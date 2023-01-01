Restaurant header imageView gallery

BILLY'S 102 Market St SE

review star

No reviews yet

102 Market St SE

Roanoke, VA 24011

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Dinner

Starters

4 Scallop App

$25.33

Ahi Tuna Wontons

$16.00

Ahi Tuna, Nori, Wonton Chips, Sweet Thai Chili Sauce, Citrus Salsa

Avocado Dip

$12.00

Avocado Dip with Housemade Tortilla Chips & Fresh Vegetables

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$19.00

Three Scallops, Bacon, Tequila Lime Agave Cream Sauce

BILLY'S Ritz Cake

$16.00

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Succotash, Remoulade

Bowl Soup Du Jour

$6.00

Bowl Soup Du Jour

Bowl Spicy Crab & Corn Chowder

$9.00

Bowl Spicy Crab & Corn Chowder

Bowl Tomato Basil

$7.00

Bowl Tomato Basil

Calamari

$14.00

Fried. Sweet Thai Chili Sauce

Chips & Salsa

$9.00

Chips & Salsa

Crab Salad Bruschetta

$19.00

Cup Soup Du Jour

$4.00

Cup Soup Du Jour

Cup Spicy Crab & Corn Chowder

$6.00

Cup Spicy Crab & Corn Chowder

Cup Tomato Basil

$5.00

Cup Tomato Basil

Fried Oysters

$14.00

One Dozen,Fried. Remoulade

Grilled Oyster

$16.00

Hummus

$12.00

Chef's Flavored Hummus with Housemade Pita Chips & Fresh Vegetables

Lamb Chop Lollipops

$19.00

Four Lamb Lollies, Fig Port Wine Reduction

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Claw & Knuckle Meat, Penne, Crostinis

Pork Belly

$15.00

Beer & Soy Braised, Jalapeno Slaw, Pickled Ginger, Vegetable Ribbons, Sweet Spicy Chili Sauce

Raw Oyster

$16.00

Half Dozen, Raw, Grilled, or Rockefeller Style

Rockefeller Oysters

$16.00

Shrimp Dip

$18.00

Sweet Fri App

$15.00

Salads

House Salad

$7.00

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Cheddar Cheese, & Toasted Almonds

HOUSE SALAD - SIDE

$2.00

House Salad as Side

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Seasoned Croutons, & Parmesan Tuile

CAESAR SALAD - SIDE

$3.00

Caesar Salad as Side

Blue Cheese Wedge

$10.00

Iceberg Wedge topped Tomato, Cucumber, Blue Cheese Crumbles & Apple Cider Bacon

BLUE CHEESE WEDGE - SIDE

$5.00

Blue Cheese Wedge as Side

Grilled Salmon Salad

$15.00

Petit Salmon Filet, Romaine, Baby Spinach, Red Onion, Avocado, Grape Tomatoes & Pine Nuts

Strawberry Salad

$14.00

Sliced Strawberries, Baby Spinach & Chopped Romaine, Blueberries, Dried Cranberries, & Roasted Pecans

Pecan Chicken Salad

$15.00

Fire-Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Celery, Red Onions, Croutons, & Roasted Pecans

Fried Oyster Salad

$15.00

Baby Spinach, Bacon, Boursin Cheese, Pickled Onions, Croutons

Land & Sea

Prime Rib - 16oz

$42.00

Cheddar Smashed Potoates, Grilled Asparagus

Filet - 8oz

$45.00

Certified Angus Beef. Cheddar Smashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus

Cowboy Ribeye - 16oz

$42.00

Bone-in Ceritifed Angus Beef. Cheddar Smashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus

NY Strip - 14oz

$38.00

Certified Angus Beef. Cheddar Smashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus

Glazed Pork Chop

$28.00

Double-cut. Bourbon Glaze, Cheddar Smashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus

Catch of the Day

$42.00Out of stock

Pan-seared, 30 Spiced, or Blackened. Pineapple Salsa, Vegetable Du Jour, Risotto

Mahi-Mahi

$27.00

Pan-seared, 30 Spiced, or Blackened. Pineapple Salsa, Vegetable Du Jour, Risotto

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$27.00

Vegetable Du Jour, Herb Risotto

Rainbow Trout

$27.00

Breaded, Pan-fried, Toasted Almonds, Vegetable Du Jour, Risotto

Crab Cakes

$36.00

Jumbo Lump Crab, Remoulade, Cheddar Smashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus

Seafood Platter

$49.00

Fried or Grilled. Scallops, Shrimp, Cold Water Lobster Tail, Vegetable Du Jour, Risotto

Mornay Chicken

$26.00

Bone-in Free-range Chicken, Citrus, Chilies, Ginger, & Garlic Marinade, Vegetable Du Jour, Risotto

Lamb Shank

$36.00

Fall-off-the-Bone Braised Lamb Shank, Fig Port Reduction, Risotto, Stewed Vegetables

Braised Short Rib

$34.00

Cheddar Smashed Potatoes, Root Vegetable Ragout, Demi Glaze

BBQ Chicken

$26.00

Grouper

$42.00

Red Snapper

$47.00

Tuna

$47.00

Halibut

$45.00

Swordfish

$45.00

Corvina

$42.00

Tile Fish

$42.00

Jerk Chicken

$26.00Out of stock

Pastas & Grains

Shrimp & Grits

$27.00

Padow's Country Ham, Coastal Shrimp, Grape Tomatoes, Stone-ground Grits, Habanero Cream Sauce

Cajun Chicken Penne Alfredo

$24.00

Cajun-seasoned Chicken, Grape, Tomatoes, Scallions, made-to-order Alfredo Sauce & Parmesan Cheese

Scallops & Linguini

$32.00

Grilled Scallops, Vegetables, Parmesan, Marinara, Linguini

Cheese Tortellini Stroganoff

$25.00

Cheese Tortellini, Stroganoff Sauce, Prime Rib, Mushrooms, Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Scallions

Creamy Pesto Seafood Pasta

$32.00

Linguini Pasta, Scallops, Shrimp, Onions, Red Peppers, Grape Tomatoes, Creamy Pesto

Sides

$Blue Cheese Crust

$4.00

$Chicken

$8.00

$Crab Cake

$14.00

$Grilled Onions

$4.00

$Grilled Scallops

$18.00

$Grilled Shrimp

$9.00

$Lobster Mornay

$15.00

$Lobster Tail

$19.00

$Mushroom Demi-Glace

$10.00

$Onion Curls

$3.00

$Parmesan Crust

$4.00

Cheddar Smashed Potatoes

$5.00

Cheesy Grits

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Grilled Asapragus

$5.00

Risotto

$5.00

Side Mushrooms

$5.00

Succotash

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Vegetable Du Jour

$5.00

Desserts

Limoncello

$10.00

Limoncello Yellow Cake, Mascarpone Frosting, Raspberry Sauce

Belgian Chocolate Mousse Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Cake, Creamy Chocolate Icing, Chocolate Shavings

White Chocolate Brandy Glazed Cheesecake

$10.00

Vanilla Cheesecake, White Chocolate Brandy Glaze

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$10.00

Rich Dark Cocoa in a Dense Treat

Butterfinger Cheesecake

$10.00

Traditional Cheesecake, Butterfinger Pieces, Caramel Sauced

Brownie & Ice Cream

$9.00

Brownie a la Mode, Chocolate Syrup, Powdered Sugar, Whipped Cream

Creme Brulee

$11.00

Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee, Mixed Berries, Raspberry Coulis

3 Layer Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Toasted Pecan Key Lime Coconut Pie

$10.00

Lunch

Starters

Ahi Tuna Wontons

$16.00

Ahi Tuna, Nori, Wonton Chips, Sweet Thai Chili Sauce, Citrus Salsa

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$19.00

Three Scallops, Bacon, Tequila Lime Agave Cream Sauce

BILLY'S Ritz Cake

$16.00

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Succotash, Remoulade

Bowl Soup Du Jour

$6.00

Bowl Soup Du Jour

Bowl Spicy Crab & Corn Chowder

$9.00

Bowl Spicy Crab & Corn Chowder

Bowl Tomato Basil

$7.00

Bowl Tomato Basil

Caprese

$12.00

Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Pesto, & Balsamic Reduction

Chips & Salsa

$9.00

Chips & Salsa

Cup Soup Du Jour

$4.00

Cup Soup Du Jour

Cup Spicy Crab & Corn Chowder

$6.00

Cup Spicy Crab & Corn Chowder

Cup Tomato Basil

$5.00

Cup Tomato Basil

Salads

House Salad

$7.00

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Cheddar Cheese, & Toasted Almonds

HOUSE SALAD - SIDE

$2.00

House Salad as Side

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Seasoned Croutons, & Parmesan Tuile

CAESAR SALAD - SIDE

$3.00

Caesar Salad as Side

Blue Cheese Wedge

$10.00

Iceberg Wedge topped Tomato, Cucumber, Blue Cheese Crumbles & Apple Cider Bacon

BLUE CHEESE WEDGE - SIDE

$5.00

Blue Cheese Wedge as Side

Grilled Salmon Salad

$15.00

Petit Salmon Filet, Romaine, Baby Spinach, Red Onion, Avocado, Grape Tomatoes & Pine Nuts

Strawberry Salad

$14.00

Sliced Strawberries, Baby Spinach & Chopped Romaine, Blueberries, Dried Cranberries, & Roasted Pecans

Pecan Chicken Salad

$15.00

Fire-Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Celery, Red Onions, Croutons, & Roasted Pecans

Island Salad

$15.00

Mixed Greens, Jerk-Rubbed Chicken Breast, Roasted Red Peppers, Pineapple, Black Bean Corn Relish, Tomatoes & Tortilla Strips

BLT Salad

$12.00

Spinach, Bacon, Tomato, Blueberries, Creamy Sweet Onion Dressing

Crab Cake Salad

$17.00

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake atop Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Mustard Slaw, & Lemon Zest

Lunch Entrees

Jerk Chicken - Lunch

$17.00

Marinated in Citrus, Chilies, Ginger, & Garlic served with Herb Risotto & Grilled Asparagus

12 oz Ribeye - Lunch

$32.00

Certified Angus Beef. Choice of One Side

Crab Cakes - Lunch

$31.00

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes, Remoulade, & Choice of One Side

Glazed Salmon - Lunch

$22.00

Housemade Bourbon Glaze, Choice of One Side

Lunch Tuna

$37.00

Lunch Pasta Medley

$13.00

Burger & Sandwiches

French Dip

$18.00

Shaved Prime Rib, Swiss Cheese, & Horseradish Mayo on Ciabatta with Au Jus

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, Monterey Jack Cheese, Apple Cider Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, & Chipotle Mayo

Crab Cake Sandwich

$17.00

Jumbo Lumb Crab Cake, Remoulade, Lettuce, & Tomato on a warm Challah Bun

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Black Bean Cake, Avocado, Lettuce, & Tomato

All-American Burger

$14.00

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Housemade Pickles, & Mayo

Smokehouse Burger

$15.00

Apple Cider Bacon, Cheddar, Onion Curls, & BILLY'S BBQ Sauce

Ultimate Burger

$17.00

Apple Cider Bacon, Cheddar, Fried Egg, Lettuce, & Tomato

BILLY'S Club

$13.00

Ham, Turkey, Apple Cider Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on Classic White Bread

Grilled Pimento Cheese

$13.00

Pimento Cheese, Bacon, Tomato, & Mayo on Sourdough Bread

Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Succotash

$5.00

Cheesy Grits

$5.00

Risotto

$5.00

Vegetable Medley

$5.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Desserts

Limoncello

$10.00

Limoncello Yellow Cake, Mascarpone Frosting, Raspberry Sauce

Belgian Chocolate Mousse Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Cake, Creamy Chocolate Icing, Chocolate Shavings

White Chocolate Brandy Glazed Cheesecake

$10.00

Vanilla Cheesecake, White Chocolate Brandy Glaze

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$10.00

Rich Dark Cocoa in a Dense Treat

Butterfinger Cheesecake

$10.00

Traditional Cheesecake, Butterfinger Pieces, Caramel Sauced

Brownie & Ice Cream

$9.00

Brownie a la Mode, Chocolate Syrup, Powdered Sugar, Whipped Cream

Creme Brulee

$11.00

Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee, Mixed Berries, Raspberry Coulis

Brunch

Starters

Avocado Dip

$12.00

Avocado Dip with Housemade Tortilla Chips & Fresh Vegetables

BILLY'S Ritz Cake

$16.00

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Succotash, Remoulade

Bowl Spicy Crab & Corn Chowder

$9.00

Bowl Spicy Crab & Corn Chowder

Bowl Tomato Basil

$7.00

Bowl Tomato Basil

Candied Bacon

$10.00

Candied Bacon Flavor of the Day

Cup Spicy Crab & Corn Chowder

$6.00

Cup Spicy Crab & Corn Chowder

Cup Tomato Basil

$5.00

Cup Tomato Basil

Hummus

$12.00

Chef's Flavored Hummus with Housemade Pita Chips & Fresh Vegetables

Loaded Fried Green Tomatoes

$14.00

Pimento Cheese, Bacon, Scallions

Brunch Entrees

Berries & Cream Waffle

$12.00

Belgium Waffle with Strawberries or Blueberries & Whipped Cream

Banana Nut French Toast

$15.00

Sourdough dipped in Sweet Banana & Pecan Custard

Southwest Omelet

$18.00

Prime Rib, Potato Hash, Mushrooms & Cheddar Cheese topped with Salsa, Sour Cream & Scallions

Sea Breeze Omelet

$19.00

Crab, Corn, Chedar Cheese & Spinach topped with Hollandaise

BYO Omelet

$15.00

Choose 3

Traditional Benedict

$14.00

Poached Eggs Served over Canadian Bacon & Engish Muffins topped with Hollandaise

Greenbrier Benedict

$16.00

Poached Eggs Served over Fried Green Tomatoes & English Muffins topped with Hollandaise & Chopped Bacon

Chesapeake Benedict

$18.00

Poached Eggs Served Over BILLY'S Crab Cake & English Muffin topped with Old Bay Hollandais

Breakfast Club

$14.00

Two Eggs Any Style with Bcon, Breakfast Potatoes & a Biscuit

Fried Chicken Biscuis & Gravy

$16.00

Two Buttermilk Biscuits, Chicken Biscuit coated in Buttermilk, Fried to perfection and topped with Southern Style Sausage Gravy

Fried Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Honey Drizzle

Steak & Eggs

$24.00

Signature Prime Rib & Two Eggs cooked-to-order

Avocado Toast

$16.00

Sourdough, Avocao Mash, 2 Eggs Any Style, Cilantro, Curry Oil

Salads

House Salad

$7.00

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Cheddar Cheese, & Toasted Almonds

HOUSE SALAD - SIDE

$2.00

House Salad as Side

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Seasoned Croutons, & Parmesan Tuile

CAESAR SALAD - SIDE

$3.00

Caesar Salad as Side

Blue Cheese Wedge

$10.00

Iceberg Wedge topped Tomato, Cucumber, Blue Cheese Crumbles & Apple Cider Bacon

BLUE CHEESE WEDGE - SIDE

$5.00

Blue Cheese Wedge as Side

Grilled Salmon Salad

$15.00

Petit Salmon Filet, Romaine, Baby Spinach, Red Onion, Avocado, Grape Tomatoes & Pine Nuts

Strawberry Salad

$14.00

Sliced Strawberries, Baby Spinach & Chopped Romaine, Blueberries, Dried Cranberries, & Roasted Pecans

Pecan Chicken Salad

$15.00

Fire-Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Celery, Red Onions, Croutons, & Roasted Pecans

Island Salad

$15.00

Mixed Greens, Jerk-Rubbed Chicken Breast, Roasted Red Peppers, Pineapple, Black Bean Corn Relish, Tomatoes & Tortilla Strips

BLT Salad

$12.00

Spinach, Bacon, Tomato, Blueberries, Creamy Sweet Onion Dressing

Crab Cake Salad

$17.00

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake atop Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Mustard Slaw, & Lemon Zest

Burger & Sandwiches

All-American Burger

$14.00

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Housemade Pickles, & Mayo

Ultimate Burger

$17.00

Apple Cider Bacon, Cheddar, Fried Egg, Lettuce, & Tomato

French Dip

$18.00

Shaved Prime Rib, Swiss Cheese, & Horseradish Mayo on Ciabatta with Au Jus

Sides

Bacon

$5.00

Biscuit & Gravy

$5.00

Biscuits & Jam

$5.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$5.00

Cheesy Grits

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Sausage

$5.00

Side Gravy

$5.00

Side Hollandaise

$5.00

Succotash

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Two Eggs Any Style

$5.00

Desserts

Limoncello

$10.00

Limoncello Yellow Cake, Mascarpone Frosting, Raspberry Sauce

Belgian Chocolate Mousse Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Cake, Creamy Chocolate Icing, Chocolate Shavings

White Chocolate Brandy Glazed Cheesecake

$10.00

Vanilla Cheesecake, White Chocolate Brandy Glaze

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$10.00

Rich Dark Cocoa in a Dense Treat

Butterfinger Cheesecake

$10.00

Traditional Cheesecake, Butterfinger Pieces, Caramel Sauced

Brownie & Ice Cream

$9.00

Brownie a la Mode, Chocolate Syrup, Powdered Sugar, Whipped Cream

Creme Brulee

$11.00

Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee, Mixed Berries, Raspberry Coulis

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Buttered Noodles

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Mac

$8.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$9.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Elevated New American dining in a relaxed atmosphere!

Location

102 Market St SE, Roanoke, VA 24011

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Three Notch'd Brewing Comapny - Roanoke
orange starNo Reviews
24 Campbell Ave SE Roanoke, VA 24011
View restaurantnext
Stock - 13 Church Ave SE
orange starNo Reviews
13 Church Ave SE Roanoke, VA 24011
View restaurantnext
Corned Beef & Company Inc. - 107 S Jefferson St
orange starNo Reviews
107 S Jefferson St Roanoke, VA 24011
View restaurantnext
Salty's Lobster & Co Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
16 Church Ave SW Roanoke, VA 24011
View restaurantnext
Bread Craft
orange star4.6 • 461
24 Church Avenue SW Roanoke, VA 24011
View restaurantnext
202 Social House - 202 Market St SE
orange starNo Reviews
202 Market St SE Roanoke, VA 24011
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Roanoke

Macado's - Downtown Roanoke
orange star4.2 • 8,120
120 Church Ave. SW Roanoke, VA 24011
View restaurantnext
Cabo Fish Taco - Roanoke
orange star4.7 • 2,137
14 Campbell Ave SE Roanoke, VA 24011
View restaurantnext
Bread Craft
orange star4.6 • 461
24 Church Avenue SW Roanoke, VA 24011
View restaurantnext
Shenandoah Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 400
2905 Shenandoah Ave Roanoke, VA 24017
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Roanoke
Vinton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Moneta
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Blacksburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Christiansburg
review star
No reviews yet
Radford
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Forest
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Martinsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Lynchburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Danville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston