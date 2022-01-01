Billy Jack's Pizza Pub Delivery Hub

BG picView gallery

S Greeley Hwy

American Legion Bingo Hall (West End)

Cheyenne, WY 82007

Order Again

Popular Items

Family Meal
Cheesy Bread Sticks
14" DYO Pizza

Soft Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$3.00Out of stock

COKE

$3.00Out of stock

Coke Cherry

$3.00Out of stock

Coke Diet

$3.00Out of stock

Coke Zero

$3.00Out of stock

DR PEPPER

$3.00Out of stock

Dr. Pepper Diet

$3.00Out of stock

Gold Peak Tea Iced

$3.00Out of stock

Gold Peak Tea Sweet

$3.00Out of stock

LEMONADE

$3.00Out of stock

MELLO YELLO

$3.00Out of stock

Milk

$3.50

Orange

$3.00Out of stock

ROOT BEER

$3.00Out of stock

SPRITE

$3.00Out of stock

water

$1.00Out of stock

Kid Soft Drinks

Kid COKE

$1.50

Kid Coke Cherry

$1.50

Kid Coke Diet

$1.50

Kid Coke Zero

$1.50

Kid DR PEPPER

$1.50

Kid Dr. Pepper Diet

$1.50

Kid LEMONADE

$1.50

Kid MELLO YELLO

$1.50

Kid Milk

$1.50

Kid Milk Chocolate

$1.50

Kid Milk Strawberry

$1.50

Kid Orange

$1.50

Kid ROOT BEER

$1.50

Kid SPRITE

$1.50

Kid Tea Iced

$1.50

Kid Tea Sweet

$1.50

Kid Water

Sides/Extras

Billy Wings

Billy Wings

$9.00

If you like wings you will love our Thighs!

Cheesey Bread Sticks W/Bacon

Cheesey Bread Sticks W/Bacon

$10.00

Classic Crust with Garlic butter, Bacon, and Provolone Cheese Served with Marinara

Cheesy Bread Sticks

Cheesy Bread Sticks

$9.00

Classic Crust with Garlic Parmesan Butter, Provolone Cheese, served with Marinara.

French Toast Sticks

French Toast Sticks

$6.00

5 Crispy sticks served with Syrup

Grilled Cheese W/ Waffle Fries

Grilled Cheese W/ Waffle Fries

$6.00

4 cheeses melted on a 4"hoagie served with Waffle fries and Ketchup

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Classic Macaroni with Cheese

Mac n Chz Bites

Mac n Chz Bites

$9.00

Classic Macaroni and Cheese wrapped in a golden breading.

Mini Cheese Pizza

Mini Cheese Pizza

$6.00

6" pizza with pizza sauce and Pizza cheese

Mini Corn Dogs W/Waffle Fries

Mini Corn Dogs W/Waffle Fries

$6.00

Mini corndogs served with Waffle fries and ketchup

Pretzel Bites W/ Cheese Sauce

Pretzel Bites W/ Cheese Sauce

$6.00

Crispy salty pretzel bites served with Cheese Sauce

W/ Caesar Salad

W/ Caesar Salad

$3.50

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons served with Caesar Dressing on the side

W/ Sunny Salad

W/ Sunny Salad

$3.50

Salad Mix, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, sunflower Seeds, House Dressing

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Crispy Waffle fries served with Ketchup

10" Pizza

10" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

10" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$12.00

Burger Sauce, Beef, Bacon, Pickles, Red Onions, Jack Cheddar, Tomatoes

10" Billy Philly Pizza

10" Billy Philly Pizza

$12.00

House Sauce, Philly Steak, Bacon, Jalapeno, Mushrooms, Pepper Jack

10" Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

10" Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$12.00

Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Jack Cheddar, Ranch

10" Crab Rangoon Pizza

10" Crab Rangoon Pizza

$12.00

Garlic Parmesan, Cream Cheese, Bacon, Crab, Mozzarella, Spicy Asian Sauce

10" DYO Pizza

10" DYO Pizza

$12.00

Design your pizza the way you want it.

10" Mighty Meat Pizza

10" Mighty Meat Pizza

$12.00

Pizza Sauce, Beef, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Pizza Cheese

10" POPPER-oni Pizza

10" POPPER-oni Pizza

$12.00

House Sauce, Pepperoni, Jalapeno, Bacon, Pizza Cheese, Cream Cheese

10" Taco Pizza

10" Taco Pizza

$12.00

Cheese Sauce, Taco Meat, Jack Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crushed Doritos

10" The McKenna Pizza

10" The McKenna Pizza

$12.00

Mexi-Ranch, Chicken, Jack Cheddar, Crushed Doritos, Cilantro Lime Sauce

10" Spicy Hawaiian Pizza

$12.00

14" Pizza

14" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

14" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$19.00

Burger Sauce, Beef, Bacon, Pickles, Red Onions, Jack Cheddar, Tomatoes

14" Billy Philly Pizza

14" Billy Philly Pizza

$19.00

House Sauce, Philly Steak, Bacon, Jalapeno, Mushrooms, Pepper Jack

14" Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

14" Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$19.00

Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Jack Cheddar, Ranch

14" Crab Rangoon Pizza

$19.00

Garlic Parmesan, Cream Cheese, Bacon, Crab, Mozzarella, Spicy Asian Sauce

14" DYO Pizza

$19.00
14" Mighty Meat Pizza

14" Mighty Meat Pizza

$19.00

Pizza Sauce, Beef, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Pizza Cheese

14" POPPER-oni Pizza

14" POPPER-oni Pizza

$19.00

House Sauce, Pepperoni, Jalapeno, Bacon, Pizza Cheese, Cream Cheese

14" Taco Pizza

14" Taco Pizza

$19.00

Cheese Sauce, Taco Meat, Jack Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crushed Doritos

14" The McKenna Pizza

14" The McKenna Pizza

$19.00

Mexi-Ranch, Chicken, Jack Cheddar, Crushed Doritos, Cilantro Lime Sauce

14" Spicy Hawaiian Pizza

$19.00

Family Meal Deal

Something for everyone in the family. Includes (2) 14" pizzas of your choice and (2) sides/extras.

Family Meal

$46.00

Something for everyone in the family. Includes (2) 14" pizzas of your choice and (2) sides/extras.

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Salad Mix, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesean, Ceasar Dressing, Croutons

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesean, Ceasar Dressing, Croutons, Grilled Chicken

Club Salad

Club Salad

$12.00

Salad Mix, Jack Cheddar, Roma Tomatoes, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, House Dressing

DYO Salad

DYO Salad

$12.00

Pick your salad base. Choose one each of the following Protein, Cheese. Then choose your veggies and one dressing.

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$12.00

Spinach, Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Chicken, Italian Dressing, Oregeno

Sunny Salad

Sunny Salad

$6.00

Salad Mix, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Sunflower Seeds

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$12.00

NO FRIED SHELL, Salad Mix, Jack Cheddar, Tomatoes, Taco Meat, Black Olives, DORITOS, Ranch Dressing

Subs

Billy Burger Sub

Billy Burger Sub

$12.00

Burger Sauce, Beef, Jack Cheddar Cheese and add the veggies you want.

Billy Philly Sub

Billy Philly Sub

$12.00

Philly Steak, Bacon, Jalapeno, Mushrooms, Pepper Jack and add the veggies you want

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$12.00

Ranch, Chicken, Bacon, Pepper jack and add the veggies you want.

DYO Sub

DYO Sub

$12.00

Choose a sauce and one each of protein and cheese, then add the veggies you want. For an upcharge you can add more sauce, cheese, or protein.

Pizza Sub

Pizza Sub

$12.00

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese and add the veggies you want.

Steak and Bacon Sub

Steak and Bacon Sub

$12.00

Philly Steak, Bacon, Jack Cheddar and add the veggies you want.

Up Charge Dressings/ Sauces

$ Side Alfredo

$0.75

$ Side BBQ Sauce

$0.75

$ Side Bleu Cheese

$0.75

$ Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

$ Side Burger Sauce

$0.75

$ Side Caesar Dressing

$0.75

$ Side Cheese Sauce

$0.75

$ Side Cream Cheese

$0.75

$ Side Garlic Parmesan Butter

$0.75

$ Side Guacamole

$0.75

$ Side Hot Sauce

$0.75

$ Side House Dressing

$0.75

$ Side House Sauce

$0.75

$ Side Italian Dressing

$0.75

$ Side Marinara

$0.75

$ Side Mexi Ranch

$0.75

$ Side Ranch Dressing

$0.75

$ Side Salsa

$0.75

$ Side Sour Cream

$0.75

$ Side Spicy Asian

$0.75

10" Take and Bake Pizza

10" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza T&B

10" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza T&B

$12.00

Burger Sauce, Beef, Bacon, Pickles, Red Onions, Jack Cheddar, Tomatoes

10" Billy Philly Pizza T&B

10" Billy Philly Pizza T&B

$12.00

House Sauce, Philly Steak, Bacon, Jalapeno, Mushrooms, Pepper Jack

10" Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch T&B

10" Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch T&B

$12.00

Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Jack Cheddar, Ranch

10" Crab Rangoon T&B

$12.00
10" Mighty Meat Pizza T&B

10" Mighty Meat Pizza T&B

$12.00

Pizza Sauce, Beef, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Pizza Cheese

10" POPPER-oni Pizza T&B

10" POPPER-oni Pizza T&B

$12.00

House Sauce, Pepperoni, Jalapeno, Bacon, Pizza Cheese, Cream Cheese

10" Taco Pizza T&B

10" Taco Pizza T&B

$12.00

Cheese Sauce, Taco Meat, Jack Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crushed Doritos

10" The McKenna Pizza T&B

10" The McKenna Pizza T&B

$12.00

Mexi-Ranch, Chicken, Jack Cheddar, Crushed Doritos, Cilantro Lime Sauce

14" Take and Bake Pizza

14" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza T&B

$19.00

14" Billy Philly Pizza T&B

$19.00

14" Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch T&B

$19.00

14" Crab Rangoon T&B

$19.00

14" DYO Pizza T&B

$19.00

14" Mighty Meat Pizza T&B

$19.00

14" POPPER-oni Pizza T&B

$19.00

14" Taco Pizza T&B

$19.00

14" The McKenna Pizza T&B

$19.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Order online and have it delivered or pick it up using our drive through window. There is no dine in seating at this location. If you would like to dine in then please visit us at our other location located at 4020 Airport Parkway West Suite 1 (Opening Soon) located inside the new Jerry Olsen airport terminal.

Website

Location

S Greeley Hwy, American Legion Bingo Hall (West End), Cheyenne, WY 82007

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

