BILLY'S 102 Market St SE
102 Market St SE
Roanoke, VA 24011
Dinner
Starters
4 Scallop App
Ahi Tuna Wontons
Ahi Tuna, Nori, Wonton Chips, Sweet Thai Chili Sauce, Citrus Salsa
Avocado Dip
Avocado Dip with Housemade Tortilla Chips & Fresh Vegetables
Bacon Wrapped Scallops
Three Scallops, Bacon, Tequila Lime Agave Cream Sauce
BILLY'S Ritz Cake
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Succotash, Remoulade
Bowl Soup Du Jour
Bowl Soup Du Jour
Bowl Spicy Crab & Corn Chowder
Bowl Spicy Crab & Corn Chowder
Bowl Tomato Basil
Bowl Tomato Basil
Calamari
Fried. Sweet Thai Chili Sauce
Chips & Salsa
Chips & Salsa
Crab Salad Bruschetta
Cup Soup Du Jour
Cup Soup Du Jour
Cup Spicy Crab & Corn Chowder
Cup Spicy Crab & Corn Chowder
Cup Tomato Basil
Cup Tomato Basil
Fried Oysters
One Dozen,Fried. Remoulade
Grilled Oyster
Hummus
Chef's Flavored Hummus with Housemade Pita Chips & Fresh Vegetables
Lamb Chop Lollipops
Four Lamb Lollies, Fig Port Wine Reduction
Lobster Mac & Cheese
Claw & Knuckle Meat, Penne, Crostinis
Pork Belly
Beer & Soy Braised, Jalapeno Slaw, Pickled Ginger, Vegetable Ribbons, Sweet Spicy Chili Sauce
Raw Oyster
Half Dozen, Raw, Grilled, or Rockefeller Style
Rockefeller Oysters
Shrimp Dip
Sweet Fri App
Salads
House Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Cheddar Cheese, & Toasted Almonds
HOUSE SALAD - SIDE
House Salad as Side
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Seasoned Croutons, & Parmesan Tuile
CAESAR SALAD - SIDE
Caesar Salad as Side
Blue Cheese Wedge
Iceberg Wedge topped Tomato, Cucumber, Blue Cheese Crumbles & Apple Cider Bacon
BLUE CHEESE WEDGE - SIDE
Blue Cheese Wedge as Side
Grilled Salmon Salad
Petit Salmon Filet, Romaine, Baby Spinach, Red Onion, Avocado, Grape Tomatoes & Pine Nuts
Strawberry Salad
Sliced Strawberries, Baby Spinach & Chopped Romaine, Blueberries, Dried Cranberries, & Roasted Pecans
Pecan Chicken Salad
Fire-Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Celery, Red Onions, Croutons, & Roasted Pecans
Fried Oyster Salad
Baby Spinach, Bacon, Boursin Cheese, Pickled Onions, Croutons
Land & Sea
Prime Rib - 16oz
Cheddar Smashed Potoates, Grilled Asparagus
Filet - 8oz
Certified Angus Beef. Cheddar Smashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus
Cowboy Ribeye - 16oz
Bone-in Ceritifed Angus Beef. Cheddar Smashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus
NY Strip - 14oz
Certified Angus Beef. Cheddar Smashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus
Glazed Pork Chop
Double-cut. Bourbon Glaze, Cheddar Smashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus
Catch of the Day
Pan-seared, 30 Spiced, or Blackened. Pineapple Salsa, Vegetable Du Jour, Risotto
Mahi-Mahi
Pan-seared, 30 Spiced, or Blackened. Pineapple Salsa, Vegetable Du Jour, Risotto
Bourbon Glazed Salmon
Vegetable Du Jour, Herb Risotto
Rainbow Trout
Breaded, Pan-fried, Toasted Almonds, Vegetable Du Jour, Risotto
Crab Cakes
Jumbo Lump Crab, Remoulade, Cheddar Smashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus
Seafood Platter
Fried or Grilled. Scallops, Shrimp, Cold Water Lobster Tail, Vegetable Du Jour, Risotto
Mornay Chicken
Bone-in Free-range Chicken, Citrus, Chilies, Ginger, & Garlic Marinade, Vegetable Du Jour, Risotto
Lamb Shank
Fall-off-the-Bone Braised Lamb Shank, Fig Port Reduction, Risotto, Stewed Vegetables
Braised Short Rib
Cheddar Smashed Potatoes, Root Vegetable Ragout, Demi Glaze
BBQ Chicken
Grouper
Red Snapper
Tuna
Halibut
Swordfish
Corvina
Tile Fish
Jerk Chicken
Pastas & Grains
Shrimp & Grits
Padow's Country Ham, Coastal Shrimp, Grape Tomatoes, Stone-ground Grits, Habanero Cream Sauce
Cajun Chicken Penne Alfredo
Cajun-seasoned Chicken, Grape, Tomatoes, Scallions, made-to-order Alfredo Sauce & Parmesan Cheese
Scallops & Linguini
Grilled Scallops, Vegetables, Parmesan, Marinara, Linguini
Cheese Tortellini Stroganoff
Cheese Tortellini, Stroganoff Sauce, Prime Rib, Mushrooms, Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Scallions
Creamy Pesto Seafood Pasta
Linguini Pasta, Scallops, Shrimp, Onions, Red Peppers, Grape Tomatoes, Creamy Pesto
Sides
$Blue Cheese Crust
$Chicken
$Crab Cake
$Grilled Onions
$Grilled Scallops
$Grilled Shrimp
$Lobster Mornay
$Lobster Tail
$Mushroom Demi-Glace
$Onion Curls
$Parmesan Crust
Cheddar Smashed Potatoes
Cheesy Grits
French Fries
Grilled Asapragus
Risotto
Side Mushrooms
Succotash
Sweet Potato Fries
Vegetable Du Jour
Desserts
Limoncello
Limoncello Yellow Cake, Mascarpone Frosting, Raspberry Sauce
Belgian Chocolate Mousse Cake
Chocolate Cake, Creamy Chocolate Icing, Chocolate Shavings
White Chocolate Brandy Glazed Cheesecake
Vanilla Cheesecake, White Chocolate Brandy Glaze
Flourless Chocolate Torte
Rich Dark Cocoa in a Dense Treat
Butterfinger Cheesecake
Traditional Cheesecake, Butterfinger Pieces, Caramel Sauced
Brownie & Ice Cream
Brownie a la Mode, Chocolate Syrup, Powdered Sugar, Whipped Cream
Creme Brulee
Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee, Mixed Berries, Raspberry Coulis
3 Layer Chocolate Cake
Ice Cream
Toasted Pecan Key Lime Coconut Pie
Lunch
Starters
Ahi Tuna Wontons
Ahi Tuna, Nori, Wonton Chips, Sweet Thai Chili Sauce, Citrus Salsa
Bacon Wrapped Scallops
Three Scallops, Bacon, Tequila Lime Agave Cream Sauce
BILLY'S Ritz Cake
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Succotash, Remoulade
Caprese
Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Pesto, & Balsamic Reduction
Chips & Salsa
Chips & Salsa
Salads
House Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Cheddar Cheese, & Toasted Almonds
HOUSE SALAD - SIDE
House Salad as Side
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Seasoned Croutons, & Parmesan Tuile
CAESAR SALAD - SIDE
Caesar Salad as Side
Blue Cheese Wedge
Iceberg Wedge topped Tomato, Cucumber, Blue Cheese Crumbles & Apple Cider Bacon
BLUE CHEESE WEDGE - SIDE
Blue Cheese Wedge as Side
Grilled Salmon Salad
Petit Salmon Filet, Romaine, Baby Spinach, Red Onion, Avocado, Grape Tomatoes & Pine Nuts
Strawberry Salad
Sliced Strawberries, Baby Spinach & Chopped Romaine, Blueberries, Dried Cranberries, & Roasted Pecans
Pecan Chicken Salad
Fire-Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Celery, Red Onions, Croutons, & Roasted Pecans
Island Salad
Mixed Greens, Jerk-Rubbed Chicken Breast, Roasted Red Peppers, Pineapple, Black Bean Corn Relish, Tomatoes & Tortilla Strips
BLT Salad
Spinach, Bacon, Tomato, Blueberries, Creamy Sweet Onion Dressing
Crab Cake Salad
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake atop Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Mustard Slaw, & Lemon Zest
Lunch Entrees
Jerk Chicken - Lunch
Marinated in Citrus, Chilies, Ginger, & Garlic served with Herb Risotto & Grilled Asparagus
12 oz Ribeye - Lunch
Certified Angus Beef. Choice of One Side
Crab Cakes - Lunch
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes, Remoulade, & Choice of One Side
Glazed Salmon - Lunch
Housemade Bourbon Glaze, Choice of One Side
Lunch Tuna
Lunch Pasta Medley
Burger & Sandwiches
French Dip
Shaved Prime Rib, Swiss Cheese, & Horseradish Mayo on Ciabatta with Au Jus
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, Monterey Jack Cheese, Apple Cider Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, & Chipotle Mayo
Crab Cake Sandwich
Jumbo Lumb Crab Cake, Remoulade, Lettuce, & Tomato on a warm Challah Bun
Veggie Burger
Black Bean Cake, Avocado, Lettuce, & Tomato
All-American Burger
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Housemade Pickles, & Mayo
Smokehouse Burger
Apple Cider Bacon, Cheddar, Onion Curls, & BILLY'S BBQ Sauce
Ultimate Burger
Apple Cider Bacon, Cheddar, Fried Egg, Lettuce, & Tomato
BILLY'S Club
Ham, Turkey, Apple Cider Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on Classic White Bread
Grilled Pimento Cheese
Pimento Cheese, Bacon, Tomato, & Mayo on Sourdough Bread
Sides
Desserts
Brunch
Starters
Avocado Dip
Avocado Dip with Housemade Tortilla Chips & Fresh Vegetables
BILLY'S Ritz Cake
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Succotash, Remoulade
Candied Bacon
Candied Bacon Flavor of the Day
Hummus
Chef's Flavored Hummus with Housemade Pita Chips & Fresh Vegetables
Loaded Fried Green Tomatoes
Pimento Cheese, Bacon, Scallions
Brunch Entrees
Berries & Cream Waffle
Belgium Waffle with Strawberries or Blueberries & Whipped Cream
Banana Nut French Toast
Sourdough dipped in Sweet Banana & Pecan Custard
Southwest Omelet
Prime Rib, Potato Hash, Mushrooms & Cheddar Cheese topped with Salsa, Sour Cream & Scallions
Sea Breeze Omelet
Crab, Corn, Chedar Cheese & Spinach topped with Hollandaise
BYO Omelet
Choose 3
Traditional Benedict
Poached Eggs Served over Canadian Bacon & Engish Muffins topped with Hollandaise
Greenbrier Benedict
Poached Eggs Served over Fried Green Tomatoes & English Muffins topped with Hollandaise & Chopped Bacon
Chesapeake Benedict
Poached Eggs Served Over BILLY'S Crab Cake & English Muffin topped with Old Bay Hollandais
Breakfast Club
Two Eggs Any Style with Bcon, Breakfast Potatoes & a Biscuit
Fried Chicken Biscuis & Gravy
Two Buttermilk Biscuits, Chicken Biscuit coated in Buttermilk, Fried to perfection and topped with Southern Style Sausage Gravy
Fried Chicken & Waffles
Honey Drizzle
Steak & Eggs
Signature Prime Rib & Two Eggs cooked-to-order
Avocado Toast
Sourdough, Avocao Mash, 2 Eggs Any Style, Cilantro, Curry Oil
Salads
House Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Cheddar Cheese, & Toasted Almonds
HOUSE SALAD - SIDE
House Salad as Side
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Seasoned Croutons, & Parmesan Tuile
CAESAR SALAD - SIDE
Caesar Salad as Side
Blue Cheese Wedge
Iceberg Wedge topped Tomato, Cucumber, Blue Cheese Crumbles & Apple Cider Bacon
BLUE CHEESE WEDGE - SIDE
Blue Cheese Wedge as Side
Grilled Salmon Salad
Petit Salmon Filet, Romaine, Baby Spinach, Red Onion, Avocado, Grape Tomatoes & Pine Nuts
Strawberry Salad
Sliced Strawberries, Baby Spinach & Chopped Romaine, Blueberries, Dried Cranberries, & Roasted Pecans
Pecan Chicken Salad
Fire-Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Celery, Red Onions, Croutons, & Roasted Pecans
Island Salad
Mixed Greens, Jerk-Rubbed Chicken Breast, Roasted Red Peppers, Pineapple, Black Bean Corn Relish, Tomatoes & Tortilla Strips
BLT Salad
Spinach, Bacon, Tomato, Blueberries, Creamy Sweet Onion Dressing
Crab Cake Salad
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake atop Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Mustard Slaw, & Lemon Zest
Burger & Sandwiches
Sides
Desserts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Elevated New American dining in a relaxed atmosphere!
102 Market St SE, Roanoke, VA 24011