Billy’s Beef Hot Dogs

Popular Items

French Fries
Gyro Sandwich
Bigger Italian Beef

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.29

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Fresh Grated Parmesan Cheese With Caesar Dressing and Croutons on the Side

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.49

Sliced Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Fresh Grated Parmesan CheeseWith Caesar Dressing and Croutons on the Side

Chicken Fajta Salad

$9.99

Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce Tossed with Salsa and with Black Olives, Red & Green Peppers, Onions, Cheese, and Sliced Chix Breast. Served with Sour Cream and Salsa on the Side

Greek Salad

$9.49

Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Pepperocchini Peppers, Greek Olives, and Crumbled Feta. Served with Our Homemade Greek Dressing on the Side

Greek Salad w/Chicken

$11.49

Sliced Chix with Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Pepperochini Peppers, Greek Olives and Crumbled Feta.Served with Our Homemade Greek Dressing on the Side

Greek Salad W/ Gyro

$11.49

Chopped Salad

$10.49

Chopped Crispy Iceberg and Romaine Lettuce, Chopped Chix, Gorgonzola Cheese, Ditalini Pasta, Tomato, Red Cabbage, Green Onions, Bacon & Sweet Red Wine Vinaigrette on the Side

Lindsey Salad

$10.49

Chopped Crispy Iceberg and Romaine Lettuce, Chopped Chix, Mozzarella, Cheese, Ditalini Pasta, Tomato, Red Cabbage, Bacon & Sweet Red Wine Vinaigrette on the Side

Side Chopped Salad

$5.29

Side Lindsey Salad

$5.29

Side Garden Salad

$3.99

Iceberg & Romaine Lettuce Mix, Hard-Boiled Eggs, Tomatoes, Carrots, and Cucumbers

Large House Salad

$7.29

Side Greek Salad

$4.79

Soups & Chili

Cup Soup

$3.59

8 oz.

Bowl Soup

$4.99

12 oz.

Cup Chili

$3.59

8 oz.

Cup of Chili with Cheese and Onions

$4.19

8 oz. Topped with Cheese and Onions

Cup of Chili with Cheese

$4.19

8 oz. Topped with Cheese

Cup of Chili with Onions

$3.59

8 oz. Topped with Onions

Bowl of Chili

$4.99

12 oz.

Bowl of Chili with Cheese and Onions

$5.59

12 oz. Topped with Cheese and Onions

Bowl of Chili with Cheese

$5.59

12 oz. Topped with Cheese

Bowl of Chili with Onions

$4.99

12 oz. Topped with Onion

Sides

French Fries

$2.59+

Onion Rings

$3.39+

Mushrooms

$3.79+

Jalapeño Poppers

$5.79

Mozz Sticks

$5.79

Tamale

$2.99

Pizza Puff

$3.79

Cheese Cup (3oz)

$0.99

Assorted Chips

$1.25

$ Quart Ranch

$11.99

$ Pint Ranch

$6.49

Cracker Jack

$1.99

Chili/Chz Fries

$4.49

Large Chili/Chz Fries

$5.59

Cheese Curds

$6.29

Side Hot Giardiniera

$0.70

Side Sweet Peppers

$0.70

2 Meatballs

$3.29

Appetizer Combo

$7.99

Tater Tots

$3.99

Cheese Fry

$3.58

Side Rice

$2.99

Side Veggies

$3.49

Tzatziki Sauce

$0.99

Pita

$1.19

Side Cole Slaw

$0.50

$ Ranch

$0.60

$ BBQ

$0.60

$ Honey Mustard

$0.60

$Feta Cheese

$2.79

$Buffalo

$0.60

$Greek Dressing

$0.60

Desserts

Slice Chocolate Cake

$3.29

1-Cookie

$1.29

2-Cookies

$2.58

6-Cookies

$7.74

Brownie

$1.29

Rice Krispy

$1.29Out of stock

Candy

$1.50Out of stock

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

$3.39

Chicago Style - Mustard, Relish, Onion, Pickles, Tomatoes, Celery Salt, and Sport Peppers on a Poppy Seed Bun.

2 Hot Dogs

$6.78

Chicago Style - Mustard, Relish, Onion, Pickles, Tomatoes, Celery Salt, and Sport Peppers on a Poppy Seed Bun.

Cheese Dog

$3.69

Chili Dog

$3.69

Chili Cheese Dog

$3.99

Corn Dog

$3.49

Polish Sausage

$5.29

Maxwell Street - Mustard and Grilled Onions. Chicago Style - Everything

Jumbo Dog

$4.39Out of stock

Chicago Style- Mustard, Relish, Onion, Pickle, Tomato, Celery Saltand Sport Peppers

Gyros

Gyro Sandwich

$7.19

Thinly Sliced, On a Pita with Tomatoes and Onions. Tzatziki Sauce on the Side

Chicken Fajita Pita

$7.19

Served with Sauteed Onions, Red and Green Peppers with Tzatziki Sauce on the Side

Pita

$1.19

Side Of Gyro Meat

$2.99

Wrappers

Chix Caesar Wrapper

$7.69

Marinated Chix Mixed with Romaine Lettuce, Black Olives, Chopped Tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese, Mixed with Caesar Dressing

Chicken Wrapper

$7.69

Marinated Chix with Lettuce, Chopped Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Cheddar Cheese

Buffalo Wrapper

$7.69

Breaded Chix Mixed with Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar and Our Homemade Ranch

Veggie Wrapper

$7.69

Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions, Green and Red Peppers, Swiss Cheese & Tzatziki Sauce

Turkey Wrapper

$7.69

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss and Our Homemade Ranch

Kids Meals

Served with fries, small fountain beverage, & a cookie!

Kid's Hot Dog

$6.99

Kid's Cheese Hot Dog

$7.99

Kid's Corn Dog

$6.99

Kid's Chicken Tenders (3pc)

$6.99

Kid's Hamburger

$7.99

Italian Beef & Sausage

Bigger Italian Beef

$8.59

8 ounces of Beef on 7 inches of French Bread

Mini Italian Beef

$6.89

5 ounces of Beef on 5 inches of French Bread

Italian Sausage - Single

$5.69

Italian Sausage - Double

$7.49

Beef & Sausage

$8.59

Italian Meatball Sandwich

$6.19

& More

Fish Sandwich

$5.69

Breaded Icelandic Cod topped with American Cheese, Tomato & Lettuce on a Gourmet Bun. Served with Tartar Sauce on the side.

Tuna Melt

$7.69

Served Open-Faced on Marble Rye with a Slice of Tomato and American Cheese.

Reuben Sandwich

$7.69

Thinly sliced Corned Beef on Marble Rye with Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut & Thousand Island Dressing.

Steak Sandwich

$12.99

Char-Broiled Top Sirloin, smothered w/ Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms, & Mozzarella Cheese on Garlic Bread.

Chicken

Char-Broiled Chicken Sandwich

$6.19

Marinated Char-Broiled Chicken served on a Gourmet Bun, with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$6.19

Deep-Fried Chicken served on a Gourmet Bun, w/ Lettuce , Tomato & Mayo

Chicken Tenders (4pc)

$5.39

Chicken Tenders (6pc)

$7.79

Chicken Tenders (8pc)

$10.19

Buffalo Wings (6pc)

$6.99

Buffalo Wings (12pc)

$13.59

Buffalo Wings (24pc)

$26.49

Chicken Breast

$4.19

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$7.29

Burgers

BBQ Burger

$6.99

Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Onion and smothered with BBQ Sauce.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$6.99

Our burger w/ Sautéed Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese.

Black & Bleu Burger

$6.99

Our burger dusted w/ Cajun Spices and topped with Crumbled Bleu Cheese

Pizza Burger

$6.59

Our burger topped with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese.

Patty Melt

$6.99

Grilled Onions, Bacon and Swiss Cheese on Marble Rye Bread.

Burger

$5.59

Char-Broiled 1/3 lb. of Juicy Beef on a Gourmet Bun w/ Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Pickles & Ketchup

Double Burger

$7.79

Two Char-Broiled 1/3 lb. of Juicy Beef Patties on a Gourmet Bun w/ Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Pickles & Ketchup

Pasta & Breads

Mostaccioli

$6.29

Penne Pasta tossed in Marinara Sauce, served w/ Garlic Bread.

Baked Mostaccioli

$8.29

Penne Pasta tossed in Marinara Sauce topped w/ Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Garlic Bread.

Chicken Parmesan

$9.99

Breaded Chicken Breast, smothered with Mozzarella. Served over Penne Pasta w/ Marinara Sauce and Garlic Bread.

Garlic Bread

$2.99

Garlic Bread w/ Mozz Cheese

$3.89

Pizza Bread

$4.59

French Bread

$2.69

Gravy Bread

$3.29

Dinners

Popcorn Shrimp

$7.99

Deep-Fried Popcorn Shrimp served with Lemon, Cocktail Sauce, Cole Slaw & French Fries.

Chicken Skewer

$11.99

Three Marinated Chicken Skewers served with a side of Rice Pilaf, Sautéed Veggies & Garlic Bread.

Baked Salmon

$15.99

Served with Rice Pilaf & Sautéed Veggies

Grecian-Style Salmon

$18.49

Seasoned in Olive Oil, Oregano & Lemon, topped with Baked Feta Cheese & Chopped Tomatoes. Served w/ Rice Pilaf & Sautéed Veggies.

BBQ Baby Back Ribs - Full

$20.99

Served with Cole Slaw, Garlic Bread & French Fries

BBQ Baby Back Ribs - Half

$15.49

Served with Cole Slaw, Garlic Bread & French Fries

Ribs & Chicken Tenders

$18.49

Half Slab of Ribs & 3 pieces of Chicken Tenders, served with Coleslaw, Garlic Bread & French Fries

Combo Meals

(#1) One Chicago Hot Dog Combo

$7.72

(#2) Two Chicago Hot Dogs Combo

$10.36

(#3) Maxwell St. Polish Sausage Combo

$9.62

(#4) Bigger Burger Combo

$9.92

Doubleburger Combo

$12.12

(#5) Chicken Sandwich Combo

$10.52

(#6) Bigger Italian Beef Combo

$12.92

Mini Italian Beef Combo

$11.22

(#7) Italian Sausage Combo

$10.02

(#8) Beef & Sausage Combo

$12.92

(#9) Italian Meatball Sandwich Combo

$10.52

(#10) Gyro Sandwich Combo

$11.52Out of stock

(#11) Reuben Sandwich Combo

$12.02

(#12) Chicken Caesar Wrapper Combo

$12.02

Chicken Wrapper Combo

$12.02

Billy's Buffalo Chicken Wrapper Combo

$12.02

Veggie Wrapper Combo

$12.02

Beverages

Regular Fountain Drink

$2.49

Large Fountain Drink

$3.09

Bottled Water

$2.29

Bottled Soda

$2.49

Kids Drink

$1.99

Milk

$1.19

Can Soda

$1.50

Gatorade

$1.50Out of stock

Orange Juice

$1.50

Apple Juice

$1.50

Starbucks Baya Energy Drink

$4.50Out of stock

16 oz Bottled Water

$1.25

Shakes

Vanilla Shake

$3.39

Chocolate Shake

$3.39

Strawberry Shake

$3.39

Large Vanilla

$4.49

Large Chocolate

$4.49

Large Strawberry

$4.49

Kids Chocolate Shake

$2.99

Kids Vanilla Shake

$2.99

Kids Strawberry Shake

$2.89

Specials

Brat

$6.99

Brat Meal

$10.99

Grinder Sandwich

$11.99Out of stock

Grinder Meal

$15.99Out of stock

Pulled Pork

$7.99

Pulled Pork Meal

$11.99

Croissant

$6.99Out of stock

Croissant Meal

$10.99Out of stock

Potato Salad

$1.99

Cold Pasta Salad

$1.99

Cracker Jack

$1.99

Potato Pancakes

$4.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2020 N US Hwy 12, Spring Grove, IL 60081

Directions

Gallery
Billy’s Beef Hot Dogs image
Billy’s Beef Hot Dogs image
Billy’s Beef Hot Dogs image

Map
