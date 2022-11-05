Billy's at the Beach imageView gallery

Billy's at the Beach

3,275 Reviews

$$

2751 W Coast Hwy

Newport Beach, CA 92663

Popular Items

Billy's Beach Burger
Hawaiian Cheese Bread
Coconut Shrimp

APPETIZER

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$26.00

Four Jumbo butterflied coconut shrimp golden fried and served with sweet and spicy thai sauce.

Cho Cho

Cho Cho

$22.00

Bite sized beef tenderloin skewers marinated in house made teriyaki and served with teriyaki glaze, white sesame seeds, and scallions.

Black Sesame Crusted Seared Ahi

Black Sesame Crusted Seared Ahi

$21.00

Pan seared sashimi grade ahi tuna crusted with black sesame seeds, served on beurre blanc and lightly topped with our house made dijon soy sauce.

Pupu Platter

Pupu Platter

$45.00

A collection of Billy’s favorite pupus to include, crab cakes, coconut shrimp, cho cho skewers, black sesame crusted ahi, and bbq baby back ribs.

Hawaiian Cheese Bread

Hawaiian Cheese Bread

$12.00

Clam Chowder

$13.00

Crab Cake

$27.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$26.00

Calamari

$21.00

Tempura Green Beans

$16.00

Chips & Guac

$17.00
Hawaiian Cheese Bread

Hawaiian Cheese Bread

$12.00

Wontons And Salsa

$9.00

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$24.00

ENTREES

Asia's Chicken Salad

Asia's Chicken Salad

$24.00

Freshly grilled chicken breast over chopped romaine and napa cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, red bell pepper, bean sprouts, snow peas, crispy wontons, mandarin oranges and a tangy sesame ginger dressing.

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Shrimp Louie Salad

$28.00
Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$24.00

Two Hawaiian Ono tacos served Baja style with cabbage, pico de gallo, cheese and a sweet chili aioli. Guacamole on the side

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$27.00

Lightly beer battered Hawaiian Ono served with french fries and a lemon wedge

Billy's Beach Burger

Billy's Beach Burger

$22.00

Half pound seasoned angus beef burger on a sesame seed bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, french fries, and pickle spear with a side of thousand island dressing. Choice of American, cheddar, pepperjack, swiss, or bleu cheese crumbles.

Billy's Chicken Sandwich

$21.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$21.00

Hawaiian BBQ pork with coleslaw, grilled pineapple, and french fries

Macadamia Halibut

$45.00
Crispy Seared Salmon

Crispy Seared Salmon

$37.00

Crispy pan seared skin on salmon filet over our house made beurre blanc, topped with fresh mango salsa and served with bok choy.

Swordfish

$44.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$20.00
Hawaiian BBQ Ribs

Hawaiian BBQ Ribs

$28.00

One half rack of slow roasted mouth watering baby back pork ribs seasoned with house rub and glazed with Billy’s bbq sauce

Huli Huli Chicken

$31.00
8 oz Filet Mignon

8 oz Filet Mignon

$46.00

Pan seared Creekstone Farms filet of beef topped with house made serrano lime garlic butter and served with bok choy.

Glazed Pork Chop

Glazed Pork Chop

$29.00

Bone in fourteen ounce Coleman Farms pork chop glazed in pineapple soy and served with crispy onion strings.

American Breakfast

$18.00

Chilaquiles

$19.00

Loco Moco

$21.00

Luau Omelette

$18.00

Steak and Eggs

$35.00

Eggs Benedict

$18.00

French Toast

$19.00

Crab Benedict

$24.00

$65 Lunch Prix Fix

$65.00

$85 Event Choice

$85.00

Tempura Shrimp

$32.00

Alaskan Halibut

$45.00

$75 Prix Fix

$75.00

Sausage Sandwich

$20.00

SIDES

French Fries

French Fries

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Housemade Sauces

$1.00

Jasmine Rice

$7.00

Stir Fry

$8.00

Ohana Green Beans

$9.00

Ohana Salad

$12.00

Side Pineapple Coleslaw

$8.00

Side Guac

$6.00

Side Avo

$5.00

Toast

$3.00

Bacon

$6.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Fruit

$3.00

Chicken Breast

$7.00

Side of Eggs

$3.50

Side Of Tuna

$4.00

Small Side Of Guac

$4.00

Side Of 3 Tortillas

$3.00

Refill Salsa

$4.00

Beef Patty

$9.00

DESSERTS

Diamond Head dark rum chocolate lava cake with macerated strawberries and house-made whip cream.

Chocolate Rum Cake

$13.00

Key Lime Pie

$11.00

Mango Sorbet

$7.00

Malasadas

$12.00

Coconut Cream Pie

$13.00

Coffee And Donuts

$12.00

Half Malasada

$6.00

Large Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.00

Kid's Ice Cream

$3.50

Single Scoop Ice Cream

$3.50

KIDS MENU

Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Mac and Cheese

$15.00

Kids Burger

$15.00

Kids Fish And Chips

$15.00

Kids Chicken Tacos

$15.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Kids Pasta

$15.00

MERCHANDISE

Mai Tai Glass (retail item)

$15.00

Hoodie

$59.00

Hat

$20.00

Tank Top

$25.00

T Shirt

$25.00

Shot Glass

$10.00

Tote

$15.00

Wine Carafe

$10.00

Wine Glass

$15.00

Large Wine Caraffe

$15.00

Dinner Plate

$25.00

Steak Knife

$10.00

Ornament

$15.00

Orchid Lei

$15.00

WINE BY THE BOTTLE

Corkage

$25.00

Btl Hess Chardonnay

$48.00

BTL Frank Family Chard

$84.00Out of stock

Btl Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc

$52.00

BTL Kings Estate Pinot Gris

$48.00

BTL Gainey Merlot

$48.00

Btl Educated Guess Cabernet

$64.00

BTL Treana Cab

$60.00

Btl Justin Cab

$72.00

Btl Four Graces Pinot Noir

$60.00

BTL Evolution Pinot Noir

$48.00

BTL San Simeon Chard

$52.00

BTL San Simeon Rose

$56.00

VEUVE CLIQUOT YELLOW 750ML

$155.00

VEUVE CLIQUOT 375 ML

$74.00

2018 Hampton Water Rose

$74.00

2018 Listel Rose

$42.00

2018 Charles Smith Kung Fu Riesling

$42.00

2017 Etude Pinot Gris

$81.00

2017 Groth Sauvignon Blanc

$84.00

2018 Charles Krug Sauv Blanc

$33.00

2018 Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$49.00

2014 Chateau Jar Bordeaux

$42.00

2016 Patz and Hall Chardonnay

$61.00

2017 Orin Swift Mannequin Chard

$107.00

Domino De Punctum Organic Chardonnay

$50.00

2015 Nickel and Nickel Chardonnay

$164.00

2017 Cakebread Chardonnay

$109.00

2015 Bianchi Santa Barbara Chard

$60.00

2020 Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay Btl

$58.00

2018 Far Niente Chardonnay

$128.00

2016 Stags Leap Karia Chardonnay

$88.00

2018 Orin Swift Prisoner

$109.00

2016 Justin Isosceles

$165.00

2016 Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon

$195.00

2014 BV Tapestry Red Blend

$115.00

2016 Frank Family Cabernet Sauvignon

$160.00

2013 Hoopes Oakville Cabernet Sauvignon

$115.00Out of stock

2016 Duckhorn Paraduxx Red Blend

$72.00

2014 Achaval Ferrer Quimera

$80.00

2016 7 Deadly Zins

$37.00

2015 Chateau St Jean Cinq Cepages Red Blend

$165.00

J Cuvee 20

$60.00

Conundrum Bottle

$36.00

Moet Rose

$98.00

Caymus Special Edition

$310.00

Daou Reserve Cabernet

$102.00

Dumol Wester Reach Pinot Noir

$192.00

Dom Perignon

$300.00

Roederer

$55.00

2018 Napa Valley Prisoner

$109.00

Btl J Roget

$24.00Out of stock

BTL Mer Soleil Pinot Noir

$64.00

Excelsior Sauv Blanc

$40.00

Excelsior Cab

$40.00

BEVERAGE

Bottled Water

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Coffee

$5.00

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Double Espresso

$8.00

Espresso

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Orange Soda

$5.00

Pellegrino Large

$8.00

Red Bull

$8.00

Root Beer

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Pellegrino Small

$6.00

Bag Of Ice

$10.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$8.00

Virgin Colada

$8.00

Virgin Daquiri

$8.00

Virgin Margarita

$8.00

Milk

$5.00

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$8.00

Strawberry

Mango

Virgin Cucumber Crush

$8.00

Virgin Lava Flow

$8.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Cappucino

$8.00

Dockside

Mai Tai Can

$18.00

White Claw Mango

$10.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$12.00

Pellegrino Large

$8.00

Bottled Water

$6.00

Tuna Sub

$18.00
Sunday10:00 am - 12:30 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:30 am
2751 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach, CA 92663

