$0.75

Garlic Herb Parmesan Sauce

$0.75

Habanero Shocker Sauce

$0.75

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Creole Remoulade

$0.75

Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Marshmallow Fluff

$1.00

Peanut Butter

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.75

Sriracha Mayo

$0.75

N/A Beverages

Seltzer

$3.25

Tonic

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Coffee

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Red Bull

$5.00

SHIRTS

Small Blk Shirt Logo LBTS

$25.00Out of stock

Medium Blk Shirt Logo LBTS

$25.00Out of stock

Large Blk Shirt Logo LBTS

$25.00Out of stock

XL Blk Shirt Logo LBTS

$25.00Out of stock

2XL Blk Shirt Logo LBTS

$25.00Out of stock

Small Wht Shirt Logo LBTS

$25.00Out of stock

Medium Wht Shirt Logo LBTS

$25.00Out of stock

Large Wht Shirt Logo LBTS

$25.00

XL Wht Shirt Logo LBTS

$25.00Out of stock

2XL Wht Shirt Logo LBTS

$25.00Out of stock

Small Blk Shirt Logo Starburst

$25.00Out of stock

Medium Blk Shirt Logo Starburst

$25.00

Large Blk Shirt Logo Starburst

$25.00Out of stock

XL Blk Shirt Logo Starburst

$25.00

2XL Blk Shirt Logo Starburst

$25.00Out of stock

Small Gry Shirt Logo Starburst

$25.00Out of stock

Medium Gry Shirt Logo Starburst

$25.00Out of stock

Large Gry Shirt Logo Starburst

$25.00Out of stock

XL Gry Shirt Logo Starburst

$25.00Out of stock

2XL Gry Shirt Logo Starburst

$25.00Out of stock

Small Blk Nuggs

$25.00Out of stock

Medium Blk Nuggs

$25.00

Large Blk Nuggs

$25.00

XL Blk Nuggs

$25.00

2XL Blk Nuggs

$25.00Out of stock

Small Wht Nuggs

$25.00Out of stock

Medium Wht Nuggs

$25.00

Large Wht Nuggs

$25.00

XL Wht Nuggs

$25.00Out of stock

2XL Wht Nuggs

$25.00

SMALL TIE DYE

$25.00Out of stock

MEDIUM TIE DYE

$25.00Out of stock

LARGE TIE DYE

$25.00Out of stock

X LARGE TIE DYE

$25.00Out of stock

2X LARGE TIE DYE

$25.00Out of stock

SMALL LOGO TANK

$20.00Out of stock

MEDIUM LOGO TANK

$20.00Out of stock

LARGE LOGO TANK

$20.00Out of stock

SWEATSHIRTS

Smalll Gry LS Performance

$35.00

Medium Gry LS Performance

$35.00

Large Gry LS Performance

$35.00

XL Gry LS Performance

$35.00

2XL Gry LS Performance

$35.00Out of stock

Small Wht LS Performance

$35.00Out of stock

Medium Wht LS Performance

$35.00

Large Wht LS Performance

$35.00

XL Wht LS Performance

$35.00

2XL Wht LS Performance

$35.00Out of stock

SMALL Gry Hoodie

$45.00

MEDIUM Gry Hoodie

$45.00

LARGE Gry Hoodie

$45.00

X LARGE Gry Hoodie

$45.00

HATS/STICKERS

BJ's Hat

$15.00Out of stock

CAMO Hat

$15.00

LOGO Hat

$15.00

Sticker

$2.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
WELCOME TO BILLY JACK’S SHACK! OUR FRIENDS CALL US BJ’S! We’re a casual restaurant and bar with a heavy emphasis on craft BEER. We serve our take on every-day American favorites in BOXES, and on buns. There’s usually some BACON involved. On weekends we BRUNCH, and we brunch hard. Didn’t I already mention bacon? Whenever we’re eating, we’re usually drinking. Even some of our drinks are #teambacon. Sound like your kind of place?! Join us for HAPPY HOUR daily!

