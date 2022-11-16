Restaurant header imageView gallery

Billy's Bakery Tribeca

No reviews yet

75 Franklin St

New York City, NY 10013

Order Again

Popular Items

Confetti (Van) Cupcake
Choc/Van Cupcake
Red Velvet Cupcake

Cupcakes

Mini Billy's Best Cupcakes, Dz

Mini Billy's Best Cupcakes, Dz

$25.00Out of stock

Billy's Best - 4 Banana mini cupcakes + 4 Carrot mini cupcakes + 4 Red Velvet mini cupcakes, ALL frosted with cream cheese

Mini Confetti Cupcakes, Dz

Mini Confetti Cupcakes, Dz

$25.00

Yellow Daisy mini cupcakes with confetti baked in. Frosted with vanilla and chocolate buttercream, and rolled in crunchy confetti. Tree nut-free.

Mini Traditional Cupcakes, Dz

Mini Traditional Cupcakes, Dz

$25.00Out of stock

6 Yellow Daisy mini cupcakes + 6 Chocolate mini cupcakes frosted with Vanilla & Chocolate buttercream. Tree nut-free.

Banana Cupcake

Banana Cupcake

$4.25Out of stock

Reminiscent of banana bread but richer and sweeter; made with fresh bananas and buttermilk and iced with cream cheese frosting.

Banana Nutella Cupcake

Banana Nutella Cupcake

$4.25

Reminiscent of banana bread but richer and sweeter; made with fresh bananas and buttermilk and iced with Nutella cream cheese frosting.

Carrot Cupcake

Carrot Cupcake

$4.25

Cinnamon batter with carrots, coconut, pineapple, and pecans; topped with cream cheese frosting.

Choc/Choc Cupcake

Choc/Choc Cupcake

$4.25

For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa frosted with Chocolate Buttercream.

Choco/PB Cupcake

Choco/PB Cupcake

$4.25Out of stock

A rich classic chocolate cupcake topped with peanut butter buttercream and garnished with crumbled peanuts. Contains PEANUTS

Choc/Van Cupcake

Choc/Van Cupcake

$4.25

For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa frosted with Vanilla Buttercream. Frosting colors vary in pastel shades.

Confetti (Van) Cupcake

Confetti (Van) Cupcake

$4.25

Classic yellow butter cake flavored with confetti sprinkles baked-in; frosted in Vanilla Buttercream.

Cookies & Buttercream Cupcake

Cookies & Buttercream Cupcake

$4.25

Our version of a cookies & cream cupcake: chocolate cake, frosted with chocolate cookie vanilla buttercream. Garnished with cookie crumbles.

Crowd Pleaser Cupcake

Crowd Pleaser Cupcake

$4.25

Classic chocolate and vanilla batters folded into one cupcake. Frosted in vanilla and chocolate buttercream frosting. Garnished with assorted chocolate pearls.

Cupcake of the Month

Cupcake of the Month

$4.75

Cupcake of the Month : Varies by season. Call store for selection details.

German Chocolate Cupcake

German Chocolate Cupcake

$4.25

A rich classic chocolate cupcake topped with peanut butter buttercream and garnished with crumbled peanuts. Contains PEANUTS

GF VEGAN Choco Chip Cupcake

GF VEGAN Choco Chip Cupcake

$5.25

An updated version of our Gluten-Friendly Chocolate Chip cupcake made with NO eggs, NO milk, and NO butter. To top that, we use gluten-free flour, so it's Vegan & Gluten-free! Contains refined sugar. ALLERGENS: almond milk, and soy lecithin. Frosted with Vanilla (Vegan) Buttercream.

Holiday Cupcake

Holiday Cupcake

$4.75Out of stock

Traditional cupcakes garnished with sprinkles and themed sugar decoration. Garnish style and colors vary by holiday.

Lemon Cupcake

Lemon Cupcake

$4.25

Deliciously light lemon cupcakes iced with cream cheese frosting.

Pumpkin Cupcake

Pumpkin Cupcake

$4.25

Cinnamon spiced batter iced with cinnamon cream cheese frosting.

Red Velvet Cupcake

Red Velvet Cupcake

$4.25

A southern classic…a mild cocoa flavor with a bright red color. Frosted in Cream Cheese frosting.

Van/Choc Cupcake

Van/Choc Cupcake

$4.25

Classic yellow butter cake flavored with pure vanilla extract; frosted in Chocolate Buttercream.

Van/Van Cupcake

Van/Van Cupcake

$4.25

Classic yellow butter cake flavored with pure vanilla extract; frosted in Vanilla Buttercream. Frosting colors vary in pastel shades.

Cupcake Cups

Our famous cupcake flavors put into a convenient cup.
Cupcake Cup, NO Nuts

Cupcake Cup, NO Nuts

$4.75

Our famous cupcake flavors put into a convenient cup. Available with or without nuts. Nut varieties may include: Carrot, Banana Nutella, Chocolate Peanut Butter, German Chocolate

Cupcake Cup, Nuts OK

Cupcake Cup, Nuts OK

$4.75

Our famous cupcake flavors put into a convenient cup. Available with or without nuts. Nut varieties may include: Carrot, Banana Nutella, Chocolate Peanut Butter, German Chocolate

Bars

Fudge Brownie

Fudge Brownie

$4.25

Rich and fudgy deep chocolate brownies

Hello Dolly Bar

Hello Dolly Bar

$4.25

Made with graham crackers, chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, coconut, and chopped pecans.

Peanut Butter Choco Bar

Peanut Butter Choco Bar

$4.25

Chocolate cookie crust with creamy peanut butter filling, topped with rich chocolate ganache.

Cookies

B&W Cookie Sandwich

B&W Cookie Sandwich

$4.25Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie w/Black & White (Van & Choco Buttercream)

Butterscotch Sandwich

Butterscotch Sandwich

$4.25Out of stock

Butterscotch Gingerbread Cookie w/Semi-Sweet Chocolate Buttercream

Chocolate Cookie Sandwich

Chocolate Cookie Sandwich

$4.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie w/Chocolate Buttercream

Confetti Cookie Sandwich

Confetti Cookie Sandwich

$4.25Out of stock

Our classic icing sandwiched between homestyle drop confetti cookies, then rolled in confetti quins.

Espresso Cookie Sandwich

Espresso Cookie Sandwich

$4.25Out of stock

Our espresso buttercream sandwiched between homestyle white chocolate chip drop cookies.

Oatmeal Raisin Sandwich

Oatmeal Raisin Sandwich

$4.25Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie w//Cream Cheese Frosting

Peanut Butter Sandwich

Peanut Butter Sandwich

$4.25Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cookie w/Chocolate Buttercream

Snickerdoodle Sandwich

Snickerdoodle Sandwich

$4.25Out of stock

Snickerdoodle Cookie w/Cream Cheese Frosting

Sprinkle Cookie Sandwich

Sprinkle Cookie Sandwich

$4.25Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie w/Vanilla Buttercream rolled in Rainbow Sprinkles

Vanilla Cookie Sandwich

Vanilla Cookie Sandwich

$4.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie w/Vanilla Buttercream

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

Classic brown sugar cookie dough filled with semisweet chocolate chips.

Decorated Sugar Cookie

Decorated Sugar Cookie

$5.95

Our scrumptious sugar cookies are the perfect treat for any special occasion. Shapes vary by season / holiday. Colors and garnish may vary from photo. Individually wrapped in a cello bag, sealed with a Billy's Bakery logo sticker.

Extras!

Birthday Candle, Pack Of 24

Birthday Candle, Pack Of 24

$3.00

Add a box of (24) candles to your order. Colors and designs may vary. Cupcakes not included.

Birthday Pick

Birthday Pick

$0.50

Plastic "Happy Birthday" cupcake pick. Colors vary. Non-edible.

Birthday Card

Birthday Card

$6.00

For longer notes and deeper thoughts, add a full-size greeting card to your order. Colors and designs vary. Handmade by our very own baker, Alvaro Melo.

Cello Bag + Billy's Bakery Sticker (DIY)

Cello Bag + Billy's Bakery Sticker (DIY)

$0.50

Individual DIY packaging option. Product NOT included in pricing.

Mini Gift Card

Mini Gift Card

$1.00

Add a mini vintage note card to your order. Colors and designs vary.

Individual Cupcake Box

Individual Cupcake Box

$1.00

Individual cupcake boxes are perfectly-sized to fit our full-size cupcakes (all flavors fit just fine). Please note if you would like your cupcakes pre-packaged in boxes or shipped flat.

Wares : 12 plates + 12 utensils

Wares : 12 plates + 12 utensils

$5.00

12 enviro-friendly disposable plates + 12 assorted plastic utensils. Perfect for eating on go!

8" Cake (serves 8-12)

8" Banana Cake

8" Banana Cake

$70.00Out of stock

Classic Delicious! Reminiscent of banana bread but richer and sweeter; made with fresh bananas and buttermilk and iced with cream cheese frosting. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **

8" Bourbon Salted Caramel Cake

8" Bourbon Salted Caramel Cake

$70.00Out of stock

Chocolate cake layered between bourbon salted caramel and semi-sweet chocolate frosting; drizzled with bourbon caramel and sprinkled with sea salt. Don't worry, you won't get tipsy. ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **

8" Carrot Cake

8" Carrot Cake

$70.00

Cinnamon batter with carrots, coconut, pineapple and pecans; topped with cream cheese frosting and chopped pecans. CONTAINS NUTS Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **

8" Chocolate Cake w/Choco BC

8" Chocolate Cake w/Choco BC

$70.00

For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with chocolate buttercream icing. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **

8" Chocolate Cake w/Van BC

8" Chocolate Cake w/Van BC

$70.00Out of stock

For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with vanilla buttercream icing. Frosting colors vary in pastel shades. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **

8" Cookies & Buttercream Cake

8" Cookies & Buttercream Cake

$70.00

Our version of a cookies & cream cake made with layers of chocolate cake, frosted with chocolate cookie vanilla buttercream and garnished with cookie crumbles. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **

8" Confetti Cake w/Van BC

8" Confetti Cake w/Van BC

$70.00Out of stock

Classic yellow butter cake with confetti sprinkles baked-in. Frosted in vanilla buttercream icing. Garnished with multi-colored, sugar confetti. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **

8" Crowd Pleaser Cake w/Choco BC

8" Crowd Pleaser Cake w/Choco BC

$70.00Out of stock

Alternating layers of chocolate and vanilla cake filled with alternating layers of chocolate and vanilla frosting. Frosted in chocolate buttercream frosting. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **

8" Crowd Pleaser Cake w/Van BC

8" Crowd Pleaser Cake w/Van BC

$70.00Out of stock

Alternating layers of chocolate and vanilla cake filled with alternating layers of chocolate and vanilla frosting. Frosted in vanilla buttercream frosting. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **

8" Espresso Cake

8" Espresso Cake

$70.00Out of stock

Chocolate cake sealed with Kahlua simple syrup and espresso chocolate frosting, garnished with chocolate-covered espresso beans. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **

8" German Chocolate Cake

8" German Chocolate Cake

$70.00Out of stock

Classic chocolate cake with coconut-pecan topping. Rich and indulgent; enjoy with a glass of milk. ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **

8" Lemon Raspberry Cake

8" Lemon Raspberry Cake

$70.00Out of stock

Lemon cake filled with raspberry buttercream, then iced with cream cheese frosting and garnished with dollops of raspberry jam. ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw ** Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!

8" Red Velvet Cake

8" Red Velvet Cake

$70.00Out of stock

A southern classic…a mild cocoa flavor with a bright red color, finished with cream cheese frosting. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **

8" Vanilla Cake w/Choco BC

8" Vanilla Cake w/Choco BC

$70.00Out of stock

Classic yellow butter cake flavored with pure vanilla extract. Frosted with chocolate buttercream icing. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **

8" Vanilla Cake w/Van BC

8" Vanilla Cake w/Van BC

$70.00Out of stock

Classic yellow butter cake flavored with pure vanilla extract. Frosted with vanilla buttercream icing. Frosting colors vary in pastel shades. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **

Cake Slice

Banana Cake Slice

Banana Cake Slice

$7.45Out of stock

Individual slice of our Banana Cake.

Carrot Cake Slice

Carrot Cake Slice

$7.45

Individual slice of our Carrot Cake. Contains NUTS.

Chocolate Cake Slice

Chocolate Cake Slice

$7.45Out of stock

Individual slice of our Chocolate Cake. May be frosted in either Vanilla or Chocolate Buttercream.

Crowd Pleaser Cake Slice

Crowd Pleaser Cake Slice

$7.45Out of stock

Individual slice of our Crowd Pleaser Cake. May be frosted in either Vanilla or Chocolate Buttercream.

Red Velvet Cake Slice

Red Velvet Cake Slice

$7.45Out of stock

Individual slice of our Red Velvet Cake.

Vanilla Cake Slice

Vanilla Cake Slice

$7.45Out of stock

Individual slice of our Vanilla Cake. May be frosted in either Vanilla or Chocolate Buttercream.

Icebox Cake

Fresh dairy whipped cream layered between homemade chocolate wafer cookies.
Vanilla Icebox Cake

Vanilla Icebox Cake

$50.00Out of stock

Fresh dairy whipped cream layered between homemade chocolate wafer cookies.

3" Cheesecake

3" Plain

3" Plain

$7.95Out of stock

Smooth and creamy, flavored with pure vanilla extract and baked with a graham cracker crust. Sorry, we cannot inscribe on this item; consider a Happy Birthday pick.

Puddings

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$7.45

Delicious vanilla pudding layered between fresh bananas and vanilla wafers. Single-serving 8oz cup.

Delivery (8A-5P)

Downtown (South of 91st)

Downtown (South of 91st)

$20.00

Manhattan delivery, south of 91st Street by a trusted courier service (especially important for transportation of cakes and/or multiple items). Please make your 'Order for Pickup' and enter the below details; we'll arrange a courier service for you! Delivery Address: Recipient: Recipient Phone Number:

Cookie Decorating Kit

Cookie Decorating Kit

Cookie Decorating Kit

$41.00Out of stock

Great for holiday parties, corporate events or gifting! WHAT’S INCLUDED: - (12) Themed cutout sugar cookies - (3) Piping bags of royal icing (colors curated by holiday/theme) - (3) Pouches of sprinkles/confetti (styles curated by holiday/theme) - Mini wooden spoons for spreading icing (and topping cookies with sprinkles)

Retail

FreshCut Paper®

FreshCut Paper®

$12.00

FreshCut Paper's Forever Flowers - always in bloom. Send some colorful and whimsical pop up flower bouquet greeting cards that bring joy to everyone! Selection varies by season.

Logo Enamel Pin

Logo Enamel Pin

$10.00Out of stock

Billy's Bakery 1.25" Logo pin in hard enamel (jadeite green enamel with gold metal). Great for gifting and/or swapping. Ask about shipping!

Logo Mug

Logo Mug

$12.00

Ceramic diner-style mug complete with the Billy’s logo. Great for coffee, hot chocolate and more, our mugs are perfect for Billy’s fans of all ages!

Logo T-Shirt

Logo T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

100% combed and ring-spun cotton tee, made in the USA by Bella + Canvas. Printed locally by Works in Progress. Design and colors may vary. Call for available options: 212.647.9958 2020 Design: black tee w/green logo imprint

Retro Tote Bag

Retro Tote Bag

$25.00

Celebrate Homemade with our newly launched, retro-inspired tote!

Vintage Notecard

Vintage Notecard

$1.00

Add a mini vintage note card to your order. Colors and designs vary.

Logo Gift Tin

Logo Gift Tin

$10.00

Send a sweet surprise inside our Billy’s Bakery gift tin.

Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Each day, we bake everything from scratch using the finest ingredients. From apple pie to Red Velvet cupcakes, our treats are meant to bring you back to a time when a bite of something sweet could make the world a little brighter. Stop by our stores in Chelsea and Tribeca, and let our smiling staff help you choose from our selection of delicious goodies. Or let us deliver a cake or a dozen cupcakes to your next birthday party or office meeting. Whatever the occasion, Billy’s is here to make life a little sweeter.

75 Franklin St, New York City, NY 10013

