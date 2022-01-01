Restaurant header imageView gallery

Billy Jack's Pizza Pub

10 Reviews

810 S. 3rd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68845

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

10" DYO Pizza
Family Meal
Cheesy Bread Sticks

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

CHERRY COKE

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coffee Decaf

$2.00

COKE

$2.99

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$2.99

DR PEPPER

$2.99

ICED TEA

$2.99

LEMONADE

$2.99

MELLO YELLO

$2.99

Milk

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Red Bull

$4.00

ROOT BEER

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$3.00

SPRITE

$2.99

Strawberry Milk

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

water

Hot Tea

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Shakes

Flavored Milkshake

$3.50

Float

Float

$3.50

DYO Breakfast items

Pizza

Pizza

$11.99

Design your own breakfast pizza.

Burrito

Burrito

$9.99

Design your own Breakfast Burrito

Sub

Sub

$10.99

Design your own Breakfast Sub

Signature Pizza

10" Classic Breakfast Pizza

10" Classic Breakfast Pizza

$11.99

Garlic Parmesan, Cheese Sauce, Pork Sausage, Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Jack Cheddar, side of Salsa

10" Jerry's Breakfast Pizza

10" Jerry's Breakfast Pizza

$11.99

Garlic Parmesan, Sausage Gravy, Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Red Onions, Jack Cheddar, Cream Cheese

14" Classic Breakfast Pizza

$17.99

14" Jerry's Breakfast Pizza

$17.99

Signature Burritos

Billy's Breakfast Burrito

Billy's Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Cheese Sauce, Pork Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Scrambled Eggs, Waffle Fries, Jack Cheddar, Side of Salsa

Denver Burrito

Denver Burrito

$9.99

Ham, Scrambled Eggs, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Red Peppers, Green Peppers, Jack Cheddar, Side of Salsa

Signature Subs

Bill's Breakfast Sub

Bill's Breakfast Sub

$10.99

Cheese Sauce, Pork Sausage, Ham, Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Jack Cheddar

Nebraska's Breakfast Sub

Nebraska's Breakfast Sub

$10.99

Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Jalapenos, Jack Cheddar, Cream Cheese

Alternative Breakfast

10" Bill's Biscuits & Gravy

10" Bill's Biscuits & Gravy

$9.99

Thick Crust with Sausage Gravy

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$9.99

Waffle Fries, Sausage Gravy, Pork Sausage, Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Pizza Cheese

French Toast 6PK

French Toast 6PK

$6.00

French Toast Sticks with Maple Syrup

Handheld Biscuits & Gravy

Handheld Biscuits & Gravy

$9.99

Calzone Wrap with Sausage Gravy, Waffle Fries

Kid's Breakfast Pizza

Kid's Breakfast Pizza

$6.99

Cheese Sauce, Scrambled Eggs, Bacon

14" Biscuits N Gravy

14" Biscuits N Gravy

$14.99

Thick Crust with Sausage Gravy

Sides/Extras

Cheesy Bread Sticks W/Bacon

Cheesy Bread Sticks W/Bacon

$7.00

Classic Crust with Garlic butter, Bacon, and Provolone Cheese Served with Marinara

Cheesy Bread Sticks

Cheesy Bread Sticks

$6.00

Classic Crust with Garlic Parmesan Butter, Provolone Cheese, served with Marinara.

Billy Wings (Chunky Dunkers)

Billy Wings (Chunky Dunkers)

$8.00Out of stock

If you like wings you will love our Thighs!

Crab Cakes

$8.00
French Toast Sticks

French Toast Sticks

$6.00

5 Crispy sticks served with Syrup

Grilled Cheese W/ Waffle Fries

Grilled Cheese W/ Waffle Fries

$6.00

4 cheeses melted on a 4"hoagie served with Waffle fries and Ketchup

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Classic Macaroni with Cheese

Mac n Chz Bites

Mac n Chz Bites

$8.00

Classic Macaroni and Cheese wrapped in a golden breading.

Mini Cheese Pizza

Mini Cheese Pizza

$6.00

6" pizza with pizza sauce and Pizza cheese

Mini Corn Dogs W/Waffle Fries

Mini Corn Dogs W/Waffle Fries

$6.00

Mini corndogs served with Waffle fries and ketchup

Mozz Sticks

Mozz Sticks

$8.00

5 Cheese breaded sticks served with marinara

Onion Petals

Onion Petals

$8.00

Breaded Onions served with our house dressing

Pretzel Bites W/ Cheese Sauce

Pretzel Bites W/ Cheese Sauce

$6.00

Crispy salty pretzel bites served with Cheese Sauce

Sweet Corn Nuggets

Sweet Corn Nuggets

$8.00

Jalapenos, Corn, Cheese in a golden breading served with Ranch Dressing

Spicy Breaded Pickles

Spicy Breaded Pickles

$8.00

Dill Pickles cut into French fries and battered served with Ranch Dressing

W/ Caesar Salad

W/ Caesar Salad

$3.50

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons served with Caesar Dressing on the side

W/ Sunny Salad

W/ Sunny Salad

$3.50

Salad Mix, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, sunflower Seeds, House Dressing

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Crispy Waffle fries served with Ketchup

Billy Vanilly Cheese Cake

$8.00Out of stock
Dessert Pizza (Apple or Cherry)

Dessert Pizza (Apple or Cherry)

$7.00

Our Classic crust topped with your choice of Cherry or Apple pie filling with a cream cheese lattice

Sundae (Chocolate or Strawberry)

Sundae (Chocolate or Strawberry)

$3.00

Vanilla Bean Ice cream topped with your choice of Chocolate or Strawberry sauce with whip cream and topped with a Cherry

Nacho

DYO Billy Nacho

$9.99

Doritos, Cheese sauce and then your choice of meat and veggies

Burrito/Wraps

DYO Burrito

DYO Burrito

$9.99

Wrap your favorite fillings in a 10" tortilla. You can smother it for a $1 more

10" Pizza

10" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

10" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$11.99

Burger Sauce, Beef, Bacon, Pickles, Red Onions, Jack Cheddar, Tomatoes

10" Billy Philly Pizza

10" Billy Philly Pizza

$11.99

House Sauce, Philly Steak, Bacon, Jalapeno, Mushrooms, Pepper Jack

10" Breakfast Pizza

10" Breakfast Pizza

$11.99

Cheese Sauce, Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Jack Cheddar with a side of Salsa

10" Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch

10" Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.99

Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Jack Cheddar, Ranch

10" Crab Rangoon

10" Crab Rangoon

$11.99

Garlic Parmesan, Cream Cheese, Bacon, Crab, Mozzarella, Spicy Asian Sauce

10" DYO Pizza

10" DYO Pizza

$11.99

Design your pizza the way you want it.

10" Jerry's Breakfast Pizza

10" Jerry's Breakfast Pizza

$11.99

Garlic Parmesan, Gravy, Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Red Onions, Jack Cheddar Cheese, Cream Cheese

10" Korean BBQ Pizza

10" Korean BBQ Pizza

$11.99

Korean BBQ, Chicken, Red Onions, Red Peppers, Pizza Cheese, Peanut Slaw

10" Mighty Meat Pizza

10" Mighty Meat Pizza

$11.99

Pizza Sauce, Beef, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Pizza Cheese

10" POPPER-oni Pizza

10" POPPER-oni Pizza

$11.99

House Sauce, Pepperoni, Jalapeno, Bacon, Pizza Cheese, Cream Cheese

10" Spicy Hawaiian Pizza

$10.99
10" Taco Pizza

10" Taco Pizza

$11.99

Cheese Sauce, Taco Meat, Jack Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crushed Doritos

10" The McKenna Pizza

10" The McKenna Pizza

$11.99

Mexi-Ranch, Chicken, Jack Cheddar, Crushed Doritos, Cilantro Lime Sauce

14" Pizza

14" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

14" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$17.99

Burger Sauce, Beef, Bacon, Pickles, Red Onions, Jack Cheddar, Tomatoes

14" Billy Philly Pizza

14" Billy Philly Pizza

$17.99

House Sauce, Philly Steak, Bacon, Jalapeno, Mushrooms, Pepper Jack

14" Breakfast Pizza

14" Breakfast Pizza

$17.99

Cheese Sauce, Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Pork Sausage, Jack Cheddar with a side of Salsa

14" Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch

14" Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.99

Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Jack Cheddar, Ranch

14" Crab Rangoon

$17.99

Garlic Parmesan, Cream Cheese, Bacon, Crab, Mozzarella, Spicy Asian Sauce

14" DYO Pizza

$17.99

14" Jerry's Breakfast Pizza

$17.99

Garlic Parmesan, Gravy, Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Red Onions, Jack Cheddar Cheese, Cream Cheese

14" Korean BBQ Pizza

14" Korean BBQ Pizza

$17.99

Korean BBQ, Chicken, Red Onions, Red Peppers, Pizza Cheese, Peanut Slaw

14" Mighty Meat Pizza

14" Mighty Meat Pizza

$17.99

Pizza Sauce, Beef, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Pizza Cheese

14" POPPER-oni Pizza

14" POPPER-oni Pizza

$17.99

House Sauce, Pepperoni, Jalapeno, Bacon, Pizza Cheese, Cream Cheese

14" Spicy Hawaiian

$15.99
14" Taco Pizza

14" Taco Pizza

$17.99

Cheese Sauce, Taco Meat, Jack Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crushed Doritos

14" The McKenna Pizza

14" The McKenna Pizza

$17.99

Mexi-Ranch, Chicken, Jack Cheddar, Crushed Doritos, Cilantro Lime Sauce

Family Meal Deal

Something for everyone in the family. Includes (2) 14" pizzas of your choice and (2) sides/extras.

Family Meal

$40.00

Something for everyone in the family. Includes (2) 14" pizzas of your choice and (2) sides/extras.

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.00

Salad Mix, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.49

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesean, Ceasar Dressing, Croutons

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesean, Ceasar Dressing, Croutons, Grilled Chicken

Club Salad

Club Salad

$11.00

Salad Mix, Jack Cheddar, Roma Tomatoes, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, House Dressing

DYO Salad

DYO Salad

$11.00

Pick your salad base. Choose one each of the following Protein, Cheese. Then choose your veggies and one dressing.

Korean BBQ Salad

Korean BBQ Salad

$11.00

Salad Mix, Jack Cheddar, Red Onions, Red Peppers, Korean BBQ Sauce, Chicken

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$11.00

Spinach, Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Chicken, Italian Dressing, Oregeno

Sunny Salad

Sunny Salad

$8.49

Salad Mix, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Sunflower Seeds

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$11.00

NO FRIED SHELL, Salad Mix, Jack Cheddar, Tomatoes, Taco Meat, Black Olives, DORITOS, Ranch Dressing

Subs

Billy Burger Sub

Billy Burger Sub

$10.99

Burger Sauce, Beef, Jack Cheddar Cheese and add the veggies you want.

Billy Philly Sub

Billy Philly Sub

$10.99

Philly Steak, Bacon, Jalapeno, Mushrooms, Pepper Jack and add the veggies you want

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$10.99

Ranch, Chicken, Bacon, Pepper jack and add the veggies you want.

DYO Sub

DYO Sub

$10.99

Choose a sauce and one each of protein and cheese, then add the veggies you want. For an upcharge you can add more sauce, cheese, or protein.

Pizza Sub

Pizza Sub

$10.99

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese and add the veggies you want.

Steak and Bacon Sub

Steak and Bacon Sub

$10.99

Philly Steak, Bacon, Jack Cheddar and add the veggies you want.

Up Charge Dressings/ Sauces

Alfredo

$0.75

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Burger Sauce

$0.75

Caeser

$0.75

Cheese Sauce

$0.75

Cream Cheese

$0.75

Garlic Parmesan Butter

$0.75

Gravy

$0.75

Green Chili

$0.75

Guacamole

$0.75

Hot Sauce

$0.75

House Dressing

$0.75

House Sauce

$0.75

Italian

$0.75

Korean BBQ

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Mexi Ranch

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Spicy Asian

$0.75

10" Take and Bake Pizza

10" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza T&B

10" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza T&B

$10.99

Burger Sauce, Beef, Bacon, Pickles, Red Onions, Jack Cheddar, Tomatoes

10" Billy Philly Pizza T&B

10" Billy Philly Pizza T&B

$10.99

House Sauce, Philly Steak, Bacon, Jalapeno, Mushrooms, Pepper Jack

10" Breakfast Pizza T&B

10" Breakfast Pizza T&B

$10.99

Cheese Sauce, Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Jack Cheddar with a side of Salsa

10" Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch T&B

10" Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch T&B

$10.99

Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Jack Cheddar, Ranch

10" Crab Rangoon T&B

$10.99

10" Jerry's Breakfast Pizza T&B

$10.99
10" Korean BBQ Pizza T&B

10" Korean BBQ Pizza T&B

$10.99

Korean BBQ, Chicken, Red Onions, Red Peppers, Pizza Cheese, Peanut Slaw

10" Mighty Meat Pizza T&B

10" Mighty Meat Pizza T&B

$10.99

Pizza Sauce, Beef, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Pizza Cheese

10" POPPER-oni Pizza T&B

10" POPPER-oni Pizza T&B

$10.99

House Sauce, Pepperoni, Jalapeno, Bacon, Pizza Cheese, Cream Cheese

10" Spicy Hawaiian Pizza

$9.99
10" Taco Pizza T&B

10" Taco Pizza T&B

$10.99

Cheese Sauce, Taco Meat, Jack Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crushed Doritos

10" The McKenna Pizza T&B

10" The McKenna Pizza T&B

$10.99

Mexi-Ranch, Chicken, Jack Cheddar, Crushed Doritos, Cilantro Lime Sauce

14" Take and Bake Pizza

14" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza T&B

$16.99

14" Billy Philly Pizza T&B

$16.99

14" Breakfast Pizza T&B

$16.99

14" Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch T&B

$16.99

14" Crab Rangoon T&B

$16.99

14" DYO Pizza T&B

$16.99

14" Jerry's Breakfast Pizza T&B

$16.99

14" Korean BBQ Pizza T&B

$16.99

14" Mighty Meat Pizza T&B

$16.99

14" POPPER-oni Pizza T&B

$16.99

14" Spicy Hawaiian

$14.99

14" Taco Pizza T&B

$16.99

14" The McKenna Pizza T&B

$16.99

Food

House Dressing/Tim Z's

$10.00

Gluten Free Crust Case

$60.00

Gluten Free Crust 1pc

$2.50

Glassware

20oz Beer Glass

$5.00

Apparel/ K-Card

Purchase K-Card

$5.00

BJPP Hat

$19.00

Hoodie

$30.00

Long Sleeve

$18.00

POLO shirt

$30.00

Short Sleeve Shirt

$13.00

Sweatshirt

$22.00

Tank-Black

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markDrive-Thru
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pizza, Subs & Salads with the only Frost Rail in Kearney, Ne. Redefining Fast Casual Dining.

Website

Location

810 S. 3rd Avenue, Kearney, NE 68845

Directions

Gallery
Billy Jack's Pizza Pub image
Billy Jack's Pizza Pub image
Billy Jack's Pizza Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Good Evans - 50 - GE Kearney
orange starNo Reviews
1010 3rd Ave. Kearney, NE 68845
View restaurantnext
Fyre Modern Grill - 707 Talmadge St
orange starNo Reviews
707 Talmadge St Kearney, NE 68845
View restaurantnext
Cunningham's Journal - On The Lake
orange starNo Reviews
610 Talmadge St. Kearney, NE 68845
View restaurantnext
Coppermill Steakhouse - Kearney
orange starNo Reviews
421 Talmadge St #2 Kearney, NE 68845
View restaurantnext
Gillies Bar & Grill
orange star4.6 • 237
1822 Central Ave Kearney, NE 68847
View restaurantnext
Cunningham's Journal - on The Bricks
orange starNo Reviews
15 W 23rd St. Kearney, NE 68847
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kearney

PepperJax Grill - 25 - Kearney
orange star4.5 • 1,407
1010 3rd Ave Kearney, NE 68845
View restaurantnext
Alley Rose - Kearney
orange star4.5 • 1,181
2013 Central Ave Kearney, NE 68847
View restaurantnext
Gillies Bar & Grill
orange star4.6 • 237
1822 Central Ave Kearney, NE 68847
View restaurantnext
Thunderhead Brewing- Kearney
orange star4.5 • 214
18 E 21st St Kearney, NE 68847
View restaurantnext
Jerseys Sports Bar & Grill
orange star4.9 • 125
5012 3rd Ave Kearney, NE 68845
View restaurantnext
Gambino's Pizza - Kearney
orange star4.5 • 53
2715 2nd Ave Kearney, NE 68847
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kearney
North Platte
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Hays
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Salina
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Elkhorn
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
La Vista
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Omaha
review star
Avg 4.4 (242 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston