Bakeries

Billy's Bakery UWS

review star

No reviews yet

410 Columbus Avenue

Unit D

New York, NY 10024

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Banana Cupcake
Choco/Choco Cupcake
Van/Van Cupcake

Cupcakes

Banana Cupcake

Banana Cupcake

$4.25

Reminiscent of banana bread but richer and sweeter; made with fresh bananas and buttermilk and iced with cream cheese frosting.

Banana Nutella Cupcake

Banana Nutella Cupcake

$4.25

Reminiscent of banana bread but richer and sweeter; made with fresh bananas and buttermilk and iced with Nutella cream cheese frosting. Contains NUTS.

Carrot Cupcake

Carrot Cupcake

$4.25Out of stock

Cinnamon batter with carrots, coconut, pineapple, and pecans; topped with cream cheese frosting. Contains NUTS.

Choco/Choco Cupcake

Choco/Choco Cupcake

$4.25

For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with Chocolate Buttercream.

Choco/Van Cupcake

Choco/Van Cupcake

$4.25

For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with Vanilla Buttercream. Frosting colors vary in pastel shades.

Choco w/PB Cupcake

Choco w/PB Cupcake

$4.25Out of stock

A rich classic chocolate cupcake topped with peanut butter buttercream and garnished with crumbled peanuts. Contains PEANUTS

Confetti (VAN) Cupcake

Confetti (VAN) Cupcake

$4.25Out of stock

Classic yellow butter cake flavored with confetti sprinkles baked-in. Frosted with Vanilla Buttercream.

Cookies & Buttercream Cupcake

Cookies & Buttercream Cupcake

$4.25

Our version of a cookies & cream cake - chocolate cupcake, frosted with chocolate cookie vanilla buttercream and garnished with cookie crumbles.

Crowd Pleaser Cupcake

Crowd Pleaser Cupcake

$4.25

Classic chocolate and vanilla batters folded into one cupcake. Frosted in vanilla and chocolate buttercream frosting. Garnished with assorted chocolate pearls.

Cupcake of the Month

Cupcake of the Month

$4.75

Cupcake of the Month : Varies by season. Call store for selection details.

German Chocolate Cupcake

German Chocolate Cupcake

$4.25

Sweet buttermilk chocolate cake with coconut-pecan topping. Contains NUTS.

GF VEGAN Choco Chip Cupcake

GF VEGAN Choco Chip Cupcake

$5.25

An updated version of our Gluten-Friendly Chocolate Chip cupcake made with NO eggs, NO milk, and NO butter. To top that, we use gluten-free flour, so it's Vegan & Gluten-free! Contains refined sugar. ALLERGENS: almond milk, and soy lecithin. Frosted with choice of Vanilla or Chocolate (Vegan) Buttercream.

Lemon Cupcake

Lemon Cupcake

$4.25Out of stock

Deliciously light lemon cupcakes iced with cream cheese frosting.

Pumpkin Cupcake

Pumpkin Cupcake

$4.75Out of stock

Cinnamon spiced batter iced with cinnamon cream cheese frosting.

Red Velvet Cupcake

Red Velvet Cupcake

$4.25Out of stock

A southern classic…a mild cocoa flavor with a bright red color. Frosted with cream cheese frosting.

Van/Choco Cupcake

Van/Choco Cupcake

$4.25

Classic yellow butter cake flavored with pure vanilla extract. Frosted with Chocolate Buttercream.

Van/Van Cupcake

Van/Van Cupcake

$4.25

Classic yellow butter cake flavored with pure vanilla extract. Frosted with Vanilla Buttercream. Frosting colors vary in pastel shades.

Mini Cupcakes: Traditional

Mini Cupcakes: Traditional

$25.00

Our famous cupcakes, in bite-size form. Perfect for all occasions, from birthdays to holidays to a well-deserved afternoon snack. Assorted Traditionals - 6 Yellow Daisy mini cupcakes + 6 Chocolate mini cupcakes frosted with Vanilla & Chocolate buttercream. Tree nut-free. Frosting colors and garnish may vary.

Cupcake Cups

Cupcake Cup, Nuts

Cupcake Cup, Nuts

$4.75

Our famous cupcake flavors put into a convenient cup. Flavors vary by day/season. Flavors which contain nuts may include : Banana Nutella, Carrot, German Chocolate Contains NUTS.

Cupcake Cup, NO Nuts

Cupcake Cup, NO Nuts

$4.75

Our famous cupcake flavors put into a convenient cup. Flavors vary by day/season.

Bars

Fudge Brownie

Fudge Brownie

$4.25

Rich and fudgy deep chocolate brownies.

Hello Dolly Bar

Hello Dolly Bar

$4.25Out of stock

Made with graham crackers, chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, coconut, and chopped pecans. Contains NUTS.

PB Choco Bar

PB Choco Bar

$4.25

Chocolate cookie crust with creamy peanut butter filling, topped with rich chocolate ganache. Contains NUTS.

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie w/Black & White (Van & Choco Buttercream)

Chocolate Chip Cookie w/Black & White (Van & Choco Buttercream)

$4.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich w/Black & White (Van & Choco Buttercream) Filling

Chocolate Chip Sandwich w/Chocolate Buttercream

Chocolate Chip Sandwich w/Chocolate Buttercream

$4.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich filled w/ Chocolate Buttercream

Chocolate Chip Sandwich w/Vanilla Buttercream

Chocolate Chip Sandwich w/Vanilla Buttercream

$4.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich filled w/ Vanilla Buttercream

Chocolate Chip Sandwich w/ Sprinkles

Chocolate Chip Sandwich w/ Sprinkles

$4.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich filled w/ Vanilla Buttercream, then rolled in rainbow sprinkles.

Choco Chip Cookie

Choco Chip Cookie

$1.50

Classic brown sugar cookie dough filled with semisweet chocolate chips.

Deco Sugar Cookie, Wrapped

Deco Sugar Cookie, Wrapped

$5.95Out of stock

Our scrumptious sugar cookies are the perfect treat for any special occasion. Cut into festive shapes, they're ideal as favors for parties, showers, gifts, or just a special dessert.

Extras!

Birthday Candle (Box of 24)

Birthday Candle (Box of 24)

$3.00

Add a box of (24) candles to your order. Colors and designs may vary. Cupcakes not included.

Birthday Pick

Birthday Pick

$0.25

"Happy Birthday" cupcake pick. Plastic. Color and styles may vary.

Birthday Card

Birthday Card

$6.00

Various NYC Scenes on a greeting card. Hand-crafted by our baker, Alvaro Melo. Envelope included.

Cello Bag + Billy's Bakery Sticker (DIY)

Cello Bag + Billy's Bakery Sticker (DIY)

$0.50

Individual DIY packaging option. Product NOT included in pricing.

Vintage Note Card

Vintage Note Card

$1.00

Add a mini vintage note card to your order. Colors and designs vary.

Favor Box

Favor Box

$1.00

Individual cupcake boxes are perfectly-sized to fit our full-size cupcakes (all flavors fit just fine).

Sugar Decoration

Sugar Decoration

$0.50

Sugar decoration, per cupcake. Various decor available.

Wares: 12 plates + 12 utensils

Wares: 12 plates + 12 utensils

$5.00

12 enviro-friendly disposable plates + 12 assorted plastic utensils. Perfect for eating on the go!

8" Cake (serves 8-12)

8" Banana Cake

8" Banana Cake

$70.00

Classically delicious! Reminiscent of banana bread but richer and sweeter; made with fresh bananas and buttermilk and iced with cream cheese frosting. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **

8" Carrot Cake

8" Carrot Cake

$70.00Out of stock

Cinnamon batter with carrots, coconut, pineapple and pecans; topped with cream cheese frosting and chopped pecans. Contains NUTS. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **

8" Chocolate Cake w/Choco BC

8" Chocolate Cake w/Choco BC

$70.00Out of stock

For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with chocolate buttercream icing. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **

8" Chocolate Cake w/Van BC

8" Chocolate Cake w/Van BC

$70.00

For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with vanilla buttercream icing. Frosting colors vary in pastel shades. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **

8" Confetti Cake w/Choco BC

8" Confetti Cake w/Choco BC

$70.00Out of stock

Classic yellow butter cake with confetti sprinkles baked-in. Frosted with chocolate buttercream icing. Garnished with multi-colored, sugar confetti. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **

8" Confetti Cake w/Van BC

8" Confetti Cake w/Van BC

$70.00

Classic yellow butter cake with confetti sprinkles baked-in. Frosted with vanilla buttercream. Garnished with multi-colored, sugar confetti. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **

8" Cookies & Buttercream Cake

8" Cookies & Buttercream Cake

$70.00Out of stock

Our version of a cookies & cream cake made with layers of chocolate cake, frosted with chocolate cookie vanilla buttercream and garnished with cookie crumbles. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **

8" Crowd Pleaser w/Choco BC

8" Crowd Pleaser w/Choco BC

$70.00Out of stock

Alternating layers of chocolate and vanilla cake filled with alternating layers of chocolate and vanilla frosting. Frosted with chocolate buttercream frosting. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **

8" Crowd Pleaser w/Van BC

8" Crowd Pleaser w/Van BC

$70.00

Alternating layers of chocolate and vanilla cake filled with alternating layers of chocolate and vanilla frosting. Frosted with vanilla buttercream frosting. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **

8" German Chocolate Cake

8" German Chocolate Cake

$70.00Out of stock

Classic chocolate cake with coconut pecan topping. Rich and indulgent; enjoy with a glass of milk. Contains NUTS. ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **

8" Red Velvet Cake

8" Red Velvet Cake

$70.00Out of stock

A southern classic…a mild cocoa flavor with a bright red color, finished with cream cheese frosting. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **

8" Vanilla Cake w/Choco BC

8" Vanilla Cake w/Choco BC

$70.00Out of stock

Classic yellow butter cake flavored with pure vanilla extract. Frosted with chocolate buttercream icing. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **

8" Vanilla Cake w/Van BC

8" Vanilla Cake w/Van BC

$70.00Out of stock

Classic yellow butter cake flavored with pure vanilla extract. Frosted with vanilla buttercream icing. Frosting colors vary in pastel shades. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **

Cake Slice

Banana Slice

Banana Slice

$7.45Out of stock

Classic Delicious! Reminiscent of banana bread but richer and sweeter; made with fresh bananas and buttermilk and iced with cream cheese frosting.

Carrot Slice

Carrot Slice

$7.45

Cinnamon batter with carrots, coconut, pineapple and pecans; topped with cream cheese frosting and chopped pecans. Contains NUTS.

Chocolate Slice

Chocolate Slice

$7.45

For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with either vanilla or chocolate buttercream icing.

Confetti Slice

Confetti Slice

$7.45Out of stock

Classic yellow butter cake with confetti sprinkles baked-in. Frosted with vanilla buttercream. Garnished with multi-colored, sugar confetti.

Crowd Pleaser Slice

Crowd Pleaser Slice

$7.45Out of stock

Alternating layers of chocolate and vanilla cake filled with alternating layers of chocolate and vanilla frosting. Frosted with either vanilla or chocolate buttercream frosting.

Red Velvet Slice

Red Velvet Slice

$7.45Out of stock

A southern classic…a mild cocoa flavor with a bright red color, finished with cream cheese frosting.

Yellow Daisy Slice

Yellow Daisy Slice

$7.45Out of stock

Classic yellow butter cake flavored with pure vanilla extract. Frosted with either vanilla or chocolate buttercream icing.

Puddings

Banana Pudding Cup

Banana Pudding Cup

$7.45Out of stock

Delicious vanilla pudding layered between fresh bananas and vanilla wafers. Single-serving 8oz cup.

Retail

Logo Mug

Logo Mug

$15.00

Ceramic diner-style mug complete with the Billy’s logo. Great for coffee, hot chocolate and more, our mugs are perfect for Billy’s fans of all ages!

Logo Enamel Pin

Logo Enamel Pin

$10.00

Billy's Bakery 1.25" Logo pin in hard enamel (jadeite green enamel with gold metal). Great for gifting and/or swapping.

FreshCut Paper®

FreshCut Paper®

$12.00

FreshCut Paper's Forever Flowers - always in bloom. Send some colorful and whimsical pop up flower bouquet greeting cards that bring joy to everyone! Selection varies by season.

Logo Gift Tin

Logo Gift Tin

$10.00

Send a sweet surprise inside our Billy’s Bakery gift tin

Logo T-Shirt

Logo T-Shirt

$25.00

100% combed and ring-spun cotton tee, made in the USA by Bella + Canvas. Printed locally by Works in Progress. Design and colors may vary. 2020 Design: black tee w/green logo imprint

Retro Tote Bag

Retro Tote Bag

$25.00

Celebrate Homemade with our cotton canvas, retro-inspired tote!

Downtown Delivery (South of 91st)

Downtown Delivery (South of 91st)

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Each day, we bake everything from scratch using the finest ingredients. From apple pie to Red Velvet cupcakes, our treats are meant to bring you back to a time when a bite of something sweet could make the world a little brighter. Stop by our stores in Chelsea, Tribeca, and inside The Plaza Food Hall and let our smiling staff help you choose from our selection of delicious goodies. Or let us deliver a cake or a dozen cupcakes to your next birthday party or office meeting. Whatever the occasion, Billy's is here to make life a little sweeter.

410 Columbus Avenue, Unit D, New York, NY 10024

