Billy's Bakery Chelsea
184 9th Ave
New York City, NY 10011
Cupcakes
Pumpkin Cupcake
Cinnamon spiced batter iced with cinnamon cream cheese frosting.
(12) Assorted Cupcakes, Nuts OK
An assortment of our most-popular cupcakes! Available with or without nuts*. *Nut varieties may include Banana Nutella, German Chocolate & Carrot. Gluten-friendly / Vegan and Specialty varieties are NOT included in the assortment.
(12) Assorted Cupcakes, NO Nuts
An assortment of our most-popular cupcakes! Available with or without nuts*. *Nut varieties may include Banana Nutella, German Chocolate & Carrot. Gluten-friendly / Vegan and Specialty varieties are NOT included in the assortment.
Banana Cupcake
Reminiscent of banana bread but richer and sweeter; made with fresh bananas and buttermilk and iced with cream cheese frosting.
Banana Nutella Cupcake
Reminiscent of banana bread but richer and sweeter; made with fresh bananas and buttermilk and iced with Nutella cream cheese frosting.
Carrot Cupcake
Cinnamon batter with carrots, coconut, pineapple, and pecans; topped with cream cheese frosting.
Choco/Choco Cupcake
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with Chocolate Buttercream
Chocolate w/PB Cupcake
Chocolate cupcake, frosted and filled with peanut butter buttercream; garnished with peanut crumbles. Contains PEANUTS.
Choco/Van Cupcake
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with Vanilla Buttercream
Confetti Cupcake
Classic yellow butter cake flavored with confetti sprinkles baked-in. Frosted with Vanilla buttercream.
Cookies & Buttercream Cupcake
Our version of a cookies & cream cupcake: chocolate cake, frosted with chocolate cookie vanilla buttercream. Garnished with cookie crumbles.
Crowd Pleaser Cupcake
Classic chocolate and vanilla batters folded into one cupcake. Frosted in vanilla and chocolate buttercream frosting. Garnished with assorted chocolate pearls.
Cupcake of the Month
Cupcake of the Month : Varies by season. Call store for selection details.
German Chocolate
Sweet buttermilk chocolate cake with coconut pecan topping.
Gluten-Free Vegan Cupcake
An updated version of our Gluten-Friendly Chocolate Chip cupcake made with NO eggs, NO milk, and NO butter. To top that, we use gluten-free flour, so it's Vegan & Gluten-free! Contains refined sugar. ALLERGENS: almond milk, and soy lecithin. Frosted with choice of Vanilla or Chocolate (Vegan) Buttercream.
Holiday Cupcake
Assorted Vanilla and Chocolate Cupcakes with assorted sprinkles, confetti and sugar decorations.
Lemon Cupcake
Deliciously light lemon cupcakes iced with cream cheese frosting.
Red Velvet Cupcake
A southern classic…a mild cocoa flavor with a bright red color.
Van/Choco Cupcake
Classic yellow butter cake flavored with pure vanilla extract. Frosted with Chocolate Buttercream.
Van/Van Cupcake
Classic yellow butter cake flavored with pure vanilla extract. Frosted with Vanilla Buttercream.
Mini Cupcakes : Billy's Best
Billy's Best - 4 Banana mini cupcakes + 4 Carrot mini cupcakes + 4 Red Velvet mini cupcakes, ALL frosted with cream cheese
Mini Cupcakes: Confetti
Mini version of our confetti cupcake: classic yellow butter cake flavored with confetti sprinkles baked-in. Frosted with Vanilla buttercream.
Mini Cupcakes ; Gluten-Free Vegan Chocolate Chip
A mini version of our Gluten-Friendly Chocolate Chip cupcake made with NO eggs, NO milk, and NO butter. To top that, we use gluten-free flour, so it's Vegan & Gluten-free! Contains refined sugar. ALLERGENS: almond milk, and soy lecithin. Frosted with Vanilla and Chocolate (Vegan) Buttercream.
Mini Cupcakes: Traditional
Assorted Traditionals - 6 Yellow Daisy mini cupcakes + 6 Chocolate mini cupcakes frosted with Vanilla & Chocolate buttercream. Tree nut-free.
Cupcake Cups
Cookies
Confetti Buttercream Cookie
Our classic chewy sugar cookie with confetti quins baked-in. Frosted with a thick layer of buttercream frosting (assorted pastel colors).
Flower Buttercream Cookie
Our classic chewy sugar cookie with confetti quins baked-in. Frosted with a thick layer of buttercream frosting (assorted pastel colors).
B&W Sandwich
Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich w/Black & White (Van & Choco Buttercream) Filling
Butterscotch Sandwich
Butterscotch Gingerbread Cookie Sandwich w/Semi-Sweet Chocolate Buttercream
Chocolate Sandwich
Chocolate Chip Cookie sandwich w/ Chocolate Buttercream
Confetti Sandwich
Our classic icing sandwiched between two drop-style confetti cookies, rolled in confetti quins.
Oatmeal Raisin Sandwich
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Sandwich w//Cream Cheese Frosting
Peanut Butter Sandwich
Peanut Butter Cookie Sandwich w/Chocolate Buttercream
Snickerdoodle Sandwich
Snickerdoodle Cookie Sandwich w/Cream Cheese Frosting
Sprinkle Sandwich
Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich w/Vanilla Buttercream rolled in Rainbow Sprinkles
Vanilla Sandwich
Chocolate Chip Cookie sandwich w/ Vanilla Buttercream
White Choco Sandwich
White Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich w/Espresso Buttercream
Butterscotch Gingerbread Cookie
A new take on an old favorite…classic gingerbread cookies filled with sweet butterscotch chips.
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Classic brown sugar cookie dough filled with semisweet chocolate chips.
Confetti Cookie
Our classic chewy sugar cookie with confetti quins baked-in.
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Rich and chewy cookies loaded with old fashioned oats and golden raisins.
Peanut Butter Cookie
Sweet and salty peanut butter dough filled with creamy peanut butter chips.
Snickerdoodle Cookie
A family tradition…chewy sugar cookie dusted with cinnamon sugar.
White Chocolate Chip Cookie
Dark cocoa flavored cookies filled with creamy white chocolate chips.
Bars
Fudge Brownie
Rich and fudgy deep chocolate brownies.
Hello Dolly Bar
Made with graham crackers, chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, coconut, and chopped pecans.
Peanut Butter Choco Bar
Chocolate cookie crust with creamy peanut butter filling, topped with rich chocolate ganache.
Seasonal Bar
Fall Seasonal Pumpkin Bar Cinnamon spiced cake filled with chopped pecans and topped with cream cheese icing.
Breakfast
Almond Croissant
In partnership with Balthazar Bakery, all butter, hand-laminated, lofty; either classic and ready for jam, or filled and topped with almond frangipane, or with chocolate batons tucked inside.
Butter Croissant
In partnership with Balthazar Bakery, all butter, hand-laminated, lofty; either classic and ready for jam, or filled and topped with almond frangipane, or with chocolate batons tucked inside.
Chocolate Croissant
In partnership with Balthazar Bakery, all butter, hand-laminated, lofty; either classic and ready for jam, or filled and topped with almond frangipane, or with chocolate batons tucked inside.
Chili-Cheese Palmier
For those who prefer something salty in the morning.
Cheddar-Scallion Scone
Light and flaky cheddar, scallion scone.
Extras!
Birthday Candle (Box of 24)
Add a box of (24) candles to your order. Colors and designs may vary. Cupcakes not included.
Birthday Card
For longer notes and deeper thoughts, add a full-size greeting card to your order. Colors and designs vary. Handmade by our very own baker, Alvaro Melo.
Vintage Note Card
Add a mini vintage note card to your order. Colors and designs vary.
Birthday Pick
"Happy Birthday" cupcake pick. Plastic. Color and styles may vary.
Cupcake Box (Individual)
Individual cupcake boxes are perfectly-sized to fit our full-size cupcakes (all flavors fit just fine).
Logo Cake Server
Plastic cake server imprinted with Billy's Bakery logo (jadeite green).
Logo Frosting Spatula
Plastic frosting spatula imprinted with Billy's Bakery logo (jadeite green).
Number Candles
Individual number candles 0-9. Colors and styles vary. Please specify number below.
Sugar Decoration
Sugar decoration, per cupcake. Various decor available.
Wares: 12 plates + 12 utensils
12 enviro-friendly disposable plates + 12 assorted plastic utensils. Perfect for eating on go!
Cake Slice
Banana Cake Slice
Individual slice of our Banana Cake.
Carrot Cake Slice
Individual slice of our Carrot Cake. Contains NUTS.
Chocolate Cake Slice
Individual slice of our Chocolate Cake. May be frosted in either Vanilla or Chocolate Buttercream.
Chocolate PB Cake Slice
Chocolate cake, frosted and filled with peanut butter buttercream; garnished with peanut crumbles. Contains PEANUTS.
Confetti Cake Slice
Individual slice of our Confetti Cake. Frosted in Vanilla Buttercream.
Cookies & Buttercream Cake Slice
Our version of a cookies & cream cake made with layers of chocolate cake, frosted with chocolate cookie vanilla buttercream and garnished with cookie crumbles.
Crowd Pleaser Cake Slice
Individual slice of our Crowd Pleaser Cake. May be frosted in either Vanilla or Chocolate Buttercream.
German Chocolate Cake Slice
Slice of our classic chocolate cake with coconut pecan topping. Rich and indulgent; enjoy with a glass of milk.
Red Velvet Cake Slice
Individual slice of our Red Velvet Cake.
Vanilla Cake Slice
Individual slice of our Vanilla Cake. May be frosted in either Vanilla or Chocolate Buttercream.
6" Cake (serves 4-8)
6" Banana Cake
Classic Delicious! Reminiscent of banana bread but richer and sweeter; made with fresh bananas and buttermilk and iced with cream cheese frosting. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
6" Carrot Cake
Cinnamon batter with carrots, coconut, pineapple and pecans; topped with cream cheese frosting and chopped pecans. Contains NUTS. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
6" Chocolate Cake w/Choco Buttercream
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with chocolate buttercream icing. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
6" Chocolate Cake w/Van Buttercream
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with vanilla buttercream icing. Frosting colors vary in pastel shades. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
6" Confetti Cake w/Van Buttercream
Classic yellow butter cake with confetti sprinkles baked-in. Frosted with vanilla buttercream. Garnished with multi-colored, sugar confetti. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
6" Crowd Pleaser Cake w/Choco Buttercream
Alternating layers of chocolate and vanilla cake filled with alternating layers of chocolate and vanilla frosting. Frosted with chocolate buttercream. Garnished with assorted chocolate pearls. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
6" Crowd Pleaser Cake w/Van Buttercream
Alternating layers of chocolate and vanilla cake filled with alternating layers of chocolate and vanilla frosting. Frosted with vanilla buttercream. Garnished with assorted chocolate pearls. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
6" Red Velvet Cake
A southern classic…a mild cocoa flavor with a bright red color, finished with cream cheese frosting. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
6" Vanilla w/Chocolate Buttercream
Classic yellow butter cake flavored with pure vanilla extract. Frosted with chocolate buttercream. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
6" Vanilla Cake w/Van Buttercream
Classic yellow butter cake flavored with pure vanilla extract. Frosted with vanilla buttercream. Frosting colors vary in pastel shades. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
8" Cake (serves 8-12)
8" Banana Cake
Classic Delicious! Reminiscent of banana bread but richer and sweeter; made with fresh bananas and buttermilk and iced with cream cheese frosting. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
8" Bourbon Salted Caramel Cake
Chocolate cake layered between bourbon salted caramel and semi-sweet chocolate frosting; drizzled with bourbon caramel and sprinkled with sea salt. Don't worry, you won't get tipsy. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
8" Carrot Cake
Cinnamon batter with carrots, coconut, pineapple and pecans; topped with cream cheese frosting and chopped pecans. Contains NUTS. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
8" Chocolate Cake w/Choco Buttercream
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with chocolate buttercream icing. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
8" Chocolate Cake w/Van Buttercream
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with vanilla buttercream icing. Frosting colors vary in pastel shades. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
8" Chocolate Cake w/Peanut Butter Buttercream
Chocolate cake, frosted and filled with peanut butter buttercream; garnished with peanut crumbles. Contains PEANUTS. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
8" Confetti Cake w/Chocolate Buttercream
Classic yellow butter cake with confetti sprinkles baked-in. Frosted with chocolate buttercream icing. Garnished with multi-colored, sugar confetti. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **
8" Confetti Cake w/Vanilla Buttercream
Classic yellow butter cake with confetti sprinkles baked-in. Frosted with vanilla buttercream. Garnished with multi-colored, sugar confetti. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
8" Cookies & Buttercream Cake
Our version of a cookies & cream cake made with layers of chocolate cake, frosted with chocolate cookie vanilla buttercream and garnished with cookie crumbles. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
8" Crowd Pleaser Cake w/Choco Buttercream
Alternating layers of chocolate and vanilla cake filled with alternating layers of chocolate and vanilla frosting. Frosted with chocolate buttercream. Garnished with assorted chocolate pearls. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
8" Crowd Pleaser Cake w/Van Buttercream
Alternating layers of chocolate and vanilla cake filled with alternating layers of chocolate and vanilla frosting. Frosted with vanilla buttercream. Garnished with assorted chocolate pearls. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
8" Espresso Cake
Chocolate cake sealed with Kahlua simple syrup and espresso chocolate frosting, garnished with chocolate-covered espresso beans. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
8" German Chocolate Cake
Classic chocolate cake with coconut pecan topping. Rich and indulgent; enjoy with a glass of milk. Contains NUTS.
8" Lemon Cake
The cake version of our popular Lemon Cupcake - lemon cake iced with cream cheese frosting. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
8" Lemon Raspberry Cake
Lemon cake filled with raspberry buttercream, then iced with cream cheese frosting and garnished with dollops of raspberry jam. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
8" Red Velvet Cake
A southern classic…a mild cocoa flavor with a bright red color, finished with cream cheese frosting. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
8" Vanilla Cake w/Van Buttercream
Classic yellow butter cake flavored with pure vanilla extract. Frosted with vanilla buttercream. Frosting colors vary in pastel shades. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
8" Vanilla Cake w/Choco Buttercream
Classic yellow butter cake flavored with pure vanilla extract. Frosted with chocolate buttercream. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
Icebox Cake
3" Cheesecake
3" Blueberry
Our classic cheesecake topped with plump, juicy blueberries.
3" Caramel Pecan
Smooth vanilla cheesecake topped with rich caramel and chopped pecans.
3" Cherry
Our classic cheesecake topped with sweet, juicy cherries.
3" Plain
Smooth and creamy, flavored with pure vanilla extract and baked with a graham cracker crust.
3" Pumpkin Cheesecake
Cinnamon, ginger and clove spiced pumpkin cheesecake batter on a ginger-graham crust.
7" Cheesecake
9" Pies
Apple Crumb Pie
Fresh apples flavored with cinnamon and sugar, baked in a flaky crust with an oatmeal crumb topping. 9" / Approx 6 servings
Banana Cream Pie
Fresh banana slices layered with vanilla pudding and topped with whipped cream. 9" / Approx 6 servings
Bourbon Pecan Pie
A southern classic—a rich, sweet custard chock full of fresh pecans...with a kick of bourbon! Don't worry, the bourbon is baked-in, so you won't get drunk. 9" / Approx 6 servings
PB Chocolate Pie
Fluffy peanut butter filling in a graham cracker crust, topped with chocolate syrup and peanut butter cups. 9" / Approx 6 servings
Pumpkin Pie
Classically American; flavored with sugar and spice and baked in a buttery crust. 9" / Approx 6 servings
Pie Slices
Puddings
Delivery (8A-5P)
Downtown Delivery (South of 91st)
Manhattan delivery, south of 91st Street by a trusted courier service (especially important for transportation of cakes and/or multiple items). Please make your 'Order for Pickup' and enter the below details; we'll arrange a courier service for you! Delivery Address: Recipient: Recipient Phone Number:
Retail
FreshCut Paper®
FreshCut Paper's Forever Flowers - always in bloom. Send some colorful and whimsical pop up flower bouquet greeting cards that bring joy to everyone! Selection varies by season.
Logo Enamel Pin
Billy's Bakery 1.25" Logo pin in hard enamel (jadeite green enamel with gold metal). Great for gifting and/or swapping.
Logo Mug
Ceramic diner-style mug complete with the Billy’s logo. Great for coffee, hot chocolate and more, our mugs are perfect for Billy’s fans of all ages!
Logo T-Shirt
100% combed and ring-spun cotton tee, made in the USA by Bella + Canvas. Printed locally by Works in Progress. Design and colors may vary. 2020 Design: black tee w/green logo imprint
Retro Tote Bag
Celebrate Homemade with our newly launched, retro-inspired tote!
Logo Gift Tin
Send a sweet surprise inside our Billy’s Bakery gift tin.
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Each day, we bake everything from scratch using the finest ingredients. From apple pie to Red Velvet cupcakes, our treats are meant to bring you back to a time when a bite of something sweet could make the world a little brighter. Stop by our stores in Chelsea, Tribeca, and inside The Plaza Food Hall and let our smiling staff help you choose from our selection of delicious goodies. Or let us deliver a cake or a dozen cupcakes to your next birthday party or office meeting. Whatever the occasion, Billy’s is here to make life a little sweeter.
