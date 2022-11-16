- Home
- /
- New York
- /
- Civic Center
- /
- Billy's Bakery - Tribeca
Billy's Bakery Tribeca
No reviews yet
75 Franklin St
New York City, NY 10013
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Cupcakes
Mini Billy's Best Cupcakes, Dz
Billy's Best - 4 Banana mini cupcakes + 4 Carrot mini cupcakes + 4 Red Velvet mini cupcakes, ALL frosted with cream cheese
Mini Confetti Cupcakes, Dz
Yellow Daisy mini cupcakes with confetti baked in. Frosted with vanilla and chocolate buttercream, and rolled in crunchy confetti. Tree nut-free.
Mini Traditional Cupcakes, Dz
6 Yellow Daisy mini cupcakes + 6 Chocolate mini cupcakes frosted with Vanilla & Chocolate buttercream. Tree nut-free.
Banana Cupcake
Reminiscent of banana bread but richer and sweeter; made with fresh bananas and buttermilk and iced with cream cheese frosting.
Banana Nutella Cupcake
Reminiscent of banana bread but richer and sweeter; made with fresh bananas and buttermilk and iced with Nutella cream cheese frosting.
Carrot Cupcake
Cinnamon batter with carrots, coconut, pineapple, and pecans; topped with cream cheese frosting.
Choc/Choc Cupcake
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa frosted with Chocolate Buttercream.
Choco/PB Cupcake
A rich classic chocolate cupcake topped with peanut butter buttercream and garnished with crumbled peanuts. Contains PEANUTS
Choc/Van Cupcake
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa frosted with Vanilla Buttercream. Frosting colors vary in pastel shades.
Confetti (Van) Cupcake
Classic yellow butter cake flavored with confetti sprinkles baked-in; frosted in Vanilla Buttercream.
Cookies & Buttercream Cupcake
Our version of a cookies & cream cupcake: chocolate cake, frosted with chocolate cookie vanilla buttercream. Garnished with cookie crumbles.
Crowd Pleaser Cupcake
Classic chocolate and vanilla batters folded into one cupcake. Frosted in vanilla and chocolate buttercream frosting. Garnished with assorted chocolate pearls.
Cupcake of the Month
Cupcake of the Month : Varies by season. Call store for selection details.
German Chocolate Cupcake
A rich classic chocolate cupcake topped with peanut butter buttercream and garnished with crumbled peanuts. Contains PEANUTS
GF VEGAN Choco Chip Cupcake
An updated version of our Gluten-Friendly Chocolate Chip cupcake made with NO eggs, NO milk, and NO butter. To top that, we use gluten-free flour, so it's Vegan & Gluten-free! Contains refined sugar. ALLERGENS: almond milk, and soy lecithin. Frosted with Vanilla (Vegan) Buttercream.
Holiday Cupcake
Traditional cupcakes garnished with sprinkles and themed sugar decoration. Garnish style and colors vary by holiday.
Lemon Cupcake
Deliciously light lemon cupcakes iced with cream cheese frosting.
Pumpkin Cupcake
Cinnamon spiced batter iced with cinnamon cream cheese frosting.
Red Velvet Cupcake
A southern classic…a mild cocoa flavor with a bright red color. Frosted in Cream Cheese frosting.
Van/Choc Cupcake
Classic yellow butter cake flavored with pure vanilla extract; frosted in Chocolate Buttercream.
Van/Van Cupcake
Classic yellow butter cake flavored with pure vanilla extract; frosted in Vanilla Buttercream. Frosting colors vary in pastel shades.
Cupcake Cups
Cupcake Cup, NO Nuts
Our famous cupcake flavors put into a convenient cup. Available with or without nuts. Nut varieties may include: Carrot, Banana Nutella, Chocolate Peanut Butter, German Chocolate
Cupcake Cup, Nuts OK
Our famous cupcake flavors put into a convenient cup. Available with or without nuts. Nut varieties may include: Carrot, Banana Nutella, Chocolate Peanut Butter, German Chocolate
Bars
Cookies
B&W Cookie Sandwich
Chocolate Chip Cookie w/Black & White (Van & Choco Buttercream)
Butterscotch Sandwich
Butterscotch Gingerbread Cookie w/Semi-Sweet Chocolate Buttercream
Chocolate Cookie Sandwich
Chocolate Chip Cookie w/Chocolate Buttercream
Confetti Cookie Sandwich
Our classic icing sandwiched between homestyle drop confetti cookies, then rolled in confetti quins.
Espresso Cookie Sandwich
Our espresso buttercream sandwiched between homestyle white chocolate chip drop cookies.
Oatmeal Raisin Sandwich
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie w//Cream Cheese Frosting
Peanut Butter Sandwich
Peanut Butter Cookie w/Chocolate Buttercream
Snickerdoodle Sandwich
Snickerdoodle Cookie w/Cream Cheese Frosting
Sprinkle Cookie Sandwich
Chocolate Chip Cookie w/Vanilla Buttercream rolled in Rainbow Sprinkles
Vanilla Cookie Sandwich
Chocolate Chip Cookie w/Vanilla Buttercream
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Classic brown sugar cookie dough filled with semisweet chocolate chips.
Decorated Sugar Cookie
Our scrumptious sugar cookies are the perfect treat for any special occasion. Shapes vary by season / holiday. Colors and garnish may vary from photo. Individually wrapped in a cello bag, sealed with a Billy's Bakery logo sticker.
Extras!
Birthday Candle, Pack Of 24
Add a box of (24) candles to your order. Colors and designs may vary. Cupcakes not included.
Birthday Pick
Plastic "Happy Birthday" cupcake pick. Colors vary. Non-edible.
Birthday Card
For longer notes and deeper thoughts, add a full-size greeting card to your order. Colors and designs vary. Handmade by our very own baker, Alvaro Melo.
Cello Bag + Billy's Bakery Sticker (DIY)
Individual DIY packaging option. Product NOT included in pricing.
Mini Gift Card
Add a mini vintage note card to your order. Colors and designs vary.
Individual Cupcake Box
Individual cupcake boxes are perfectly-sized to fit our full-size cupcakes (all flavors fit just fine). Please note if you would like your cupcakes pre-packaged in boxes or shipped flat.
Wares : 12 plates + 12 utensils
12 enviro-friendly disposable plates + 12 assorted plastic utensils. Perfect for eating on go!
8" Cake (serves 8-12)
8" Banana Cake
Classic Delicious! Reminiscent of banana bread but richer and sweeter; made with fresh bananas and buttermilk and iced with cream cheese frosting. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **
8" Bourbon Salted Caramel Cake
Chocolate cake layered between bourbon salted caramel and semi-sweet chocolate frosting; drizzled with bourbon caramel and sprinkled with sea salt. Don't worry, you won't get tipsy. ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **
8" Carrot Cake
Cinnamon batter with carrots, coconut, pineapple and pecans; topped with cream cheese frosting and chopped pecans. CONTAINS NUTS Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **
8" Chocolate Cake w/Choco BC
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with chocolate buttercream icing. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **
8" Chocolate Cake w/Van BC
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with vanilla buttercream icing. Frosting colors vary in pastel shades. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **
8" Cookies & Buttercream Cake
Our version of a cookies & cream cake made with layers of chocolate cake, frosted with chocolate cookie vanilla buttercream and garnished with cookie crumbles. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **
8" Confetti Cake w/Van BC
Classic yellow butter cake with confetti sprinkles baked-in. Frosted in vanilla buttercream icing. Garnished with multi-colored, sugar confetti. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **
8" Crowd Pleaser Cake w/Choco BC
Alternating layers of chocolate and vanilla cake filled with alternating layers of chocolate and vanilla frosting. Frosted in chocolate buttercream frosting. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **
8" Crowd Pleaser Cake w/Van BC
Alternating layers of chocolate and vanilla cake filled with alternating layers of chocolate and vanilla frosting. Frosted in vanilla buttercream frosting. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **
8" Espresso Cake
Chocolate cake sealed with Kahlua simple syrup and espresso chocolate frosting, garnished with chocolate-covered espresso beans. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **
8" German Chocolate Cake
Classic chocolate cake with coconut-pecan topping. Rich and indulgent; enjoy with a glass of milk. ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **
8" Lemon Raspberry Cake
Lemon cake filled with raspberry buttercream, then iced with cream cheese frosting and garnished with dollops of raspberry jam. ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw ** Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
8" Red Velvet Cake
A southern classic…a mild cocoa flavor with a bright red color, finished with cream cheese frosting. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **
8" Vanilla Cake w/Choco BC
Classic yellow butter cake flavored with pure vanilla extract. Frosted with chocolate buttercream icing. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **
8" Vanilla Cake w/Van BC
Classic yellow butter cake flavored with pure vanilla extract. Frosted with vanilla buttercream icing. Frosting colors vary in pastel shades. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **
Cake Slice
Banana Cake Slice
Individual slice of our Banana Cake.
Carrot Cake Slice
Individual slice of our Carrot Cake. Contains NUTS.
Chocolate Cake Slice
Individual slice of our Chocolate Cake. May be frosted in either Vanilla or Chocolate Buttercream.
Crowd Pleaser Cake Slice
Individual slice of our Crowd Pleaser Cake. May be frosted in either Vanilla or Chocolate Buttercream.
Red Velvet Cake Slice
Individual slice of our Red Velvet Cake.
Vanilla Cake Slice
Individual slice of our Vanilla Cake. May be frosted in either Vanilla or Chocolate Buttercream.
Icebox Cake
3" Cheesecake
Puddings
Delivery (8A-5P)
Downtown (South of 91st)
Manhattan delivery, south of 91st Street by a trusted courier service (especially important for transportation of cakes and/or multiple items). Please make your 'Order for Pickup' and enter the below details; we'll arrange a courier service for you! Delivery Address: Recipient: Recipient Phone Number:
Cookie Decorating Kit
Cookie Decorating Kit
Great for holiday parties, corporate events or gifting! WHAT’S INCLUDED: - (12) Themed cutout sugar cookies - (3) Piping bags of royal icing (colors curated by holiday/theme) - (3) Pouches of sprinkles/confetti (styles curated by holiday/theme) - Mini wooden spoons for spreading icing (and topping cookies with sprinkles)
Retail
FreshCut Paper®
FreshCut Paper's Forever Flowers - always in bloom. Send some colorful and whimsical pop up flower bouquet greeting cards that bring joy to everyone! Selection varies by season.
Logo Enamel Pin
Billy's Bakery 1.25" Logo pin in hard enamel (jadeite green enamel with gold metal). Great for gifting and/or swapping. Ask about shipping!
Logo Mug
Ceramic diner-style mug complete with the Billy’s logo. Great for coffee, hot chocolate and more, our mugs are perfect for Billy’s fans of all ages!
Logo T-Shirt
100% combed and ring-spun cotton tee, made in the USA by Bella + Canvas. Printed locally by Works in Progress. Design and colors may vary. Call for available options: 212.647.9958 2020 Design: black tee w/green logo imprint
Retro Tote Bag
Celebrate Homemade with our newly launched, retro-inspired tote!
Vintage Notecard
Add a mini vintage note card to your order. Colors and designs vary.
Logo Gift Tin
Send a sweet surprise inside our Billy’s Bakery gift tin.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Each day, we bake everything from scratch using the finest ingredients. From apple pie to Red Velvet cupcakes, our treats are meant to bring you back to a time when a bite of something sweet could make the world a little brighter. Stop by our stores in Chelsea and Tribeca, and let our smiling staff help you choose from our selection of delicious goodies. Or let us deliver a cake or a dozen cupcakes to your next birthday party or office meeting. Whatever the occasion, Billy’s is here to make life a little sweeter.
75 Franklin St, New York City, NY 10013