- Home
- /
- Spring Grove
- /
- American
- /
- Billy’s Beef Hot Dogs
Billy’s Beef Hot Dogs
No reviews yet
2020 N US Hwy 12
Spring Grove, IL 60081
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Fresh Grated Parmesan Cheese With Caesar Dressing and Croutons on the Side
Chicken Caesar Salad
Sliced Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Fresh Grated Parmesan CheeseWith Caesar Dressing and Croutons on the Side
Chicken Fajta Salad
Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce Tossed with Salsa and with Black Olives, Red & Green Peppers, Onions, Cheese, and Sliced Chix Breast. Served with Sour Cream and Salsa on the Side
Greek Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Pepperocchini Peppers, Greek Olives, and Crumbled Feta. Served with Our Homemade Greek Dressing on the Side
Greek Salad w/Chicken
Sliced Chix with Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Pepperochini Peppers, Greek Olives and Crumbled Feta.Served with Our Homemade Greek Dressing on the Side
Greek Salad W/ Gyro
Chopped Salad
Chopped Crispy Iceberg and Romaine Lettuce, Chopped Chix, Gorgonzola Cheese, Ditalini Pasta, Tomato, Red Cabbage, Green Onions, Bacon & Sweet Red Wine Vinaigrette on the Side
Lindsey Salad
Chopped Crispy Iceberg and Romaine Lettuce, Chopped Chix, Mozzarella, Cheese, Ditalini Pasta, Tomato, Red Cabbage, Bacon & Sweet Red Wine Vinaigrette on the Side
Side Chopped Salad
Side Lindsey Salad
Side Garden Salad
Iceberg & Romaine Lettuce Mix, Hard-Boiled Eggs, Tomatoes, Carrots, and Cucumbers
Large House Salad
Side Greek Salad
Soups & Chili
Cup Soup
8 oz.
Bowl Soup
12 oz.
Cup Chili
8 oz.
Cup of Chili with Cheese and Onions
8 oz. Topped with Cheese and Onions
Cup of Chili with Cheese
8 oz. Topped with Cheese
Cup of Chili with Onions
8 oz. Topped with Onions
Bowl of Chili
12 oz.
Bowl of Chili with Cheese and Onions
12 oz. Topped with Cheese and Onions
Bowl of Chili with Cheese
12 oz. Topped with Cheese
Bowl of Chili with Onions
12 oz. Topped with Onion
Sides
French Fries
Onion Rings
Mushrooms
Jalapeño Poppers
Mozz Sticks
Tamale
Pizza Puff
Cheese Cup (3oz)
Assorted Chips
$ Quart Ranch
$ Pint Ranch
Cracker Jack
Chili/Chz Fries
Large Chili/Chz Fries
Cheese Curds
Side Hot Giardiniera
Side Sweet Peppers
2 Meatballs
Appetizer Combo
Tater Tots
Cheese Fry
Side Rice
Side Veggies
Tzatziki Sauce
Pita
Side Cole Slaw
$ Ranch
$ BBQ
$ Honey Mustard
$Feta Cheese
$Buffalo
$Greek Dressing
Desserts
Hot Dogs
Hot Dog
Chicago Style - Mustard, Relish, Onion, Pickles, Tomatoes, Celery Salt, and Sport Peppers on a Poppy Seed Bun.
2 Hot Dogs
Chicago Style - Mustard, Relish, Onion, Pickles, Tomatoes, Celery Salt, and Sport Peppers on a Poppy Seed Bun.
Cheese Dog
Chili Dog
Chili Cheese Dog
Corn Dog
Polish Sausage
Maxwell Street - Mustard and Grilled Onions. Chicago Style - Everything
Jumbo Dog
Chicago Style- Mustard, Relish, Onion, Pickle, Tomato, Celery Saltand Sport Peppers
Gyros
Wrappers
Chix Caesar Wrapper
Marinated Chix Mixed with Romaine Lettuce, Black Olives, Chopped Tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese, Mixed with Caesar Dressing
Chicken Wrapper
Marinated Chix with Lettuce, Chopped Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Cheddar Cheese
Buffalo Wrapper
Breaded Chix Mixed with Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar and Our Homemade Ranch
Veggie Wrapper
Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions, Green and Red Peppers, Swiss Cheese & Tzatziki Sauce
Turkey Wrapper
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss and Our Homemade Ranch
Kids Meals
Italian Beef & Sausage
& More
Fish Sandwich
Breaded Icelandic Cod topped with American Cheese, Tomato & Lettuce on a Gourmet Bun. Served with Tartar Sauce on the side.
Tuna Melt
Served Open-Faced on Marble Rye with a Slice of Tomato and American Cheese.
Reuben Sandwich
Thinly sliced Corned Beef on Marble Rye with Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut & Thousand Island Dressing.
Steak Sandwich
Char-Broiled Top Sirloin, smothered w/ Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms, & Mozzarella Cheese on Garlic Bread.
Chicken
Char-Broiled Chicken Sandwich
Marinated Char-Broiled Chicken served on a Gourmet Bun, with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.
Breaded Chicken Sandwich
Deep-Fried Chicken served on a Gourmet Bun, w/ Lettuce , Tomato & Mayo
Chicken Tenders (4pc)
Chicken Tenders (6pc)
Chicken Tenders (8pc)
Buffalo Wings (6pc)
Buffalo Wings (12pc)
Buffalo Wings (24pc)
Chicken Breast
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Burgers
BBQ Burger
Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Onion and smothered with BBQ Sauce.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Our burger w/ Sautéed Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese.
Black & Bleu Burger
Our burger dusted w/ Cajun Spices and topped with Crumbled Bleu Cheese
Pizza Burger
Our burger topped with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese.
Patty Melt
Grilled Onions, Bacon and Swiss Cheese on Marble Rye Bread.
Burger
Char-Broiled 1/3 lb. of Juicy Beef on a Gourmet Bun w/ Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Pickles & Ketchup
Double Burger
Two Char-Broiled 1/3 lb. of Juicy Beef Patties on a Gourmet Bun w/ Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Pickles & Ketchup
Pasta & Breads
Mostaccioli
Penne Pasta tossed in Marinara Sauce, served w/ Garlic Bread.
Baked Mostaccioli
Penne Pasta tossed in Marinara Sauce topped w/ Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Garlic Bread.
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded Chicken Breast, smothered with Mozzarella. Served over Penne Pasta w/ Marinara Sauce and Garlic Bread.
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread w/ Mozz Cheese
Pizza Bread
French Bread
Gravy Bread
Dinners
Popcorn Shrimp
Deep-Fried Popcorn Shrimp served with Lemon, Cocktail Sauce, Cole Slaw & French Fries.
Chicken Skewer
Three Marinated Chicken Skewers served with a side of Rice Pilaf, Sautéed Veggies & Garlic Bread.
Baked Salmon
Served with Rice Pilaf & Sautéed Veggies
Grecian-Style Salmon
Seasoned in Olive Oil, Oregano & Lemon, topped with Baked Feta Cheese & Chopped Tomatoes. Served w/ Rice Pilaf & Sautéed Veggies.
BBQ Baby Back Ribs - Full
Served with Cole Slaw, Garlic Bread & French Fries
BBQ Baby Back Ribs - Half
Served with Cole Slaw, Garlic Bread & French Fries
Ribs & Chicken Tenders
Half Slab of Ribs & 3 pieces of Chicken Tenders, served with Coleslaw, Garlic Bread & French Fries
Combo Meals
(#1) One Chicago Hot Dog Combo
(#2) Two Chicago Hot Dogs Combo
(#3) Maxwell St. Polish Sausage Combo
(#4) Bigger Burger Combo
Doubleburger Combo
(#5) Chicken Sandwich Combo
(#6) Bigger Italian Beef Combo
Mini Italian Beef Combo
(#7) Italian Sausage Combo
(#8) Beef & Sausage Combo
(#9) Italian Meatball Sandwich Combo
(#10) Gyro Sandwich Combo
(#11) Reuben Sandwich Combo
(#12) Chicken Caesar Wrapper Combo
Chicken Wrapper Combo
Billy's Buffalo Chicken Wrapper Combo
Veggie Wrapper Combo
Beverages
Shakes
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
2020 N US Hwy 12, Spring Grove, IL 60081