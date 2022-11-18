Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch

Billy's Bakery Chelsea

No reviews yet

184 9th Ave

New York City, NY 10011

Carrot Cupcake
Gluten-Free Vegan Cupcake
Confetti Cupcake

Cupcakes

Pumpkin Cupcake

Pumpkin Cupcake

$4.75

Cinnamon spiced batter iced with cinnamon cream cheese frosting.

(12) Assorted Cupcakes, Nuts OK

(12) Assorted Cupcakes, Nuts OK

$51.00

An assortment of our most-popular cupcakes! Available with or without nuts*. *Nut varieties may include Banana Nutella, German Chocolate & Carrot. Gluten-friendly / Vegan and Specialty varieties are NOT included in the assortment.

(12) Assorted Cupcakes, NO Nuts

(12) Assorted Cupcakes, NO Nuts

$51.00

An assortment of our most-popular cupcakes! Available with or without nuts*. *Nut varieties may include Banana Nutella, German Chocolate & Carrot. Gluten-friendly / Vegan and Specialty varieties are NOT included in the assortment.

Banana Cupcake

Banana Cupcake

$4.25

Reminiscent of banana bread but richer and sweeter; made with fresh bananas and buttermilk and iced with cream cheese frosting.

Banana Nutella Cupcake

Banana Nutella Cupcake

$4.25Out of stock

Reminiscent of banana bread but richer and sweeter; made with fresh bananas and buttermilk and iced with Nutella cream cheese frosting.

Carrot Cupcake

Carrot Cupcake

$4.25

Cinnamon batter with carrots, coconut, pineapple, and pecans; topped with cream cheese frosting.

Choco/Choco Cupcake

Choco/Choco Cupcake

$4.25

For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with Chocolate Buttercream

Chocolate w/PB Cupcake

Chocolate w/PB Cupcake

$4.25

Chocolate cupcake, frosted and filled with peanut butter buttercream; garnished with peanut crumbles. Contains PEANUTS.

Choco/Van Cupcake

Choco/Van Cupcake

$4.25

For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with Vanilla Buttercream

Confetti Cupcake

Confetti Cupcake

$4.25

Classic yellow butter cake flavored with confetti sprinkles baked-in. Frosted with Vanilla buttercream.

Cookies & Buttercream Cupcake

Cookies & Buttercream Cupcake

$4.25

Our version of a cookies & cream cupcake: chocolate cake, frosted with chocolate cookie vanilla buttercream. Garnished with cookie crumbles.

Crowd Pleaser Cupcake

Crowd Pleaser Cupcake

$4.25

Classic chocolate and vanilla batters folded into one cupcake. Frosted in vanilla and chocolate buttercream frosting. Garnished with assorted chocolate pearls.

Cupcake of the Month

Cupcake of the Month

$4.75

Cupcake of the Month : Varies by season. Call store for selection details.

German Chocolate

German Chocolate

$4.25

Sweet buttermilk chocolate cake with coconut pecan topping.

Gluten-Free Vegan Cupcake

Gluten-Free Vegan Cupcake

$5.25

An updated version of our Gluten-Friendly Chocolate Chip cupcake made with NO eggs, NO milk, and NO butter. To top that, we use gluten-free flour, so it's Vegan & Gluten-free! Contains refined sugar. ALLERGENS: almond milk, and soy lecithin. Frosted with choice of Vanilla or Chocolate (Vegan) Buttercream.

Holiday Cupcake

Holiday Cupcake

$4.75Out of stock

Assorted Vanilla and Chocolate Cupcakes with assorted sprinkles, confetti and sugar decorations.

Lemon Cupcake

Lemon Cupcake

$4.25

Deliciously light lemon cupcakes iced with cream cheese frosting.

Red Velvet Cupcake

Red Velvet Cupcake

$4.25

A southern classic…a mild cocoa flavor with a bright red color.

Van/Choco Cupcake

Van/Choco Cupcake

$4.25

Classic yellow butter cake flavored with pure vanilla extract. Frosted with Chocolate Buttercream.

Van/Van Cupcake

Van/Van Cupcake

$4.25

Classic yellow butter cake flavored with pure vanilla extract. Frosted with Vanilla Buttercream.

Mini Cupcakes : Billy's Best

Mini Cupcakes : Billy's Best

$25.00

Billy's Best - 4 Banana mini cupcakes + 4 Carrot mini cupcakes + 4 Red Velvet mini cupcakes, ALL frosted with cream cheese

Mini Cupcakes: Confetti

Mini Cupcakes: Confetti

$25.00

Mini version of our confetti cupcake: classic yellow butter cake flavored with confetti sprinkles baked-in. Frosted with Vanilla buttercream.

Mini Cupcakes ; Gluten-Free Vegan Chocolate Chip

Mini Cupcakes ; Gluten-Free Vegan Chocolate Chip

$31.00Out of stock

A mini version of our Gluten-Friendly Chocolate Chip cupcake made with NO eggs, NO milk, and NO butter. To top that, we use gluten-free flour, so it's Vegan & Gluten-free! Contains refined sugar. ALLERGENS: almond milk, and soy lecithin. Frosted with Vanilla and Chocolate (Vegan) Buttercream.

Mini Cupcakes: Traditional

Mini Cupcakes: Traditional

$25.00Out of stock

Assorted Traditionals - 6 Yellow Daisy mini cupcakes + 6 Chocolate mini cupcakes frosted with Vanilla & Chocolate buttercream. Tree nut-free.

Cupcake Cups

Cupcake Cup, Nuts

Cupcake Cup, Nuts

$4.75

Our famous cupcake flavors put into a convenient cup. Selected from assortment of daily flavors. May contain nuts.

Cupcake Cup, NO Nuts

Cupcake Cup, NO Nuts

$4.75

Our famous cupcake flavors put into a convenient cup. Selected from assortment of daily flavors. Contains NO nuts.

Cookies

Confetti Buttercream Cookie

Confetti Buttercream Cookie

$2.95Out of stock

Our classic chewy sugar cookie with confetti quins baked-in. Frosted with a thick layer of buttercream frosting (assorted pastel colors).

Flower Buttercream Cookie

Flower Buttercream Cookie

$2.95Out of stock

Our classic chewy sugar cookie with confetti quins baked-in. Frosted with a thick layer of buttercream frosting (assorted pastel colors).

B&W Sandwich

B&W Sandwich

$4.25Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich w/Black & White (Van & Choco Buttercream) Filling

Butterscotch Sandwich

Butterscotch Sandwich

$4.25Out of stock

Butterscotch Gingerbread Cookie Sandwich w/Semi-Sweet Chocolate Buttercream

Chocolate Sandwich

Chocolate Sandwich

$4.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie sandwich w/ Chocolate Buttercream

Confetti Sandwich

Confetti Sandwich

$4.25

Our classic icing sandwiched between two drop-style confetti cookies, rolled in confetti quins.

Oatmeal Raisin Sandwich

Oatmeal Raisin Sandwich

$4.25

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Sandwich w//Cream Cheese Frosting

Peanut Butter Sandwich

Peanut Butter Sandwich

$4.25

Peanut Butter Cookie Sandwich w/Chocolate Buttercream

Snickerdoodle Sandwich

Snickerdoodle Sandwich

$4.25

Snickerdoodle Cookie Sandwich w/Cream Cheese Frosting

Sprinkle Sandwich

Sprinkle Sandwich

$4.25Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich w/Vanilla Buttercream rolled in Rainbow Sprinkles

Vanilla Sandwich

Vanilla Sandwich

$4.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie sandwich w/ Vanilla Buttercream

White Choco Sandwich

White Choco Sandwich

$4.25Out of stock

White Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich w/Espresso Buttercream

Butterscotch Gingerbread Cookie

Butterscotch Gingerbread Cookie

$1.50Out of stock

A new take on an old favorite…classic gingerbread cookies filled with sweet butterscotch chips.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

Classic brown sugar cookie dough filled with semisweet chocolate chips.

Confetti Cookie

Confetti Cookie

$1.50

Our classic chewy sugar cookie with confetti quins baked-in.

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.50

Rich and chewy cookies loaded with old fashioned oats and golden raisins.

Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.50

Sweet and salty peanut butter dough filled with creamy peanut butter chips.

Snickerdoodle Cookie

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$1.50

A family tradition…chewy sugar cookie dusted with cinnamon sugar.

White Chocolate Chip Cookie

White Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

Dark cocoa flavored cookies filled with creamy white chocolate chips.

Bars

Fudge Brownie

Fudge Brownie

$4.25

Rich and fudgy deep chocolate brownies.

Hello Dolly Bar

Hello Dolly Bar

$4.25

Made with graham crackers, chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, coconut, and chopped pecans.

Peanut Butter Choco Bar

Peanut Butter Choco Bar

$4.25Out of stock

Chocolate cookie crust with creamy peanut butter filling, topped with rich chocolate ganache.

Seasonal Bar

Seasonal Bar

$4.25

Fall Seasonal Pumpkin Bar Cinnamon spiced cake filled with chopped pecans and topped with cream cheese icing.

Breakfast

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.25

In partnership with Balthazar Bakery, all butter, hand-laminated, lofty; either classic and ready for jam, or filled and topped with almond frangipane, or with chocolate batons tucked inside.

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$4.25

In partnership with Balthazar Bakery, all butter, hand-laminated, lofty; either classic and ready for jam, or filled and topped with almond frangipane, or with chocolate batons tucked inside.

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25

In partnership with Balthazar Bakery, all butter, hand-laminated, lofty; either classic and ready for jam, or filled and topped with almond frangipane, or with chocolate batons tucked inside.

Chili-Cheese Palmier

Chili-Cheese Palmier

$4.25Out of stock

For those who prefer something salty in the morning.

Cheddar-Scallion Scone

Cheddar-Scallion Scone

$4.25Out of stock

Light and flaky cheddar, scallion scone.

Extras!

Birthday Candle (Box of 24)

Birthday Candle (Box of 24)

$3.00

Add a box of (24) candles to your order. Colors and designs may vary. Cupcakes not included.

Birthday Card

Birthday Card

$6.00

For longer notes and deeper thoughts, add a full-size greeting card to your order. Colors and designs vary. Handmade by our very own baker, Alvaro Melo.

Vintage Note Card

Vintage Note Card

$1.00

Add a mini vintage note card to your order. Colors and designs vary.

Birthday Pick

Birthday Pick

$0.50

"Happy Birthday" cupcake pick. Plastic. Color and styles may vary.

Cupcake Box (Individual)

Cupcake Box (Individual)

$1.25

Individual cupcake boxes are perfectly-sized to fit our full-size cupcakes (all flavors fit just fine).

Logo Cake Server

Logo Cake Server

$1.00

Plastic cake server imprinted with Billy's Bakery logo (jadeite green).

Logo Frosting Spatula

Logo Frosting Spatula

$1.00

Plastic frosting spatula imprinted with Billy's Bakery logo (jadeite green).

Number Candles

Number Candles

$3.00

Individual number candles 0-9. Colors and styles vary. Please specify number below.

Sugar Decoration

Sugar Decoration

$0.50Out of stock

Sugar decoration, per cupcake. Various decor available.

Wares: 12 plates + 12 utensils

Wares: 12 plates + 12 utensils

$3.00

12 enviro-friendly disposable plates + 12 assorted plastic utensils. Perfect for eating on go!

Cake Slice

Banana Cake Slice

Banana Cake Slice

$7.45

Individual slice of our Banana Cake.

Carrot Cake Slice

Carrot Cake Slice

$7.45

Individual slice of our Carrot Cake. Contains NUTS.

Chocolate Cake Slice

Chocolate Cake Slice

$7.45Out of stock

Individual slice of our Chocolate Cake. May be frosted in either Vanilla or Chocolate Buttercream.

Chocolate PB Cake Slice

Chocolate PB Cake Slice

$7.45Out of stock

Chocolate cake, frosted and filled with peanut butter buttercream; garnished with peanut crumbles. Contains PEANUTS.

Confetti Cake Slice

Confetti Cake Slice

$7.45

Individual slice of our Confetti Cake. Frosted in Vanilla Buttercream.

Cookies & Buttercream Cake Slice

Cookies & Buttercream Cake Slice

$7.45Out of stock

Our version of a cookies & cream cake made with layers of chocolate cake, frosted with chocolate cookie vanilla buttercream and garnished with cookie crumbles.

Crowd Pleaser Cake Slice

Crowd Pleaser Cake Slice

$7.45Out of stock

Individual slice of our Crowd Pleaser Cake. May be frosted in either Vanilla or Chocolate Buttercream.

German Chocolate Cake Slice

German Chocolate Cake Slice

$7.45Out of stock

Slice of our classic chocolate cake with coconut pecan topping. Rich and indulgent; enjoy with a glass of milk.

Red Velvet Cake Slice

Red Velvet Cake Slice

$7.45

Individual slice of our Red Velvet Cake.

Vanilla Cake Slice

Vanilla Cake Slice

$7.45Out of stock

Individual slice of our Vanilla Cake. May be frosted in either Vanilla or Chocolate Buttercream.

6" Cake (serves 4-8)

6" Banana Cake

6" Banana Cake

$50.00Out of stock

Classic Delicious! Reminiscent of banana bread but richer and sweeter; made with fresh bananas and buttermilk and iced with cream cheese frosting. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!

6" Carrot Cake

6" Carrot Cake

$50.00Out of stock

Cinnamon batter with carrots, coconut, pineapple and pecans; topped with cream cheese frosting and chopped pecans. Contains NUTS. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!

6" Chocolate Cake w/Choco Buttercream

6" Chocolate Cake w/Choco Buttercream

$50.00Out of stock

For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with chocolate buttercream icing. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!

6" Chocolate Cake w/Van Buttercream

6" Chocolate Cake w/Van Buttercream

$50.00Out of stock

For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with vanilla buttercream icing. Frosting colors vary in pastel shades. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!

6" Confetti Cake w/Van Buttercream

6" Confetti Cake w/Van Buttercream

$50.00Out of stock

Classic yellow butter cake with confetti sprinkles baked-in. Frosted with vanilla buttercream. Garnished with multi-colored, sugar confetti. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!

6" Crowd Pleaser Cake w/Choco Buttercream

6" Crowd Pleaser Cake w/Choco Buttercream

$50.00Out of stock

Alternating layers of chocolate and vanilla cake filled with alternating layers of chocolate and vanilla frosting. Frosted with chocolate buttercream. Garnished with assorted chocolate pearls. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!

6" Crowd Pleaser Cake w/Van Buttercream

6" Crowd Pleaser Cake w/Van Buttercream

$50.00Out of stock

Alternating layers of chocolate and vanilla cake filled with alternating layers of chocolate and vanilla frosting. Frosted with vanilla buttercream. Garnished with assorted chocolate pearls. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!

6" Red Velvet Cake

6" Red Velvet Cake

$50.00Out of stock

A southern classic…a mild cocoa flavor with a bright red color, finished with cream cheese frosting. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!

6" Vanilla w/Chocolate Buttercream

6" Vanilla w/Chocolate Buttercream

$50.00Out of stock

Classic yellow butter cake flavored with pure vanilla extract. Frosted with chocolate buttercream. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!

6" Vanilla Cake w/Van Buttercream

6" Vanilla Cake w/Van Buttercream

$50.00Out of stock

Classic yellow butter cake flavored with pure vanilla extract. Frosted with vanilla buttercream. Frosting colors vary in pastel shades. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!

8" Cake (serves 8-12)

8" Banana Cake

8" Banana Cake

$70.00

Classic Delicious! Reminiscent of banana bread but richer and sweeter; made with fresh bananas and buttermilk and iced with cream cheese frosting. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!

8" Bourbon Salted Caramel Cake

8" Bourbon Salted Caramel Cake

$70.00Out of stock

Chocolate cake layered between bourbon salted caramel and semi-sweet chocolate frosting; drizzled with bourbon caramel and sprinkled with sea salt. Don't worry, you won't get tipsy. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!

8" Carrot Cake

8" Carrot Cake

$70.00

Cinnamon batter with carrots, coconut, pineapple and pecans; topped with cream cheese frosting and chopped pecans. Contains NUTS. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!

8" Chocolate Cake w/Choco Buttercream

8" Chocolate Cake w/Choco Buttercream

$70.00Out of stock

For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with chocolate buttercream icing. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!

8" Chocolate Cake w/Van Buttercream

8" Chocolate Cake w/Van Buttercream

$70.00Out of stock

For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with vanilla buttercream icing. Frosting colors vary in pastel shades. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!

8" Chocolate Cake w/Peanut Butter Buttercream

8" Chocolate Cake w/Peanut Butter Buttercream

$70.00Out of stock

Chocolate cake, frosted and filled with peanut butter buttercream; garnished with peanut crumbles. Contains PEANUTS. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!

8" Confetti Cake w/Chocolate Buttercream

8" Confetti Cake w/Chocolate Buttercream

$70.00Out of stock

Classic yellow butter cake with confetti sprinkles baked-in. Frosted with chocolate buttercream icing. Garnished with multi-colored, sugar confetti. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **

8" Confetti Cake w/Vanilla Buttercream

8" Confetti Cake w/Vanilla Buttercream

$70.00

Classic yellow butter cake with confetti sprinkles baked-in. Frosted with vanilla buttercream. Garnished with multi-colored, sugar confetti. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!

8" Cookies & Buttercream Cake

8" Cookies & Buttercream Cake

$70.00

Our version of a cookies & cream cake made with layers of chocolate cake, frosted with chocolate cookie vanilla buttercream and garnished with cookie crumbles. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!

8" Crowd Pleaser Cake w/Choco Buttercream

8" Crowd Pleaser Cake w/Choco Buttercream

$70.00

Alternating layers of chocolate and vanilla cake filled with alternating layers of chocolate and vanilla frosting. Frosted with chocolate buttercream. Garnished with assorted chocolate pearls. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!

8" Crowd Pleaser Cake w/Van Buttercream

8" Crowd Pleaser Cake w/Van Buttercream

$70.00

Alternating layers of chocolate and vanilla cake filled with alternating layers of chocolate and vanilla frosting. Frosted with vanilla buttercream. Garnished with assorted chocolate pearls. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!

8" Espresso Cake

8" Espresso Cake

$70.00Out of stock

Chocolate cake sealed with Kahlua simple syrup and espresso chocolate frosting, garnished with chocolate-covered espresso beans. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!

8" German Chocolate Cake

8" German Chocolate Cake

$70.00

Classic chocolate cake with coconut pecan topping. Rich and indulgent; enjoy with a glass of milk. Contains NUTS.

8" Lemon Cake

8" Lemon Cake

$70.00Out of stock

The cake version of our popular Lemon Cupcake - lemon cake iced with cream cheese frosting. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!

8" Lemon Raspberry Cake

8" Lemon Raspberry Cake

$70.00Out of stock

Lemon cake filled with raspberry buttercream, then iced with cream cheese frosting and garnished with dollops of raspberry jam. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!

8" Red Velvet Cake

8" Red Velvet Cake

$70.00Out of stock

A southern classic…a mild cocoa flavor with a bright red color, finished with cream cheese frosting. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!

8" Vanilla Cake w/Van Buttercream

8" Vanilla Cake w/Van Buttercream

$70.00Out of stock

Classic yellow butter cake flavored with pure vanilla extract. Frosted with vanilla buttercream. Frosting colors vary in pastel shades. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!

8" Vanilla Cake w/Choco Buttercream

8" Vanilla Cake w/Choco Buttercream

$70.00Out of stock

Classic yellow butter cake flavored with pure vanilla extract. Frosted with chocolate buttercream. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!

Icebox Cake

Fresh dairy whipped cream layered between homemade chocolate wafer cookies.
Vanilla Icebox Cake

Vanilla Icebox Cake

$50.00

Fresh dairy whipped cream layered between homemade chocolate wafer cookies.

3" Cheesecake

3" Blueberry

3" Blueberry

$7.95Out of stock

Our classic cheesecake topped with plump, juicy blueberries.

3" Caramel Pecan

3" Caramel Pecan

$7.95Out of stock

Smooth vanilla cheesecake topped with rich caramel and chopped pecans.

3" Cherry

3" Cherry

$7.95Out of stock

Our classic cheesecake topped with sweet, juicy cherries.

3" Plain

3" Plain

$7.95

Smooth and creamy, flavored with pure vanilla extract and baked with a graham cracker crust.

3" Pumpkin Cheesecake

3" Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.95Out of stock

Cinnamon, ginger and clove spiced pumpkin cheesecake batter on a ginger-graham crust.

7" Cheesecake

7" Plain

7" Plain

$39.00Out of stock

Smooth and creamy, flavored with pure vanilla extract and baked with a graham cracker crust. Sorry, we cannot inscribe on this item; consider a Happy Birthday pick.

9" Pies

Apple Crumb Pie

Apple Crumb Pie

$41.00Out of stock

Fresh apples flavored with cinnamon and sugar, baked in a flaky crust with an oatmeal crumb topping. 9" / Approx 6 servings

Banana Cream Pie

Banana Cream Pie

$39.00

Fresh banana slices layered with vanilla pudding and topped with whipped cream. 9" / Approx 6 servings

Bourbon Pecan Pie

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$41.00Out of stock

A southern classic—a rich, sweet custard chock full of fresh pecans...with a kick of bourbon! Don't worry, the bourbon is baked-in, so you won't get drunk. 9" / Approx 6 servings

PB Chocolate Pie

PB Chocolate Pie

$39.00Out of stock

Fluffy peanut butter filling in a graham cracker crust, topped with chocolate syrup and peanut butter cups. 9" / Approx 6 servings

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$41.00Out of stock

Classically American; flavored with sugar and spice and baked in a buttery crust. 9" / Approx 6 servings

Pie Slices

Banana Cream Pie Slice

Banana Cream Pie Slice

$6.95

Fresh banana slices layered with vanilla pudding and topped with whipped cream.

PB Chocolate Pie Slice

PB Chocolate Pie Slice

$6.95Out of stock

Fluffy peanut butter filling in a graham cracker crust, topped with chocolate syrup and peanut butter cups.

Puddings

Banana Pudding Cup

Banana Pudding Cup

$7.45

Delicious vanilla pudding layered between fresh bananas and vanilla wafers. Single-serving 8oz cup.

Delivery (8A-5P)

Need a dependable, same-day courier?
Downtown Delivery (South of 91st)

Downtown Delivery (South of 91st)

$20.00

Manhattan delivery, south of 91st Street by a trusted courier service (especially important for transportation of cakes and/or multiple items). Please make your 'Order for Pickup' and enter the below details; we'll arrange a courier service for you! Delivery Address: Recipient: Recipient Phone Number:

Cookie DIY Kit

Cookie Decorating Kit

Cookie Decorating Kit

$41.00Out of stock

WHAT’S INCLUDED: - (6) cutout sugar cookies - (3) piping bags of royal icing - (1) garnish Pouch - (1) mini spatula - (1) instructional 'Recipe' card

Retail

FreshCut Paper®

FreshCut Paper®

$12.00

FreshCut Paper's Forever Flowers - always in bloom. Send some colorful and whimsical pop up flower bouquet greeting cards that bring joy to everyone! Selection varies by season.

Logo Enamel Pin

Logo Enamel Pin

$10.00

Billy's Bakery 1.25" Logo pin in hard enamel (jadeite green enamel with gold metal). Great for gifting and/or swapping.

Logo Mug

Logo Mug

$12.00

Ceramic diner-style mug complete with the Billy’s logo. Great for coffee, hot chocolate and more, our mugs are perfect for Billy’s fans of all ages!

Logo T-Shirt

Logo T-Shirt

$25.00

100% combed and ring-spun cotton tee, made in the USA by Bella + Canvas. Printed locally by Works in Progress. Design and colors may vary. 2020 Design: black tee w/green logo imprint

Retro Tote Bag

Retro Tote Bag

$25.00Out of stock

Celebrate Homemade with our newly launched, retro-inspired tote!

Logo Gift Tin

Logo Gift Tin

$10.00

Send a sweet surprise inside our Billy’s Bakery gift tin.

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Each day, we bake everything from scratch using the finest ingredients. From apple pie to Red Velvet cupcakes, our treats are meant to bring you back to a time when a bite of something sweet could make the world a little brighter. Stop by our stores in Chelsea, Tribeca, and inside The Plaza Food Hall and let our smiling staff help you choose from our selection of delicious goodies. Or let us deliver a cake or a dozen cupcakes to your next birthday party or office meeting. Whatever the occasion, Billy’s is here to make life a little sweeter.

Website

Location

184 9th Ave, New York City, NY 10011

Directions

Gallery
Billy's Bakery image
Billy's Bakery image

