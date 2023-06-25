Restaurant header imageView gallery

BILLY MAC'S SEASIDE BAR AND GRILL

review star

No reviews yet

220 Ave U

Seaside, OR 97138

APPETIZERS

Cheese Stick

CHICKEN TAQUITOS

$11.95

CHICKEN WING

$11.00

COCONUT SHRIMP

$10.00

HAND CUT FRIES

$6.00

HOUSE MADE CHIPS

$7.00

NACHOS

$11.95

ONION RINGS

$9.00

QUESADILLA

$11.95

STEAK BITES

$11.00

TACHOS

$11.95

THE MAC'S APPETIZER PLATTER

$24.95

Tots

$5.00

FISH & CHIPS

MAHI-MAHI & CHIPS

$15.00

PRAWNS & CHIPS

$16.00

CHICKEN STRIPS

$13.00

KIDS MENU

KID ENCHILADA

$7.95

KID TACO

$7.95

KID BURRITO

$7.95

KID QUESADILLA

$7.95

KID FRENCH TOAST

$7.95

KID HAMBERGER

$7.95

KID CHICKEN STRIPS

$7.95

KID MAC & CHEESE

$7.95

KID PANCAKE

$7.95

MEXICAN DISHES

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$17.95

CAMARONES EN CHIPOTLE

$17.95

CAMARONES MONTEREY

$17.95

COCTEL DE CAMARON

$17.95

CALDO 7 MARES

$24.95

CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO

$17.95

CARNE ASADA

$18.95

CARNITAS PLATE

$15.95

POLLO ASADO

$16.95

ENCHILADAS

$12.95

BURRITO PLATE

$15.95

POLLO EN CHIPOTLE

$16.95

FAJITAS

STEAK AND FRIES

$17.95

SALAD

FAJITA TACO SALAD

$12.95

TACO SALAD

$12.00

ICEBERG WEDGE

$10.00

HOUSE SALAD

$6.00

CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

SANDWICH & BURGERS

CALI CHICKEN BURGER

$14.00

MAHI-MAHI BURGER

$14.00

HAMBUGER

$14.00

PULL PORK SANDWICH

$14.00

PATTY MELT

$14.00

CLUB SANDWICH

$14.00

BLAT

$14.00

SIDE

S/ AVOCADO

$3.00

S/ BACON 2

$2.50

S/ BACON 4

$4.00

S/ BBQ

$0.50

S/ BEANS

$3.95

S/ BLACK BEANS

$3.95

S/ BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES

$0.50

S/ CHEESE

$0.50

S/ CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$5.00

S/ Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

S/ COLE SLAW

$2.00

S/ DRESSING

$0.50

S/ EGG 1

$1.50

S/ EGG 2

$2.50

S/ FENCH TOAST 3

$9.95

S/ FRENCH TOAST 1

$4.00

S/ FRENCH TOAST 2

$6.95

S/ GRAVY

$3.00

S/ GREEN SAUCE

$1.50

S/ GRILLED CHICKEN

$4.95

S/ GUACAMOLE

$3.00

S/ HAM STEAK

$5.95

S/ HAMBURGER PATTY

$4.95

S/ HASHBROWN

$4.00

S/ HOUSE POTATOES

$4.00

S/ MUSHROOMS

$2.00

S/ PANCAKE 1

$4.00

S/ PANCAKE 2

$6.95

S/ PANCAKE 3

$9.95

S/ PICO DE GALLO

$1.50

S/ RANCH

$0.50

S/ RED SAUCE

$1.50

S/ RICE

$3.95

S/ RICE AND BEANS

$5.00

S/ SAUSAGE 4

$4.00

S/ SLICE OF TOMATOES

$0.50

S/ SOUR CREAM

$2.00

S/ SOUR CREAM SAUCE

$1.50

S/ TOAST

$1.00

S/ TORTILLA

$1.50

S/ TORTILLA CHIPS

$1.50

S/ AVOCADO SAUCE

$0.75

S/ Carrot And Celery

$2.00

S/ JALAPEÑOS GRILLED

$1.00

S/ JALAPEÑOS DICED

$1.00

SOUP

CHOWDER

TORTILLA SOUP

$11.95

TACOS

AL PASTOR TACO

$6.00

CHICKEN TINGA TACO

$5.00

GROUND BEEF TACO

$5.00

MAHI-MAHI TACO

$6.00

PORK CARNITAS TACO

$5.00

SHRIMP TACO

$6.00

STEAK TACO

$6.00

Taco Combo

$9.95+

VIGGIE TACO

$5.00

Dessert

Deep fried ice cream

$5.95

Flan

$5.95

Coffee cake

$5.95

Cheese cake

$5.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

220 Ave U, Seaside, OR 97138

Directions

