Billy's Bakery UWS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Each day, we bake everything from scratch using the finest ingredients. From apple pie to Red Velvet cupcakes, our treats are meant to bring you back to a time when a bite of something sweet could make the world a little brighter. Stop by our stores in Chelsea, Tribeca, and inside The Plaza Food Hall and let our smiling staff help you choose from our selection of delicious goodies. Or let us deliver a cake or a dozen cupcakes to your next birthday party or office meeting. Whatever the occasion, Billy’s is here to make life a little sweeter.
410 Columbus Avenue, Unit D, New York, NY 10024
