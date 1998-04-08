Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Pizza
Sandwiches

Billy & Pete's Social

review star

No reviews yet

121 Myrtle Blvd

Larchmont, NY 10538

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Larchmont Classic
Palmer Pepperoni
B&P Classic

Drinks

Orange Crush

$15.00

Grapefruit Crush

$15.00

Myrtle Margarita

$15.00

Paloma

$15.00

Titos

$14.00

App/ Sides

Crispy Cauliflower w/ Garlic Dip

Crispy Cauliflower w/ Garlic Dip

$12.00Out of stock

Creamy garlic aioli

Charred Shishito Peppers

Charred Shishito Peppers

$12.00

Soy-Lime glazed, smoked Maldon sea salt

Meat balls

Meat balls

$14.00

Chef's savory house blend, pomodoro, fresh basil & pecorino

Ricotta Dip

$14.00

Side Crispy Chicken

$5.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Roasted Corn & Jalapeños

$15.00Out of stock

Avocado

$5.00

Donuts & Desserts

Iced coffee Side Door Donuts

$2.00

Chefs Donuts 12 with dipping sauces

$10.00Out of stock

FunDay Sundae

$9.00

Kids Cone

$3.00

Grasshopper

$9.00Out of stock

Brownie bites with ice cream (5)

$7.00Out of stock

Robert Redford Dessert

$8.00Out of stock

Mom's Carrot Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Pizza

B&P Classic

$14.00

Chef's house cheese blend, pomodoro, basil

Palmer Pepperoni

Palmer Pepperoni

$17.00

Chef's house cheese blend, pomodoro, Ezzo pepperoni, hot honey

Tipsy Dog

$15.00

Chef's house cheese blend, spicy vodka sauce, Calabrian chillies

Detroit Sausage & Peppers

$19.00

Chef's house cheese blend, caramelized onions, fire roasted multi color peppers, oregano, thyme

Porto-Bianco

$18.00

Chefs famous 4 cheese blend, béchamel, marinated portobello, mushrooms, ricotta spread

The Bad Bhoney

The Bad Bhoney

$23.00

Caramelized onions, fire roasted peppers, Calabrian chillies, spicy sausage, pepperoni, ghost pepper sauce & bourbon honey

Larchmont Classic

Larchmont Classic

$16.00

Chef's cheese blend, white cheddar, pomodoro, basil

Lemonesco Ricotta

$19.00

Lactose-free buffalo mozzarella, sautéed spinach, pomodoro, garlic confit, smoked Maldon sea salt

Billy's Burrata Pizza

$23.00

Roasted tomato sauce, garlic confit, basil oil, fresh basil, smoked Maldon sea salt, aged balsamic

Did You Say Bacon?

$17.00

Shaved brussel sprouts, smoked bacon, mozarella, pecorino

Happy Clam

$17.00

New Haven style, pecorino, parmesan, marinated clams, crispy garlic chips

Kale Pesto Pizza

$18.00

White Clam

$18.00Out of stock

Lemonesco

$18.00Out of stock

Salads

Baby Kale Caesar

$15.00

Pecorino, croutons, fresh horseradish, fresh anchovies, Caesar dressing

Burrata Salad

$16.00

Crispy potatoes, green beans, charred tomatoes, Calabrian chillies, basil aioli

Chef's Seasonal Salad

$15.00

Arugula, radicchio, gorgonzola dressing, pears, vadouvan curry walnuts

Bowls

Red quinoa, baby lettuce, cucumbers, bell peppers, dill yogurt, goat cheese

B&P's Bowl

$19.00

Black forbidden rice, crispy cauliflower, feta, avocado, pickled red onion, red cabbage, spring mix, lemon vinaigrette

TrapWich

Meatball trapwich

$16.00

Crispy Chicken trapwich

$16.00

Grilled Chicken trapwich

$16.00

Portobello Mushroom trapwich

$16.00

Cocktails

Vaso De David

$15.00

Son Of Jason

$15.00Out of stock

Palmer Paloma

$15.00

Espolon reposado, fresh grapefruit juice, fresh lime juice, seltzer, chai spiced agave

Skinny Ranch Water

$15.00

Espolon blanco, fresh lime juice, soda

Myrtle Margarita

Myrtle Margarita

$15.00

Espolon blanco, Agave, jalapeño puree, fresh lime juice

Margarita

$14.00

Manor Park Mojito

$15.00

Gin, fresh sour mix, fresh grapefruit juice, soda

Red Sangria

$13.00

White Sangria

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Aperol, prosecco, soda

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Vodka, Goslings ginger beer, fresh lime juice

Negroni

$16.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$15.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Bellini

Gimlet

$14.00

Pimm's Cup

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$15.00

Vodka Sour

$15.00

Hot Toddy

$14.00

Irish Coffee

$13.00

Scorpion Bowl

$35.00

Daiquiri

$13.00

Original Crushes

Orange Crush

$15.00
Grapefruit Crush

Grapefruit Crush

$15.00

Strawberry Basil Crush

$15.00

Watermelon Crush

$15.00

Old Fashioned Crush

$15.00

Key Lime Crush

$15.00Out of stock

Wine by the glass

Buck Shack Cab Glass

$16.00

Parducci Pinot N Glass

$15.00

Cappone Classico

$16.00Out of stock

La Kiuva Nebbiolo Glass

$15.00

Scarpetta Pinot G

$14.00

Malditos Rioja Glass

$15.00Out of stock

Maris Glass

$15.00

Vermentino Glass

$13.00

Gourgozaud Chardonnay Glass

$14.00

Tohu Sauv Blanc

$14.00

Survivor Chenin Blanc Glass

$14.00

Hogwash Rose

$13.00

Grenelle Sparkling Rosé Glass

$14.00

Caves Naveran Cava Brut

$14.00

Prosecco Glass

$10.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Tiberio Montepulciano

$14.00

Champagne, Sparkling bottle

Sparkling Rose Bottle

$56.00

Prosecco

$30.00

Naveran Cava

$64.00

Sparkling Rose GLASS

$14.00

Red bottles

Buck Shack Cab Sauv BOTTLE

$64.00

Parducci Pinot Noir BOTTLE

$60.00

Sérol Eclat de granite BOTTLE

$64.00

La Kiuva Nebbiolo BOTTLE

$60.00

Monte Cascas BOTTLE

$60.00

Maris BOTTLE

$60.00

Malditos BOTTLE

$60.00

Chianti Bottle

$64.00

Rose bottles

Rose de Vallee BOTTLE

$52.00

Frico Lambrusco (Italy) Can

$9.00

Hogwash Bottle

$52.00

White bottles

Gourgazaud Bottle

$58.00

Aragosta Vermentino Bottle

$52.00

Survivor Bottle

$56.00

Tohu Sav Blanc Bottle

$56.00

Bourbon

House

$13.00

Great Jones

$14.00

Michter's Bourbon

$16.00Out of stock

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Peg Leg

$13.00Out of stock

Hudson Whiskey Boubon

$18.00

Makers Mark

$16.00Out of stock

Old Forester

$14.00Out of stock

Rye

Bulleit Rye

$13.00Out of stock

Michter's Rye

$16.00

Hudson Rye

$13.00Out of stock

Vodka

Western Son

$12.00

Grainger's Deluxe

$13.00

Ketel One

$15.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Titos

$13.00

Deep Eddy's Grapefruit

$13.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$13.00

Stoli Cucumber

$16.00Out of stock

Smirnoff Watermelon

$12.00Out of stock

New Amsterdam Coconut

$11.00Out of stock

Homemade Vanilla Vodka

$14.00

Figenza Fig Vodka

$13.00Out of stock

Gin

Gin Lane 1751

$12.00

Hendricks

$15.00

Gin Lane Royal Strength

$14.00

Bombay London Dry

$13.00Out of stock

Bombay Sapphire

$14.00Out of stock

Nordes Galacian

$13.00

Big Gin

$12.00

Tequila

Old Mexico (Well)

$10.00

Milagro Blanco

$13.00

Milagro Reposado

$14.00

Milagro Anejo

$15.00

Cuervo Tradicional Cristalino

$14.00

Campo Bravo Reposado

$13.00

Coramino Blanco

$15.00

Herradura Silver

$15.00

Milagro Premium Reposado

$18.00

Heradurra Blanco

$15.00

1800 Cristalino Anejo

$19.00

Cuervo La Res Familia Ex Anejo

$32.00

Cuervo La Res FAMILIA Platino

$19.00

Cuervo La Res Familia Reposado

$21.00

Gran Centenario Cristalino

$19.00

Gran Centenario Leyenda

$30.00

Gran Coramino Anejo

$28.00

Maestro Dobel 50 Cristalino

$33.00

Maestro Dobel Diamond

$35.00

Scotch

Glenfiddich 12

$17.00

Grand Macnish Black Ed

$14.00Out of stock

Glenlivet

$15.00Out of stock

Dewar's White Label

$15.00Out of stock

John Barr

$13.00Out of stock

Johnnie Walker Black

$17.00Out of stock

Johnnie Walker Red

$14.00

Rum

Caribaya White (Well)

$12.00

Myers

$13.00

Sailor Jerrys Original Spiced Rum

$13.00

Goslings

$13.00Out of stock

Mt Gay

$13.00Out of stock

Shipwreck Mango

$13.00Out of stock

Liqueur

Aperol

$11.00

Campari

$11.00

Five Farms Irish cream

$9.00

Amaretto

$12.00

Drambuie

$13.00

Antica

$12.00

Allen's Coffee Brandy

$12.00Out of stock

Sambuca

$13.00Out of stock

Cointreau

$12.00Out of stock

Green Chartreuse

$16.00Out of stock

Yellow Chartreuse

$16.00Out of stock

Borghetti Espresso Liqueur

$12.00Out of stock

Meletti Amaro

$13.00Out of stock

Mezcal

400 Conejos

$15.00

Peleton De La Muerte

$14.00Out of stock

Los Javis

$12.00Out of stock

Vida Del Maguey

$14.00Out of stock

Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jameson

$13.00Out of stock

Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey

$15.00Out of stock

West Cork Bourbon Barrel Irish Whiskey

$11.00

Michter's Whiskey

$15.00

Bushmills

$12.00

Black Bush

$13.00

Red Bush

$10.00

Bushmill's 10 YRS

$15.00

Bushmill's 12 YRS

$17.00

Bushmill's 16 YRS

$21.00

Proper 12 Irish

$12.00Out of stock

Sexton Single Malt

$13.00

Coffee & Tea

House Blend

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.50Out of stock

Coffee

$3.50

Tea

$3.50

Craft Soda

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Soda

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Lemonade Spritz

$6.00

Juices

Cranberry

$4.00

Orange

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Mocktails (Virgin)

Virgin Paloma

$6.00

Virgin Grapefruit Crush

$6.00

Virgin Orange Crush

$6.00

Virgin Vanilla Pear

$7.00

Virgin Long Drink

Virgin Margarita

$7.00

Virgin Myrtle

$8.00

Virgin Lemon Drop Crush

$7.00

Virgin Toddy

$7.00

Cans

Bud Lite

$6.00

Coors Lite

$6.00

Corona

$7.00

Narraganset

$7.00

Miller High Life

$6.00

Broken Routine IPA

$10.00

Small Arms Dealer Pilsner

$10.00

Bud

$6.00Out of stock

Heineken 0.0

$7.00Out of stock

Broken Bow's Mexican Skull

$9.00Out of stock

Space Brut IPA

$10.00Out of stock

Gift Items

Scissors

$50.00

Merchandise

Bandanas

$10.00

You Lost The Game

$20.00

Gators

$10.00

Long Sleeve WHITE -L-

$30.00

Long Sleeve WHITE -M-

$30.00

Long Sleeve WHITE -S-

$30.00Out of stock

Long Sleeve WHITE -X-L-

$30.00

Long Sleeve White -XS-

$20.00Out of stock

Long Sleeve WHITE -XX-L-

$30.00

Men's Black T-Shirt -L-

$20.00Out of stock

Men's Black T-Shirt -M-

$20.00Out of stock

Men's Black T-Shirt -SML-

$20.00

Men's Black T-Shirt -XL-

$20.00Out of stock

Men's Black T-Shirt -XSML-

$20.00

Men's Black T-Shirt -XXL-

$20.00

Mens Long Sleeve BLACK -LRG-

$30.00Out of stock

Mens Long Sleeve BLACK -MED-

$30.00Out of stock

Mens Long Sleeve BLACK -SML-

$30.00Out of stock

Mens Long Sleeve BLACK -X-LRG-

$30.00

Mens Long Sleeve BLACK -XX-LRG-

$30.00Out of stock

Mens T-Shirt WHITE -L-

$20.00

Mens T-Shirt WHITE -MED-

$20.00

Mens T-Shirt WHITE -XX- LRG-

$20.00

Mens T-Shirt WHITE -S-

$20.00

Mens T-Shirt WHITE -XL-

$20.00

Sunglasses

$10.00

Women's Black Tank Top -L-

$20.00

Women's Black Tank Top -M-

$20.00

Women's Black Tank Top -S-

$20.00

Women's Black Tank Top -XL-

$20.00

Women's Black Tank Top -XS-

$20.00

Women's White Tank Top -L-

$20.00

Women's White Tank Top -M-

$20.00

Women's White Tank Top -S-

$20.00

Women's White Tank Top -XL-

$20.00

Women's White Tank Top -XS-

$20.00

Social Distance Cocktails

Vaso De David

$15.00

Son Of Jason

$15.00Out of stock

Palmer Paloma

$15.00

Espolon reposado, fresh grapefruit juice, fresh lime juice, seltzer, chai spiced agave

Skinny Ranch Water

$15.00

Espolon blanco, fresh lime juice, soda

Myrtle Margarita

Myrtle Margarita

$15.00

Espolon blanco, Agave, jalapeño puree, fresh lime juice

Margarita

$14.00

Manor Park Mojito

$15.00

Gin, fresh sour mix, fresh grapefruit juice, soda

Red Sangria

$13.00

White Sangria

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Aperol, prosecco, soda

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Vodka, Goslings ginger beer, fresh lime juice

Negroni

$16.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$15.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Bellini

Gimlet

$14.00

Pimm's Cup

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$15.00

Vodka Sour

$15.00

Hot Toddy

$14.00

Irish Coffee

$13.00

Original Crushes

Orange Crush

$15.00
Grapefruit Crush

Grapefruit Crush

$15.00

Strawberry Basil Crush

$15.00

Watermelon Crush

$15.00

Old Fashioned Crush

$15.00

Key Lime Crush

$15.00Out of stock

Food

Mexican Pizza

$18.00

Drinks

Tequila Shot

$6.00

Corona

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

The guy is Billy. The dog is Pete. The place is yours. Honest food, great drinks, amazing friendships...some things don't have to change. Lunch & Dinner Farm-to-table pizza, salads & more with organic ingredients Side Door Donuts on weekends Cocktails, wine, orange crushes & fresh squeezed juices Dog friendly with outdoor and park dining

Website

Location

121 Myrtle Blvd, Larchmont, NY 10538

Directions

Gallery
Billy & Pete's Social image
Billy & Pete's Social image
Billy & Pete's Social image
Billy & Pete's Social image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Grange - Larchmont
orange starNo Reviews
158 Larchmont Avenue Larchmont, NY 10538
View restaurantnext
Gusto Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
18 Chatsworth Ave Larchmont, NY 10538
View restaurantnext
DeCicco & Sons - Eastchester
orange starNo Reviews
777 White Plains Road Eastchester, NY 10583
View restaurantnext
Jack's Bar & Restaurant - Eastchester
orange star4.7 • 124
219 Main Street Eastchester, NY 10709
View restaurantnext
Aldo's Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
26 Palmer Avenue Bronxville, NY 10708
View restaurantnext
Ladle of Love - Bronxville
orange star4.4 • 306
18 Palmer Ave Bronxville, NY 10708
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Larchmont

Bango Bowls - Larchmont
orange star4.7 • 787
2094 Boston Post Rd Larchmont, NY 10538
View restaurantnext
Encore Bistro Francais
orange star4.2 • 162
22 Chatsworth Ave Larchmont, NY 10538
View restaurantnext
Longfords Ice Cream
orange star4.8 • 98
1941 Palmer Ave Larchmont, NY 10538
View restaurantnext
Longfords Ice Cream - Longfords
orange star4.8 • 98
1941 Palmer Ave Larchmont, NY 10538
View restaurantnext
Espresso Cafeto - Larchmont
orange star4.8 • 69
1252 Boston Post Rd Larchmont, NY 10538
View restaurantnext
LA LA TAQUERIA LARCHMONT
orange star4.0 • 50
150 Larchmont Ave Larchmont, NY 10538
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Larchmont
New Rochelle
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Mamaroneck
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Eastchester
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Bronxville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Tuckahoe
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Scarsdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Rye
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Yonkers
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
White Plains
review star
Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston