Billy’s - A Cappelli Martini Bar

603 Reviews

$$

7338 Industrial Park Blvd

Mentor, OH 44060

Order Again

Small Plates

Baked Stuffed Jalapenos*

$11.00

Warm jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese and topped with bacon

Beer Cheese Fondue

$12.00

Served with our famous pretzel stick, sliced baguette and crostini dippers

Billy's Party Platter

$15.00

Potato Skins, chicken tenders, mozzarella, and spring rolls served family style to share

Black Mussels

$13.00

Calamari, shrimp, and mussels tossed in marinara sauce

Blueberry Bruschetta

$12.00

Breaded Calamari

$15.00

Tossed with fresh tomatoes and banana peppers, served with marinara

Brie

$12.00

Delicious baked brie with cranberries and drizzled raspberry sauce served with croustini, apple, and French baguette

Bruschetta

$12.00

French bread topped with tomatoes, basil, cheese and a balsalmic reduction

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

Zesty in all the right ways, served with pita and tortilla chips

Cauliflower "Wings"

$13.00

Crispy cauliflower tossed in your favorite sauce Bbq - Hot - Teriyaki - Hot Garlic Parm

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Chicken, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, tomatoes and green onions served with a side of sour cream and homemade salsa

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$11.00

Fried Mozzarella

$11.00

Garlic Hummus

$11.00

House made garlic hummus served with pita and raw vegetables

Garlic Shrimp*

$14.00

Eight sauteed shrimp in a melted garlic butter reduction

Honey Garlic Chicken Satay*

$14.00

Skewered chicken marinated in honey garlic sauce

Imported Meat & Cheese*

$19.00

A variety of domestic and imported meats and cheeses served with accouterments

Lettuce Wraps

$13.00

Lobster Ravioli

$16.00

Local made Ohio City Pasta ravioli filled with lobster in a creamy pesto sauce

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$14.00

Nonna's Risotto Balls

$14.00

Fried sausage arancini risotto rice balls served over a bed of marinara and fresh basil

Potato Skins*

$10.00

Potstickers

$11.00

Pretzel Sticks

$12.00

Served with three dips - cheese, honey mustard, and zesty cream cheese

Sauteed Scallops*

$16.00

Seared scallops served with a lemon wine buerre blanc

Seafood Trio*

$18.00

Seared Ahi Tuna*

$15.00

Sesame seared tuna served with citrus soy sauce

Skewer Specialties*

$15.00

Shrimp, beef, and chicken skewers trio with grilled vegetables and teriyaki glaze

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Southwest Chicken Spring Rolls

$13.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

A creamy combination of artichoke hearts and spinach served with tricolor tortilla chips

Tempura Shrimp

$13.00

Tempura battered shrimp served with a citrus soy sauce

Wings (chicken)

$10.50

Zucchini Dippers

$11.00

Battered zucchini medallions served with Billy's secret sauce

Salads

House Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Billy's Wedge

$13.00

Iceberg lettuce served with bacon, tomato, parmesan cheese, and topped with frizzled onions

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella and tomato with fresh basil and balsalmic reduction

Spinach & Quinoa Salad

$12.00

Fresh spinach folded with quinoa, pecans, dried cranberries, and apples served with poppy seed dressing

Cappelli's Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, crumbled blue cheese, mozzarella, almonds, cheddar, and cranberries with raspberry vinaigrette

Cashew Chicken Salad

$14.00

Bibb lettuce topped with marinated chicken and grilled cashews

Arugula Salad

$13.00

Tossed with beets, goat cheese, and pickled onion. Served with honey lime dressing

Burgers & Wraps

Adult Ham N' Cheese

$14.00

American Burger

$14.00

Topped with bacon and American cheese

Billy's Big Burger

$14.00

Topped with grilled onions and mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Spicy breaded chicken, mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomato

Fisherman's Sandwich

$16.00

Shroom Burger

$12.00

Topped with grilled mushrooms and melted swiss cheese

The Beyond Burger

$14.00

New age, plant based, organic vegan patty, topped with pico de gallo, American cheese, and spicy vegan mayo

Ultimate Chicken Club

$14.00

Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, bacon, and mayo

Corned Beef Sandwich

$15.50

Corned Beef Reuben

$16.50

Corned Beef Platter

$22.00

Cabbage & Noodles

$8.00

Pizzas

BYO

$15.00

Build Your Own choose up to 3 toppings Sausage - Spinach - Pepperoni - Onion - Tomatoes - Bacon - Roasted Red Peppers - Jalapeno - Mushrooms Add $2 Chicken - Shrimp - Crabmeat

Seafood

$16.00

Crabmeat, cold water shrimp baked with spinach in a light cream sauce

Meat Lovers

$16.00

Sausage, bacon, & pepperoni with a traditional pizza sauce

Margarita

$16.00

A tomato, basil olive oil mix, spinach and mozzarella

Signature Entrees

Billy's Famous Grilled Lamb Chops

$33.00

Grilled rack of lamb lollipops served with whipped garlic redskins potatoes and vegetables

Cappelli's Chicken Parm

$21.00

Breaded chicken breasts with a melted trio on Italian cheeses with marinara linguini

Lynn's Fish & Chips

$21.00

Yuengling beer battered cod served over fries

Marinated Bone-In Pork Chop

$21.00

9oz bone-in pork chop sauteed with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce, served with broccolini, roasted red peppers, and whipped garlic redskin potatoes

Pasta Carbonara

$18.00

Penne pasta tossed with garlic chicken, bacon, carmelized onion, and peas, in a light parmesan cream sauce

Pesto Herb Crusted Chicken

$20.00

Chicken breast served with tricolor citrus couscous and grilled zucchini with roasted red pepper

Seared Salmon

$23.00

Served with cilantro infused couscous and broccolini, topped with a lemon wine cream sauce

Shrimp Linguini

$18.00

Mixed with fresh zucchini served in a creamy lemon garlic reduction

Spicy Penne

$17.00

Penne pasta and Italian sausage tossed in a rose pesto sauce Add chicken $4

Stuffed Banana Peppers

$18.00

Banana peppers stuffed with Italian sausage served over a bed of polenta finished with marinara and mozzarella

Surf n Turf

$34.99

Adult Mac n Cheese

$5.00

Fish Fry

Broiled Fish Fry

$14.99

Blackened Fish Fry

$14.99

Fried Fish Fry

$14.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Breaded Shrimp

$10.00

Desserts

Billy's Cinnamon Sugar Beneigh's

$11.00

Fried dough topped with cinnamon sugar accompanied by an assortment of dips

Cappelli's Homemade Cannoli's

$9.00

Our Italian favorite stuffed with homemade filling topped with drizzled chocolate and chocolate chips

Fried Cheesecake

$9.00

Rich, smooth cheesecake rolled in a flakey tortilla and cinnamon sugar

Sides

Side of French Fries

$4.00

Side of Garlic Bread

$2.50

Side of Pita

$2.50

Side of Potato Chips

$2.50

Side of Vegetables

$4.00

Side of Pasta

$5.00

Packages

Bronze

$175.00

Silver

$300.00

Gold

$450.00

Platinum

$575.00

Diamond

$725.00

Cigar

$10.00

Martinis

Vodka Martini (tito)

$13.00

Ab Bloody Mary

$11.00

Almond Joy

$12.00

Banana

$12.00

Banana Split

$13.00

Beachy Breeze

$11.00

Blue Dolphin

$12.00

Blue Raspberry

$12.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$11.00

Bubblegum

$12.00

Butterfinger

$11.00

CandyCane

$11.00

Caramel Apple

$12.00

Caramel Kiss

$12.00

Cherry Kiss

$11.00

Choc Covered Banana

$12.00

Choc Covered Cherry

$13.00

Choc Raspberry

$13.00

Chocolate

$11.00

Cinnamon Twist

$13.00

Cosmo

$11.00

Cucumber Melon

$12.00

Desperate Housewives

$12.00

Dragonberry

$11.00

Dreamsicle

$12.00

Espresso

$11.00

Flirtini

$11.00

Geisha

$13.00

Georgia Peach

$11.00

Gin Martini (Tanq)

$13.00

Grape Escape

$12.00

Grapeade

$12.00

Grass Shirt

$11.00

Hot N Dirty

$13.00

Key Lime Pie

$11.00

Lindas Lemon Drop

$12.00

Luigi French

$12.00

Magnificent Mango

$11.00

MEGA 27

$27.00

MEGA 29

$29.00

MEGA 32

$32.00

MEGA 35

$35.00

Mermaid

$11.00

Neopolitian

$13.00

Nuts n Berries

$13.00

Obriens Irish

$12.00

Oh Captain

$11.00

Peach on a Beach

$11.00

Peach Paradise

$11.00

Peanut Butter Delight

$12.00

Pinepple Upsidetini

$11.00

Pink Lemonade

$11.00

Pinktini

$11.00

Pomtini

$12.00

Pumpkin

$13.00

Rasmopolitian

$12.00

Razzle Dazzle

$11.00

Skittles

$12.00

Smores

$12.00

Snickertini

$12.00

Sour Apple

$12.00

Starbucks Espresso

$13.00

The Dirty Pickle

$12.00

Tropical Paradise

$11.00

Weekend Getaway

$11.00

White Grapetini

$12.00

Shamrock Shake

$12.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
7338 Industrial Park Blvd, Mentor, OH 44060

Billy’s - A Cappelli Martini Bar image
Billy’s - A Cappelli Martini Bar image

